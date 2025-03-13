Find the right software and services.
Managed detection and response (MDR) software offers businesses comprehensive security monitoring and mitigation services. MDR providers actively oversee their clients' networks, endpoints, and other IT assets, identifying and addressing security incidents as they arise. When a threat is detected, the MDR provider investigates and resolves the issue, eliminating the need for direct client involvement. Companies use MDR services to safeguard against online threats without the need for dedicated onsite security personnel. MDR shares similarities with incident response and endpoint detection and response software but addresses these challenges through a managed service model. This approach reduces the need for hands-on involvement from businesses and offers enhanced security without the need for additional staffing or in-house security solutions.
Cybereason
cybereason.com
Cybereason is an endpoint protection app that detects and responds to cyber threats using AI, ensuring security across various operating systems.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Lockwell
lockwell.co
Lockwell is a cybersecurity app that provides password management, malware protection, VPN services, dark web monitoring, and automated threat detection for small businesses.
Bitdefender GravityZone
bitdefender.com
Bitdefender GravityZone is a security solution for protecting endpoints, mobile devices, and servers with features like antimalware and firewall, deployable in cloud or on-premises.
Defendify
defendify.com
Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs that automates threat detection and response for digital assets, enhancing protection against cyber threats.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.
Mandiant
mandiant.com
Mandiant protects organizations from cyber threats by providing advanced threat intelligence, incident response, and security monitoring solutions.
Deepwatch
deepwatch.com
Deepwatch is a managed security platform that provides continuous monitoring, threat detection, and incident response for enterprises to enhance their cybersecurity resilience.
Heimdal
heimdalsecurity.com
Heimdal is a cybersecurity app that provides malware detection, web protection, ransomware defense, and endpoint management across multiple operating systems.
Rapid7
rapid7.com
Rapid7 is a cybersecurity platform that helps organizations manage security risks by providing tools for threat detection, vulnerability management, and automation.
RocketCyber
rocketcyber.com
RocketCyber is a cybersecurity app that provides managed detection and response services, monitoring threats across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments.
Blumira
blumira.com
Blumira is a cloud-based cybersecurity platform that offers automated threat detection and response for SMBs, enhancing visibility and compliance against cyber threats.
UnderDefense
underdefense.com
UnderDefense is a cybersecurity platform providing 24/7 threat monitoring, incident response, and compliance support for businesses, integrating with existing security tools.
CYREBRO
cyrebro.io
CYREBRO is a cloud-based security platform that detects and responds to cyber threats using AI, providing security operations and real-time monitoring for businesses.
