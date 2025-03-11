Top Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software

UnderDefense

underdefense.com

Security and Compliance Automation Platform for complete business protection 24/7. - Monitor and prevent threats 24/7 - Detect, respond, and remediate - Comply with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 - Integrate you security stack Why UnderDefense is your vendor of choice? Seamless integration with your current security stack Don’t waste money and time on redevelopment or purchasing new security tools imposed on you by service providers. Benefit from a product-agnostic approach and the fastest time to value. Choose security tech, and we will make it work better for your business 24/7. 24/7 protection and proactive threat hunting Our SOC never sleeps. We hunt for threats around the clock and notify you about necessary security measures proactively. Use enriched threat tickets and detailed incident timelines to know the what and when of an attack and intuit the where and why of what may happen next. Reduction of alert fatigue and employee burnout Save your team’s time wasted on false alerts and low risks. Reduce alert noise by 80% through professional software fine-tuning performed by our experts. Enable your internal security resources to focus on proactive security measures and complex problems that only people can solve. We make cybersecurity simple, affordable, and consistent. Try UnderDefense MAXI for free today.