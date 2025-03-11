Top Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Managed detection and response (MDR) software offers businesses comprehensive security monitoring and mitigation services. MDR providers actively oversee their clients' networks, endpoints, and other IT assets, identifying and addressing security incidents as they arise. When a threat is detected, the MDR provider investigates and resolves the issue, eliminating the need for direct client involvement. Companies use MDR services to safeguard against online threats without the need for dedicated onsite security personnel. MDR shares similarities with incident response and endpoint detection and response software but addresses these challenges through a managed service model. This approach reduces the need for hands-on involvement from businesses and offers enhanced security without the need for additional staffing or in-house security solutions.
Submit New App
Cybereason
cybereason.com
Cybereason is an endpoint protection app that detects and responds to cyber threats using AI, ensuring security across various operating systems.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Lockwell
lockwell.co
Lockwell is a cybersecurity app that provides password management, malware protection, VPN services, dark web monitoring, and automated threat detection for small businesses.
Bitdefender GravityZone
bitdefender.com
Bitdefender GravityZone is a security solution for protecting endpoints, mobile devices, and servers with features like antimalware and firewall, deployable in cloud or on-premises.
Defendify
defendify.com
Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs that automates threat detection and response for digital assets, enhancing protection against cyber threats.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.
Mandiant
mandiant.com
Mandiant protects organizations from cyber threats by providing advanced threat intelligence, incident response, and security monitoring solutions.
Deepwatch
deepwatch.com
Deepwatch is a managed security platform that provides continuous monitoring, threat detection, and incident response for enterprises to enhance their cybersecurity resilience.
Heimdal
heimdalsecurity.com
Heimdal is a cybersecurity app that provides malware detection, web protection, ransomware defense, and endpoint management across multiple operating systems.
Rapid7
rapid7.com
Rapid7 is a cybersecurity platform that helps organizations manage security risks by providing tools for threat detection, vulnerability management, and automation.
RocketCyber
rocketcyber.com
RocketCyber is a cybersecurity app that provides managed detection and response services, monitoring threats across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments.
Blumira
blumira.com
Blumira is a cloud-based cybersecurity platform that offers automated threat detection and response for SMBs, enhancing visibility and compliance against cyber threats.
UnderDefense
underdefense.com
Security and Compliance Automation Platform for complete business protection 24/7. - Monitor and prevent threats 24/7 - Detect, respond, and remediate - Comply with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 - Integrate you security stack Why UnderDefense is your vendor of choice? Seamless integration with your current security stack Don’t waste money and time on redevelopment or purchasing new security tools imposed on you by service providers. Benefit from a product-agnostic approach and the fastest time to value. Choose security tech, and we will make it work better for your business 24/7. 24/7 protection and proactive threat hunting Our SOC never sleeps. We hunt for threats around the clock and notify you about necessary security measures proactively. Use enriched threat tickets and detailed incident timelines to know the what and when of an attack and intuit the where and why of what may happen next. Reduction of alert fatigue and employee burnout Save your team’s time wasted on false alerts and low risks. Reduce alert noise by 80% through professional software fine-tuning performed by our experts. Enable your internal security resources to focus on proactive security measures and complex problems that only people can solve. We make cybersecurity simple, affordable, and consistent. Try UnderDefense MAXI for free today.
CYREBRO
cyrebro.io
CYREBRO is a Managed Detection and Response solution, providing the core foundation and capabilities of a state-level Security Operations Center delivered through its cloud-based, interactive SOC Platform. It rapidly detects, analyzes, investigates and responds to cyber threats.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.