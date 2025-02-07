Top Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software - Jordan

Find the right software and services.
Managed detection and response (MDR) software offers businesses comprehensive security monitoring and mitigation services. MDR providers actively oversee their clients' networks, endpoints, and other IT assets, identifying and addressing security incidents as they arise. When a threat is detected, the MDR provider investigates and resolves the issue, eliminating the need for direct client involvement. Companies use MDR services to safeguard against online threats without the need for dedicated onsite security personnel. MDR shares similarities with incident response and endpoint detection and response software but addresses these challenges through a managed service model. This approach reduces the need for hands-on involvement from businesses and offers enhanced security without the need for additional staffing or in-house security solutions.
Bitdefender GravityZone
bitdefender.com
GravityZone is a business security solution built from ground-up for virtualization and cloud to deliver security services to physical endpoints, mobile devices, virtual machines in public cloud and xchange mail servers. GravityZone is one product with a unified management console available in the cloud, hosted by Bitdefender, or as one virtual appliance to be installed on company's premises, and it provides a single point for deploying, enforcing and managing security policies for any number of endpoints and of any type, in any location. GravityZone delivers multiple layers of security for endpoints and for Microsoft Exchange mail servers: antimalware with behavioral monitoring, zero day threat protection, application control and sandboxing, firewall, device control, content control, anti-phishing and antispam.
Cybereason
cybereason.com
Cybereason is the leader in endpoint protection, offering endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, managed monitoring and IR services.
Mandiant
mandiant.com
Mandiant provides solutions that protect organizations against cyber security attacks, leveraging innovative technology and expertise from the frontlines.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Defend your organization from cyberattacks with Sophos adaptive defenses and expertise at your service. Protect the future of your business with confidence.
Rapid7
rapid7.com
Accelerate cloud transformation with practitioner-first cybersecurity solutions. Level up SecOps capabilities with MDR, XDR, SIEM, threat intel, and VM. Confidently act to prevent breaches with a leading MDR partner. Organizations around the globe rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to securely advance. The visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud simplifies the complex and helps security teams reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a leading unified cybersecurity solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs), empowering them to protect their clients from evolving digital threats by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach to combat phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks. Our technology streamlines cybersecurity by automating the detection and response process across user data, devices, emails, and cloud directories, all in a single pane of glass. At Guardz, we are committed to your peace of mind and business continuity. Integrating top-tier cybersecurity technology with deep insurance expertise ensures your security measures are consistently monitored, managed, and optimized.
Blumira
blumira.com
Blumira provides the only cybersecurity platform that can help SMBs prevent a breach. We help lean IT teams protect their organizations against ransomware and breaches with an open SIEM+XDR platform. Our all-in-one solution combines SIEM, endpoint visibility and automated response to reduce complexity, provide broad visibility and speed up our time to respond. Our automated platform detects and immediately contains threats, alleviating the burden on IT teams that can’t work around the clock. The platform includes: - Managed detections for automated threat hunting to identify attacks early - Automated response to contain and block threats immediately - One year of data retention and option to extend to satisfy compliance - Advanced reporting and dashboards for forensics and easy investigation - Lightweight agent for endpoint visibility and response - 24/7 Security Operations (SecOps) support for critical priority issues
CYREBRO
cyrebro.io
CYREBRO is a Managed Detection and Response solution, providing the core foundation and capabilities of a state-level Security Operations Center delivered through its cloud-based, interactive SOC Platform. It rapidly detects, analyzes, investigates and responds to cyber threats.
Defendify
defendify.com
Founded in 2017, Defendify is pioneering All-In-One Cybersecurity® for organizations with growing security needs, backed by experts offering ongoing guidance and support. Delivering multiple layers of protection, Defendify provides an all-in-one, easy-to-use platform designed to strengthen cybersecurity across people, process, and technology, continuously. With Defendify, organizations streamline cybersecurity assessments, testing, policies, training, detection, response & containment in one consolidated and cost-effective cybersecurity solution. 3 layers, 13 solutions, 1 platform, including: • Managed Detection & Response • Cyber Incident Response Plan • Cybersecurity Threat Alerts • Phishing Simulations • Cybersecurity Awareness Training • Cybersecurity Awareness Videos • Cybersecurity Awareness Posters & Graphics • Technology Acceptable Use Policy • Cybersecurity Risk Assessments • Penetration Testing • Vulnerability Scanning • Compromised Password Scanning • Website Security Scanning See Defendify in action at www.defendify.com.
UnderDefense
underdefense.com
Security and Compliance Automation Platform for complete business protection 24/7. - Monitor and prevent threats 24/7 - Detect, respond, and remediate - Comply with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 - Integrate you security stack Why UnderDefense is your vendor of choice? Seamless integration with your current security stack Don’t waste money and time on redevelopment or purchasing new security tools imposed on you by service providers. Benefit from a product-agnostic approach and the fastest time to value. Choose security tech, and we will make it work better for your business 24/7. 24/7 protection and proactive threat hunting Our SOC never sleeps. We hunt for threats around the clock and notify you about necessary security measures proactively. Use enriched threat tickets and detailed incident timelines to know the what and when of an attack and intuit the where and why of what may happen next. Reduction of alert fatigue and employee burnout Save your team’s time wasted on false alerts and low risks. Reduce alert noise by 80% through professional software fine-tuning performed by our experts. Enable your internal security resources to focus on proactive security measures and complex problems that only people can solve. We make cybersecurity simple, affordable, and consistent. Try UnderDefense MAXI for free today.
RocketCyber
rocketcyber.com
RocketCyber’s Managed SOC (security operation center) is a managed detection and response service that leverages RocketCyber’s Threat Monitoring Platform to detect malicious and suspicious activity across three critical attack vectors: Endpoint | Network | Cloud. This service is comprised of an elite team of security veterans and experts who proactively hunt and investigate threat activity, perform the triage of detections, and work with your team on the remediation when an actionable threat is discovered.
Heimdal
heimdalsecurity.com
Heimdal® is a fast-growing cybersecurity company focused on continuous technological innovation. Since its establishment in 2014 in Copenhagen, based on the winning idea of CTF World Champions, Heimdal has experienced spectacular growth by proactively building products that anticipate threatscape trends. The company offers a multi-layered security suite that combines threat prevention, patch and asset management, endpoint rights management, and antivirus and mail security which together secure customers against cyberattacks and keep critical information and intellectual property safe. Heimdal has been recognized as a thought leader in the industry and has won multiple international awards both for its solutions and for its educational content creation. The Heimdal line of products currently consists of 10 products and 2 services. The former category encompasses Threat Prevention Endpoint, Threat Prevention Network, Patch & Asset Management, Privileged Access Management, Application Control, Next-Gen Endpoint Antivirus, Ransomware Encryption Protection, Email Security, Email Fraud Prevention, and Remote Desktop. The latter is represented by Endpoint Detection & Response, as well as eXtended Detection & Response, or EDR and XDR for short. Currently, Heimdal’s cybersecurity solutions are deployed in more than 45 countries and supported regionally from offices in 15+ countries, by 175+ highly qualified specialists. Heimdal is ISAE 3000 certified and secures more than 2 million endpoints for over 10,000 companies. The company supports its partners without concessions on the basis of predictability and scalability. The common goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem and a strategic partnership.
Deepwatch
deepwatch.com
Deepwatch® is the leading managed security platform for the cyber resilient enterprise. The Deepwatch Managed Security Platform and security experts provide enterprises with 24x7x365 cyber resilience, rapid detections, high fidelity alerts, reduced false positives, and automated actions. We operate as an extension of cybersecurity teams by delivering unrivaled security expertise, unparalleled visibility across your attack surface, precision response to threats, and the best return on your security investments. The Deepwatch Managed Security Platform is trusted by many of the world’s leading brands to improve their security posture, cyber resilience, and peace of mind. Deepwatch is: - Splunk AMER Marketing Partner of the Year 2023 - CRN Tech Innovators Winner 2023 - Great Place to Work® Certified 2020-2023 - Forbes 2023 Best Startup Employers - Equity Investments and Strategic Financing from Springcoast Capital Partners, Splunk Ventures and Vista Credit Partners: $180 million in 2023 - Goldman Sachs portfolio company: $53m Series B investment 2020 What We Do The Deepwatch Managed Security Platform combines the most comprehensive advanced threat detection and response capabilities backed by security experts. Deepwatch experts include Deepwatch Squads for around the clock monitoring and support as well as our Deepwatch ATI (Adversary Tactics and Intelligence) team who continually hunt for adversarial tactics and actionable threat intelligence. With our platform, you get more value from your existing tools, increased visibility across your attack surface, reduced alert volume and false positives, and continually improved security posture to maximize your cyber resilience.
Lockwell
lockwell.co
Lockwell is the easiest and most affordable way to secure your small business from cyber threats. In an age where cyber threats lurk behind every digital corner, businesses require a robust, integrated security solution that safeguards every aspect of their online presence. Enter Lockwell, a comprehensive cybersecurity suite meticulously designed to offer unparalleled protection in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Encrypted Password Vault: At the heart of every security strategy lies the safeguarding of accounts. Lockwell's end-to-end encrypted password vault isn't just a secure storage solution; it's a digital fortress. Whether you're importing or manually adding account details, every piece of data is enveloped in layers of encryption. Integrated 2FA ensures an added layer of security, while custom fields allow for tailored data storage. Plus, the built-in team collaboration feature ensures that work accounts and sensitive company data can be seamlessly and safely shared among team members. Device Protection with Anti-Malware: In today's world, malware threats evolve daily. Lockwell's next-gen Anti-Malware tool is ever-vigilant, ensuring your company's devices remain impervious to ransomware, viruses, and other malicious entities. Real-time protection means that the moment a user encounters a potentially harmful file, our system springs into action, identifying and neutralizing the threat. Users can also initiate manual scans, providing peace of mind that their devices remain uncompromised. VPN for Secure Browsing: The internet, vast and invaluable, is also a realm of lurking threats. With Lockwell's VPN, your team can securely traverse the digital highways. Every byte of data is encrypted, ensuring protection against unsecured networks, man-in-the-middle attacks, and intrusive data snooping. Whether accessing sensitive company data or just browsing, our VPN ensures a cloak of invisibility against prying eyes. 24/7 Dark Web Monitoring: The underbelly of the internet, the dark web, is a marketplace for compromised credentials. Lockwell's round-the-clock monitoring scours this hidden realm, ensuring that if your data is ever found here, you'll be the first to know. Instant alerts are dispatched the moment a potential breach is detected, allowing for swift corrective action. Automated Security Center: Perhaps the crown jewel of Lockwell's suite, the Automated Security Center, is a testament to our commitment to proactive protection. This autonomous entity constantly monitors the cyber realm, identifying threats even before they materialize. If a vulnerability is detected, be it a weak password, malware presence, or any other threat, instant alerts are dispatched via email and desktop notifications. This ensures that your team is always one step ahead of potential breaches. Why Choose Lockwell? Automated by Default: Cyber threats are identified in real-time, with coordinated alerts ensuring prompt action. Time & Cost Efficiency: Regular monitoring identifies unused software or devices, translating to tangible time and cost savings. Autonomous Operation: The Automated Security Center operates independently, integrating seamlessly with all security tools, minimizing oversight needs. No IT Staff Required: Enjoy the luxury of top-tier protection without the need for a dedicated IT team or extensive training. Lockwell isn’t just cybersecurity; it's a promise—a promise of uncompromised protection, seamless integration, and the peace of mind that every business deserves. When it comes to defending against relentless cyberattacks, Lock up. Lockwell.
