Top Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Software - Germany

Managed detection and response (MDR) software offers businesses comprehensive security monitoring and mitigation services. MDR providers actively oversee their clients' networks, endpoints, and other IT assets, identifying and addressing security incidents as they arise. When a threat is detected, the MDR provider investigates and resolves the issue, eliminating the need for direct client involvement. Companies use MDR services to safeguard against online threats without the need for dedicated onsite security personnel. MDR shares similarities with incident response and endpoint detection and response software but addresses these challenges through a managed service model. This approach reduces the need for hands-on involvement from businesses and offers enhanced security without the need for additional staffing or in-house security solutions.
Bitdefender GravityZone
bitdefender.com
GravityZone is a business security solution built from ground-up for virtualization and cloud to deliver security services to physical endpoints, mobile devices, virtual machines in public cloud and xchange mail servers. GravityZone is one product with a unified management console available in the c...
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Defend your organization from cyberattacks with Sophos adaptive defenses and expertise at your service. Protect the future of your business with confidence.
Cybereason
cybereason.com
Cybereason is the leader in endpoint protection, offering endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, managed monitoring and IR services.
Heimdal
heimdalsecurity.com
Heimdal® is a fast-growing cybersecurity company focused on continuous technological innovation. Since its establishment in 2014 in Copenhagen, based on the winning idea of CTF World Champions, Heimdal has experienced spectacular growth by proactively building products that anticipate threatscape tr...
Lockwell
lockwell.co
Lockwell is the easiest and most affordable way to secure your small business from cyber threats. In an age where cyber threats lurk behind every digital corner, businesses require a robust, integrated security solution that safeguards every aspect of their online presence. Enter Lockwell, a compreh...
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a leading unified cybersecurity solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs), empowering them to protect their clients from evolving digital threats by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach to combat phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks. Our technology stre...
Mandiant
mandiant.com
Mandiant provides solutions that protect organizations against cyber security attacks, leveraging innovative technology and expertise from the frontlines.
Deepwatch
deepwatch.com
Deepwatch® is the leading managed security platform for the cyber resilient enterprise. The Deepwatch Managed Security Platform and security experts provide enterprises with 24x7x365 cyber resilience, rapid detections, high fidelity alerts, reduced false positives, and automated actions. We operate ...
Rapid7
rapid7.com
Accelerate cloud transformation with practitioner-first cybersecurity solutions. Level up SecOps capabilities with MDR, XDR, SIEM, threat intel, and VM.
RocketCyber
rocketcyber.com
RocketCyber’s Managed SOC (security operation center) is a managed detection and response service that leverages RocketCyber’s Threat Monitoring Platform to detect malicious and suspicious activity across three critical attack vectors: Endpoint | Network | Cloud. This service is comprised of an elit...
UnderDefense
underdefense.com
Security and Compliance Automation Platform for complete business protection 24/7. - Monitor and prevent threats 24/7 - Detect, respond, and remediate - Comply with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 - Integrate you security stack Why UnderDefense is your vendor of choice? Seamless integration with your current se...
Defendify
defendify.com
Founded in 2017, Defendify is pioneering All-In-One Cybersecurity® for organizations with growing security needs, backed by experts offering ongoing guidance and support. Delivering multiple layers of protection, Defendify provides an all-in-one, easy-to-use platform designed to strengthen cybersecu...
CYREBRO
cyrebro.io
CYREBRO is a Managed Detection and Response solution, providing the core foundation and capabilities of a state-level Security Operations Center delivered through its cloud-based, interactive SOC Platform. It rapidly detects, analyzes, investigates and responds to cyber threats.
Blumira
blumira.com
Blumira provides the only cybersecurity platform that can help SMBs prevent a breach. We help lean IT teams protect their organizations against ransomware and breaches with an open SIEM+XDR platform. Our all-in-one solution combines SIEM, endpoint visibility and automated response to reduce complexi...