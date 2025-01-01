App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Malware Analysis Tools
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Malware Analysis Tools

Malware analysis tools are essential for isolating and investigating malicious software detected on a company’s IT resources, endpoints, and applications. These tools typically identify malware and then move the infected resources to a secure, isolated environment. Within this sandboxed setting, security professionals analyze the malware’s code and behavior to understand its functionality, assess the damage it may have caused, and develop strategies to defend against future attacks. These tools are utilized by security teams and IT staff involved in incident response, risk analysis, and security operations. By collecting data from the detected malware, they enhance security measures and prevent similar threats from compromising the system. This information is often integrated with existing threat intelligence systems and used to examine broader segments of the IT infrastructure to ensure that the malware has not infiltrated other areas.

Submit New App


VirusTotal

VirusTotal

virustotal.com

VirusTotal analyzes files and URLs for malware using multiple antivirus engines, providing users with detailed reports on potential threats.

ANY.RUN

ANY.RUN

any.run

ANY.RUN is a cloud-based malware analysis service that allows users to safely analyze suspicious files and URLs in an interactive sandbox environment.

Hybrid Analysis

Hybrid Analysis

hybrid-analysis.com

Hybrid Analysis analyzes malware for free, providing detailed reports on file behavior and risks while supporting various file formats.

Threat Zone

Threat Zone

threat.zone

Threat Zone is an automated tool for analyzing malware, enabling users to identify and manage cybersecurity threats effectively.

DOCGuard

DOCGuard

docguard.io

DOCGuard detects and analyzes malicious documents in various formats, integrating with email and file-sharing platforms to enhance cybersecurity.

Coro

Coro

coro.net

Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.