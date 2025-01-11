App store for web apps
Top Malware Analysis Tools - Greece
Malware analysis tools are essential for isolating and investigating malicious software detected on a company’s IT resources, endpoints, and applications. These tools typically identify malware and then move the infected resources to a secure, isolated environment. Within this sandboxed setting, security professionals analyze the malware’s code and behavior to understand its functionality, assess the damage it may have caused, and develop strategies to defend against future attacks. These tools are utilized by security teams and IT staff involved in incident response, risk analysis, and security operations. By collecting data from the detected malware, they enhance security measures and prevent similar threats from compromising the system. This information is often integrated with existing threat intelligence systems and used to examine broader segments of the IT infrastructure to ensure that the malware has not infiltrated other areas.
VirusTotal
virustotal.com
Analyze suspicious files and URLs to detect types of malware, automatically share them with the security community.
ANY.RUN
any.run
Cloud-based malware analysis service. Take your information security to the next level. Analyze suspicious and malicious activities using our innovative tools.
Hybrid Analysis
hybrid-analysis.com
Submit malware for free analysis with Falcon Sandbox and Hybrid Analysis technology. Hybrid Analysis develops and licenses analysis tools to fight malware.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a new breed of cybersecurity platform. A single platform that secures your entire company. When you use Coro, you protect email, data, endpoint devices, cloud apps, and even user activity. With Coro, everybody can be a cybersecurity expert. Coro takes minutes to master and is designed to remove cybersecurity from your to-do list. Coro is powered by artificial intelligence that does the work for you. Our AI remediates 95% of threats, the rest you can handle with Coro’s unique One-Click-Resolve. Coro believes you have a right to enterprise-grade cybersecurity, regardless of your size. Get cybersecurity like you've never seen. Try Coro today.
Threat Zone
threat.zone
Threat.Zone is a hypervisor-based, automated and interactive tool for analyzing malware , you can fight new generation malwares.
DOCGuard
docguard.io
DOCGuard is a cutting-edge cybersecurity solution specializing in detecting and analyzing malicious documents. Utilizing advanced structural analysis techniques, DOCGuard identifies threats in Office documents, PDFs, and other file types, providing detailed reports to enhance security measures. Our innovative technology ensures rapid detection with high accuracy, helping organizations protect against evolving cyber threats. Inline SMTP Integration: DOCGuard can be integrated with email systems to analyze incoming and outgoing emails for malicious content. By adding an additional SMTP header with the email's verdict, DOCGuard ensures that only secure emails reach the recipients, while suspicious emails trigger alerts and are blocked if necessary. BCC Integration: DOCGuard can use BCC (Blind Carbon Copy) to analyze emails without interrupting the normal email flow. This allows for continuous monitoring of all emails, providing an additional layer of security by detecting and blocking malicious content before it reaches the intended recipient. SOAR Integration: Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) platforms can leverage DOCGuard's API to validate alerts and enhance incident response. DOCGuard can provide detailed analysis of suspicious files, helping security teams respond more effectively to threats. Incident Response: During digital forensics and incident response (DFIR), DOCGuard can be used to analyze compromised documents and identify indicators of compromise (IOCs). This helps in tracing the source of an attack and understanding the tactics used by threat actors. File Sharing Platforms Integration: DOCGuard can be integrated with file-sharing platforms to ensure that shared documents