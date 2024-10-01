App store for web apps
Top Machine Translation Services - Nigeria
Machine Translation Services involve the use of automated systems and algorithms to translate text or content from one language to another. These services leverage advanced natural language processing and artificial intelligence technologies to analyze and comprehend the meaning of the source text, producing accurate and coherent translations in the target language. Machine Translation Services are widely used in various industries, including business, technology, healthcare, and academia, to facilitate communication and overcome language barriers on a global scale. These services offer efficiency, speed, and scalability, making them valuable tools for individuals and organizations seeking cost-effective solutions for multilingual communication and content localization.
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Google Translate is a free multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google, to translate text and websites from one language into another. It offers a website interface, a mobile app for Android and iOS, and an application programming interface that helps developers build browser...
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Microsoft Translator is a multilingual machine translation cloud service provided by Microsoft. Microsoft Translator is integrated across multiple consumer, developer, and enterprise products; including Bing, Microsoft Office, SharePoint, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Lync, Yammer, Skype Translator, Vis...
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Free online translation from French, Russian, Spanish, German, Italian and a number of other languages into English and back, dictionary with transcription, pronunciation, and examples of usage. Yandex.Translate works with words, texts, and webpages.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude by Anthropic is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help you do your best work.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speec...
DeepL Translator
deepl.com
DeepL Translator is a free neural machine translation service launched on 28 August 2017 and developed by DeepL GmbH (Linguee), based in Cologne, Germany. It has received positive press asserting that it is more accurate and nuanced than Google Translate.DeepL currently offers translations between t...
Microsoft Translator Conversations
translator.microsoft.com
Break the language barrier. Translated conversations across devices, for one-on-one chats and for larger group interactions.
iTranslate Web
itranslate.com
iTranslate is the leading free translator / traductor.
Translate.com
translate.com
Expert language solutions for any size of business. 25K+ professional translators. 90 language pairs. 24/7 online translation service. API.
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
Papago, a smart AI translator, dreams of a world where people can communicate without language barriers. Naver Papago
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recor...
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Effortlessly translate texts in 108 languages.
Lingva Translate
lingva.ml
Retrieves translations without using any Google-related service, preventing them from tracking.
Dubverse
dubverse.ai
In the fast-paced world of digital content creation, Dubverse.ai emerges as a game-changer for video producers, educators, and businesses alike. This innovative platform harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence to streamline and enhance the video production process, particularly focusin...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...
腾讯翻译君
fanyi.qq.com
Translator is a cross-language communication software produced by Tencent. It supports multiple languages such as Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean. It has the characteristics of accurate, efficient, and stable translation. It is very suitable for overseas travel, foreign exchanges, interna...
百度翻译
fanyi.baidu.com
The new generation AI large-model translation platform created by Baidu Translation provides users with one-stop intelligent solutions for translating and reading foreign language scenarios, including AI translation, English polishing, bilingual review, grammatical analysis and other capabilities. I...
Google Translation Hub
cloud.google.com
Fast translation. Format retention. Transparent pricing. Make your documents multilingual with a single click. Translate from 1 to many languages in a single step! Easily translate content into 135 languages with an intuitive, business-user-friendly interface and integrate human feedback where requ...
有道翻译
fanyi.youdao.com
Youdao Translation provides instant and free full-text translation, web page translation, document translation, and PDF in Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Italian, Dutch, and Thai Translation, DOC translation, PPT translation,...
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies. The company’s Language Operations platform blends advanced artificial intelligence with humans in the loop, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel helps e...
OpenL
openl.io
OpenL is an AI-powered translation tool that aims to bring the world together by enabling seamless communication across different languages. The tool automatically detects the language of the text and translates it into the desired language with the click of a button. OpenL provides translations in...
Multilings
multilings.com
Multilings is a neural AI based machine learning service which gives the best human like output for text translation, content writing, plagiarism and voice translation etc. Best for Marketers, Content Writers, Researchers, Students and everyone.
Lingvanex
lingvanex.com
Lingvanex provides a comprehensive suite of machine translation and speech recognition tools. Core functionality includes the translation of text, voice, images, and documents, supporting a wide array of applications. The tool kit utilizes neural machine translation techniques to improve efficiency...
ImTranslator
imtranslator.net
ImTranslator Translation service is intended to provide an instant translation of words, phrases and texts in many languages. Whenever you need a translation tool to communicate with friends, relatives or business partners, travel abroad, or learn languages, our ImTranslator is always here to assis...
Systran
systransoft.com
Translation tool for all your text. Translate easily your text with SYSTRAN translate box.
火山翻译
translate.volcengine.com
Huoshan Translation, a machine translation brand owned by ByteDance, supports free online translation in more than 100 languages and supports translation in a variety of fields.
腾讯交互翻译
transmart.qq.com
Tencent Interactive Translation TranSmart is an AI-assisted translation product released by Tencent AI Lab. It can meet users' needs for rapid translation and use AI-assisted manual translation to improve efficiency and quality. TranSmart adopts the human-computer interactive machine translation tec...
NiuTrans
niutrans.com
Mavericks Translation Cloud Platform provides text translation and PDF/Word/Excel/ppt document translation functions; the document translation retains the original text layout, and provides free translation pages every day to meet daily translation needs, and supports the downloading of bilingual tr...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing is a crowdtesting solution that enables QA, product, UX, engineering, localization and digital teams to test their product and experience in over 189 countries with 90,000+ professionally vetted professionals who test using real devices in real environments on hundreds of device c...
Transmonkey
transmonkey.ai
Transmonkey is an AI-powered translation software that supports more than 130 languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, French, German, Hebrew, Indonesian, and so on. You can translate almost any file format using its translator, powered by large language models, no matter it's a docu...
彩云小译
fanyi.caiyunapp.com
Welcome to the official website of Caiyun Xiaoyi! We provide efficient and accurate online translation tools, including text translation, document translation, web page translation, term database, browser plug-ins and bilingual comparison services. With the help of advanced artificial intelligence t...
Language Weaver
rws.com
Language Weaver, part of the RWS Group, is the world's most powerful, comprehensive, and adaptable neural machine translation platform. Language Weaver helps global enterprises, governments, law firms, and financial institutions to solve multilingual data and content challenges securely and at scale...
StringTranslate
stringtranslate.com
Best of world translator more than 6000 words. We provide free translation services all over the world. There is no limit on the number of words and the number of times. You don't have to be a member to use the service.
Alexa Translations
alexatranslations.com
Break language barriers with Alexa Translations—delivering expert translation services powered by A.I. and industry-specialized translators. Alexa Translations provides A.I.-powered translations for the largest and most prestigious legal, financial, and government institutions. Its unique combinati...
Stepes
stepes.com
Stepes is the world’s first people-powered Translation App providing fast and accurate language translation services in over 100 languages. Create an account and enter text, upload documents, or take a picture, and have them translated quickly and accurately. You can also call interpreters for inter...
Blu Translate
bluente.com
Blu Translate is an advanced translation platform designed to quickly and accurately translate documents across various file formats. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine translation combined with proprietary AI technology, Bluente provides contextually relevant translations for a wide range of indus...
MachineTranslation
machinetranslation.com
At MachineTranslation.com, they are dedicated to helping businesses overcome language barriers through cutting-edge technology. Their expertise in machine translation allows us to provide fast, cost-effective, and scalable solutions for all your language needs. As a subsidiary of the Tomedes Group,...
Checksub
checksub.com
Checksub is an AI-powered tool designed to generate subtitles and translate your videos into more than 200 languages. Its platform also provides AI voice-cloning and dubbing capabilities, aiming to localize videos for diverse audiences. The tool has a specialization in generating quality subtitles ...
Apertium
apertium.org
Apertium is a rule-based machine translation platform. It is free software and released under the terms of the GNU General Public License.
Localize
localizejs.com
Localize is a no-code translation solution for SaaS platforms, allowing you to easily translate your web app, dashboard, API docs, and much more. With traditional solutions - as well as building it in-house - it could take months to offer multilingual support to users. With Localize, you can trans...
Tarjama AMT
tarjama.com
Tarjama's Arabic Machine Translation (AMT) is a cutting-edge solution designed to enhance translation processes, particularly for businesses operating in Arabic-speaking markets. Utilizing advanced neural machine translation (NMT) technology, Tarjama offers accurate and contextually relevant transla...
YOUS
yous.ai
YOUS is a messaging tool integrated with an AI-based translator, designed to help individuals and businesses communicate seamlessly across different languages. This tool supports connections through audio and video calls, meetings, and chats, each feature enhanced with a built-in translation functi...
ModelFront
modelfront.com
ModelFront AI makes human-quality translation radically more efficient, by predicting which machine translations don't require human editing or review.
Lilt
lilt.com
LILT is the complete enterprise AI platform for content translation and creation. LILT platform is for: 1. Linguists: LILT Contextual AI generates real-time translation prediction and adaptation, providing industry leading translation quality and speed. 2. Localization Teams: LILT Platform enables...
Lingoedit
lingoedit.com
AI-powered translator and document editor tool! Lingoedit's mission is to break down language barriers and facilitate global communication through smarter premade prompts. Lingoedit tool provides users with access to high-quality translations and document editor modes for free, all powered by advan...
LegalTranslations.com
legaltranslations.com
LegalTranslations.com is an AI tool designed for legal document translation, ideal for law firms, corporations, and government agencies. This Tomedes product provides accurate and secure translations for contracts and patents, with optional human review services to ensure reliability and compliance,...
Custom.MT
custom.mt
Custom.MT is a comprehensive machine translation platform tailored for localization teams, language service providers (LSPs), product managers, and translators. It offers advanced tools and services designed to enhance translation processes through automation and customization. * AI Translation Pla...
KantanMT
kantanai.io
KantanMT Sophisticated and powerful, KantanMT helps organisations reach global markets by accelerating translation delivery – at scale! Traditional MT solutions are difficult to use, hard to access, expensive to deploy, and technically challenging to maintain. KantanMT is easy to access, use, maint...
TranslateFX
translatefx.com
AI assisted legal and financial translation for professionals. Save time and money translating business documents of all kinds. TranslateFX develops AI-assisted document translation platform using the latest advancements in machine learning and natural language processing.
Textshuttle
textshuttle.com
Seamless communication in your signature style with Textshuttle – in every language, across your business. Innovative solutions for automatic language processing based on artificial intelligence translate the tone of voice and content in a custom-made manner and enable consistent and secure communic...
GetGloby
getgloby.ai
GetGloby is a cutting-edge SaaS platform that specializes in translating marketing assets and campaign ads using AI technology. The tool empowers brands to expand their reach and tap into new audiences and markets across the globe. With the ability to translate into over 100 languages, GetGloby ens...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O's software enables monolingual (i.e., English-speaking-only) customer support teams to chat, email, and provide self-service support in over 100 languages in real-time. With its unique machine translation technology, it can get a team up and running with accurate, secure translations fo...
Intento
inten.to
Intento builds AI agents for enterprise localization using machine translation and multilingual generative AI. Its Enterprise Language Hub enables companies like Procore and Subway to deliver consistent, authentic language experiences across all markets and audiences. It combines machine translation...