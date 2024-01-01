App store for web apps
Top Machine Translation Services - Switzerland
Machine Translation Services involve the use of automated systems and algorithms to translate text or content from one language to another. These services leverage advanced natural language processing and artificial intelligence technologies to analyze and comprehend the meaning of the source text, producing accurate and coherent translations in the target language. Machine Translation Services are widely used in various industries, including business, technology, healthcare, and academia, to facilitate communication and overcome language barriers on a global scale. These services offer efficiency, speed, and scalability, making them valuable tools for individuals and organizations seeking cost-effective solutions for multilingual communication and content localization.
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Google Translate is a free multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google, to translate text and websites from one language into another. It offers a website interface, a mobile app for Android and iOS, and an application programming interface that helps developers build browser...
DeepL Translator
deepl.com
DeepL Translator is a free neural machine translation service launched on 28 August 2017 and developed by DeepL GmbH (Linguee), based in Cologne, Germany. It has received positive press asserting that it is more accurate and nuanced than Google Translate.DeepL currently offers translations between t...
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Free online translation from French, Russian, Spanish, German, Italian and a number of other languages into English and back, dictionary with transcription, pronunciation, and examples of usage. Yandex.Translate works with words, texts, and webpages.
Translate.com
translate.com
Expert language solutions for any size of business. 25K+ professional translators. 90 language pairs. 24/7 online translation service. API.
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Microsoft Translator is a multilingual machine translation cloud service provided by Microsoft. Microsoft Translator is integrated across multiple consumer, developer, and enterprise products; including Bing, Microsoft Office, SharePoint, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Lync, Yammer, Skype Translator, Vis...
Lingva Translate
lingva.ml
Retrieves translations without using any Google-related service, preventing them from tracking.
Microsoft Translator Conversations
translator.microsoft.com
Break the language barrier. Translated conversations across devices, for one-on-one chats and for larger group interactions.
iTranslate Web
itranslate.com
iTranslate is the leading free translator / traductor.
Google Translation Hub
cloud.google.com
Fast translation. Format retention. Transparent pricing. Make your documents multilingual with a single click. Translate from 1 to many languages in a single step! Easily translate content into 135 languages with an intuitive, business-user-friendly interface and integrate human feedback where requ...
火山翻译
translate.volcengine.com
Huoshan Translation, a machine translation brand owned by ByteDance, supports free online translation in more than 100 languages and supports translation in a variety of fields.
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Effortlessly translate texts in 108 languages.
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
Papago, a smart AI translator, dreams of a world where people can communicate without language barriers. Naver Papago
百度翻译
fanyi.baidu.com
The new generation AI large-model translation platform created by Baidu Translation provides users with one-stop intelligent solutions for translating and reading foreign language scenarios, including AI translation, English polishing, bilingual review, grammatical analysis and other capabilities. I...
有道翻译
fanyi.youdao.com
Youdao Translation provides instant and free full-text translation, web page translation, document translation, and PDF in Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Italian, Dutch, and Thai Translation, DOC translation, PPT translation,...
OpenL
openl.io
OpenL is an AI-powered translation tool that aims to bring the world together by enabling seamless communication across different languages. The tool automatically detects the language of the text and translates it into the desired language with the click of a button. OpenL provides translations in...
Lingvanex
lingvanex.com
Lingvanex provides a comprehensive suite of machine translation and speech recognition tools. Core functionality includes the translation of text, voice, images, and documents, supporting a wide array of applications. The tool kit utilizes neural machine translation techniques to improve efficiency...
ImTranslator
imtranslator.net
ImTranslator Translation service is intended to provide an instant translation of words, phrases and texts in many languages. Whenever you need a translation tool to communicate with friends, relatives or business partners, travel abroad, or learn languages, our ImTranslator is always here to assis...
Systran
systransoft.com
Translation tool for all your text. Translate easily your text with SYSTRAN translate box.
腾讯翻译君
fanyi.qq.com
Translator is a cross-language communication software produced by Tencent. It supports multiple languages such as Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean. It has the characteristics of accurate, efficient, and stable translation. It is very suitable for overseas travel, foreign exchanges, interna...
彩云小译
fanyi.caiyunapp.com
Welcome to the official website of Caiyun Xiaoyi! We provide efficient and accurate online translation tools, including text translation, document translation, web page translation, term database, browser plug-ins and bilingual comparison services. With the help of advanced artificial intelligence t...
NiuTrans
niutrans.com
Mavericks Translation Cloud Platform provides text translation and PDF/Word/Excel/ppt document translation functions; the document translation retains the original text layout, and provides free translation pages every day to meet daily translation needs, and supports the downloading of bilingual tr...
StringTranslate
stringtranslate.com
Best of world translator more than 6000 words. We provide free translation services all over the world. There is no limit on the number of words and the number of times. You don't have to be a member to use the service.
腾讯交互翻译
transmart.qq.com
Tencent Interactive Translation TranSmart is an AI-assisted translation product released by Tencent AI Lab. It can meet users' needs for rapid translation and use AI-assisted manual translation to improve efficiency and quality. TranSmart adopts the human-computer interactive machine translation tec...
Apertium
apertium.org
Apertium is a rule-based machine translation platform. It is free software and released under the terms of the GNU General Public License.