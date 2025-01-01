Top Machine Learning Software

Find the right software and services.
Machine learning software optimizes tasks by utilizing algorithms to produce results. These solutions are integrated into a wide array of platforms and are applied across diverse industries. Through ongoing refinement of outputs via increased data processing, they enhance both speed and accuracy. Whether in financial services or agriculture, these solutions improve processes and efficacy. Examples include automating processes, enhancing customer service, identifying security risks, and enabling contextual collaboration. Importantly, end users interact indirectly with machine learning-powered applications, as these algorithms form the backbone of AI systems. This is evident in applications like chatbots and automated insurance claims management software. To qualify as Machine Learning, products must: * Provide learning and adaptive capabilities based on data. * Act as the primary source of intelligent learning for applications. * Accept data inputs from various sources. * Produce outputs that specifically address issues derived from learned data.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) provides cloud computing services including computing, data storage, analytics, and machine learning for application development and management.
OpenAI Platform
openai.com
The OpenAI Platform provides tools for text generation, summarization, and natural language processing using advanced AI models like GPT-3, GPT-4, and DALL-E.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an AI platform for analyzing images, videos, text, and audio, enabling businesses to implement custom AI solutions and insights.
SAP
sap.com
The SAP app streamlines business operations by integrating functionalities for finance, HR, sales, and supply chain management to enhance efficiency and decision-making.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine for computer vision. It offers tools for data annotation, management, and collaboration across various industries for training AI models.
Prolific
prolific.com
Prolific is a platform for researchers to collect high-quality data from a vetted pool of participants for academic and market research.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics enables users to analyze data, visualize insights, and share findings, supporting informed decision-making across organizations.
Softcatalà Traductor
softcatala.org
Softcatalà Traductor is a translation app for Catalan, Spanish, English, Portuguese, and French, focusing on accurate and context-sensitive translations.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Kili Technology helps enterprises efficiently label data to create high-quality datasets for custom AI models, reducing errors in training data.
SAS
sas.com
The SAS app provides advanced analytics and AI tools for data management and business intelligence, supporting decision-making across various industries.
SiMa.ai
sima.ai
SiMa.ai provides a platform for deploying machine learning solutions at the embedded edge, focusing on computer vision with low latency and power efficiency.
NVIDIA NGC
ngc.nvidia.com
NVIDIA NGC is a cloud platform providing optimized software and managed services for AI, deep learning, HPC, and model management, supporting various GPU types.
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a graph database that stores and analyzes interconnected data, enabling advanced data science and machine learning applications.
Riku.AI
riku.ai
Riku.AI is a no-code platform for building, customizing, and sharing AI models, offering a user-friendly way to fine-tune large language models for various applications.
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a platform for robotic process automation that automates repetitive tasks in businesses, offering tools for both attended and unattended automation workflows.
AI21 Labs
ai21.com
AI21 Labs provides a platform for developing advanced AI applications using large language models for enterprise workflows and document processing.
Encord
encord.com
Encord is a platform for managing AI training data, enabling efficient annotation, model testing, and data organization for machine learning applications.
myLang
mylang.me
MyLang is a neural machine translation app offering an API for 91 languages, supporting continuous learning and HTML markup, with options for affiliate marketing.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is an AI development platform that simplifies data management, annotation, and model deployment for developers, data scientists, and engineers.
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Suite streamlines localization and translation for businesses, offering tools for project management, collaboration, and quality assurance.
NextBrain AI
nextbrain.ai
NextBrain AI is a no-code platform enabling businesses to implement machine learning solutions, offering data integration, insights, and computer vision capabilities for operational efficiency.
Deep Block
deepblock.net
Deep Block is a no-code platform for developing and analyzing computer vision models, focusing on high-resolution image processing in various industries.
Gooey.AI
gooey.ai
Gooey.AI is a platform for developers to discover, customize, and deploy private and open source AI models, streamlining integration and implementation across various use cases.
DataScale
getdatascale.com
DataScale is an AI-driven knowledge management system for data discovery and analysis, helping users organize queries and visualize datasets.
BMC
bmc.com
The BMC app improves IT Service Management with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
BentoCloud is a managed platform for deploying and operating AI applications, supporting various AI models and providing autoscaling and observability tools.
SAVVI AI
savviai.com
SAVVI AI enables businesses to create and manage AI applications quickly without needing data scientists or infrastructure, using Excel, Google Sheets, or APIs.
Muvi.com
muvi.com
Muvi.com is a streaming solutions platform that enables users to manage, encode, and distribute high-quality video content for on-demand and live streaming.
Keysight
keysight.com
The Keysight app provides access to electronic design and test solutions for various industries, enhancing product development efficiency and accuracy.
Weka
weka.io
Weka is a cloud-native data platform for organizations to store, process, and manage data efficiently, enabling data pipelines for advanced workloads.
Sedai
sedai.io
Sedai is an AI-based app that optimizes cloud costs and performance for DevOps and SRE teams, enabling scalable, real-time management with minimal human oversight.
Recombee
recombee.com
Recombee is an AI tool offering personalized product recommendations for ecommerce, improving user experience and increasing sales for businesses.
Lingpad
lingpad.com
Lingpad is an AI translation tool for customer service, providing fast translations in over 120 languages, document support, and help center localization.
Codenull.ai
codenull.ai
Codenull.ai allows users to build AI models for various applications like portfolio optimization and fraud detection without any coding.
ModelFront
modelfront.com
ModelFront AI enhances translation efficiency by identifying machine translations that need no human editing or review.
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds offers personalized recommendations for online discovery, helping businesses engage customers while ensuring privacy.
Linguise
linguise.com
Linguise is an automated translation tool for websites, offering translations in over 85 languages with high quality and seamless integration for various content management systems.
rellify
rellify.com
Rellify simplifies the creation of content strategies that achieve measurable results, reducing the time and expertise required.
Geophysical Insights
geoinsights.com
The Geophysical Insights app provides tools for analyzing geophysical data, supporting professionals in seismic interpretation and complex geological assessments.
Brightics AI
brightics.ai
Brightics AI is an integrated analytics platform that uses AI to process data, provide insights, and facilitate informed decision-making for organizations of all sizes.
Digital Twin Consortium
digitaltwinconsortium.org
The Digital Twin Consortium app facilitates collaboration among industry, academia, and government on digital twin technology, supporting development, standards, and best practices.
Vivas.AI
vivas.ai
Vivas.AI is a marketplace that provides access to various AI models for developers, allowing them to integrate models into applications easily without in-house development.
Black Crow AI
blackcrow.ai
Black Crow AI uses machine learning to analyze customer data, improving profitability and personalization for e-commerce brands while ensuring privacy.
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter provides real-time machine learning recommendations for digital platforms, enhancing user experience and engagement through personalized content.
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
Aidaptive is an AI and ML platform for eCommerce and hospitality that offers personalized product recommendations to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates.
Smarsh
smarsh.com
Smarsh captures and retains digital communications for compliance, helping organizations manage risks and streamline oversight across various channels.
Wiro
wiro.ai
Wiro is an AI and machine learning platform that offers an accessible API and cloud services for developers to create and deploy applications efficiently.
DoubleVerify
doubleverify.com
DoubleVerify is a platform for measuring digital media effectiveness, helping advertisers ensure brand safety and suitable ad placements through AI technology.
Shimoku
shimoku.com
Shimoku allows teams to utilize AI, helping startup founders launch AI SaaS, developers build applications with low-code, and marketing/sales discover AI-identified opportunities.
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin is a checkout-free shopping app that uses AI and sensors to track purchases, allowing customers to shop without traditional checkout lines.
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics is an AI platform that enables businesses to gather and analyze data, providing insights through dashboards and integrating AI solutions into workflows.
B2Metric
b2metric.com
B2Metric is an AI/ML data analytics platform that helps teams analyze customer behavior, predict trends, and optimize engagement through actionable insights and automated analysis.
