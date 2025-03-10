Find the right software and services.
Machine learning software optimizes tasks by utilizing algorithms to produce results. These solutions are integrated into a wide array of platforms and are applied across diverse industries. Through ongoing refinement of outputs via increased data processing, they enhance both speed and accuracy. Whether in financial services or agriculture, these solutions improve processes and efficacy. Examples include automating processes, enhancing customer service, identifying security risks, and enabling contextual collaboration. Importantly, end users interact indirectly with machine learning-powered applications, as these algorithms form the backbone of AI systems. This is evident in applications like chatbots and automated insurance claims management software. To qualify as Machine Learning, products must: * Provide learning and adaptive capabilities based on data. * Act as the primary source of intelligent learning for applications. * Accept data inputs from various sources. * Produce outputs that specifically address issues derived from learned data.
Muvi.com
Muvi.com is a streaming solutions platform that enables users to manage, encode, and distribute high-quality video content for on-demand and live streaming.
SAVVI AI
SAVVI AI helps businesses build, launch, and manage AI apps in minutes with our patented Practical AI platform - no data scientists, pre-existing data, or custom infrastructure required. Help your organization gain AI-driven efficiencies such as lowering ACH return rates, forecasting charge-offs, predicting deposit volume, increasing loan offer uptake, and so much more. Works in Excel or Google Sheets, or via API to deliver the power of practical AI today.
Zippin
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines and self-scanners for good, and letting shoppers zip in and out with their purchases. Zippin’s platform uses product and shopper tracking through overhead cameras as well as smart shelf sensors for the highest level of accuracy even among crowded stores. Founded by industry veterans from Amazon and SRI with deep backgrounds in retail technology, AI and computer vision, Zippin is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Maven Ventures and Core Ventures Group.
OpenAI Platform
The OpenAI Platform provides tools for text generation, summarization, and natural language processing using advanced AI models like GPT-3, GPT-4, and DALL-E.
Black Crow AI
Black Crow AI helps companies of all sizes improve profitability with the power of machine-learned prediction. We empower e-commerce brand growth by unlocking the hidden value in the customer data you already own.
Weka
WEKA helps data-driven organizations seamlessly and sustainably store, process, and manage data virtually anywhere with cloud simplicity and on-prem performance. Our software-defined, cloud-native data platform turns stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloads like AI and HPC.
Vivas.AI
Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build their favorite app by simply dragging and dropping them in their low code platform of choice. Users can validate the models with sample data and access the model cards, best practices, and limitations to ensure the customers have complete transparency and trust in the models they choose. Vivas.AI's business model is inclusive and strives to provide a marketplace where multiple vendors can offer their models. This makes the Vivas.AI marketplace much more inclusive and broad. In short, Vivas.AI aspires to be the ‘Uber’ of the AI/ML marketplace.
Keysight
The Keysight app provides access to electronic design and test solutions for various industries, enhancing product development efficiency and accuracy.
BMC
The BMC app improves IT Service Management with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.
Digital Twin Consortium
Digital Twin Consortium® is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a global ecosystem of users who are driving best practices for digital twin usage and defining requirements for new digital twin standards. Digital Twin Consortium is open to any business, organization or entity with an interest in digital twins. Our global membership is committed to using digital twins throughout their operations and supply chains and capturing best practices and standards requirements for themselves and their clients.
DataScale
DataScale is an AI-driven knowledge management system for data discovery and analysis, helping users organize queries and visualize datasets.
Shimoku
Shimoku enables different teams to harness the potential of AI. Startup Founders can launch AI SaaS with expert guidance. Python developers can build AI applications with "Low-Code". Marketing and Sales can leverage sales opportunities identified by AI.
myLang
MyLang is a neural machine translation app offering an API for 91 languages, supporting continuous learning and HTML markup, with options for affiliate marketing.
DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify is driven by a mission – to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure.
Qualetics
Qualetics provides a revolutionary AI platform that makes it easy for you to leverage Data Science for your business without the barriers of resources and infrastructure. Businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, can make use of the Qualetics platform to solve complex business problems and drive growth. Qualetics works with your Product, System, or Process to gather data and processes it by leveraging deep AI technologies like Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision, and Text Analytics, etc. All the Actionable Analytical Insights are then presented to your team in an easy-to-understand dashboard, offering both top-level and micro-level insights. Qualetics not only makes it easy for you to get the right data insights but also easier for your team to understand and take action on it. Qualetics's AI Management System (AIMS) Platform is a combination of tools needed to help route data coming from multiple channels into complex machine learning systems and deliver the insights in a clear, seamless way for businesses to consume.
Gooey.AI
Gooey.AI is a platform that integrates the best of private and open source AI, enabling users to discover, customize, and deploy AI solutions. It is designed primarily for developers and teams seeking to expedite the AI implementation process. It stands apart by offering a unified platform for varied AI workflows, thereby eliminating the need to manage separate user credentials, access rights, and billing for different AI models. Some of its key offerings include access to private and open AI models from tech giants and startups, like OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and ElevenLabs, among others. It also enables users to compare and choose AI models best suited for their needs. To enhance productivity, Gooey.AI provides flexibility to create AI recipes with low-code and no-code options, facilitating rapid creation and deployment of AI solutions. Different use-cases, such as marketing, development, finance, non-profits, operations, and branding and activation, can leverage these features to their advantage. For instance, developers can seamlessly integrate and scale their products with AI models, while the finance sector can generate high-quality reports from real-time data sources. Non-profits can reach their diverse audience in local languages through AI-powered bots. Moreover, Gooey.AI hosts AI models from open-source communities on its scalable GPU cluster and facilitates easy integration with third-party APIs, communication platforms, and shared workflow services. This aids users in keeping pace with the latest AI innovations without the burden of handling technological logistics. Finally, for organizations aiming to measure AI success, Gooey.AI provides case studies featuring measurable AI solutions.
ModelFront
ModelFront AI makes human-quality translation radically more efficient, by predicting which machine translations don't require human editing or review.
NextBrain AI
NextBrain AI is a no-code platform enabling businesses to implement machine learning solutions, offering data integration, insights, and computer vision capabilities for operational efficiency.
NVIDIA NGC
NVIDIA NGC is a cloud platform providing optimized software and managed services for AI, deep learning, HPC, and model management, supporting various GPU types.
Wiro
Wiro was founded in 2023 for providing the growing demand for AI and machine learning technologies across various sectors. Wiro.ai brings machine learning accessible to all in the cloud without sacrificing usability or features. Simplified and easy-to-use Wiro API can provide build and serve a product fast. We work for smart solutions that can help accelerate the development of AI applications. Our workstations, servers, and cloud services with hyperconverged infrastructure help developers, engineers, and researchers.
AI21 Labs
AI21 Labs provides a platform for developing advanced AI applications using large language models for enterprise workflows and document processing.
Brightics AI
Brightics AI is an integrated AI platform that collects and processes vast amounts of scattered information to run rapid analysis and produce easy-to-understand visuals through artificial intelligence.
Codenull.ai
Build Any AI model without writing a single line of code. Use these models for Portfolio optimization, Robo-advisors, Recommendation Engines, Fraud detection and much more
Geophysical Insights
Geophysical Research, LLC (d/b/a Geophysical Insights) was founded in 2008 by Dr. Tom Smith with the vision of applying machine learning methods to seismic interpretation to reduce the risk of oil and gas exploration and the cost of field development. Shortly after launching the company, Dr. Smith assembled some of the best talent in the industry to develop the next generation of seismic interpretation software. The group’s mission was to apply machine learning to the problem of seismic interpretation and deliver the new capability in an off-the-shelf, commercial software product that could be used by any geoscientist. The new AI workbench, branded as Paradise, would feature an intuitive, elegant interface that guided geoscientists in applying machine learning to many different types of geologic investigations. Over three years in development, including a year of field trials, Paradise was launched as a commercial product at the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) Annual Convention in 2013 and has since seen steady adoption worldwide, including by national oil companies (NOCs) and international oil companies. Geophysical Insights continues to build capabilities in the Paradise AI workbench, which is proving to reveal more profound insights into the seismic response through machine learning and deep learning technologies. Built for large sets of data, Paradise is a ‘Big Data’ solution that easily scales from a single workstation to an enterprise. Using combinations of supervised and unsupervised machine learning algorithms that are enabled by GPU computing, seismic interpreters can extract more information from seismic and well data in Paradise than would otherwise be possible from traditional interpretation tools.
rellify
Developing a content strategy that drives results used to be difficult and take a lot of time and expertise. Now Rellify makes it easy for you to create content strategies that deliver measurable results.
SiMa.ai
SiMa.ai provides a platform for deploying machine learning solutions at the embedded edge, focusing on computer vision with low latency and power efficiency.
Linguise
Linguise is a high quality, automatic translation tool for websites. Increase your website traffic with cloud AI translations in over 85 languages. Linguise has many advantages over traditional and automatic translation systems. The website translation can be done on WordPress, Joomla and all the CMS or website builder that are using PHP (the major part of the tools) Among them : * Full website in 5 minutes, no matter the size * 100% of the content is translated, including dynamic elements * Excellent translation quality thanks to “neural translation” models * A frontend translation editor with translator custom access * Indexing of pages in all the languages concerned * An average of 40% traffic increase * Very low impact on performance * Translate small to medium website $115 per Year (or$15/month) for 200 000 words * One-month totally free and we offer free installation
Dataloop
Dataloop is an AI development platform that simplifies data management, annotation, and model deployment for developers, data scientists, and engineers.
Kili Technology
Kili Technology helps enterprises efficiently label data to create high-quality datasets for custom AI models, reducing errors in training data.
Phrase Localization Suite
The Phrase Localization Suite streamlines localization and translation for businesses, offering tools for project management, collaboration, and quality assurance.
Prolific
Prolific is a platform for researchers to collect high-quality data from a vetted pool of participants for academic and market research.
Riku.AI
Riku.AI is a no-code platform for building, customizing, and sharing AI models, offering a user-friendly way to fine-tune large language models for various applications.
Softcatalà Traductor
Softcatalà Traductor is a translation app for Catalan, Spanish, English, Portuguese, and French, focusing on accurate and context-sensitive translations.
UiPath
UiPath is a platform for robotic process automation that automates repetitive tasks in businesses, offering tools for both attended and unattended automation workflows.
Deep Block
Deep Block is a no-code platform for developing and analyzing computer vision models, focusing on high-resolution image processing in various industries.
Smarsh
Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines. Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies.
ServiceNow
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
Aidaptive
Aidaptive is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) platform geared towards the eCommerce and hospitality sectors. The predictive AI platform functions to deliver personalized experiences to improve conversion rates for brands. Its key offering includes an AI-powered recommendation engine that utilizes machine learning to generate targeted product suggestions tailored to each customer. The platform is designed to autonomously convert data analysis into actionable insight, thereby upgrading businesses from being merely data-driven to intelligence-driven. The platform also includes features for integrations, enabling businesses to connect the platforms' functionalities with their existing systems seamlessly. Aidaptive has been recognized for its innovative contribution towards facilitating high-efficiency commerce and continues to lead in providing ML technology solutions to brands and consumers. Please note that while Aidaptive offers a demo and free predictive audience lists, terms and details may vary.
BentoCloud
BentoCloud is a managed platform for deploying and operating AI applications, supporting various AI models and providing autoscaling and observability tools.
V7
V7 is an AI data engine for computer vision. It offers tools for data annotation, management, and collaboration across various industries for training AI models.
Google Cloud Platform
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) provides cloud computing services including computing, data storage, analytics, and machine learning for application development and management.
Clarifai
Clarifai is an AI platform for analyzing images, videos, text, and audio, enabling businesses to implement custom AI solutions and insights.
Encord
Encord is a platform for managing AI training data, enabling efficient annotation, model testing, and data organization for machine learning applications.
B2Metric
B2Metric is an AI/ML-powered data analytics platform that enables marketing, data analytics, and CRM teams to better understand customer trends and behaviors. B2Metric uses machine learning to automate data analysis and generate predictive insights, which can be used to improve customer engagement, retention, and growth.
Lingpad
Lingpad is a secure, advanced AI translation tool designed to streamline multilingual customer service and document translation. Its platform empowers businesses to provide seamless multilingual custom support across messaging channels and help centers, thereby enhancing global customer experiences without additional resources. What Lingpad Offers: * Instant AI-Driven Translations: Instant, accurate AI translations in 120+ languages * Customer Service-Focused Solutions: Tailored for support teams, enabling instant localized responses * Help Center Localization: Easily translate and maintain multilingual Knowledge Bases/Help Center and FAQs * Document Translation: Support for 40+ file types * Contextual AI Technology: Understands nuances for more natural translations * Automation: Streamlines manual tasks, reducing time and costs Benefits: * Enhance multilingual customer experiences * Expand globally without language constraints * Reduce operational costs and time spent on translations * Improve response times with instant translations * Maintain consistency across all customer communications Experience all these offerings and benefits with Lingpad's cost-effective pricing, designed to deliver maximum value for your investment. Seamlessly integrates with popular customer service platforms: Zendesk; Intercom; Gorgias; Front; Freshdesk Ideal For: *Customer support teams across any industry * Global businesses * E-commerce companies * SaaS providers * Any organization needing efficient multilingual communication * Any organization needing AI translation
Crossing Minds
Crossing Minds is the smartest platform powering perceptive recommendations that drive online discovery and engagement. Founded and led by world-renowned AI pioneers and powered by the latest advances in deep learning, Crossing Minds instantly delivers precise, session-based recommendations that don’t infringe on or jeopardize customer privacy. We help businesses engage their customers. We help people discover products they love. We help turn curiosity into loyalty.
Recombee
We provide personalized content, product, and search recommendations as a service to increase our clients’ revenues, increase their user satisfaction and help their businesses grow. Using our simple-to-use integration, our users can enjoy a hands-on experience with our services by joining a 30-day unlimited free trial. Based in Prague, we serve over 300+ satisfied clients around the globe who are happy to share their experiences.
LiftIgniter
LiftIgniter helps companies benefit from real-time machine learning-based recommendations natively in their digital properties (web, mobile, email, push, etc). Our technology is comparable with what the leading Web properties (Youtube, Amazon, etc) have built for their sections like “Recommended for you” or “You might like.
IBM
IBM Cognos Analytics enables users to analyze data, visualize insights, and share findings, supporting informed decision-making across organizations.
Sedai
Sedai delivers AI-powered cloud cost optimization and performance tuning, empowering DevOps and SRE teams to maximize cloud savings, improve customer experience, and seamlessly scale. With Sedai, companies can achieve real-time, continuous optimization adaptable to ongoing changes and growth with minimal human intervention. Sedai enables cloud teams to easily scale and maximize ROI by augmenting operations with autonomous cloud management capabilities.
SAS
The SAS app provides advanced analytics and AI tools for data management and business intelligence, supporting decision-making across various industries.
Neo4j
Neo4j is a graph database that stores and analyzes interconnected data, enabling advanced data science and machine learning applications.
SAP
The SAP app streamlines business operations by integrating functionalities for finance, HR, sales, and supply chain management to enhance efficiency and decision-making.
