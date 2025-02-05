Top Machine Learning Software - Slovenia

Find the right software and services.
Machine learning software optimizes tasks by utilizing algorithms to produce results. These solutions are integrated into a wide array of platforms and are applied across diverse industries. Through ongoing refinement of outputs via increased data processing, they enhance both speed and accuracy. Whether in financial services or agriculture, these solutions improve processes and efficacy. Examples include automating processes, enhancing customer service, identifying security risks, and enabling contextual collaboration. Importantly, end users interact indirectly with machine learning-powered applications, as these algorithms form the backbone of AI systems. This is evident in applications like chatbots and automated insurance claims management software. To qualify as Machine Learning, products must: * Provide learning and adaptive capabilities based on data. * Act as the primary source of intelligent learning for applications. * Accept data inputs from various sources. * Produce outputs that specifically address issues derived from learned data.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
Muvi.com
muvi.com
Muvi is a pioneering streaming solutions company with over a decade of expertise and offers a diverse range of SaaS-based products tailored for on-demand and live-streaming needs. With offerings like Muvi One, Muvi Live, Muvi Flex, and Muvi Playout, alongside Muvi Player SDKs, and Alie, it provides end-to-end solutions for content streaming, storage, distribution, and monetization. Muvi's mission is to empower businesses of all sizes with flexible, secure, and customizable streaming platforms, revolutionizing content delivery globally. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, Muvi aims to set industry benchmarks and become the premier choice for businesses entering the digital streaming arena.
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines and self-scanners for good, and letting shoppers zip in and out with their purchases. Zippin’s platform uses product and shopper tracking through overhead cameras as well as smart shelf sensors for the highest level of accuracy even among crowded stores. Founded by industry veterans from Amazon and SRI with deep backgrounds in retail technology, AI and computer vision, Zippin is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Maven Ventures and Core Ventures Group.
OpenAI Platform
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first — ahead of profit. To achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. Our investment in diversity, equity, and inclusion is ongoing, executed through a wide range of initiatives, and championed and supported by leadership. At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared.
Black Crow AI
blackcrow.ai
Black Crow AI helps companies of all sizes improve profitability with the power of machine-learned prediction. We empower e-commerce brand growth by unlocking the hidden value in the customer data you already own.
Weka
weka.io
WEKA helps data-driven organizations seamlessly and sustainably store, process, and manage data virtually anywhere with cloud simplicity and on-prem performance. Our software-defined, cloud-native data platform turns stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloads like AI and HPC.
Vivas.AI
vivas.ai
Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build their favorite app by simply dragging and dropping them in their low code platform of choice. Users can validate the models with sample data and access the model cards, best practices, and limitations to ensure the customers have complete transparency and trust in the models they choose. Vivas.AI's business model is inclusive and strives to provide a marketplace where multiple vendors can offer their models. This makes the Vivas.AI marketplace much more inclusive and broad. In short, Vivas.AI aspires to be the ‘Uber’ of the AI/ML marketplace.
Keysight
keysight.com
Keysight empowers innovators to explore, design, and bring world-changing technologies to life. As the industry’s premier global innovation partner, Keysight’s software-centric solutions serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to deliver tomorrow’s breakthroughs at speed and with reduced risk. Keysight leverages its strength as the world’s leading test and measurement provider and today enables innovators to push the boundaries of engineering by quickly solving design, emulation, and test challenges to help create the best product experiences. Whether you're looking to improve your design and development process, optimize and secure your network, or harness AI and digital twins to get a head start on technologies like 6G, AV and EV, IoT, or quantum computing — Keysight accelerates innovation across the workflow with intelligent insights built on the most accurate measurements. Our fusion of technology knowledge, measurement science expertise, and tailored solutions helps you forge ahead with confidence in our connected and dynamic world. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) is an S&P 500 technology company, headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, with offices and manufacturing worldwide. Keysight owns 2,000+ patents and our ~15,000 employees work with nearly 32,000 customers worldwide to start technology revolutions. Keysight customers span the communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets.
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.
Digital Twin Consortium
digitaltwinconsortium.org
Digital Twin Consortium® is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a global ecosystem of users who are driving best practices for digital twin usage and defining requirements for new digital twin standards. Digital Twin Consortium is open to any business, organization or entity with an interest in digital twins. Our global membership is committed to using digital twins throughout their operations and supply chains and capturing best practices and standards requirements for themselves and their clients.
DataScale
getdatascale.com
Datascale is an AI-based knowledge management system that helps automate data discovery, and make sense of data use cases. Cultivate data ideas, organize saved queries, and visualize relationship of scattered analyses. Having an AI in place with your saved queries will remove the infrastructure setup, you can get insights from your data catalog immediately when you and your team work together on our SQL notes.
Shimoku
shimoku.com
Shimoku enables different teams to harness the potential of AI. Startup Founders can launch AI SaaS with expert guidance. Python developers can build AI applications with "Low-Code". Marketing and Sales can leverage sales opportunities identified by AI.
myLang
mylang.me
MyLang Me version: Neural machine translation for a website or application via an API * Continuous machine learning; * Adding new languages; * Protection of personal information; * Working with HTML markup. The Me version includes 91 languages, including Chinese (Simplified), English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Swedish, Turkish, etc. For a Me version, you can join our affiliate program. By sharing your personal link you can get 15% from sales. MyLang Pro version: Unified API for accessing professional dictionaries: Amazon Translate, DeepL API, Google Cloud AutoML Translation API, Tencent Cloud TMT API, SYSTRAN PNMT API, ModernMT Human-in-the-loop, Yandex Cloud Translate API. A unified API is needed for: * Reducing the cost of maintaining the above dictionaries separately; * With automatic routing, you get the dictionary best suited for the selected language pair and direction according to the metrics hLEPOR, GLUE, MultiNLI.
DoubleVerify
doubleverify.com
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify is driven by a mission – to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure.
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics provides a revolutionary AI platform that makes it easy for you to leverage Data Science for your business without the barriers of resources and infrastructure. Businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, can make use of the Qualetics platform to solve complex business problems and drive growth. Qualetics works with your Product, System, or Process to gather data and processes it by leveraging deep AI technologies like Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision, and Text Analytics, etc. All the Actionable Analytical Insights are then presented to your team in an easy-to-understand dashboard, offering both top-level and micro-level insights. Qualetics not only makes it easy for you to get the right data insights but also easier for your team to understand and take action on it. Qualetics's AI Management System (AIMS) Platform is a combination of tools needed to help route data coming from multiple channels into complex machine learning systems and deliver the insights in a clear, seamless way for businesses to consume.
Gooey.AI
gooey.ai
Gooey.AI is a platform that integrates the best of private and open source AI, enabling users to discover, customize, and deploy AI solutions. It is designed primarily for developers and teams seeking to expedite the AI implementation process. It stands apart by offering a unified platform for varied AI workflows, thereby eliminating the need to manage separate user credentials, access rights, and billing for different AI models. Some of its key offerings include access to private and open AI models from tech giants and startups, like OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and ElevenLabs, among others. It also enables users to compare and choose AI models best suited for their needs. To enhance productivity, Gooey.AI provides flexibility to create AI recipes with low-code and no-code options, facilitating rapid creation and deployment of AI solutions. Different use-cases, such as marketing, development, finance, non-profits, operations, and branding and activation, can leverage these features to their advantage. For instance, developers can seamlessly integrate and scale their products with AI models, while the finance sector can generate high-quality reports from real-time data sources. Non-profits can reach their diverse audience in local languages through AI-powered bots. Moreover, Gooey.AI hosts AI models from open-source communities on its scalable GPU cluster and facilitates easy integration with third-party APIs, communication platforms, and shared workflow services. This aids users in keeping pace with the latest AI innovations without the burden of handling technological logistics. Finally, for organizations aiming to measure AI success, Gooey.AI provides case studies featuring measurable AI solutions.
ModelFront
modelfront.com
ModelFront AI makes human-quality translation radically more efficient, by predicting which machine translations don't require human editing or review.
NextBrain AI
nextbrain.ai
NextBrain AI is a platform that offers user-friendly, no-code machine learning solutions for businesses. It allows users to harness the power of AI without the need for coding expertise. The platform provides various features and benefits that simplify the machine learning process. Firstly, NextBrain AI offers explained machine learning and actionable insights. Users can easily understand AI-driven outcomes and make informed decisions. Secondly, the platform provides fast and accurate machine learning capabilities through its intuitive interface. Users can achieve remarkable results without technical expertise. Connectivity is another key feature of NextBrain AI. The platform integrates with various data sources and applications, allowing users to harness the power of their data and adapt AI solutions to their specific needs. Additionally, NextBrain AI offers an advanced Generative AI Assistant powered by Language Model technology. This assistant allows users to reshape their data tables effortlessly, giving them full control over their data. Using NextBrain AI is a straightforward process. Users collect and upload their data to the platform, select the type of model they want to build, customize the training parameters, and let the platform do the heavy lifting. NextBrain AI trains the model, provides valuable insights and predictions, which users can use to inform their decision-making and take their business to the next level. NextBrain AI has demonstrated high performance compared to leading machine learning products in the market, such as Azure Machine Learning, Amazon SageMaker, and BigML. Overall, NextBrain AI empowers businesses to leverage the power of AI through its user-friendly and no-code machine learning solutions.
NVIDIA NGC
ngc.nvidia.com
NGC is the hub for GPU-optimized software for deep learning, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) that takes care of all the plumbing so data scientists, developers, and researchers can focus on building solutions, gathering insights, and delivering business value
Wiro
wiro.ai
Wiro was founded in 2023 for providing the growing demand for AI and machine learning technologies across various sectors. Wiro.ai brings machine learning accessible to all in the cloud without sacrificing usability or features. Simplified and easy-to-use Wiro API can provide build and serve a product fast. We work for smart solutions that can help accelerate the development of AI applications. Our workstations, servers, and cloud services with hyperconverged infrastructure help developers, engineers, and researchers.
AI21 Labs
ai21.com
AI21 Labs builds Foundation Models and AI Systems for the enterprise that accelerate the use of GenAI in production. Power your most critical enterprise workflows with accurate, reliable, and scalable AI – tailored to your specific needs.
Brightics AI
brightics.ai
Brightics AI is an integrated AI platform that collects and processes vast amounts of scattered information to run rapid analysis and produce easy-to-understand visuals through artificial intelligence.
Codenull.ai
codenull.ai
Build Any AI model without writing a single line of code. Use these models for Portfolio optimization, Robo-advisors, Recommendation Engines, Fraud detection and much more
Geophysical Insights
geoinsights.com
Geophysical Research, LLC (d/b/a Geophysical Insights) was founded in 2008 by Dr. Tom Smith with the vision of applying machine learning methods to seismic interpretation to reduce the risk of oil and gas exploration and the cost of field development. Shortly after launching the company, Dr. Smith assembled some of the best talent in the industry to develop the next generation of seismic interpretation software. The group’s mission was to apply machine learning to the problem of seismic interpretation and deliver the new capability in an off-the-shelf, commercial software product that could be used by any geoscientist. The new AI workbench, branded as Paradise, would feature an intuitive, elegant interface that guided geoscientists in applying machine learning to many different types of geologic investigations. Over three years in development, including a year of field trials, Paradise was launched as a commercial product at the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) Annual Convention in 2013 and has since seen steady adoption worldwide, including by national oil companies (NOCs) and international oil companies. Geophysical Insights continues to build capabilities in the Paradise AI workbench, which is proving to reveal more profound insights into the seismic response through machine learning and deep learning technologies. Built for large sets of data, Paradise is a ‘Big Data’ solution that easily scales from a single workstation to an enterprise. Using combinations of supervised and unsupervised machine learning algorithms that are enabled by GPU computing, seismic interpreters can extract more information from seismic and well data in Paradise than would otherwise be possible from traditional interpretation tools.
rellify
rellify.com
Developing a content strategy that drives results used to be difficult and take a lot of time and expertise. Now Rellify makes it easy for you to create content strategies that deliver measurable results.
SiMa.ai
sima.ai
SiMa.ai™ is a machine learning company delivering the industry’s first software-centric purpose-built MLSoC™ platform. With push-button performance, we enable effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge by allowing customers to address any computer vision problem while achieving 10x better performance at the lowest power. Initially focused on computer vision applications, SiMa.ai is led by technologists and business veterans backed by a set of top investors committed to helping customers bring ML on their platforms.
Linguise
linguise.com
Linguise is a high quality, automatic translation tool for websites. Increase your website traffic with cloud AI translations in over 85 languages. Linguise has many advantages over traditional and automatic translation systems. The website translation can be done on WordPress, Joomla and all the CMS or website builder that are using PHP (the major part of the tools) Among them : * Full website in 5 minutes, no matter the size * 100% of the content is translated, including dynamic elements * Excellent translation quality thanks to “neural translation” models * A frontend translation editor with translator custom access * Indexing of pages in all the languages concerned * An average of 40% traffic increase * Very low impact on performance * Translate small to medium website $115 per Year (or$15/month) for 200 000 words * One-month totally free and we offer free installation
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. Dataloop's comprehensive solution spans the full AI development lifecycle, offering tools and functionalities that streamline data management, annotation, model selection, and deployment. Dataloop's platform is built with a focus on collaboration, allowing developers, data scientists, and engineers to work together seamlessly, breaking down traditional silos and fostering innovation. Key features include an intuitive drag-and-drop interface for constructing data pipelines, a vast library of pre-built AI elements and models, and robust data curation and annotation capabilities. These features are designed to empower developers to rapidly prototype, iterate, and deploy AI solutions, keeping pace with the fast-evolving demands of the market. Dataloop is committed to advancing AI development by providing a developer-centric platform that addresses the complexities and challenges of AI and data management. Dataloop's vision is to democratize AI development, enabling every organization to harness the power of AI and drive forward their innovative solutions.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more than 38,000 papers. The ImageNet dataset, with its crowdsourced labels, has an error rate of 6%. This dataset arguably underpins the most popular image recognition systems developed by Google and Facebook. Systemic error in these datasets has real-world consequences. Models trained on error-containing data are forced to learn those errors, leading to false predictions or a need of retraining on ever-increasing amounts of data to “wash out” the errors. Every industry has begun to understand the transformative potential of AI and invest. But the revolution of ML transformers and relentless focus on ML model optimization is reaching the point of diminishing returns. What else is there?
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Ready-to-use with access to all of its key products, it facilitates easy start-up and rapid scaling. With single sign-on (SSO) and an intuitive interface, Phrase provides a user-friendly, centralized ecosystem. The Phrase Localization Platform includes: Phrase Translation Management System (Phrase TMS) Translation project management with industry-grade CAT tools Phrase Strings Developer-friendly tool for software, games, and website copy localization Phrase Orchestrator No-code, customizable workflows that automate your manual processes Phrase Analytics Insightful data to optimize your cost, quality, and speed Phrase Language AI Fast and secure machine translation tailored to your terminology Phrase Custom AI AI powered machine translation, leveraging your own content Phrase Portal Secure, immediate, and intuitive access to advanced localization technology Phrase Quality Technologies Scores and checks to guarantee your content consistently meets quality standards Integrations 50+ integrations with plug-and-play approach for rapid deployment
Prolific
prolific.com
Prolific is a platform that enables researchers to collect high-quality human-powered data at scale from a large, vetted pool of research participants and taskers. Using the Prolific platform researchers can target, contact and manage research participants from Prolific’s diverse, vetted and fairly-treated pool – to deliver world-changing research and the next generation of AI.
Riku.AI
riku.ai
Experiment with A.I. One playground, multiple providers. Riku is the vault of your A.I. creations and a place to save, distribute and experiment with the latest technology. Riku is the one-stop solution to build custom models with NLP technology. Riku.AI aggregates the best large language model in a single place to make learning, building and sharing with AI technology as simple as possible.
Softcatalà Traductor
softcatala.org
TranslatorTranslator Catalan <> {Spanish, English, Portuguese, French} based on Apertium technology.
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other business software such as customer relationship management or enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. In December 2020, the company filed confidentially for an initial public offering, and became public on April 21, 2021.
Deep Block
deepblock.net
Deep Block is an innovative software that revolutionizes the development and utilization of computer vision models, all without the need for coding. Deep Block has been crafted over 6 years, equipping it with the capability to handle even the most demanding high-resolution images. With Deep Block, you gain access to the world's fastest AI-powered platform for high-resolution image analysis. Deep Block allows you to unlock valuable insights from a wide range of imagery, including remote sensing and microscopy data. Whether you're embarking on large-scale image analysis or exploring the possibilities of machine vision technology, Deep Block empowers you to do so with unprecedented speed and efficiency. But that's not all. Deep Block goes beyond just providing a platform for image analytics. It offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to simplify the entire machine learning model development process. From annotation tools for training data preparation to APIs and a user-friendly Drag&Drop inference interface, Deep Block covers every aspect of no-code ML model development. What's more, it caters to the unique requirements of enterprise customers by offering various customization options. Deep Block's optimization for high-resolution image analysis, including microscopic image analysis and remote sensing data analysis, makes it an invaluable asset for industries such as defense, geospatial, and semiconductor manufacturing. These sectors often grapple with the challenge of analyzing large volumes of image data, and Deep Block provides the solution they need. With Deep Block, you can expect fast, automated, and precise analysis of high-resolution imagery. Whether you're in the realm of defense, GIS, metrology, or life science, Deep Block empowers you to extract meaningful insights and drive innovation in your field.
Smarsh
smarsh.com
Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines. Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow.
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
Aidaptive is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) platform geared towards the eCommerce and hospitality sectors. The predictive AI platform functions to deliver personalized experiences to improve conversion rates for brands. Its key offering includes an AI-powered recommendation engine that utilizes machine learning to generate targeted product suggestions tailored to each customer. The platform is designed to autonomously convert data analysis into actionable insight, thereby upgrading businesses from being merely data-driven to intelligence-driven. The platform also includes features for integrations, enabling businesses to connect the platforms' functionalities with their existing systems seamlessly. Aidaptive has been recognized for its innovative contribution towards facilitating high-efficiency commerce and continues to lead in providing ML technology solutions to brands and consumers. Please note that while Aidaptive offers a demo and free predictive audience lists, terms and details may vary.
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverless Cloud for AI- BentoCloud is a fully managed platform for building and operating AI applications, bringing agile product delivery to AI teams. BentoML is the platform for software engineers to build AI products.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine designed for computer vision and generative AI applications. The platform provides an infrastructure for enterprise training data that includes labeling, workflows, datasets, and has a feature for human-in-the-loop training. It offers multiple annotation properties to improve the quality of data for AI models. With features like auto annotation, DICOM annotation for medical imaging, dataset management, and model management, V7 automates and streamlines various tasks. Its image and video annotation tools are designed to improve the precision of data labelling. Additionally, it enables the building and automation of custom data pipelines and has tools for automating optical character recognition (OCR) and intelligent document processing (IDP) workflows.V7 allows users to outsource annotation tasks. It can be used across various industries such as agriculture, automotive, construction, energy, food & beverage, healthcare, and more. It offers collaboration features for real-time team annotation and provides labeler and model performance analytics.Further, V7 also facilitates annotation and model training workflows to be more efficient through an intuitive user interface. With its enhanced AutoAnnotate feature, it accelerates the speed and accuracy of annotations. The platform integrates with AWS, Databricks, and Voxel51, among others, and supports a range of data types including video, image, and text data.
SAVVI AI
savviai.com
SAVVI AI helps businesses build, launch, and manage AI apps in minutes with our patented Practical AI platform - no data scientists, pre-existing data, or custom infrastructure required. Help your organization gain AI-driven efficiencies such as lowering ACH return rates, forecasting charge-offs, predicting deposit volume, increasing loan offer uptake, and so much more. Works in Excel or Google Sheets, or via API to deliver the power of practical AI today.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio data. Its platform supports the full AI lifecycle for data exploration, data labeling, model training, evaluation, and inference around images, video, text, and audio data. Headquartered in Washington DC, Clarifai uses machine learning and deep neural networks to identify and analyze images, videos, text, and audio automatically. Clarifai enables users to implement AI technology into their products via API, Mobile SDK, and/or on-premise solutions.
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more all in one, easy to use platform. * Annotate - Efficiently label any visual modality and manage large-scale annotation teams with customizable workflows and quality control tools. * Active - Test, validate, and evaluate your models and surface, curate, and prioritize the most valuable data for labeling to supercharge model performance. * Apollo - Train, fine-tune, and manage proprietary and foundation models at scale for production AI applications. * Accelerate - On-demand, specialized labeling services to help you scale. Encord is trusted by pioneering AI teams at RapidAI, Tractable, Stanford Medicine, Memorial, King’s College London, the NHS, the UHN, the Royal Navy, Veo, and many more global companies.
B2Metric
b2metric.com
B2Metric is an AI/ML-powered data analytics platform that enables marketing, data analytics, and CRM teams to better understand customer trends and behaviors. B2Metric uses machine learning to automate data analysis and generate predictive insights, which can be used to improve customer engagement, retention, and growth.
Lingpad
lingpad.com
Lingpad is a secure, advanced AI translation tool designed to streamline multilingual customer service and document translation. Its platform empowers businesses to provide seamless multilingual custom support across messaging channels and help centers, thereby enhancing global customer experiences without additional resources. What Lingpad Offers: * Instant AI-Driven Translations: Instant, accurate AI translations in 120+ languages * Customer Service-Focused Solutions: Tailored for support teams, enabling instant localized responses * Help Center Localization: Easily translate and maintain multilingual Knowledge Bases/Help Center and FAQs * Document Translation: Support for 40+ file types * Contextual AI Technology: Understands nuances for more natural translations * Automation: Streamlines manual tasks, reducing time and costs Benefits: * Enhance multilingual customer experiences * Expand globally without language constraints * Reduce operational costs and time spent on translations * Improve response times with instant translations * Maintain consistency across all customer communications Experience all these offerings and benefits with Lingpad's cost-effective pricing, designed to deliver maximum value for your investment. Seamlessly integrates with popular customer service platforms: Zendesk; Intercom; Gorgias; Front; Freshdesk Ideal For: *Customer support teams across any industry * Global businesses * E-commerce companies * SaaS providers * Any organization needing efficient multilingual communication * Any organization needing AI translation
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds is the smartest platform powering perceptive recommendations that drive online discovery and engagement. Founded and led by world-renowned AI pioneers and powered by the latest advances in deep learning, Crossing Minds instantly delivers precise, session-based recommendations that don’t infringe on or jeopardize customer privacy. We help businesses engage their customers. We help people discover products they love. We help turn curiosity into loyalty.
Recombee
recombee.com
We provide personalized content, product, and search recommendations as a service to increase our clients’ revenues, increase their user satisfaction and help their businesses grow. Using our simple-to-use integration, our users can enjoy a hands-on experience with our services by joining a 30-day unlimited free trial. Based in Prague, we serve over 300+ satisfied clients around the globe who are happy to share their experiences.
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter helps companies benefit from real-time machine learning-based recommendations natively in their digital properties (web, mobile, email, push, etc). Our technology is comparable with what the leading Web properties (Youtube, Amazon, etc) have built for their sections like “Recommended for you” or “You might like.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysis in a way that ties back to organizational objectives. It shortens each user’s journey from simple to sophisticated analytics, allowing them to harness data to explore the unknown, identify new relationships, get a deeper understanding of outcomes and challenge the status quo. Visualize, analyze and share actionable insights about your data with anyone in your organization with IBM Cognos Analytics.
Sedai
sedai.io
Sedai delivers AI-powered cloud cost optimization and performance tuning, empowering DevOps and SRE teams to maximize cloud savings, improve customer experience, and seamlessly scale. With Sedai, companies can achieve real-time, continuous optimization adaptable to ongoing changes and growth with minimal human intervention. Sedai enables cloud teams to easily scale and maximize ROI by augmenting operations with autonomous cloud management capabilities.
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can explore billions of data points in seconds to identify hidden connections and generate compelling visualizations that lead to better stakeholder decision making. Practical business applications and operations benefit from the context-first analysis that only graphs can provide across projects like recommendation engines, anomaly and fraud detection, route optimization, marketing, network analysis, and many more.
SAP
sap.com
SAP is the leading enterprise application and business AI company. They stand at the intersection of business and technology, where their innovations are designed to directly address real business challenges and produce real-world impacts. Their solutions are the backbone for the world’s most complex and demanding processes. SAP’s integrated portfolio unites the elements of modern organizations — from workforce and financials to customers and supply chains — into a unified ecosystem that drives progress.
