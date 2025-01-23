Top Machine Learning Software - Rwanda

Geophysical Insights

geoinsights.com

Geophysical Research, LLC (d/b/a Geophysical Insights) was founded in 2008 by Dr. Tom Smith with the vision of applying machine learning methods to seismic interpretation to reduce the risk of oil and gas exploration and the cost of field development. Shortly after launching the company, Dr. Smith assembled some of the best talent in the industry to develop the next generation of seismic interpretation software. The group’s mission was to apply machine learning to the problem of seismic interpretation and deliver the new capability in an off-the-shelf, commercial software product that could be used by any geoscientist. The new AI workbench, branded as Paradise, would feature an intuitive, elegant interface that guided geoscientists in applying machine learning to many different types of geologic investigations. Over three years in development, including a year of field trials, Paradise was launched as a commercial product at the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) Annual Convention in 2013 and has since seen steady adoption worldwide, including by national oil companies (NOCs) and international oil companies. Geophysical Insights continues to build capabilities in the Paradise AI workbench, which is proving to reveal more profound insights into the seismic response through machine learning and deep learning technologies. Built for large sets of data, Paradise is a ‘Big Data’ solution that easily scales from a single workstation to an enterprise. Using combinations of supervised and unsupervised machine learning algorithms that are enabled by GPU computing, seismic interpreters can extract more information from seismic and well data in Paradise than would otherwise be possible from traditional interpretation tools.