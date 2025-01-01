Find the right software and services.
Loyalty management software enables enterprises to establish, oversee, and assess customer loyalty initiatives. These tools empower businesses to recognize both recurring patrons and potential repeat clients, facilitating the provision of incentives like discounts or reward points to encourage their return. Mainly adopted by business-to-consumer (B2C) companies operating in retail, e-commerce, travel, and hospitality sectors, loyalty management software serves as a valuable asset for marketing teams. These teams leverage the software to enhance customer retention, optimize repeat sales, and augment the overall customer lifetime value (CLV).
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Square
squareup.com
Square is a point-of-sale app that facilitates payment processing, inventory management, and sales analytics for businesses in various environments.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform that enhances customer engagement through tools for loyalty, email, SMS marketing, reviews, and subscriptions.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum is a digital platform for automating global rewards and incentive programs, integrating with various tools to enhance customer and employee engagement.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Referrizer is a marketing automation tool that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to increase clients and enhance customer retention.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-driven CRM that helps retailers boost repeat sales by personalizing marketing campaigns through various channels.
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Giftbit is a platform for buying, sending, and tracking digital gift cards for rewards and incentives, ideal for bulk orders and program management.
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars is a payments and marketing platform that helps local businesses engage customers through rewards, promotions, and automated campaigns.
Smile.io
smile.io
Smile.io is a loyalty platform that enables ecommerce brands to create reward programs, encouraging repeat purchases and customer referrals.
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve marketing strategies through personalization and automation based on customer data.
Stamped
stamped.io
Stamped is an eCommerce marketing automation platform that helps businesses collect and manage customer reviews to boost engagement and sales.
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a platform for creating interactive promotions through digital scratch cards to engage customers and enhance lead generation.
Sparkage Merchant
getsparkage.com
Sparkage Merchant is a digital platform that helps small businesses manage operations, including inventory, orders, and customer relationships, to improve efficiency and growth.
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador is a software platform that streamlines and automates referral marketing, helping businesses manage and track referrals and partnerships effectively.
Marsello
marsello.com
Marsello is a marketing platform that helps businesses build customer relationships through loyalty programs, email, SMS, and automated campaigns.
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen helps businesses create and manage customer loyalty programs with personalized rewards, gamification, and data analysis for enhanced engagement and retention.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is a cloud-based platform for managing promotions and loyalty programs, enabling businesses to create and track coupons, gift cards, and discounts.
Talkable
talkable.com
Talkable is a platform that helps e-commerce brands implement referral and loyalty marketing programs to acquire and retain customers.
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a platform for building and managing loyalty and referral programs for eCommerce brands, offering customization, automation, and integration options.
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty app that gamifies customer engagement through rewards, points, and referrals to enhance retention and build customer relationships.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is a platform that helps businesses quickly create and manage customer perks programs, enhancing engagement and retention through a variety of pre-negotiated offers.
inCust
incust.com
inCust is a customer lifecycle management platform that helps businesses engage customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, and analyze customer activity.
Poket
poket.com
Poket is a loyalty program software for businesses, allowing customizable loyalty programs, automated marketing, and customer engagement features, accessible via apps and online.
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme is a loyalty platform for SMBs that offers digital loyalty cards, customer behavior analysis, and customizable loyalty programs to enhance customer retention.
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a referral and loyalty marketing software that helps businesses engage customers, manage referral programs, and increase customer acquisition and retention.
Paystone
paystone.com
Paystone is a platform for small businesses that offers payment processing, loyalty programs, and gift card management to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations.
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a platform that helps distribution businesses engage and optimize their channel partners using data analytics and targeted incentives.
Social Spiral
socialspiral.com
Social Spiral is a customer loyalty software that tracks both traditional and digital marketing efforts.
Shopuddy
shopuddy.com
Shopuddy allows small businesses to create and distribute digital reward cards and vouchers to customers' Apple Wallet and Google Wallet.
Propello
propello.com
Propello is a white-label customer loyalty platform that improves engagement and retention with secure, reward-based solutions and fraud protection features.
Nector
nector.io
Nector is a loyalty app that helps businesses enhance customer engagement, track insights, and streamline operations through personalized rewards and referral programs.
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small to medium retailers, enabling them to create and manage customized in-store loyalty programs.
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a customer engagement and loyalty app that collects and analyzes retail data to support loyalty programs and marketing campaigns.
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a platform for ecommerce retailers that facilitates shopper engagement, collects product reviews, manages loyalty programs, and displays trending products with analytics.
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Kangaroo Business is a loyalty and rewards platform that helps businesses engage customers with personalized programs to drive loyalty and growth.
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is a SaaS loyalty platform that helps businesses create personalized rewards programs using AI and data insights to enhance customer engagement.
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud is a platform that helps businesses enhance customer engagement and loyalty through data analysis, automation, and personalized experiences.
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a loyalty program app that integrates with business systems to reward customers for purchases and referrals, enhancing engagement and retention.
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
Glue Loyalty is a customer engagement platform that helps businesses create customized loyalty programs, analyze customer data, and improve customer retention.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
Friendbuy is a referral marketing software that helps businesses launch and manage referral programs, offering customizable widgets and robust analytics for performance tracking.
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
LoyaltyLion is a loyalty and rewards platform that helps businesses enhance customer retention and lifetime value through customized loyalty programs and advanced analytics.
Uniqodo
uniqodo.com
Uniqodo is an app that enhances customer promotions, improving engagement and conversion through targeted incentives and optimized online experiences.
Sparkage Consumer
getsparkage.com
Sparkage is a digital loyalty platform that helps small businesses connect with customers and encourage repeat visits.
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency provides digital rewards in various currencies from well-known brands for promotions, loyalty programs, market research, and employee incentives.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant is an app that helps offline businesses manage customer loyalty programs, enabling customers to earn points, redeem rewards, and communicate with businesses.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based loyalty platform that helps businesses create reward programs, automate marketing, and analyze customer data through integrations with multiple tools.
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Ackroo is a cloud-based platform for managing loyalty programs, gift cards, and promotions, helping businesses streamline marketing and enhance customer engagement.
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is a marketing automation app for managing customer engagement, gift cards, loyalty, rewards, and referrals, integrating with various eCommerce platforms and POS systems.
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
LoopyLoyalty is a digital platform for creating and managing stamp cards in Apple and Google Wallet, tracking customer activity, and enhancing loyalty programs.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
The TapMango Customer app enhances engagement and loyalty by offering access to rewards, personalized offers, and seamless transaction integration for businesses and customers.
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
AiTrillion is an all-in-one marketing automation platform for eCommerce, offering tools for loyalty programs, email marketing, product reviews, and customer engagement.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is a customer retention app that integrates loyalty programs, customer feedback, and a referral system to enhance engagement and encourage repeat business.
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io helps eCommerce brands create personalized loyalty and referral programs, allowing customers to earn points and rewards for their actions.
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
The Kangaroo Members app enhances customer loyalty through a customizable rewards program, allowing users to earn rewards for purchases, referrals, and behaviors across multiple channels.
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
TapMango Merchant is an app for businesses to create custom loyalty programs, manage customer interactions, and analyze data to improve retention and engagement.
