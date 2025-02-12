Top Loyalty Management Software - Suriname

Find the right software and services.
Loyalty management software enables enterprises to establish, oversee, and assess customer loyalty initiatives. These tools empower businesses to recognize both recurring patrons and potential repeat clients, facilitating the provision of incentives like discounts or reward points to encourage their return. Mainly adopted by business-to-consumer (B2C) companies operating in retail, e-commerce, travel, and hospitality sectors, loyalty management software serves as a valuable asset for marketing teams. These teams leverage the software to enhance customer retention, optimize repeat sales, and augment the overall customer lifetime value (CLV).
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, prepaid goods and service subscriptions, numerous communication channels, and other outstanding business features of the inCust platform
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as customers feel valued, spend more, and return for more. Streamline operations with effortless setup and expert support. Our laser-focused data insights optimize your program, maximize ROI, and fuel pure profit. Kangaroo integrates with leading POS, eCommerce, and marketing platforms like Shopify, Lightspeed, Magento, and Mailchimp. Book a demo today!
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having an entire partnerships team in your corner. We vet and pre-negotiate thousands of perks offers from top consumer brands, and provide easy no-code tools to save companies massive amounts of time and overhead. Perks programs increase conversion rates, retention, engagement, satisfaction, and ultimately, long-term customer happiness, while also unlocking a new stream of revenue for your business. Learn more at https://paylode.com/
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no app development required.
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 99minds is easy-to-use, plug-&-play, cost-effective marketing platform that empowers a marketing team to create campaigns to personalized promotions & build omnichannel customer experience. 99minds empower you to turn your consumers into brand advocates. Create personalized campaigns that excite your customers- generate millions of coupons, data-driven discount codes, referral programs for shoppers, loyalty programs to persuade your patrons to stay, set up automated bundling of products, and location-based promotion. Best For Built for businesses of any vertical and retailers of all sizes on eCommerce platforms like Bigcommerce Shopify, Woocommerce, Salesforce Commerce, MIVA, Cart.com, and Shopware. Integrated with Point of Sales (POS) like Square, Lightspeed, Vend, Heartland Retail, Hike, Runit, Retail Pro. Marketing Automation integration with CRMs, CDP, and Email marketing tools like Hubspot, Active Campaign, Aweber, Segment, Listtrack, Salesforce, Mailchimp, Klaviyo, Sendlane, Sendgrid, Ominsend
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale in order to attract, engage and grow their customers while increasing their revenues and margins. Ackroo’s payment services provide merchants with low cost payment processing options through some of the world’s largest payment technology and service providers. Ackroo’s hybrid management and point-of-sale solutions help manage and optimize the general operations for niche industry’s including golf, yacht, tennis clubs and more. All solutions are focused on helping to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments and point-of sale ecosystem for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few minutes. At Lootly, we believe that Loyalty programs should be feature-rich, easily accessible, fully customizable and affordable for all business sizes. Connect Lootly to your favorite apps in minutes with our large library of integrations, such as: TrustSpot, Klaviyo, Zapier and more. Once an app is connected, it runs fully automated in the background. Lootly is available for: Shopify, Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, Magento 1 & 2, and WooCommerce. Access to our API is available on our Enterprise plan for any brands looking for a custom deployment.
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasting partnerships.
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and display real-time trending products with one easy-to-use interface. The platform also provides ecommerce and merchandisers with actionable analytics and a versatile toolset.
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel. Create high-quality leads, collect marketing opt-ins, and gain the insights you need to identify your next customer. Incentivize and reward your employees and channel partner performance. Drive sales performance, reward training, and give instant recognition through our range of interactive solutions.
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and behavioural insight coupled with the ability to execute loyalty programs, multi-channel marketing campaigns and promotions, aiming return visits and repeat sales.
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform allows merchants to manage and edit loyalty programs anytime, anywhere and set up promotional rules for automated campaigns tailored precisely to their customers’ spending habits, loyalty balances or campaign performance. The solution has features like referral automation, social media sharing rewards, targeted marketing automation, gamification for customer engagement. Businesses can transact using customer's mobile number or email or even an app and can manage everything via the store access login. Merchants can connect with customers via mobile push notifications, emails, or even SMS. Poket comes with three plans: FREE (Forever), Strong (7-day Free Trial*) & Mighty (7-day Free Trial*). *no credit card required It comes with a 'Poket Rewards' App for customers that allows them to manage and track their rewards, store e-cards & e-vouchers, and refer friends. Merchants can also download 'Poket Business' App built for both Android and iOS.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coupons, gift cards, feedback forms, punch cards, and VIP clients. As a marketing automation platform, Loyale allows businesses to run highly-converting campaigns at an incredible ROI. - Segment customers based on demographics or purchase behaviour. - Communicate with customers through push notifications, emails, and posts. - Schedule personalised one-off or repeat automations triggered by time or actions. - Generate reports based on real-time data to analyse and improve performance.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value for customers. The referral feature helps businesses tap into new customer networks, while analytics provide valuable insights for data-driven decisions. With seamless integration and a focus on enhancing the customer experience, Nector is a powerful tool to build strong customer relationships and drive business growth.
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions & loyalty programs, market research, employee rewards and sales incentives.
Propello
propello.com
Rapid go-to-market, white-label reward-based customer loyalty software. Drives engagement, reduces churn, improves conversion, generates new revenue streams and increases customer lifetime value.
Shopuddy
shopuddy.com
Enable small businesses to issue digital reward cards and vouchers to customers' Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Brands can rapidly deploy all types of loyalty programs to boost their returning customers, increase customers loyalty level and grow your wallet share of wallet.
Social Spiral
socialspiral.com
Social Spiral is a customer loyalty software that is simple,tracks traditional marketing as well as your digital marketing efforts.
Sparkage Merchant
getsparkage.com
Sparkage is a digital loyalty platform that simplifies marketing for small businesses. It has everything you need to connect with customers, encourage repeat visits and grow your business.
Uniqodo
uniqodo.com
Uniqodo is on a mission to redefine promotions as the catalyst for bigger and better outcomes. We are pioneering a new category of customer experience; solving promotion challenges across the entire customer lifecycle that we call PromotionX. Combining the performance of advanced promotions with great customer experience to supercharge conversion and engagement, Uniqodo's Promotion Experience Platform helps you target the right people in the moments that matter, with incentives that motivate and online experiences that inspire action.
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador empowers marketers to increase customers, referrals, and revenue by leveraging the power of word-of-mouth. Their marketer-friendly software simplifies referral marketing, automating the process of enrolling, tracking, rewarding and managing your customers, affiliates, influencers, and partners. Consumer brands and B2B companies worldwide are rapidly implementing, scaling, and optimizing their referral marketing programs, partner and affiliate programs, and influencer campaigns with Ambassador's pioneering software.
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
Glue is a powerful, fully automated loyalty manager that takes care of your customers while you take care of business. Glue is designed specifically to help local business owners increase and maintain their customer-base and revenue.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Talkable
talkable.com
Talkable’s marketing technology empowers e-commerce brands to acquire & retain high-value customers through referral & loyalty marketing programs. As a single-source solution for your referral marketing and loyalty marketing needs, brands are able to create seamless user experiences designed to increase brand engagement and build brand affinity. For both referral and loyalty solutions, Talkable offers comprehensive segmentation capabilities, a built-in A/B testing suite, and best-in-class fraud prevention intelligence. Talkable is more than just a technology solution, we’re also your partner. As such, every client has a dedicated team of experts who will strategize, envision, create, deploy, optimize all of your campaigns. The customer success team will act as an extension of your marketing team designing referral and loyalty programs that exceed your expectations. Talkable is best suited for brands with $4M+ in annual revenue. Its enterprise clients on average see a 52X ROI from their referral programs. Talkable’s Marketing Solutions are used to: * Identify, target, and reward your most valuable customers through in-depth data analysis. * Acquire and retain your highest-value clients at a low cost * Drive more sales and increase revenue Talkable was founded in 2009 and pioneered the ability to digitally track the virality of word-of-mouth marketing which ultimately sparked the creation of Referral Marketing. Today, Talkable develops and implements long-term growth strategies targeting new customer acquisition, increased retention, higher LTV, all at a significantly lower CPA than other marketing channels.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo’s eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences that drive eCommerce growth. Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including the United States, Canada, Israel, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Australia.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum helps automate rewards, incentives & payouts programs at a global scale with multi-currency and multi-region capabilities. We make it simple for the marketing and sales teams to send rewards, incentives and e-gifts across the customer lifecycle with a reward point system using workflows at scale. We integrate with CRMs, Survey tools, and email tools and offer API solutions to integrate directly with your products. Thousands of businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to large enterprises, use Xoxoday’s business currency to send rewards, perks, incentives, & disburse payouts. 2000+ Customers have shipped 80 Million+ rewards globally, making Plum the backbone for branded payments.
Stamped
stamped.io
Stamped is a multi-channel eCommerce marketing automation platform designed to optimize customer acquisition and retention for eCommerce merchants. Engineered for reliability and scale, Stamped empowers online retailers of all sizes with access to enterprise-level technology for accelerated business growth through reviews, ratings, and loyalty incentive programs. Think of Stamped as the ultimate team player, from the migration, integration, and improvement of marketing stack conversions through open API access; to unique bespoke program solutions and excellent customer service at any plan level. Stamped is an extension of any in-house team. As a product-focused company, Stamped was designed by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, providing data-driven, cost-effective solutions in a single-platform approach; so sellers can get back to uniquely contributing to today’s global eCommerce consumer market. Trusted by industry-leading brands such as Colgate, Purple.com, and Linjer, Stamped is headquartered in Victoria, B.C, and currently supports 45,000+ global eCommerce merchants contributing to a diversified eCommerce economy.
Smile.io
smile.io
Smile.io is the world’s largest loyalty platform, providing easy-to-use reward programs that help scaling ecommerce brands transform one-time sales into repeat, loyal customers. Over 100,000 brands use Smile points, referral, and VIP programs to maximize their acquisition efforts and turn transactional purchases into passionate brand advocates that can’t help but come back again and again. You can launch a beautiful and customizable rewards program in just a few clicks. Additionally, Smile.io allows you to reward customers for a variety of actions, including social media sharing, product reviews, and more. There are also a growing number of Smile Apps including MailChimp and Klaviyo. These apps allow you to connect your program to tools you already use. Smile.io is available on these app stores: Shopify, Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, and Wix. Looking for full control? Access our API with Smile Plus to start rewarding your customers in unique ways.
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
Relationships that go beyond points and rewards. Let your existing customers grow your business for you. How? Use LoyaltyLion to create a loyalty program that goes beyond points and rewards, driving greater customer lifetime value and cost-effective acquisition through better customer relationships.
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Giftbit is a user-friendly rewards and incentives software platform that lets you buy, send & track digital gift cards. Use the web app to send in bulk, integrate directly with our gift card API or trigger offers via Zapier for your loyalty, incentives, and rewards programs. You can also offer the rewards marketplace directly in your own app. Track and monitor your campaigns and enjoy unbeatable customer support. Free sign up, no minimums or subscriptions. Pay face-value of the cards you offer and get 50% back on unclaimed rewards. Organizations use Giftbit for marketing incentives, customer loyalty & referrals, employee rewards, and academic & market research projects.
Paystone
paystone.com
Software and payment processing to grow your business. We combine customer engagement software and payment processing to give you more opportunities to grow your business with every transaction.
Marsello
marsello.com
Marsello is your complete marketing solution that has everything you need to build profitable customer relationships. Loyalty, email, SMS, marketing automation, social scheduling, reviews, customer feedback and more. Connect your POS and eCommerce data to track sales against marketing efforts, all in one dashboard.
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a sophisticated referral and loyalty marketing software that engages your customers wherever they're camping out – either in or out of your mobile or web app. Some of the world’s most innovative and renowned brands use SaaSquatch to reward their advocates, build loyal communities, and accelerate revenue growth. With the flexibility to handle even the most advanced loyalty and referral programs, SaaSquatch lets you reward your advocates for any behavior you choose, then empowers them to help grow your customer base through referrals. Our rewards engine lets you set unique conditions for earning, create reward tiers, and offer a variety of different rewards to create the perfect custom program. Plus, native integrations, enterprise-grade security, fraud detection, and multilingual support provide the power and scalability to expand with you. Make use of the customer data you already have to run campaigns that provide a personalized user experience, increase customer loyalty, and improve retention rates. Increase adoption of new product features and engage users at all stages of the customer lifecycle to never miss a chance to grow.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
The World's Most Advanced Marketing Automation Platform to Empower Your Local Business. Get more clients, maximize referrals, and improve your customer retention with our FREE TRIAL account. Partner up with local business owners and discover tons of premium apps and pre-built integrations to boost results even more. Signup for FREE (No credit card required).
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from leading brands across your industry — our platform enables you to accelerate time to value, deliver superior one-on-one experiences and produce measurable results... fast. Emarsys is the platform of choice for more than 1,500 customers around the world. Join thousands of leading brands who trust Emarsys to deliver the predictable, profitable outcomes that their businesses demand and the highly personalized omnichannel experiences that their customers deserve. For more information, visit www.emarsys.com
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as Fortune 100 ranked companies like Walmart, Disney and Nestle. Plus, Friendbuy integrates seamlessly with your tech stack, so you can incorporate referrals and loyalty seamlessly into your customer journeys.
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a leading retention and referral solution for the health, fitness, salon, spa, and retail industries. Our rewards program integrates directly with POS or scheduling systems and can be custom-tailored for every business. Featured in businesses around the world, the Perkville system can drive referrals, reward clients for return visits and making purchases, and even generate social media posts. Learn how Perkville can help you increase your customer base and grow your business.
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advocacy. More than 125 integrations with market-leading technologies enable consistent, personalized, omnichannel experiences. Discover more at www.annexcloud.com.
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By introducing VIP tiers, you can reward your most loyal customers, while referral programs attract new customers. Additionally, you can identify and manage affiliates to boost your customer retention.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recurring revenue by offering Loyalty as a Service to digital agencies.
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy consultation to unlock multiple dimensions of loyalty, including transactional, social, advocacy, engagement, behavioral, and emotional. Zinrelo has worked with thousands of brands globally over the last 14 years. Our evolving global partner network, technology innovations, and data-driven intelligence ensure that your loyalty program is strategic, unique, and results-driven.
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for the eCommerce industry, we at AiTrillion specialize at connecting the dots between millions of customers across 175+ countries. Everything you are looking for is packed under one roof with its Integrated & Innovative features. Email Marketing Automation Loyalty Rewards Program Product Reviews + Q&A Web Push Notifications Affiliate Marketing Recurring Memberships Form Builder Ai Workflow Automation Smart Popups Announcement Bar Product Recommendation
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track customized coupons, gift cards, referrals, discounts, loyalty programs, and giveaway campaigns like e-commerce giants do, but at a fraction of the cost. Voucherify offers a flexible rules engine to boost your conversion and retention rates without burning the promotion budget. We have earned the trust of over 250 customers (among them Clorox, Pomelo, ABInBev, OVO Energy, SIG Combibloc, DB Schenker, Woowa Brothers, Bellroy, or Bloomberg).
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars is an all-in-one payments and marketing platform that combines easy-to-use technology, customizable rewards and promotions, and automation.
