Log analysis software facilitates the documentation and analysis of application log files for both record-keeping and insight. This software enhances log collection and provides centralized databases for storing the data. It also features analytics components, such as prebuilt dashboards, that help identify the causes and impacts of events. Additionally, these tools allow for querying logs to uncover actionable insights. Monitoring capabilities are a significant aspect of log analysis, often augmented by machine learning, which helps detect, predict, and prevent future anomalies. Companies use this data to understand performance issues, address them, and implement strategies to prevent recurrence, ultimately aiming to enhance application performance and reliability.
Sematext
sematext.com
Sematext is a monitoring platform for applications and infrastructure, providing log management, performance monitoring, and real-time observability across various environments.
Edge Delta
edgedelta.com
Detect every anomaly and resolve production issues in minutes. In the past, keeping your applications up and running meant defining monitors for every potential issue.
Better Stack
betterstack.com
Better Stack is a monitoring and logging platform that helps users visualize, manage, and troubleshoot their technology stack efficiently.
Validato
validato.io
Validato is a continuous security validation platform that uses safe-to-use in production Breach & Attack Simulations, simulating offensive cyber attack methods to test and validate security control configurations.
Veriato
veriato.com
Veriato has reinvented the category it created, using AI based user behavior analytics to help companies prevent risks and increase productivity in their remote, hybrid and in-office environments. Veriato’s platform offers solutions for Insider Risk Management (IRM), behavioral analytics, user activity monitoring (UAM) and data loss prevention (DLP) in a single powerful platform. Veriato delivers monitoring, alerts, reporting and screenshots, allowing customers to be predictive and proactive rather than reactive, critical in cybersecurity. The platform helps global Enterprises, SMBs and Government entities become more engaged, productive and safe.
Middleware
middleware.io
Middleware is a real-time cloud observability platform to bring all metrics, logs, and traces in one unified timeline to debug issues faster. It helps you un-silo your data and insights from all your containers, empowers your developers and DevOps to identify root causes and solves issues in real time. Businesses of all sizes use our platform to reduce downtime and improve the user experience. Key offerings > Real-time monitoring > Log Monitoring > APM and Traces > Unified dashboard to view all data like metrics, logs and traces in one place. > Alerting and notifications > Root-cause analysis > Cost-effective > Data Security & protection
OpenResty
openresty.com
OpenResty is a web platform that combines Nginx and LuaJIT to build scalable web applications and services, enabling dynamic request handling and efficient server management.
Cribl
cribl.io
Cribl Stream is an observability and data streaming platform for real-time processing of logs, metrics, traces, and observability data that enables the ITops/SRE/SecOps/O11y teams to collect the data they want, shape the data in the formats they need, route the data wherever they want it to go, and replay data on-demand; thereby enabling customers to observe more and spend less, to have choice and flexibility, and to provide control over their data. Get the right data stream to the right destinations, in the right formats, at the right time.
Anodot
anodot.com
Anodot’s augmented analytics platform is the next generation in business intelligence. Anodot proactively identifies revenue-critical business incidents, recommends actions, and automates the remediation process, in real time. Anodot’s patented technology goes beyond data visualization by constantly analyzing and correlating business metrics, alerts and forecasts in their context. Leveraging AI and ML, Anodot’s augmented analytics proactively alert companies to revenue-critical business incidents and automates their remediation in real-time. The company’s Cloud Costs solution provides accurate monitoring and forecasting as well as savings recommendations that cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend. Fortune 500 companies leverage Anodot for cloud cost management and Anodot for payment intelligence to help reduce cloud waste and protect revenue streams. Our team spans several continents, with headquarters in the U.S. and Israel, with business units dedicated to digital, financial services, and telecommunications. To learn more, visit www.anodot.com or check us out on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Dynatrace
dynatrace.com
Dynatrace provides observability and security tools for IT environments to enhance performance, compliance, and automate operational tasks.
SolarWinds
solarwinds.com
The SolarWinds Help Desk Essentials Pack integrates ticketing and remote support tools for IT management, enabling centralized incident handling and remote access.
Coralogix
coralogix.com
Coralogix offers observability for logs, metrics, and traces, enabling real-time analysis without indexing, ensuring data retention and control for application monitoring.
Sumo Logic
sumologic.com
Sumo Logic is a cloud platform for log management and analytics, enabling real-time data insights for security, operations, and business intelligence.
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk is a data platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data to generate insights and improve operations across various sectors.
New Relic
newrelic.com
New Relic is a cloud-based observability platform that monitors application performance and infrastructure for insights and issue resolution.
Memfault
memfault.com
Memfault is an observability tool for embedded devices. Automatically collect comprehensive debugging and crash data and critical health and performance metrics once your devices are deployed in the field. Memfault also allows you to manage the distribution of OTA updates to your fleet with a controlled, repeatable and low risk process. Memfault supports any embedded device running Linux, Android and MCU's running any RTOS or bare metal.
Logz.io
logz.io
Logz.io is a log management and analytics platform that helps cloud-native businesses monitor, troubleshoot, and secure their environments using AI.
logit.io
logit.io
Logit.io is a log management platform that helps organizations collect, analyze, and visualize log data for improved system performance and monitoring.
Mezmo
mezmo.com
Mezmo is an observability platform for real-time log data management and analysis, enabling users to gain actionable insights and enhance operational efficiency.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Elastic Cloud is a cloud-native platform for enterprise search, observability, and security, enabling efficient monitoring and integration with major cloud services.
Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring platform that provides real-time observability of applications, infrastructure, and logs for improved performance and security.
