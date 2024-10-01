App store for web apps
Top Log Analysis Software - Lesotho
Log analysis software facilitates the documentation and analysis of application log files for both record-keeping and insight. This software enhances log collection and provides centralized databases for storing the data. It also features analytics components, such as prebuilt dashboards, that help identify the causes and impacts of events. Additionally, these tools allow for querying logs to uncover actionable insights. Monitoring capabilities are a significant aspect of log analysis, often augmented by machine learning, which helps detect, predict, and prevent future anomalies. Companies use this data to understand performance issues, address them, and implement strategies to prevent recurrence, ultimately aiming to enhance application performance and reliability.
Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is the monitoring, security and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, security engineers and business users in the cloud age. The SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real...
New Relic
newrelic.com
Monitor, debug, and improve your entire stack. New Relic is where dev, ops, security and business teams solve software–performance problems with data. New Relic is a San Francisco, California-based technology company which develops cloud-based software to help website and application owners track t...
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Enterprise search, observability, and security for the cloud. Quickly and easily find information, gain insights, and protect your technology investment whether you run on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. is an American technology company based in San Francisco, California, that produces software for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data via a Web-style interface.The Splunk Enterprise and Enterprise Cloud solutions capture, index and correlate real-time data in a sea...
Sumo Logic
sumologic.com
Sumo Logic, Inc. is a cloud-based machine data analytics company focusing on security, operations and BI usecases. It provides log management and analytics services that leverage machine-generated big data to deliver real-time IT insights. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Sumo Logic was fo...
Logz.io
logz.io
Logz.io helps cloud-native businesses monitor and secure their environment. The Logz.io Open 360TM Platform turns observability from a high-cost, low-value burden to a high-value, cost-efficient enabler of better business outcomes by combining and extending familiar, powerful and relevant Open Sourc...
Mezmo
mezmo.com
Mezmo, formerly LogDNA, is an observability platform to manage and take action on your data. It ingests, processes, and routes log data to fuel enterprise-level application development and delivery, security, and compliance use cases.
logit.io
logit.io
Logit.io is a log management platform that is used globally by thousands of users from both public & private sector organisations to manage Grafana, ELK & Open Distro. The platform also provides a solution for complete cloud observability, infrastructure monitoring & business analytics. Logit.io is ...
Dynatrace
dynatrace.com
Dynatrace exists to make software work perfectly. Our platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver so...
Coralogix
coralogix.com
Coralogix is a full-stack observability platform that provides infinite insights for logs, metrics, tracing, and security data when and where you need them. Unique Streama© technology is used to analyze observability data in-stream without relying on indexing, meaning that your data — all of it — in...
SolarWinds
solarwinds.com
The Help Desk Essentials Pack is the combination of Solarwinds® Web Help Desk and Dameware Remote Support. They integrate to save you time by automating and simplifying help desk and IT remote support tasks. Key features: • Centralized ticketing and incident management • IT asset management (ITAM) w...
Better Stack
betterstack.com
Better Stack lets you see inside any stack, debug any issue, and resolve any incident. Visualize your entire stack, aggregate all your logs into structured data, and query everything like a single database with SQL. Monitor everything from websites to servers. Schedule on-call rotations, get actiona...
Sematext
sematext.com
Sematext Cloud is an innovative, unified platform with all-in-one solutions for infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real user monitoring, and synthetic monitoring to provide unified, real-time observability of your entire technology stack. It's used by orga...
OpenResty
openresty.com
OpenResty is a fledged web platform that integrates the standard Nginx core and LuaJIT. It is designed to help developers build scalable web applications, web services, and dynamic web gateways.
Memfault
memfault.com
Memfault is an observability tool for embedded devices. Automatically collect comprehensive debugging and crash data and critical health and performance metrics once your devices are deployed in the field. Memfault also allows you to manage the distribution of OTA updates to your fleet with a contro...
Middleware
middleware.io
Middleware is a real-time cloud observability platform to bring all metrics, logs, and traces in one unified timeline to debug issues faster. It helps you un-silo your data and insights from all your containers, empowers your developers and DevOps to identify root causes and solves issues in real ti...
Edge Delta
edgedelta.com
Detect every anomaly and resolve production issues in minutes. In the past, keeping your applications up and running meant defining monitors for every potential issue.
Validato
validato.io
Validato is a continuous security validation platform that uses safe-to-use in production Breach & Attack Simulations, simulating offensive cyber attack methods to test and validate security control configurations.
Veriato
veriato.com
Veriato has reinvented the category it created, using AI based user behavior analytics to help companies prevent risks and increase productivity in their remote, hybrid and in-office environments. Veriato’s platform offers solutions for Insider Risk Management (IRM), behavioral analytics, user activ...
Cribl
cribl.io
Cribl Stream is an observability and data streaming platform for real-time processing of logs, metrics, traces, and observability data that enables the ITops/SRE/SecOps/O11y teams to collect the data they want, shape the data in the formats they need, route the data wherever they want it to go, and ...
Anodot
anodot.com
Anodot’s augmented analytics platform is the next generation in business intelligence. Anodot proactively identifies revenue-critical business incidents, recommends actions, and automates the remediation process, in real time. Anodot’s patented technology goes beyond data visualization by constantly...