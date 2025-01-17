Top Log Analysis Software - Heard & McDonald Islands

Coralogix

Coralogix is a full-stack observability platform that provides infinite insights for logs, metrics, tracing, and security data when and where you need them. Unique Streama© technology is used to analyze observability data in-stream without relying on indexing, meaning that your data — all of it — informs your product, operations, and business. Components within the stream store the system state to provide stateful insights and real-time alerting without ever needing to index the data — so there are never any trade-offs to achieve observability. Once ingested, parsed, and enriched, data is written remotely to an archive bucket controlled by the client. The archive can be queried directly at any time, from the platform UI or via CLI, giving users infinite retention with full control over, and access to, their data. View and query your data from any dashboard using any syntax. Coralogix has successfully completed relevant security and privacy compliances by BDO including GDPR, SOC 2, PCI, HIPAA, and ISO 27001/27701.