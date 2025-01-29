Top Log Analysis Software - Burundi

Find the right software and services.
Log analysis software facilitates the documentation and analysis of application log files for both record-keeping and insight. This software enhances log collection and provides centralized databases for storing the data. It also features analytics components, such as prebuilt dashboards, that help identify the causes and impacts of events. Additionally, these tools allow for querying logs to uncover actionable insights. Monitoring capabilities are a significant aspect of log analysis, often augmented by machine learning, which helps detect, predict, and prevent future anomalies. Companies use this data to understand performance issues, address them, and implement strategies to prevent recurrence, ultimately aiming to enhance application performance and reliability.
Sematext
sematext.com
Sematext Cloud is an innovative, unified platform with all-in-one solutions for infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real user monitoring, and synthetic monitoring to provide unified, real-time observability of your entire technology stack. It's used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries, with the goal of driving collaboration between engineering and business teams, reduce the time of root-cause-analysis, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.
Edge Delta
edgedelta.com
Detect every anomaly and resolve production issues in minutes. In the past, keeping your applications up and running meant defining monitors for every potential issue.
Better Stack
betterstack.com
Better Stack lets you see inside any stack, debug any issue, and resolve any incident. Visualize your entire stack, aggregate all your logs into structured data, and query everything like a single database with SQL. Monitor everything from websites to servers. Schedule on-call rotations, get actionable alerts, and resolve incidents faster than ever. Made to fit into your workflow with over 100+ integrations.
Validato
validato.io
Validato is a continuous security validation platform that uses safe-to-use in production Breach & Attack Simulations, simulating offensive cyber attack methods to test and validate security control configurations.
Veriato
veriato.com
Veriato has reinvented the category it created, using AI based user behavior analytics to help companies prevent risks and increase productivity in their remote, hybrid and in-office environments. Veriato’s platform offers solutions for Insider Risk Management (IRM), behavioral analytics, user activity monitoring (UAM) and data loss prevention (DLP) in a single powerful platform. Veriato delivers monitoring, alerts, reporting and screenshots, allowing customers to be predictive and proactive rather than reactive, critical in cybersecurity. The platform helps global Enterprises, SMBs and Government entities become more engaged, productive and safe.
Middleware
middleware.io
Middleware is a real-time cloud observability platform to bring all metrics, logs, and traces in one unified timeline to debug issues faster. It helps you un-silo your data and insights from all your containers, empowers your developers and DevOps to identify root causes and solves issues in real time. Businesses of all sizes use our platform to reduce downtime and improve the user experience. Key offerings > Real-time monitoring > Log Monitoring > APM and Traces > Unified dashboard to view all data like metrics, logs and traces in one place. > Alerting and notifications > Root-cause analysis > Cost-effective > Data Security & protection
OpenResty
openresty.com
OpenResty is a fledged web platform that integrates the standard Nginx core and LuaJIT. It is designed to help developers build scalable web applications, web services, and dynamic web gateways.
Cribl
cribl.io
Cribl Stream is an observability and data streaming platform for real-time processing of logs, metrics, traces, and observability data that enables the ITops/SRE/SecOps/O11y teams to collect the data they want, shape the data in the formats they need, route the data wherever they want it to go, and replay data on-demand; thereby enabling customers to observe more and spend less, to have choice and flexibility, and to provide control over their data. Get the right data stream to the right destinations, in the right formats, at the right time.
Anodot
anodot.com
Anodot’s augmented analytics platform is the next generation in business intelligence. Anodot proactively identifies revenue-critical business incidents, recommends actions, and automates the remediation process, in real time. Anodot’s patented technology goes beyond data visualization by constantly analyzing and correlating business metrics, alerts and forecasts in their context. Leveraging AI and ML, Anodot’s augmented analytics proactively alert companies to revenue-critical business incidents and automates their remediation in real-time. The company’s Cloud Costs solution provides accurate monitoring and forecasting as well as savings recommendations that cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend. Fortune 500 companies leverage Anodot for cloud cost management and Anodot for payment intelligence to help reduce cloud waste and protect revenue streams. Our team spans several continents, with headquarters in the U.S. and Israel, with business units dedicated to digital, financial services, and telecommunications. To learn more, visit www.anodot.com or check us out on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Dynatrace
dynatrace.com
Dynatrace exists to make software work perfectly. Our platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences.
SolarWinds
solarwinds.com
The Help Desk Essentials Pack is the combination of Solarwinds® Web Help Desk and Dameware Remote Support. They integrate to save you time by automating and simplifying help desk and IT remote support tasks. Key features: • Centralized ticketing and incident management • IT asset management (ITAM) with automated discovery and centralized inventory • Built-in knowledge base for self-service • IT change management and customizable approval workflows • Reporting, SLA alerts, and customer surveys • Remote control Windows®, Mac OS® X and Linux® systems • Built-in tools for system monitoring, event log viewing, and network diagnostics without initiating a full remote session • Remote access to support end-users outside the firewall
Coralogix
coralogix.com
Coralogix is a full-stack observability platform that provides infinite insights for logs, metrics, tracing, and security data when and where you need them. Unique Streama© technology is used to analyze observability data in-stream without relying on indexing, meaning that your data — all of it — informs your product, operations, and business. Components within the stream store the system state to provide stateful insights and real-time alerting without ever needing to index the data — so there are never any trade-offs to achieve observability. Once ingested, parsed, and enriched, data is written remotely to an archive bucket controlled by the client. The archive can be queried directly at any time, from the platform UI or via CLI, giving users infinite retention with full control over, and access to, their data. View and query your data from any dashboard using any syntax. Coralogix has successfully completed relevant security and privacy compliances by BDO including GDPR, SOC 2, PCI, HIPAA, and ISO 27001/27701.
Sumo Logic
sumologic.com
Sumo Logic, Inc. is a cloud-based machine data analytics company focusing on security, operations and BI usecases. It provides log management and analytics services that leverage machine-generated big data to deliver real-time IT insights. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Sumo Logic was founded in April 2010 by ArcSight veterans Kumar Saurabh and Christian Beedgen, and has received funding from Accel Partners, DFJ Growth, Greylock Partners, Institutional Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures, angel investor Shlomo Kramer, Battery Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Franklin Templeton. As of May 2019, the company has collected VC funding totaling $345 million.On September 17, 2020 Sumo Logic debuted on the NASDAQ stock exchange in its initial public offering as a public company.
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. is an American technology company based in San Francisco, California, that produces software for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data via a Web-style interface.The Splunk Enterprise and Enterprise Cloud solutions capture, index and correlate real-time data in a searchable repository from which it can generate graphs, reports, alerts, dashboards and visualizations.Splunk makes machine data accessible across an organization by identifying data patterns, providing metrics, diagnosing problems and providing intelligence for business operations. Splunk is a horizontal technology used for application management, security and compliance, as well as business and web analytics. Recently, Splunk has also begun developing machine learning and data solutions for BizOps.
New Relic
newrelic.com
Monitor, debug, and improve your entire stack. New Relic is where dev, ops, security and business teams solve software–performance problems with data. New Relic is a San Francisco, California-based technology company which develops cloud-based software to help website and application owners track the performances of their services.
Memfault
memfault.com
Memfault is an observability tool for embedded devices. Automatically collect comprehensive debugging and crash data and critical health and performance metrics once your devices are deployed in the field. Memfault also allows you to manage the distribution of OTA updates to your fleet with a controlled, repeatable and low risk process. Memfault supports any embedded device running Linux, Android and MCU's running any RTOS or bare metal.
Logz.io
logz.io
Logz.io helps cloud-native businesses monitor and secure their environment. The Logz.io Open 360TM Platform turns observability from a high-cost, low-value burden to a high-value, cost-efficient enabler of better business outcomes by combining and extending familiar, powerful and relevant Open Source capabilities across Logs, Metrics and Traces – complemented by security monitoring in the form of cloud-based SIEM. Now developers and engineers can employ an end-to-end, cloud-native observability stack built on scalable and easy-to-use Open Source using a single UI and unified agent – at a cost that anyone can afford. Unlock proactive troubleshooting, faster product delivery and a fully supported SaaS observability platform, all while compounding efficiencies in time and cost.
logit.io
logit.io
Logit.io is a log management platform that is used globally by thousands of users from both public & private sector organisations to manage Grafana, ELK & Open Distro. The platform also provides a solution for complete cloud observability, infrastructure monitoring & business analytics. Logit.io is also fully ISO 27001 certified & GDPR compliant.
Mezmo
mezmo.com
Mezmo, formerly LogDNA, is an observability platform to manage and take action on your data. It ingests, processes, and routes log data to fuel enterprise-level application development and delivery, security, and compliance use cases.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Enterprise search, observability, and security for the cloud. Quickly and easily find information, gain insights, and protect your technology investment whether you run on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.
Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is the monitoring, security and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, security engineers and business users in the cloud age. The SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.
