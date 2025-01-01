App store for web apps

Top Location Intelligence Software

Location intelligence software may have similar functionality as GIS software; however, it differentiates in the fact that it can consume big datasets in real time instead of providing a historical snapshot of geospatial data. Additionally, location intelligence software is utilized by data analysts and scientists, as opposed to surveyors and engineers.

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Tableau is a data visualization and analytics platform that helps users create interactive dashboards and transform data into actionable insights.

Scribble Maps

Scribble Maps

scribblemaps.com

Scribble Maps is an online GIS tool for creating and annotating maps, analyzing data, and enabling team collaboration with various exporting options.

GeoComply

GeoComply

geocomply.com

GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.

ArcGIS Online

ArcGIS Online

arcgis.com

ArcGIS Online is a cloud-based platform for creating, sharing, and analyzing interactive web maps and geospatial data.

Mapbox

Mapbox

mapbox.com

Mapbox provides tools and services for developers to integrate customizable maps and location features into web and mobile applications.

IP GeoLocation

IP GeoLocation

ipgeolocation.io

The IP GeoLocation app provides accurate geolocation services, allowing users to simulate IP addresses from various countries for testing and security purposes.

SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit

salesrabbit.com

SalesRabbit is a sales management app that helps field sales teams manage leads, track performance, and optimize sales processes with various digital tools.

Nearmap

Nearmap

nearmap.com

Nearmap provides high-resolution aerial imagery and geospatial data for urban planning, infrastructure management, and emergency response, supporting informed decision-making.

TravelTime

TravelTime

traveltime.com

TravelTime is an API that calculates travel times by various transport modes to numerous locations quickly.

Placer.ai

Placer.ai

placer.ai

Placer.ai analyzes foot traffic data to provide insights into location visitation, trends, competition, and customer demographics for better business decision-making.

Glympse

Glympse

corp.glympse.com

Glympse is a location-sharing app that allows users to temporarily share their real-time location with others while maintaining control over privacy settings.

IPinfo

IPinfo

ipinfo.io

IPinfo provides detailed IP address information, including geolocation and organizational data, for enhanced security, analytics, and marketing.

Geo Targetly

Geo Targetly

geotargetly.com

Geo Targetly allows users to geo-target website visitors by delivering location-specific content or ads based on their IP geolocation.

Mapify IoT

Mapify IoT

mapify.ai

Mapify IoT is a platform for managing and analyzing real-time geospatial data, enabling visualization and integration for various applications.

GeoPostcodes

GeoPostcodes

geopostcodes.com

GeoPostcodes provides access to global postal codes, geographic boundaries, and street data for efficient location-based data integration and analysis.

Radar

Radar

radar.com

Radar provides location SDKs and APIs for businesses to create location-based experiences for users on various devices.

Mapline

Mapline

mapline.com

Mapline is a mapping software that helps businesses visualize and analyze geographic data, create routes, and generate reports for strategic planning.

FlyPix AI

FlyPix AI

flypix.ai

FlyPix AI analyzes satellite and drone imagery for object detection, change monitoring, and anomaly identification, suitable for various industries.

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

Alteryx is a low-code data analytics platform that enables users to analyze and visualize data efficiently for informed decision-making.

MaxMind

MaxMind

maxmind.com

MaxMind provides IP geolocation and fraud detection tools to help businesses identify user locations, prevent online fraud, and optimize security and content delivery.

Mapotic

Mapotic

mapotic.com

Mapotic is a cloud platform for building custom maps and managing geolocation data, facilitating community collaboration on various projects.

Mappedin

Mappedin

mappedin.com

Mappedin offers indoor 3D mapping software for creating interactive maps, enabling navigation and data visualization with real-time data updates.

Nrby

Nrby

nrby.com

Nrby is a mobile app for field teams that facilitates communication and provides location-based project management tools for better oversight.

CARTO

CARTO

carto.com

CARTO is used to analyze and visualize transaction data to provide location-based insights for B2B clients in various sectors.

Loqate

Loqate

loqate.com

Loqate is an address lookup and verification app that captures and validates addresses in real-time for online forms and checkouts, improving data quality and user experience.

Smappen

Smappen

smappen.com

Smappen is an online tool for businesses to map territories, analyze demographics, and assess competitors for informed location-based decision making.

Maptive

Maptive

maptive.com

Maptive is a web-based app that creates interactive maps from various data sources for businesses, facilitating data visualization, territory mapping, and collaboration.

xMap

xMap

xmap.ai

xMap is a location intelligence platform that enables users to visualize, analyze, and manage spatial data through interactive maps for decision-making across various industries.

GapMaps

GapMaps

gapmaps.com

GapMaps is a cloud-based retail mapping platform that provides location intelligence and data analysis for businesses to optimize store planning and identify new opportunities.

LogiNext

LogiNext

loginextsolutions.com

LogiNext is an AI-based platform that automates delivery and transportation logistics for large enterprises, offering features like live tracking and route optimization.

Kinetica

Kinetica

kinetica.com

Kinetica is a database for managing and analyzing large IoT and contextual data sets using SQL and real-time processing for timely insights.

Geoblink

Geoblink

geoblink.com

Geoblink is a location intelligence platform that analyzes geospatial data to help businesses in retail, real estate, and FMCG make informed strategic decisions.

Fielda

Fielda

fielda.com

Fielda is a low-code platform for mobile data collection and workflow management, designed for field activities like inspections and inventory tracking.

Azira Allspark

Azira Allspark

azira.com

Azira Allspark is a data intelligence app that helps businesses analyze consumer behavior, manage audiences, and optimize marketing campaigns for effective results.

PlaceKit

PlaceKit

placekit.io

PlaceKit is a geocoding API that offers address autocomplete, store locator features, and two-way geocoding for applications globally.

Targomo

Targomo

targomo.com

TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool for businesses, offering analytics for site planning, customer insights, and route optimization using location-based data.

Mytraffic

Mytraffic

mytraffic.io

Mytraffic is a location insight platform that provides footfall data across Europe for comparing and optimizing asset performance and strategic decision-making.

Geokeo

Geokeo

geokeo.com

Geokeo is a geocoding app that aggregates open-source geographic data from various platforms to provide accurate location results.

Symaps.io

Symaps.io

symaps.io

Symaps.io is a location intelligence platform that helps businesses select and plan sites by analyzing various location data for better decision-making.

Postcoder

Postcoder

postcoder.com

Postcoder is an API for validating and managing addresses, ensuring accuracy with features like address lookup, geocoding, and contact validation.

Cloudscene

Cloudscene

cloudscene.com

Cloudscene is a platform that helps businesses discover, compare, and manage data centers and cloud services globally to streamline procurement and enhance operational efficiency.

Azira Pinnacle

Azira Pinnacle

azira.com

Azira Pinnacle provides insights on location performance and consumer behavior, helping businesses analyze foot traffic and optimize marketing strategies.

PiinPoint

PiinPoint

piinpoint.com

PiinPoint is a location intelligence app that helps businesses analyze geographic data for site selection and market trends, facilitating informed decision-making.

Solvice

Solvice

solvice.io

Solvice is a decision automation platform for developers, enabling efficient route planning and resource scheduling through AI-driven solvers and APIs.

intuizi

intuizi

intuizi.com

Intuizi is a data platform that enhances media campaigns and customer insights while ensuring data privacy and compliance, useful for various industries beyond marketing.

SiteZeus

SiteZeus

sitezeus.com

SiteZeus helps multi-unit brands make data-driven location decisions, optimize operations, and manage franchise development through analytics and project management tools.

Combain

Combain

combain.com

Combain helps users locate connected devices by providing their latitude and longitude using a global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data.

IdealSpot

IdealSpot

idealspot.com

IdealSpot aggregates US retail market data, offering insights through self-service tools, consulting, and API integration for consumer behavior analysis.

GeoIQ

GeoIQ

geoiq.ai

GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that provides insights on locations using GIS and location analytics for decision-making across various industries.

Zartico

Zartico

zartico.com

Zartico provides data-driven insights and analysis for tourism, helping organizations optimize marketing and measure visitor economy impacts through its Integrated Data Model.

Connectbase

Connectbase

connectbase.com

Connectbase is a platform that simplifies buying and selling connectivity services, managing network infrastructure and providing insights for providers globally.

Zipscore.ai

Zipscore.ai

zipscore.ai

Zipscore.ai is an AI tool for market analysis and location planning, providing demographic data and insights for businesses to optimize their marketing strategies.

