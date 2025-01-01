Find the right software and services.
Location intelligence software may have similar functionality as GIS software; however, it differentiates in the fact that it can consume big datasets in real time instead of providing a historical snapshot of geospatial data. Additionally, location intelligence software is utilized by data analysts and scientists, as opposed to surveyors and engineers.
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is a data visualization and analytics platform that helps users create interactive dashboards and transform data into actionable insights.
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Scribble Maps is an online GIS tool for creating and annotating maps, analyzing data, and enabling team collaboration with various exporting options.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online is a cloud-based platform for creating, sharing, and analyzing interactive web maps and geospatial data.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Mapbox provides tools and services for developers to integrate customizable maps and location features into web and mobile applications.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
The IP GeoLocation app provides accurate geolocation services, allowing users to simulate IP addresses from various countries for testing and security purposes.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit is a sales management app that helps field sales teams manage leads, track performance, and optimize sales processes with various digital tools.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Nearmap provides high-resolution aerial imagery and geospatial data for urban planning, infrastructure management, and emergency response, supporting informed decision-making.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
TravelTime is an API that calculates travel times by various transport modes to numerous locations quickly.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai analyzes foot traffic data to provide insights into location visitation, trends, competition, and customer demographics for better business decision-making.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is a location-sharing app that allows users to temporarily share their real-time location with others while maintaining control over privacy settings.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Geo Targetly allows users to geo-target website visitors by delivering location-specific content or ads based on their IP geolocation.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
IPinfo provides detailed IP address information, including geolocation and organizational data, for enhanced security, analytics, and marketing.
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify IoT is a platform for managing and analyzing real-time geospatial data, enabling visualization and integration for various applications.
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
GeoPostcodes provides access to global postal codes, geographic boundaries, and street data for efficient location-based data integration and analysis.
Radar
radar.com
Radar provides location SDKs and APIs for businesses to create location-based experiences for users on various devices.
Mapline
mapline.com
Mapline is a mapping software that helps businesses visualize and analyze geographic data, create routes, and generate reports for strategic planning.
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI analyzes satellite and drone imagery for object detection, change monitoring, and anomaly identification, suitable for various industries.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx is a low-code data analytics platform that enables users to analyze and visualize data efficiently for informed decision-making.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
MaxMind provides IP geolocation and fraud detection tools to help businesses identify user locations, prevent online fraud, and optimize security and content delivery.
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform for building custom maps and managing geolocation data, facilitating community collaboration on various projects.
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin offers indoor 3D mapping software for creating interactive maps, enabling navigation and data visualization with real-time data updates.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is a mobile app for field teams that facilitates communication and provides location-based project management tools for better oversight.
CARTO
carto.com
CARTO is used to analyze and visualize transaction data to provide location-based insights for B2B clients in various sectors.
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate is an address lookup and verification app that captures and validates addresses in real-time for online forms and checkouts, improving data quality and user experience.
Smappen
smappen.com
Smappen is an online tool for businesses to map territories, analyze demographics, and assess competitors for informed location-based decision making.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive is a web-based app that creates interactive maps from various data sources for businesses, facilitating data visualization, territory mapping, and collaboration.
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based retail mapping platform that provides location intelligence and data analysis for businesses to optimize store planning and identify new opportunities.
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is a location intelligence platform that enables users to visualize, analyze, and manage spatial data through interactive maps for decision-making across various industries.
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext is an AI-based platform that automates delivery and transportation logistics for large enterprises, offering features like live tracking and route optimization.
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is a database for managing and analyzing large IoT and contextual data sets using SQL and real-time processing for timely insights.
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is a location intelligence platform that analyzes geospatial data to help businesses in retail, real estate, and FMCG make informed strategic decisions.
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a low-code platform for mobile data collection and workflow management, designed for field activities like inspections and inventory tracking.
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira Allspark is a data intelligence app that helps businesses analyze consumer behavior, manage audiences, and optimize marketing campaigns for effective results.
PlaceKit
placekit.io
PlaceKit is a geocoding API that offers address autocomplete, store locator features, and two-way geocoding for applications globally.
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool for businesses, offering analytics for site planning, customer insights, and route optimization using location-based data.
Mytraffic
mytraffic.io
Mytraffic is a location insight platform that provides footfall data across Europe for comparing and optimizing asset performance and strategic decision-making.
Geokeo
geokeo.com
Geokeo is a geocoding app that aggregates open-source geographic data from various platforms to provide accurate location results.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Symaps.io is a location intelligence platform that helps businesses select and plan sites by analyzing various location data for better decision-making.
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API for validating and managing addresses, ensuring accuracy with features like address lookup, geocoding, and contact validation.
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a platform that helps businesses discover, compare, and manage data centers and cloud services globally to streamline procurement and enhance operational efficiency.
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira Pinnacle provides insights on location performance and consumer behavior, helping businesses analyze foot traffic and optimize marketing strategies.
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint is a location intelligence app that helps businesses analyze geographic data for site selection and market trends, facilitating informed decision-making.
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a decision automation platform for developers, enabling efficient route planning and resource scheduling through AI-driven solvers and APIs.
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi is a data platform that enhances media campaigns and customer insights while ensuring data privacy and compliance, useful for various industries beyond marketing.
SiteZeus
sitezeus.com
SiteZeus helps multi-unit brands make data-driven location decisions, optimize operations, and manage franchise development through analytics and project management tools.
Combain
combain.com
Combain helps users locate connected devices by providing their latitude and longitude using a global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data.
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot aggregates US retail market data, offering insights through self-service tools, consulting, and API integration for consumer behavior analysis.
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that provides insights on locations using GIS and location analytics for decision-making across various industries.
Zartico
zartico.com
Zartico provides data-driven insights and analysis for tourism, helping organizations optimize marketing and measure visitor economy impacts through its Integrated Data Model.
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Connectbase is a platform that simplifies buying and selling connectivity services, managing network infrastructure and providing insights for providers globally.
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
Zipscore.ai is an AI tool for market analysis and location planning, providing demographic data and insights for businesses to optimize their marketing strategies.
