Location intelligence software may have similar functionality as GIS software; however, it differentiates in the fact that it can consume big datasets in real time instead of providing a historical snapshot of geospatial data. Additionally, location intelligence software is utilized by data analysts and scientists, as opposed to surveyors and engineers.
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is a data visualization and analytics platform that helps users create interactive dashboards and transform data into actionable insights.
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Scribble Maps is an online GIS tool for creating and annotating maps, analyzing data, and enabling team collaboration with various exporting options.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online is a cloud-based platform for creating, sharing, and analyzing interactive web maps and geospatial data.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Mapbox provides tools and services for developers to integrate customizable maps and location features into web and mobile applications.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
The IP GeoLocation app provides accurate geolocation services, allowing users to simulate IP addresses from various countries for testing and security purposes.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit is a sales management app that helps field sales teams manage leads, track performance, and optimize sales processes with various digital tools.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Nearmap provides high-resolution aerial imagery and geospatial data for urban planning, infrastructure management, and emergency response, supporting informed decision-making.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
TravelTime is an API that calculates travel times by various transport modes to numerous locations quickly.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai analyzes foot traffic data to provide insights into location visitation, trends, competition, and customer demographics for better business decision-making.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is a location-sharing app that allows users to temporarily share their real-time location with others while maintaining control over privacy settings.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Geo Targetly allows users to geo-target website visitors by delivering location-specific content or ads based on their IP geolocation.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
IPinfo provides detailed IP address information, including geolocation and organizational data, for enhanced security, analytics, and marketing.
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify IoT is a platform for managing and analyzing real-time geospatial data, enabling visualization and integration for various applications.
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
GeoPostcodes provides access to global postal codes, geographic boundaries, and street data for efficient location-based data integration and analysis.
Radar
radar.com
Radar provides location SDKs and APIs for businesses to create location-based experiences for users on various devices.
Mapline
mapline.com
Mapline is a mapping software that helps businesses visualize and analyze geographic data, create routes, and generate reports for strategic planning.
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI analyzes satellite and drone imagery for object detection, change monitoring, and anomaly identification, suitable for various industries.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx is a low-code data analytics platform that enables users to analyze and visualize data efficiently for informed decision-making.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
MaxMind provides IP geolocation and fraud detection tools to help businesses identify user locations, prevent online fraud, and optimize security and content delivery.
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform for building custom maps and managing geolocation data, facilitating community collaboration on various projects.
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin offers indoor 3D mapping software for creating interactive maps, enabling navigation and data visualization with real-time data updates.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is a mobile app for field teams that facilitates communication and provides location-based project management tools for better oversight.
CARTO
carto.com
CARTO is used to analyze and visualize transaction data to provide location-based insights for B2B clients in various sectors.
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate is an address lookup and verification app that captures and validates addresses in real-time for online forms and checkouts, improving data quality and user experience.
Smappen
smappen.com
Smappen is an online tool for businesses to map territories, analyze demographics, and assess competitors for informed location-based decision making.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive is a web-based app that creates interactive maps from various data sources for businesses, facilitating data visualization, territory mapping, and collaboration.
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is a location intelligence platform that enables users to visualize, analyze, and manage spatial data through interactive maps for decision-making across various industries.
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext is an AI-based platform that automates delivery and transportation logistics for large enterprises, offering features like live tracking and route optimization.
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based retail mapping platform that provides location intelligence and data analysis for businesses to optimize store planning and identify new opportunities.
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is a database for managing and analyzing large IoT and contextual data sets using SQL and real-time processing for timely insights.
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is a location intelligence platform that analyzes geospatial data to help businesses in retail, real estate, and FMCG make informed strategic decisions.
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira Allspark is a data intelligence app that helps businesses analyze consumer behavior, manage audiences, and optimize marketing campaigns for effective results.
PlaceKit
placekit.io
PlaceKit is a geocoding API that offers address autocomplete, store locator features, and two-way geocoding for applications globally.
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a low-code platform for mobile data collection and workflow management, designed for field activities like inspections and inventory tracking.
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool for businesses, offering analytics for site planning, customer insights, and route optimization using location-based data.
Mytraffic
mytraffic.io
Mytraffic is a location insight platform that provides footfall data across Europe for comparing and optimizing asset performance and strategic decision-making.
Geokeo
geokeo.com
Geokeo is a geocoding app that aggregates open-source geographic data from various platforms to provide accurate location results.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Symaps.io is a location intelligence platform that helps businesses select and plan sites by analyzing various location data for better decision-making.
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API for validating and managing addresses, ensuring accuracy with features like address lookup, geocoding, and contact validation.
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a platform that helps businesses discover, compare, and manage data centers and cloud services globally to streamline procurement and enhance operational efficiency.
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira Pinnacle provides insights on location performance and consumer behavior, helping businesses analyze foot traffic and optimize marketing strategies.
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint is a location intelligence app that helps businesses analyze geographic data for site selection and market trends, facilitating informed decision-making.
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and scheduling problems. Solvice infuses AI-powered technology into your applications. We use deep operations research expertise to speed up and improve the growth of your solution. Solvice products OnRoute and OnShift are the perfect answer to all of your scheduling & logistic problems. Our solvers calculate the best decision in seconds and send this data back to your developer team. Our APIs will help you boost efficiency to a completely new level. Start optimizing for free with our 30-day trial.
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improve the financial returns on digital spend. From the beginning, we wanted to build a data solution that was based on user consent (and comply with GDPR and CCPA), would not be or feel creepy, and would get better financial results for publishers and advertisers alike. We wanted a solution that would fit within the existing workflow so that it could be used in conjunction with a client’s current DSP, SSP, DMP, CMP, etc., not replace them. We wanted to be able to see any data set and compare it with any other(s) on a public or private basis. We also wanted to build a platform where you could see for yourself whether somebody else’s data was useful. Lastly, we wanted to build a solution that would be just as valuable outside of the marketing industry. As we build out the Intuizi Platform, we are tackling big problems in data aggregation, processing, and display. We already provide the most cost-effective way to improve ROAS for digital campaigns and we get better for every Signal Provider and Client we add. We are now preparing our platform for use outside of marketing for things like research, community services, and health care and wellness.
SiteZeus
sitezeus.com
Emerging and established multi-unit brands, brokers and developers can leverage SiteZeus to quickly distill millions of data points into easy-to-understand, actionable insights.It helps to make better location-based decisions.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer behavior and retail networks while working with thousands of retail brands across the country. We offer multiple paths to insight for our customers: self-service SaaS, project-based consulting, API integration, and enterprise data sharing. On the SaaS side, our flexible self-service platform enables researchers to drill down into exactly the insights and reports they need on any location they are studying. For enterprises who have attained data maturity, we enrich location data at industrial scale and employ highly-specialized analysts to craft novel solutions to business problems through proprietary statistical methods.
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Zartico
zartico.com
The Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) features our proprietary Integrated Data Model™ comprising the highest frequency and highest resolution geolocation, spending, and event data for both residents and visitors, and all event types. Combined with destination occupancy, marketing performance, and our team of strategic advisors, over 200 destinations across the country trust Zartico to deliver clear insights creating better outcomes. Founded in 2019, Zartico was created to solve the world’s toughest challenges facing tourism to benefit communities by improving the resident quality of life and visitor experience while facilitating organizational change within the tourism industry. We’re on a mission to empower organizations to be better stewards of the world’s destinations through improved data intelligence and decision-making. The ZDOS® provides unique insights, baselines, benchmarks, and indices by which DMOs can measure their success and provide outcomes that will benefit their stakeholders and communities. In order to help our partners successfully manage their destinations, we have introduced the Five Foundations of a Contemporary Destination Organization to measure and understand the true impact of the visitor economy beyond the antiquated marketing-focused KPI. Over 200+ Zartico partners are currently using this integrated set of best practices to improve strategic planning, operational excellence, stakeholder engagement, and alignment and ultimately lead their visitor economies to greater levels of success.
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase’s industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
AI Co-Pilot for Market Analysis & Location Planning. Explore comprehensive census data, ZIP Code maps, and more across various geographical details.
