Location intelligence software may have similar functionality as GIS software; however, it differentiates in the fact that it can consume big datasets in real time instead of providing a historical snapshot of geospatial data. Additionally, location intelligence software is utilized by data analysts and scientists, as opposed to surveyors and engineers.
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin offers indoor 3D mapping software for creating interactive maps, enabling navigation and data visualization with real-time data updates.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive is a web-based app that creates interactive maps from various data sources for businesses, facilitating data visualization, territory mapping, and collaboration.
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext is an AI native platform that entirely automates the end to end delivery and transportation for large enterprises. LogiNext serves more than 200 enterprise clients across e-commerce, retail, transportation, home deliveries, omni-channel fulfillment and B2B distribution market. Growing at an average rate of 100% YoY, LogiNext has helped its clients digitize and optimize order scheduling, customer communication, routing, dispatching and real-time tracking to reduce logistics costs and achieve operational excellence. LogiNext is offered as an AI based SaaS platform and is highly configurable various use cases across Courier, Express, Parcel, QSR chains, Retail, eCommerce, and Transportation. LogiNext is used in more than 50 countries across more than 100,000 enterprise users delivering more than 1 million orders everyday. Headquartered in New York area, LogiNext has regional offices in Dubai, Mumbai, Delhi and Kuala Lumpur.
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unparalleled growth and market leadership.
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, eliminate errors, and maintain inspection compliance. Its proprietary Geospatial Software (GIS) Maps can speed up mobile data collection and provide in-depth insights. A host of features including a no-code form builder with offline data collection, fully customizable forms, workflows, real-time insights, image capture, and easy integration with other applications make Fielda popular among our customers.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence capabilities, providing executives, directors and managers with a comprehensive overview of all projects, their status, tasks, worker safety and more. For more information please visit: https://nrby.com or email [email protected] to learn more.
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost efficiency, and increased productivity for forward-thinking organizations. Our platform is backed by unmatched market intelligence as we believe the best business decisions are founded on powerful data.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is a location-sharing app that allows users to temporarily share their real-time location with others while maintaining control over privacy settings.
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer behavior and retail networks while working with thousands of retail brands across the country. We offer multiple paths to insight for our customers: self-service SaaS, project-based consulting, API integration, and enterprise data sharing. On the SaaS side, our flexible self-service platform enables researchers to drill down into exactly the insights and reports they need on any location they are studying. For enterprises who have attained data maturity, we enrich location data at industrial scale and employ highly-specialized analysts to craft novel solutions to business problems through proprietary statistical methods.
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI analyzes satellite and drone imagery for object detection, change monitoring, and anomaly identification, suitable for various industries.
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, so they can make informed decisions about their strategies. The valuable insights obtained from these analyses are instantly displayed on a map-centric interface that is easy to navigate and understand. This competitive business intelligence is used to maximise the efficiency of store networks, perform accurate sales forecasts, revamp marketing mixes and spearhead expansion plans.
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
GeoPostcodes provides access to global postal codes, geographic boundaries, and street data for efficient location-based data integration and analysis.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero typos - Rooftop geocoding Get coordinates for addresses around the world - Bank validation Verify bank accounts for direct debits and money transfers - Email and mobile validation Capture valid email addresses and mobile phone numbers from customers and prospects - OTP verification Protect customer accounts with one-time password SMS verification Why use Postcoder? Postcoder helps over 9,000 organisations in the UK and worldwide achieve measurable improvements in their form conversions and data quality. After integrating Postcoder, many report increased onboarding numbers, faster form completion, and a surge in quality leads.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types of location data (socio-demographics, footfall, competitive environment, private data) to identify and score best locations. Many functionalities are available : visualize network coverage, explore catchment areas, compare locations, identify white zones, target new growth areas according to a predefined set of criteria, find similar locations, benchmark with competition,... Intuitive interface and easy visualization of layers of data on the map, import and export of data. Symaps platform operates globally & is currently used in 15 countries.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
Geokeo
geokeo.com
Geokeo is developed from open source data available from various sources like- openstreetmap, geonames, natural earth etc and the geocoding engine takes features from nominatim, pelias etc. Multiple sources are analysed to bring more accurate results and also to improve the coverage of the data.
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify IoT is a platform for managing and analyzing real-time geospatial data, enabling visualization and integration for various applications.
Mytraffic
mytraffic.io
Mytraffic is THE location insight platform for any physical place across Europe. We deliver the most precise data for your challenges Invest in the right locations at the right price. Promote your assets. Drive additional traffic from strategic territories. Benchmark your assets performance. Use traffic insight for more profitable decision for expansion, asset and city promotion, marketing activation, performance tracking A ready-to-use holistic view of footfall data: Our footfall data allows you to compare against anywhere in Europe thanks to a standardised methodology. All your decisions can be driven by the best data in an ever changing environment
SiteZeus
sitezeus.com
Emerging and established multi-unit brands, brokers and developers can leverage SiteZeus to quickly distill millions of data points into easy-to-understand, actionable insights.It helps to make better location-based decisions.
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improve the financial returns on digital spend. From the beginning, we wanted to build a data solution that was based on user consent (and comply with GDPR and CCPA), would not be or feel creepy, and would get better financial results for publishers and advertisers alike. We wanted a solution that would fit within the existing workflow so that it could be used in conjunction with a client’s current DSP, SSP, DMP, CMP, etc., not replace them. We wanted to be able to see any data set and compare it with any other(s) on a public or private basis. We also wanted to build a platform where you could see for yourself whether somebody else’s data was useful. Lastly, we wanted to build a solution that would be just as valuable outside of the marketing industry. As we build out the Intuizi Platform, we are tackling big problems in data aggregation, processing, and display. We already provide the most cost-effective way to improve ROAS for digital campaigns and we get better for every Signal Provider and Client we add. We are now preparing our platform for use outside of marketing for things like research, community services, and health care and wellness.
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running containerized ML models
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform for building custom maps and managing geolocation data, facilitating community collaboration on various projects.
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and scheduling problems. Solvice infuses AI-powered technology into your applications. We use deep operations research expertise to speed up and improve the growth of your solution. Solvice products OnRoute and OnShift are the perfect answer to all of your scheduling & logistic problems. Our solvers calculate the best decision in seconds and send this data back to your developer team. Our APIs will help you boost efficiency to a completely new level. Start optimizing for free with our 30-day trial.
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including customer demographics, retail sales, and service area offerings. Insights gained from this method can be used to examine and enhance retail and hospitality locations, as well as to plot development and optimize the network. Analytics powered by AI can accurately predict sales with an accuracy of 80-90%, as well as find the success drivers of firms and growth possibilities.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
TravelTime is an API that calculates travel times by various transport modes to numerous locations quickly.
CARTO
carto.com
CARTO is used to analyze and visualize transaction data to provide location-based insights for B2B clients in various sectors.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
IPinfo provides detailed IP address information, including geolocation and organizational data, for enhanced security, analytics, and marketing.
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate is an address lookup and verification app that captures and validates addresses in real-time for online forms and checkouts, improving data quality and user experience.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Mapbox provides tools and services for developers to integrate customizable maps and location features into web and mobile applications.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Nearmap provides high-resolution aerial imagery and geospatial data for urban planning, infrastructure management, and emergency response, supporting informed decision-making.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai analyzes foot traffic data to provide insights into location visitation, trends, competition, and customer demographics for better business decision-making.
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is a data visualization and analytics platform that helps users create interactive dashboards and transform data into actionable insights.
Smappen
smappen.com
Smappen is an online tool for businesses to map territories, analyze demographics, and assess competitors for informed location-based decision making.
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint optimizes retailers real estate strategy to drive faster and more accurate decision making. The easy-to-use and centralized data platform offers advanced predictive analytics to national franchisors and chains with access to industry leading data that enhances PiinPoints market planning tools and forecasting models.
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Scribble Maps is an online GIS tool for creating and annotating maps, analyzing data, and enabling team collaboration with various exporting options.
Radar
radar.com
Radar provides location SDKs and APIs for businesses to create location-based experiences for users on various devices.
PlaceKit
placekit.io
PlaceKit is a worldwide geocoding API providing fast and accurate address autocomplete, store locator, and two-way geocoding for your app.
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online is a cloud-based platform for creating, sharing, and analyzing interactive web maps and geospatial data.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx is a low-code data analytics platform that enables users to analyze and visualize data efficiently for informed decision-making.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
MaxMind provides IP geolocation and fraud detection tools to help businesses identify user locations, prevent online fraud, and optimize security and content delivery.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Geo Targetly allows users to geo-target website visitors by delivering location-specific content or ads based on their IP geolocation.
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
AI Co-Pilot for Market Analysis & Location Planning. Explore comprehensive census data, ZIP Code maps, and more across various geographical details.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit is a sales management app that helps field sales teams manage leads, track performance, and optimize sales processes with various digital tools.
Mapline
mapline.com
Mapline is a mapping software that helps businesses visualize and analyze geographic data, create routes, and generate reports for strategic planning.
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase’s industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
The IP GeoLocation app provides accurate geolocation services, allowing users to simulate IP addresses from various countries for testing and security purposes.
Zartico
zartico.com
The Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) features our proprietary Integrated Data Model™ comprising the highest frequency and highest resolution geolocation, spending, and event data for both residents and visitors, and all event types. Combined with destination occupancy, marketing performance, and our team of strategic advisors, over 200 destinations across the country trust Zartico to deliver clear insights creating better outcomes. Founded in 2019, Zartico was created to solve the world’s toughest challenges facing tourism to benefit communities by improving the resident quality of life and visitor experience while facilitating organizational change within the tourism industry. We’re on a mission to empower organizations to be better stewards of the world’s destinations through improved data intelligence and decision-making. The ZDOS® provides unique insights, baselines, benchmarks, and indices by which DMOs can measure their success and provide outcomes that will benefit their stakeholders and communities. In order to help our partners successfully manage their destinations, we have introduced the Five Foundations of a Contemporary Destination Organization to measure and understand the true impact of the visitor economy beyond the antiquated marketing-focused KPI. Over 200+ Zartico partners are currently using this integrated set of best practices to improve strategic planning, operational excellence, stakeholder engagement, and alignment and ultimately lead their visitor economies to greater levels of success.
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effective insights about their industry, competitors and customers by using this platform. Businesses also use GapMaps to understand their store’s catchments, identify store catchment gaps & new store opportunities, build regression models to understand the drivers of performance, develop sound analytical processes for estimating sales, and identify and quantify core target customers in possible new catchments. Sectors like Quick-service restaurants, Fast Food, Cafes, Coffee Retail, Fuel, Child Care, Health & Fitness, Retail development, Medical & Health Care and others use GapMaps platform for important business decisions. At present GapMaps is being effectively used by clients in Australia, New Zealand, India, Indonesia, the Middle East, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nigeria and more.
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers. Azira delivers innovative marketing solutions to curate audiences, activate omnichannel campaigns, and understand footfall attribution. It also provides operational insights for use cases such as site selection, trade area analysis, competitive intelligence and more. Azira serves enterprises in retail, hospitality, travel, real estate, financial services and media. The Azira Data Intelligence Platform, illuminates consumer behavior in 70+ million places across 44 countries. Operational Intelligence: Pinnacle makes it easy to get insights around location performance, to help answer questions including: - How’s the foot traffic to my location? - What day of the week or time of the day gets the most visitors? - How much time do they spend at my location? - Where do my visitors live or work? - What’s the most popular route visitors take to my location? - How are my competitors performing? Marketing Intelligence: Allspark gives you instant access to advanced audience curation to power your data-driven marketing: - Create and manage audiences based on real-world data. - Make media planning efficient with real-time estimates of your custom audience across digital channels and compare results to get smarter with budget allocation. - Activate on your platform of choice. - Close the loop with offline attribution to measure results. - Create lookalike audiences similar to your current customers or your competitors' customers and target them to drive acquisition.
Azira Allspark
azira.com
