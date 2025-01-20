App store for web apps
Top Location Intelligence Software - Réunion
Location intelligence software may have similar functionality as GIS software; however, it differentiates in the fact that it can consume big datasets in real time instead of providing a historical snapshot of geospatial data. Additionally, location intelligence software is utilized by data analysts and scientists, as opposed to surveyors and engineers.
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data in real-time. A powerful indoor intelligence mapping platform, Mappedin provides you with a cutting-edge mapping system and intuitive wayfinding apps. A source of truth for your property maps, our Map Editor creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate maps and location data in real-time.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext is an AI native platform that entirely automates the end to end delivery and transportation for large enterprises. LogiNext serves more than 200 enterprise clients across e-commerce, retail, transportation, home deliveries, omni-channel fulfillment and B2B distribution market. Growing at an average rate of 100% YoY, LogiNext has helped its clients digitize and optimize order scheduling, customer communication, routing, dispatching and real-time tracking to reduce logistics costs and achieve operational excellence. LogiNext is offered as an AI based SaaS platform and is highly configurable various use cases across Courier, Express, Parcel, QSR chains, Retail, eCommerce, and Transportation. LogiNext is used in more than 50 countries across more than 100,000 enterprise users delivering more than 1 million orders everyday. Headquartered in New York area, LogiNext has regional offices in Dubai, Mumbai, Delhi and Kuala Lumpur.
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unparalleled growth and market leadership.
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, eliminate errors, and maintain inspection compliance. Its proprietary Geospatial Software (GIS) Maps can speed up mobile data collection and provide in-depth insights. A host of features including a no-code form builder with offline data collection, fully customizable forms, workflows, real-time insights, image capture, and easy integration with other applications make Fielda popular among our customers.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence capabilities, providing executives, directors and managers with a comprehensive overview of all projects, their status, tasks, worker safety and more. For more information please visit: https://nrby.com or email [email protected] to learn more.
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost efficiency, and increased productivity for forward-thinking organizations. Our platform is backed by unmatched market intelligence as we believe the best business decisions are founded on powerful data.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the leading geo-location tracking platform that comes complete with built-in customer notifications and communications. It works with companies of all sizes that seek predictive visibility and location intelligence solutions by helping them capture and process data elements to visualize and intelligently trigger both internal and external events. Glympse was founded on the premise that location-sharing should be temporary, with the end user always in control to set time limits and geo-boundaries on that share of location. It has spent over a decade providing location-sharing experiences that strike a harmonious balance between easy, safe, useful, temporary, and private. It has mastered the nuances of building interactive experiences based on location data. It is proud to do things like automate updates to what a customer sees based on sophisticated arrival detection and geo-fencing logic, optimize battery life, and balance all of that with smooth UX/UI capabilities. Because everyone at Glympse is a tech geek and gets excited about creating cutting-edge solutions, it applied that same approach to developing solutions that enable enterprise brands to deliver a smoother customer-first experience for when people, products, and services are in motion. Glympse offers a flexible geo-location tracking platform with enterprise-grade location SDKs, APIs, dashboards, and more to build your own location-based product or service solutions for Field Services, Fleet and Logistics, Product Delivery, and Retail Arrival Notifications, or use one of its two pre-packaged products, Glympse En Route for enterprise customers and Glympse PRO for small businesses.
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer behavior and retail networks while working with thousands of retail brands across the country. We offer multiple paths to insight for our customers: self-service SaaS, project-based consulting, API integration, and enterprise data sharing. On the SaaS side, our flexible self-service platform enables researchers to drill down into exactly the insights and reports they need on any location they are studying. For enterprises who have attained data maturity, we enrich location data at industrial scale and employ highly-specialized analysts to craft novel solutions to business problems through proprietary statistical methods.
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach empowers users of all technical backgrounds to create customized use cases and obtain valuable insights from their data.
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, so they can make informed decisions about their strategies. The valuable insights obtained from these analyses are instantly displayed on a map-centric interface that is easy to navigate and understand. This competitive business intelligence is used to maximise the efficiency of store networks, perform accurate sales forecasts, revamp marketing mixes and spearhead expansion plans.
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
A truly global on-premise data set containing all zip codes, geographical boundaries, and street data for 247 countries. It is updated weekly to maintain the highest data quality, including challenging countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom. GeoPostcodes' database is divided into three products: - Zip code database: A complete offer of zip code data for Enterprise and Product integration. - Boundaries database: Our edge-matched boundaries cover postal and administrative areas with high precision and visualization resolution. - Streets database: Complete your geo data with street-level information for address validation, autocomplete, and last-mile delivery. The datasets are complemented with advanced features, including multi-language support, UNLOCODE and IATA codes, city definitions, administrative areas, latitude and longitude coordinates, and more. A customer success manager dedicated to your account and committed to your success will ensure a seamless data integration process and an immediate answer to all your questions. Companies like Gartner, IBM, and UPS rely on our international zip code databases.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulators, are installed on over 400 million devices, and analyze over 10 billion transactions a year. GeoComply's solutions incorporate location, device, and identity intelligence and advanced machine learning to detect and flag fraudulent activity. By integrating GeoComply's solutions into their processes and risk engines, organizations can identify fraud earlier in a user's engagement, better establish their true digital identity and empower digital trust. GeoComply's award-winning products are based on technologies developed for the highly regulated and complex US online gaming and sports betting market. Beyond iGaming, GeoComply provides geolocation fraud detection solutions for streaming video broadcasters and the online banking, payments, and cryptocurrency industries, building an impressive list of customers, including Akamai, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero typos - Rooftop geocoding Get coordinates for addresses around the world - Bank validation Verify bank accounts for direct debits and money transfers - Email and mobile validation Capture valid email addresses and mobile phone numbers from customers and prospects - OTP verification Protect customer accounts with one-time password SMS verification Why use Postcoder? Postcoder helps over 9,000 organisations in the UK and worldwide achieve measurable improvements in their form conversions and data quality. After integrating Postcoder, many report increased onboarding numbers, faster form completion, and a surge in quality leads.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types of location data (socio-demographics, footfall, competitive environment, private data) to identify and score best locations. Many functionalities are available : visualize network coverage, explore catchment areas, compare locations, identify white zones, target new growth areas according to a predefined set of criteria, find similar locations, benchmark with competition,... Intuitive interface and easy visualization of layers of data on the map, import and export of data. Symaps platform operates globally & is currently used in 15 countries.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
Geokeo
geokeo.com
Geokeo is developed from open source data available from various sources like- openstreetmap, geonames, natural earth etc and the geocoding engine takes features from nominatim, pelias etc. Multiple sources are analysed to bring more accurate results and also to improve the coverage of the data.
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems with a simple, low-code SaaS platform. It’s easy but powerful, Ingest > Process > Visualize > Take action!
Mytraffic
mytraffic.io
Mytraffic is THE location insight platform for any physical place across Europe. We deliver the most precise data for your challenges Invest in the right locations at the right price. Promote your assets. Drive additional traffic from strategic territories. Benchmark your assets performance. Use traffic insight for more profitable decision for expansion, asset and city promotion, marketing activation, performance tracking A ready-to-use holistic view of footfall data: Our footfall data allows you to compare against anywhere in Europe thanks to a standardised methodology. All your decisions can be driven by the best data in an ever changing environment
SiteZeus
sitezeus.com
Emerging and established multi-unit brands, brokers and developers can leverage SiteZeus to quickly distill millions of data points into easy-to-understand, actionable insights.It helps to make better location-based decisions.
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improve the financial returns on digital spend. From the beginning, we wanted to build a data solution that was based on user consent (and comply with GDPR and CCPA), would not be or feel creepy, and would get better financial results for publishers and advertisers alike. We wanted a solution that would fit within the existing workflow so that it could be used in conjunction with a client’s current DSP, SSP, DMP, CMP, etc., not replace them. We wanted to be able to see any data set and compare it with any other(s) on a public or private basis. We also wanted to build a platform where you could see for yourself whether somebody else’s data was useful. Lastly, we wanted to build a solution that would be just as valuable outside of the marketing industry. As we build out the Intuizi Platform, we are tackling big problems in data aggregation, processing, and display. We already provide the most cost-effective way to improve ROAS for digital campaigns and we get better for every Signal Provider and Client we add. We are now preparing our platform for use outside of marketing for things like research, community services, and health care and wellness.
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running containerized ML models
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data inputs. Simplifying location data work and enabling engaging map visualizations, Mapotic powers companies to create applications their users love.
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and scheduling problems. Solvice infuses AI-powered technology into your applications. We use deep operations research expertise to speed up and improve the growth of your solution. Solvice products OnRoute and OnShift are the perfect answer to all of your scheduling & logistic problems. Our solvers calculate the best decision in seconds and send this data back to your developer team. Our APIs will help you boost efficiency to a completely new level. Start optimizing for free with our 30-day trial.
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including customer demographics, retail sales, and service area offerings. Insights gained from this method can be used to examine and enhance retail and hospitality locations, as well as to plot development and optimize the network. Analytics powered by AI can accurately predict sales with an accuracy of 80-90%, as well as find the success drivers of firms and growth possibilities.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
TravelTime is an API that can calculate travel times by any transport mode to thousands of locations within milliseconds. It's used within Enterprise Search & Location Intelligence.
CARTO
carto.com
Monetizing transaction data. Mastercard Advisors uses CARTO to turn millions of daily credit card transactions into location-based insights for B2B clients in Retail, Real Estate and the Public Sector.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
We're the trusted source for IP address information, handling 40 billion IP geolocation API requests per month for over 1,000 businesses and 100,000+ developers
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate Address Capture and Verification is a real-time address lookup solution that makes it faster and easier to capture and verify addresses for online forms and checkouts. The solution provides autocompleted suggestions as soon as the user starts typing, and our search algorithm anticipates input nuances such as location to provide the correct address in a flash. With Loqate, you can start optimising your users’ experience on your site and reduce cart or form abandonment rates by providing users with a faster way of entering their address. Additionally, Loqate’s Address Capture and Verification increases efficiency by avoiding poor data quality and the cost of missed deliveries. Loqate Address Capture and Verification has the following features: - Better data – addresses are sourced from multiple datasets before being combined, cross-referenced and cleansed to yield the most correct version of the address. - Fuzzy matching – our natural language processing AI corrects any misspellings, switched letters, or any other error without delays to response time. - Unicode – customers are now able to type in their address in the native language and character set. - Location biasing – automatically detect the user’s location to assist the search and generate even faster results without typing the full address. - Results filtering – customise the parameters of returned addresses for easy segmentation to limit the results to specific areas or exclude addresses from outside any given region. We help every business in the world reach every customer in the world Loqate is a GBG solution. GBG is the world’s leading Identity Data Intelligence specialist, giving organisations in over 70 countries the ability to make sense of data about nearly 4.5 billion people. By combining trillions of data records, we help our customers make informed decisions about capturing and managing personal data, risk management, fighting fraud and employment. Our global, award-winning solutions are delivered via customisable SaaS, mobile and on-premise platforms.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Mapbox is the live location platform preferred by over 4 million developers. Mapbox provides precise location data and flexible developer tools that equip any business to add geospatial features to their applications and enhance operations with location intelligence. Customers span automotive, logistics, business intelligence, retail, travel, data visualization, consumer apps, weather, IoT, geospatial analysis, and beyond. With the leading map rendering technology for web and mobile, Mapbox is known for providing highly performant, customizable, reliable, and scalable location services trusted by developers, companies, and business leaders. Mapbox services include global map data, real-time traffic, geocoding and address search, and routing and directions for navigation. Build with Mapbox via APIs, code libraries, SDKs, and comprehensive developer documentation. Designed for businesses of all sizes, Mapbox is free to start building with and pricing is based on monthly usage, no upfront licenses or contracts required. Mapbox is a global team of 700+ with offices in Washington D.C., Helsinki, and Tokyo. Mapbox was founded in 2010. Today, Mapbox powers the location intelligence of platforms, apps, and brands around the world.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Explore high-resolution aerial view maps with better quality than satellite imagery and 3D data, and automated insights for governments and businesses.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai provides you with the story behind any location. Placer.ai's foot-traffic data lets you measure visitation, view trends, benchmark the competition, discover new audiences and find & win the ideal tenant or property. Retailers, CRE professionals, CPG companies, investors & municipalities rely on Placer.ai to make informed decisions and winning proposals. Key features include: - Visitation measurement & trends - True Trade Area - Customer insights & demographics - Customer journeys - Competitive benchmarking - Chain & industry analysis - Online analytics platform - Data feed, custom reports & API Sign up for a free account and Placer.ai
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is an analytics platform transforming the way we use data to solve problems—empowering people and organizations to make the most of their data. Tableau is the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics platform. Ensure the responsible use of data and drive better business outcomes with fully-integrated data management and governance, visual analytics and data storytelling, and collaboration—all with Salesforce’s industry-leading Einstein built right in Tableau Pulse is a reimagined data experience that makes data more accessible to everyone regardless of their expertise with data visualization tools. Tableau Pulse is available for Tableau Cloud users, and leverages the power of Tableau AI to deliver data in ways that are more personalized, contextual, and smart. Learn more at https://tableau.com/pulse Tableau Cloud empowers smarter, insight-driven decisions with fast, flexible, intuitive analytics. Experience a fully hosted cloud-based enterprise-grade solution on the world's #1 analytics platform. Tableau Prep Builder provides a modern approach to data preparation, making it faster and easier to combine, shape, and clean data for analysis.
Smappen
smappen.com
Smappen is an online territory mapping tool that provides businesses with location intelligence for effective market research. Visualize trade areas, access population insights, and analyze competitors to make informed decisions about the best business locations. Thanks to drive-time areas, you can also manage logistics and drive local marketing strategies with ease. Unlock the power of location intelligence and optimize your business success with Smappen today!
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint optimizes retailers real estate strategy to drive faster and more accurate decision making. The easy-to-use and centralized data platform offers advanced predictive analytics to national franchisors and chains with access to industry leading data that enhances PiinPoints market planning tools and forecasting models.
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Easy to use online GIS and web mapping visualization solution. Annotate maps, plot territories, filter data, analyze data, route optimize, and more. Great for teams that need to manage and create lots of maps. A low learning curve brings map digitization to all levels of an organization. Founded in 2009, Scribble Maps has been built off of direct user feedback. Our team portal lets teams collaborate and work together on maps and with a host of exporting options, Scribble Maps can integrate with existing work flows to bring geospatial capability to your entire organization.
Radar
radar.com
Location infrastructure for every product and service. The most innovative companies use Radar’s location SDKs and APIs to power location-based experiences across hundreds of millions of devices worldwide.
PlaceKit
placekit.io
PlaceKit is a worldwide geocoding API providing fast and accurate address autocomplete, store locator, and two-way geocoding for your app.
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - Cloud-based software to create and share interactive web maps. Map and interact with your location data Build interactive web maps with ArcGIS Online, Esri's web-based mapping software. Gain new perspectives and enhanced details as you interact with data, zoom in, and search on the map. Use smart, data-driven mapping styles and intuitive analysis tools to gain location intelligence. Work effectively across your organization by collaboratively building and using maps. Share your insights with specific people or the entire world.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx is a fun, low-code / no-code, end-to-end data analytics platform that allows anyone, anywhere, to turn extraordinary amounts of data into quick insights that help them create breakthroughs every day. Today, organizations all over the world rely on the Alteryx to rapidly upskill their workforce and produce high-impact business outcomes. So visit Alteryx.com to start your free trial and get more from your data!
MaxMind
maxmind.com
Since 2002, MaxMind has been the industry-leading provider of IP intelligence, proxy detection, and online fraud detection tools. Known as the creator of GeoIP® and the first company to offer both IP address data and fraud detection services, MaxMind is on a mission to make the internet safer and smarter, with data-driven solutions. Over 100,000 businesses worldwide rely on MaxMind data for internet security, content customization, advertising, analytics, digital rights management, compliance, user experience optimization, and online fraud prevention. Companies use GeoIP data to locate their internet visitors and show them relevant content and ads, perform analytics, enforce digital rights, and efficiently route Internet traffic. Businesses can obtain additional insights into their customers’ connection speeds, ISPs, and more using GeoIP data.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Geo target your website visitors using our geo targeting tools. Redirect visitors or show content by country, state & city using their IP geolocation.
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
AI Co-Pilot for Market Analysis & Location Planning. Explore comprehensive census data, ZIP Code maps, and more across various geographical details.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit’s software helps field sales teams operate faster and smarter. Their solutions address all the major pain points of sales organizations with digital tools. Features like lead and area management, rep performance tracking, digital contracts, lead generation, and more. They also offer multiple add-on services such as a training library, geofenced marketing platform, and homeowner information to help you sell more intelligently. Most importantly, they work personally with you and your company to make sure you get the results you want. Learn more about them at salesrabbit.com.
Mapline
mapline.com
Connect your data to the real world. In seconds, you can upload your data, see it on a map, create routes, generate charts and reports, and bring it all together into a visual dashboard. Using our powerful analytical tools, create new ways of visualizing and understanding your data. If you run into issues, our team of experts is ready to show you how to make the most of your data! Call us, chat with us, or send an email, we are here to help.
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase’s industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
Free IP Geolocation API and Accurate IP Lookup Database Free IP API provides country, city, state, province, local currency, latitude and longitude, company detail, ISP lookup, language, zip code, country calling code, user-agent information, IP-Security information, time zone, current time, sunset and sunrise time, moonset and moonrise time from any IPv4 and IPv6 address in REST, JSON and XML format over HTTPS.
Zartico
zartico.com
The Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) features our proprietary Integrated Data Model™ comprising the highest frequency and highest resolution geolocation, spending, and event data for both residents and visitors, and all event types. Combined with destination occupancy, marketing performance, and our team of strategic advisors, over 200 destinations across the country trust Zartico to deliver clear insights creating better outcomes. Founded in 2019, Zartico was created to solve the world’s toughest challenges facing tourism to benefit communities by improving the resident quality of life and visitor experience while facilitating organizational change within the tourism industry. We’re on a mission to empower organizations to be better stewards of the world’s destinations through improved data intelligence and decision-making. The ZDOS® provides unique insights, baselines, benchmarks, and indices by which DMOs can measure their success and provide outcomes that will benefit their stakeholders and communities. In order to help our partners successfully manage their destinations, we have introduced the Five Foundations of a Contemporary Destination Organization to measure and understand the true impact of the visitor economy beyond the antiquated marketing-focused KPI. Over 200+ Zartico partners are currently using this integrated set of best practices to improve strategic planning, operational excellence, stakeholder engagement, and alignment and ultimately lead their visitor economies to greater levels of success.
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effective insights about their industry, competitors and customers by using this platform. Businesses also use GapMaps to understand their store’s catchments, identify store catchment gaps & new store opportunities, build regression models to understand the drivers of performance, develop sound analytical processes for estimating sales, and identify and quantify core target customers in possible new catchments. Sectors like Quick-service restaurants, Fast Food, Cafes, Coffee Retail, Fuel, Child Care, Health & Fitness, Retail development, Medical & Health Care and others use GapMaps platform for important business decisions. At present GapMaps is being effectively used by clients in Australia, New Zealand, India, Indonesia, the Middle East, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nigeria and more.
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers. Azira delivers innovative marketing solutions to curate audiences, activate omnichannel campaigns, and understand footfall attribution. It also provides operational insights for use cases such as site selection, trade area analysis, competitive intelligence and more. Azira serves enterprises in retail, hospitality, travel, real estate, financial services and media. The Azira Data Intelligence Platform, illuminates consumer behavior in 70+ million places across 44 countries. Operational Intelligence: Pinnacle makes it easy to get insights around location performance, to help answer questions including: - How’s the foot traffic to my location? - What day of the week or time of the day gets the most visitors? - How much time do they spend at my location? - Where do my visitors live or work? - What’s the most popular route visitors take to my location? - How are my competitors performing? Marketing Intelligence: Allspark gives you instant access to advanced audience curation to power your data-driven marketing: - Create and manage audiences based on real-world data. - Make media planning efficient with real-time estimates of your custom audience across digital channels and compare results to get smarter with budget allocation. - Activate on your platform of choice. - Close the loop with offline attribution to measure results. - Create lookalike audiences similar to your current customers or your competitors' customers and target them to drive acquisition.
