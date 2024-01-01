App store for web apps
Top Location Intelligence Software - Antarctica
Location intelligence software may have similar functionality as GIS software; however, it differentiates in the fact that it can consume big datasets in real time instead of providing a historical snapshot of geospatial data. Additionally, location intelligence software is utilized by data analysts and scientists, as opposed to surveyors and engineers.
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is an analytics platform transforming the way we use data to solve problems—empowering people and organizations to make the most of their data. Tableau is the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics platform. Ensure the responsible use of data and drive better business outcomes w...
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Easily Create, Analyze, and Share Maps. Share with friends, embed maps on websites, and create images or pdf.
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - Cloud-based software to create and share interactive web maps. Map and interact with your location data Build interactive web maps with ArcGIS Online, Esri's web-based mapping software. Gain new perspectives and enhanced details as you interact with data, zoom in, and search on the...
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Mapbox is the live location platform preferred by over 4 million developers. Mapbox provides precise location data and flexible developer tools that equip any business to add geospatial features to their applications and enhance operations with location intelligence. Customers span automotive, logis...
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Explore high-resolution aerial view maps with better quality than satellite imagery and 3D data, and automated insights for governments and businesses.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai provides you with the story behind any location. Placer.ai's foot-traffic data lets you measure visitation, view trends, benchmark the competition, discover new audiences and find & win the ideal tenant or property. Retailers, CRE professionals, CPG companies, investors & municipalities re...
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit’s software helps field sales teams operate faster and smarter. Their solutions address all the major pain points of sales organizations with digital tools. Features like lead and area management, rep performance tracking, digital contracts, lead generation, and more. They also offer mult...
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
We're the trusted source for IP address information, handling 40 billion IP geolocation API requests per month for over 1,000 businesses and 100,000+ developers
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
Free IP Geolocation API and Accurate IP Lookup Database Free IP API provides country, city, state, province, local currency, latitude and longitude, company detail, ISP lookup, language, zip code, country calling code, user-agent information, IP-Security information, time zone, current time, sunset ...
TravelTime
traveltime.com
TravelTime is an API that can calculate travel times by any transport mode to thousands of locations within milliseconds. It's used within Enterprise Search & Location Intelligence.
Radar
radar.com
Location infrastructure for every product and service. The most innovative companies use Radar’s location SDKs and APIs to power location-based experiences across hundreds of millions of devices worldwide.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Geo target your website visitors using our geo targeting tools. Redirect visitors or show content by country, state & city using their IP geolocation.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
A truly global on-premise data set containing all zip codes, geographical boundaries, and street data for 247 countries. It is updated weekly to maintain the highest data quality, including challenging countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom. GeoPostcodes' database is divided...
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems...
Mapline
mapline.com
Connect your data to the real world. In seconds, you can upload your data, see it on a map, create routes, generate charts and reports, and bring it all together into a visual dashboard. Using our powerful analytical tools, create new ways of visualizing and understanding your data. If you run into ...
Smappen
smappen.com
Smappen is an online territory mapping tool that provides businesses with location intelligence for effective market research. Visualize trade areas, access population insights, and analyze competitors to make informed decisions about the best business locations. Thanks to drive-time areas, you can ...
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx is a fun, low-code / no-code, end-to-end data analytics platform that allows anyone, anywhere, to turn extraordinary amounts of data into quick insights that help them create breakthroughs every day. Today, organizations all over the world rely on the Alteryx to rapidly upskill their workfor...
CARTO
carto.com
Monetizing transaction data. Mastercard Advisors uses CARTO to turn millions of daily credit card transactions into location-based insights for B2B clients in Retail, Real Estate and the Public Sector.
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data ...
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data i...
MaxMind
maxmind.com
Since 2002, MaxMind has been the industry-leading provider of IP intelligence, proxy detection, and online fraud detection tools. Known as the creator of GeoIP® and the first company to offer both IP address data and fraud detection services, MaxMind is on a mission to make the internet safer and sm...
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
PlaceKit
placekit.io
PlaceKit is a worldwide geocoding API providing fast and accurate address autocomplete, store locator, and two-way geocoding for your app.
Mytraffic
mytraffic.io
Mytraffic is THE location insight platform for any physical place across Europe. We deliver the most precise data for your challenges Invest in the right locations at the right price. Promote your assets. Drive additional traffic from strategic territories. Benchmark your assets performance. Use tra...
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost eff...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint optimizes retailers real estate strategy to drive faster and more accurate decision making. The easy-to-use and centralized data platform offers advanced predictive analytics to national franchisors and chains with access to industry leading data that enhances PiinPoints market planning to...
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate Address Capture and Verification is a real-time address lookup solution that makes it faster and easier to capture and verify addresses for online forms and checkouts. The solution provides autocompleted suggestions as soon as the user starts typing, and our search algorithm anticipates input...
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including c...
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and sched...
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running conta...
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improv...
SiteZeus
sitezeus.com
Emerging and established multi-unit brands, brokers and developers can leverage SiteZeus to quickly distill millions of data points into easy-to-understand, actionable insights.It helps to make better location-based decisions.
Geokeo
geokeo.com
Geokeo is developed from open source data available from various sources like- openstreetmap, geonames, natural earth etc and the geocoding engine takes features from nominatim, pelias etc. Multiple sources are analysed to bring more accurate results and also to improve the coverage of the data.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types o...
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero...
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, ...
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer be...
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Zartico
zartico.com
The Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) features our proprietary Integrated Data Model™ comprising the highest frequency and highest resolution geolocation, spending, and event data for both residents and visitors, and all event types. Combined with destination occupancy, marketing perform...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase’s industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 30...
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
AI Co-Pilot for Market Analysis & Location Planning. Explore comprehensive census data, ZIP Code maps, and more across various geographical details.