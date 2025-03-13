Find the right software and services.
Proximity marketing software, also referred to as location-based marketing software, empowers businesses to automatically dispatch marketing messages to customers or potential leads based on their current geographic proximity. This innovative software recognizes when a customer or lead is in close vicinity to a specified point of interest (POI), prompting the delivery of tailored, contextually relevant marketing content directly to their mobile devices. These tools enable marketers to precisely target the appropriate audience in the right location at the optimal moment, prompting them to take desired actions, such as visiting a store or completing a purchase. While predominantly utilized by businesses with physical storefronts like retail outlets and eateries, this technology is also adaptable for broader applications within larger establishments such as shopping complexes, transportation hubs, and event arenas.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that uses Cisco devices to turn buildings into smart spaces, enhancing safety, sustainability, and user experiences.
Fluid Ads
fluidads.com
Fluid Ads allows users to create and manage digital display adverts, offering options for fully managed campaigns or self-service, with targeting and performance reporting features.
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve marketing strategies through personalization and automation based on customer data.
Woosmap
woosmap.com
Woosmap is a platform for managing geolocation data, offering tools for mapping, address verification, distance calculation, and location search for businesses and individuals.
Bluedot
bluedot.io
Bluedot is a location technology platform that helps businesses integrate precise geofencing and gather customer insights based on real-world behavior.
Netmera
netmera.com
Netmera is a customer engagement platform that utilizes push notifications, in-app messaging, and analytics to help businesses connect with and retain users.
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz is an app that uses proximity technology to connect users with local information, services, and events based on their current location.
Cloud4Wi
cloud4wi.com
Cloud4Wi provides a cloud platform for enterprises to manage secure WiFi access, optimize user experiences, and analyze network performance across multiple locations.
Bloom Intelligence
bloomintelligence.com
Bloom Intelligence is an app that collects and analyzes guest data for restaurants, enabling targeted marketing and reputation management through automation.
Xtremepush US
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is a CRM app for iGaming companies, helping them use real-time data and AI to manage player relationships and enhance retention.
Xtremepush EU
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is a CRM app for iGaming companies, helping them analyze player data and improve player engagement and retention through personalized experiences.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze helps manage and distribute accurate business listings across platforms to improve local SEO and online visibility for businesses.
Blue Bite
bluebite.com
Blue Bite is a platform that enables creators to deliver interactive digital content via NFC, QR codes, and geofencing on physical items for enhanced user engagement.
Pulsate
pulsatehq.com
Pulsate is a location marketing app that enables businesses to engage users based on their location and provides tools for personalized campaigns and analytics.
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is a marketing platform that tracks in-store visits and customer behavior, helping businesses target advertising and measure its impact on sales.
