Proximity marketing software, also referred to as location-based marketing software, empowers businesses to automatically dispatch marketing messages to customers or potential leads based on their current geographic proximity. This innovative software recognizes when a customer or lead is in close vicinity to a specified point of interest (POI), prompting the delivery of tailored, contextually relevant marketing content directly to their mobile devices. These tools enable marketers to precisely target the appropriate audience in the right location at the optimal moment, prompting them to take desired actions, such as visiting a store or completing a purchase. While predominantly utilized by businesses with physical storefronts like retail outlets and eateries, this technology is also adaptable for broader applications within larger establishments such as shopping complexes, transportation hubs, and event arenas.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from leading brands across your industry — our platform enables you to accelerate time to value, deliver superior one-on-one experiences and produce measurable results... fast. Emarsys is the platform of choice for more than 1,500 customers around the world. Join thousands of leading brands who trust Emarsys to deliver the predictable, profitable outcomes that their businesses demand and the highly personalized omnichannel experiences that their customers deserve. For more information, visit www.emarsys.com
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer profiles simplifies how you drive and measure revenue impact at your locations. Are you investing in digital advertising? Leverage our database of more than 53M consumers to target your campaigns towards locals visiting businesses like yours. Adentro helps you better understand your guests for more effective marketing and increased ROI.
Fluid Ads
fluidads.com
At Fluid Ads we offer two service options, each of which includes the following benefits. Fluid Ads provide the ability to: - Create stunning digital display adverts using our Ad Builder tool. - Precisely target the audiences you want to reach anywhere in the world at any time with our industry-leading geo targeting and geofencing system. - Select and manage the channels and websites you want your adverts to appear on and keep close control of your budget. - Fully understand how your advertising campaign is performing with our in-depth reporting suite, giving you actionable insights. Fully Managed Service We save you time and money by managing every aspect of your advertising campaign for you, from creating eye-catching adverts to targeting where they are displayed to providing the data you need to know how your campaign has performed. Our expert digital advertising campaign managers will continually ensure your campaign is optimised to maximise your return on investment (ROI). Self-Serve Using our innovative self-serve platform, you can manage your advertising campaign yourself. You can simply create your own adverts from scratch or use one of our many ad templates, choose how they are targeted, select the channels and sites you want them to appear on, and see the results in the reporting section. Whichever option you choose, you’ll get everything needed to achieve better results from your online advertising campaign.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of local search platforms.
Woosmap
woosmap.com
Take advantage of mapping, address finder, geocoding, distance calculation, maps, mobile position detection, location search engines and more to innovate, increase conversion rates and offer faster digital journeys.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Spaces harnesses the power of Cisco hardware and sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) making buildings safe, smart and sustainable with seamless people experiences.
Xtremepush EU
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solution. Based in Dublin, with additional offices in London and New York, our company is dedicated to assisting operators worldwide in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their player base, enhancing player experiences, and increasing retention.
Bloom Intelligence
bloomintelligence.com
RESTAURANT MARKETING PLATFORM CDP to collect, clean, and centralize guest data. AI-powered marketing automation and reputation management to fuel faster, more efficient growth.
Netmera
netmera.com
Netmera is an omni-channel customer engagement marketing platform that provides personalized customer experiences. The platform allows digital marketers and product managers to increase revenue & ROI with mobile & web push notifications, in-app messaging, pop-ups, analytics and marketing automation powered by AI. Netmera reaches 450 million users worldwide and sends 12 billion push notifications every month. Netmera helps companies reach, convert and retain their customers.
Bluedot
bluedot.io
Location delivers relevancy and intent. Bluedot empowers companies (via their mobile app) to take advantage of real-world insights and uncover the right moments to message customers on their preferred channels. Bluedot’s mobile location technology enables brands and enterprises to delight customers - at scale. We deliver 20x location precision over other solutions. No hardware required. Know where you’re customers have been, where they frequent and anticipate how best to engage them. 1:1 insights delivered. Companies gain context from Bluedot’s location data. Pair your digital customer profiles with physical behavior for a true 360-degree view down to the individual level. Learn why top enterprises, such as Dunkin', Salesforce, Oracle, McDonald’s, KFC, Cox Automotive, and Transurban partner with Bluedot for their location-based needs.
Blue Bite
bluebite.com
Our patented platform empowers creators to build dynamic digital experiences and channel them through physical items using technologies like NFC, QR and geofencing. Because physical things are made smarter, users can access valuable content with just a tap or scan of a smartphone.
Cloud4Wi
cloud4wi.com
Cloud4Wi helps enterprises unlock the power of physical locations. With our cloud platform, enterprises can offer a seamless, secure WiFi access and unleash innovative location-aware experiences, while driving business outcomes – without any additional workload for IT staff. With over 150 million mobile users connected across 70,000 locations in more than 150 countries, Cloud4Wi is the trusted partner of leading global enterprises –including Albertsons, Aldi, Burger King, Campari Group, Carmila (Carrefour Group), Guess, Gruppo FS Italiane, Prada Group, Puma, Raia Drogasil and Valentino– to drive business outcomes. Cloud4Wi offers a cloud WiFi solution that enables enterprises to offer a seamless and secure WiFi connectivity, while enhancing user experience and driving business outcomes – without any additional workload for IT staff. With Cloud4Wi, enterprises can get their WiFi services up and running in just a few clicks. They can manage and proactively monitor WiFi services across multiple locations and countries via a single cloud-based dashboard containing detailed logs and analytics. Using Cloud4Wi, enterprises can tailor every aspect of their WiFi to best suit their business and user needs. They can choose among multiple onboarding options –based on Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Passpoint, WBA OpenRoaming and captive portal– and can easily customize the sign-up portals, from look-and-feel to language. Thanks to Cloud4Wi’s powerful integration tools, enterprises can quickly incorporate WiFi into their existing operations workflows and easily manage each step of the user experience. With Cloud4Wi's compliance framework, enterprises can also have the flexibility to meet their individual data protection requirements and be compliant with local regulations in all areas. Enterprises can finally take advantage of the WiFi onboarding to accelerate gathering data from users. Not only that, but they are also able to send relevant content –such as advertisements, coupons and surveys– based on user demographics and behaviors, while leveraging WiFi analytics for improved business decisions. Benefits: - Full customization of guest WiFi services - Secure network access with Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Passpoint - Global seamless connectivity with WBA OpenRoaming - Proactive monitoring through analytics, dashboards and logs - Easy integration into existing operations workflows - Easy compliance with data protection regulations and specific company's needs Impacted metrics: - Reduced total cost of ownership - Protected WiFi investments - No hidden costs
Pulsate
pulsatehq.com
Pulsate Locate is a location marketing solution that enables marketers to engage users based on their precise location.
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz is a platform for engagement that uses proximity technology to reach people based on their location. It can be used by municipalities, museums, universities, events and conferences, stadiums and sports arena, restaurants and coffee shops, hotels, shopping malls and stores, etc. to interact with the citizens, tourists, visitors and customers, by posting relevant content to the location where people are currently. Zoniz makes social marketing easy, for beginners and professionals alike. Zoniz provides everything you need to get your message across. No programmers, no designers - just results.
