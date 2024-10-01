App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Location-Based Marketing Software - China
Proximity marketing software, also referred to as location-based marketing software, empowers businesses to automatically dispatch marketing messages to customers or potential leads based on their current geographic proximity. This innovative software recognizes when a customer or lead is in close vicinity to a specified point of interest (POI), prompting the delivery of tailored, contextually relevant marketing content directly to their mobile devices. These tools enable marketers to precisely target the appropriate audience in the right location at the optimal moment, prompting them to take desired actions, such as visiting a store or completing a purchase. While predominantly utilized by businesses with physical storefronts like retail outlets and eateries, this technology is also adaptable for broader applications within larger establishments such as shopping complexes, transportation hubs, and event arenas.
Submit New App
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Space...
Fluid Ads
fluidads.com
At Fluid Ads we offer two service options, each of which includes the following benefits. Fluid Ads provide the ability to: - Create stunning digital display adverts using our Ad Builder tool. - Precisely target the audiences you want to reach anywhere in the world at any time with our industry-lead...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from le...
Woosmap
woosmap.com
Take advantage of mapping, address finder, geocoding, distance calculation, maps, mobile position detection, location search engines and more to innovate, increase conversion rates and offer faster digital journeys.
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz is a platform for engagement that uses proximity technology to reach people based on their location. It can be used by municipalities, museums, universities, events and conferences, stadiums and sports arena, restaurants and coffee shops, hotels, shopping malls and stores, etc. to interact w...
Netmera
netmera.com
Netmera is an omni-channel customer engagement marketing platform that provides personalized customer experiences. The platform allows digital marketers and product managers to increase revenue & ROI with mobile & web push notifications, in-app messaging, pop-ups, analytics and marketing automation ...
Bloom Intelligence
bloomintelligence.com
RESTAURANT MARKETING PLATFORM CDP to collect, clean, and centralize guest data. AI-powered marketing automation and reputation management to fuel faster, more efficient growth.
Cloud4Wi
cloud4wi.com
Cloud4Wi helps enterprises unlock the power of physical locations. With our cloud platform, enterprises can offer a seamless, secure WiFi access and unleash innovative location-aware experiences, while driving business outcomes – without any additional workload for IT staff. With over 150 million mo...
Pulsate
pulsatehq.com
Pulsate Locate is a location marketing solution that enables marketers to engage users based on their precise location.
Blue Bite
bluebite.com
Our patented platform empowers creators to build dynamic digital experiences and channel them through physical items using technologies like NFC, QR and geofencing. Because physical things are made smarter, users can access valuable content with just a tap or scan of a smartphone.
Bluedot
bluedot.io
Location delivers relevancy and intent. Bluedot empowers companies (via their mobile app) to take advantage of real-world insights and uncover the right moments to message customers on their preferred channels. Bluedot’s mobile location technology enables brands and enterprises to delight customers ...
Xtremepush US
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solutio...
Xtremepush EU
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solutio...
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer ...