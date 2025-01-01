App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Local SEO software empowers enterprises to market their offerings to potential customers in their vicinity. This software category aids in securing placement within the Local 3-Pack, a set of listings prominently displayed at the apex of Google search results, accompanied by a map. Functionally, local SEO software facilitates tasks like submitting precise business listings to search engines, monitoring local search rankings, overseeing online reviews, and refining a company's Google My Business profile. Typically, smaller businesses with physical storefronts leverage local SEO products to bolster brand visibility and drive foot traffic.