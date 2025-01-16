App store for web apps
Top Local Marketing Software - Portugal
"Local Marketing Software" refers to a category of software tools and platforms designed to help businesses optimize their marketing efforts at the local level, targeting specific geographic areas or communities. These tools are particularly beneficial for businesses with physical locations or those looking to target customers within a specific region or locality.
Google My Business
business.google.com
If you've been redirected to this page, Google My Business doesn't support your browser. If you’re not using the latest version of your browser, Google My Business may not display or function proper
IONOS
ionos.com
Access to your entire IONOS world: contracts, products, and customer data, order or change services - now password-protected login.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Localo
localo.com
Boost Your Client's Business With The Ultimate Local SEO Tool - Localo Empower your agency's spectrum of services with the most robust local SEO tool to skyrocket your client’s local visibility - Localo. This powerful AI-based tool is all about giving local businesses a competitive edge, attracting more local customers, and driving ROI through optimized local SEO strategies. * Suitable for all marketing agencies and freelance SEO consultants seeking a faster, more efficient way to manage their clients' local SEO. Key Features and Benefits: * Smart Tasks: Stay ahead of the competition with personalized weekly tasks and advanced insights. Improve your client's local search visibility and attract new customers. * Position Checker and Monitoring: Accurately track your clients’ Google local rankings and make data-driven decisions to enhance their visibility. * Localo AI: Our intelligent AI helps you automate and optimize Google posts, review replies, and business profile information. * Review Manager: A remarkable tool to manage and enhance your client's Google reviews. Improve customer relations and build online credibility. * GBP Protection: Safeguard your client business from unwarranted changes that can affect their local search rankings. * GBP Posts: Keep customers engaged with timely, informative Google posts. * Growth Statistics: Make informed decisions with comprehensive growth statistics. Understand local search visibility better and formulate effective strategies. * Get started with Localo today and receive a 30-day money-back guarantee, no long-term commitment needed. Your clients trust you with their digital presence; don't just meet their expectations - exceed them. Equip your agency with Localo - The Ultimate Local SEO tool and gain an upper hand in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Take advantage of our time-limited offer NOW, and let us lead your clients' businesses to local dominance!
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outsmart and out-win your competition by making it easy for your customers to: - Find and locate you - Contact you anytime - Text you for a quote - Schedule a service - Pay for your service - Leave an online review OneLocal is the one-stop-shop for all your marketing needs. Have access to every marketing tool you need from one dashboard and a dedicated marketing specialist that is there with you every step of the way. To learn more about OneLocal, visit: https://onelocal.com/
GeoRanker
georanker.com
GeoRanker enables users to view search engines' SERPs (Search Engine Result Pages) as a local user in over 50000 locations around the world.
Allintitle.co
allintitle.co
Allintitle.co is a multifaceted SEO and keyword research platform, offering a range of tools to enhance digital marketing efforts: - Keywords Bulk Checker: Enables checking multiple keywords simultaneously, including Bulk Allintitle and Keyword Golden Ratio values, with real-time geo-location or language specificity. - Bulk Allintitle and Keyword Golden Ratio Checker: Offers a built-in KGR calculator for finding easy-to-rank, low-competitive keywords, utilizing the Keyword Golden Ratio. - KW Explorer: Assists in finding long-tail keywords and questions for any seed keyword, featuring clustering and search intent identification. - Ranking Gap Analysis: Allows comparative keyword analysis across up to five websites, aiding in SEO content strategy. - SERP Tracker: Tracks keyword positions on major search engines, supporting strategic SEO adjustments. - People Also Ask Tool: Provides real-time related questions for any keyword from Google, Bing, and Yahoo, enhancing content relevance. - Niche Finder: Identifies trending niches and topics, keeping users informed about industry trends and consumer demands. - Google/Bing Search Console Integrations: Facilitates regular keyword import from search consoles, offering in-depth insights and analysis. - Writer Assistant Tool: Uses AI to offer content optimization tips based on successful Google content. - Backlink Gap Tool: Helps discover link-building opportunities by comparing backlink profiles with competitors. These tools collectively make Allintitle.co a comprehensive solution for keyword research, SEO optimization, and content development.
SEOprofiler
seoprofiler.com
SEOprofiler is a web based SEO software solution that track rankings, perform website audits, monitor competitor back links, generate branded reports and many other things related to search engine optimization.
Rank Ranger
rankranger.com
Rank Ranger is the SEO and marketing software as a service (SaaS) platform designed for agencies, and affordable to any size digital marketing firm or in-house professional. Rank Ranger's comprehensive online marketing platform tracks and monitors organic, local, mobile, app and video rank on hundreds of search engines, validates and monitors backlink data, and includes integration of marketing metrics from a wide variety of third party software and services. Fully personalized 100% white label reporting options include a brandable drag-and-drop web marketing dashboard that can be customized to match any site's design, as well as single sign-on client dashboards, use of custom URLs, and automated scheduling of branded PDF reports.
Grid My Business
gridmybusiness.com
Grid My Business is a local rank tracking tool with a unique visual view on local search engine results. Compare your rank position with your local competitors in a grid view. Monitor your performance on Google 3-pack and make adjustments to increase your search visibility.
Obenan
obenan.com
Obenan is an automated digital marketing assistant designed to streamline and optimize online marketing efforts for businesses of all sizes. Leveraging advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI), it offers personalized marketing strategies, automates Google content distribution, and provides insightful analytics for performance tracking. Its user-friendly interface allows for easy setup and management, enabling businesses to efficiently reach their target audience, increase engagement, and drive sales with minimal manual intervention. Obenan embodies the future of digital marketing, offering a scalable, cost-effective solution for achieving marketing objectives in the digital era.
Local Falcon
localfalcon.com
Local Falcon is the first rank tracking tool of its kind and an indispensable visual for local SEO analytics.
ProRankTracker
proranktracker.com
ProRankTracker® is a highly specialized SEO rank tracking & reporting solution for SEO agencies, SEO professionals, in-house SEO departments, and website owners. It has the most accurate algorithm of any other rank-tracking or all-in-one SEO tool, and the comprehensive various reporting options will keep you, your teammates, and your clients happy! For SEO agencies, PRT’s reporting to clients will increase their trust and, therefore – retention. The benefit for your business is invaluable. Whether supplemental to your all-in-one big SEO tool (with a basic position tracking feature) or if you’re not satisfied with your current rank tracker, you can give ProRankTracker® a free test drive and see what it can do for you.
Whitespark
whitespark.ca
The Local Citation Finder helps you track your citations , discover new opportunities, and get the citations your competitors have. *Discover new opportunities based on your competitors’ citations *Find and track all the citation sites your business is listed on *Easily identify new citation sites you can submit your business to
Milestone
milestoneinternet.com
Milestone increases acquisition by enhancing digital experience and content visibility. We do this with a digital experience platform and add to it as much or as little service as you need to help you be everywhere your customers are. We work with major brands and mid-size businesses across industries. Learn how you can leverage our proven approaches at www.milestoneinternet.com or email us at [email protected]
Insites
insites.com
Insites is the SEO audit tool designed specifically for digital marketing agencies that want to get more leads, win more business and deliver on their promises. Insites is the only SEO platform that... Show More gives you a complete picture on your client's performance in under 60 seconds. It covers all aspects of digital marketing, from to local SEO, from PPC to Google Core Web Vitals - we've got it all in a single, easy to understand SEO audit. Insites creates beautiful branded SEO reports you can share with your clients. It integrates with your existing sales tools, like Salesforce, Hubspot and much more. But that’s just the start. Insites can help you generate leads with a unique inbound marketing solution, and augment your existing contact lists with sophisticated business intelligence. We’ve designed Insites to offer a consumer-grade user experience with enterprise-grade architecture. This means software that’s so easy to use you don’t need a manual and reports in plain English that anyone can understand. If you’d like to learn more about Insites and arrange a demo with our experts, get in touch.
PlacesScout
placesscout.com
PlacesScout is the fastest solution for online reputation management. It integrates with top 21 review analytic sites. It displays what common people are saying about the business based on all the text of all reviews.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management solution for businesses with multiple locations and profiles. Manage all your publishing, advertising, engagement, reviews, and reporting from one centralized platform MavSocial provides the unique ability for multi-location businesses to quickly and easily create geo-targetted Facebook ads. MavSocial supports Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google Business Profiles, and Tumblr.
DemandJump
demandjump.com
DemandJump shows you the exact content to create to increase 1st-page rankings and drive outcomes. With one-click SEO content briefs for any topic writing content that ranks has never been so easy.
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or URLs in a single click to improve your SEO strategy. With Marketing Miner, you can quickly detect technical issues on your site, find out which landing pages and keywords bring the most traffic, conduct a comprehensive technical SEO audit and competitor analysis, monitor mentions of your brand and important keywords in your niche, find new link building opportunities to strengthen your backlink profile and develop a successful content marketing strategy. Popular features: - Keyword Research - SEO Audit - Rank Tracking - Competitor Analysis - Brand Monitoring - Link Building - Bulk Data Analysis - API Why you will love Marketing Miner? Incredible value for money: You don’t have to choose expensive tools to rank well. Marketing Miner provides high-quality data at affordable prices. Seamless integration with other tools: If you prefer working with large amounts of data in your own tools, you will love Marketing Miner’s versatile and powerful REST API to access your data without logging in! Bulk data analysis: Marketing Miner tools save a lot of time and effort. You can quickly analyze data for up to 100,000 keywords, domains or URLs.
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seobility all-in-one SEO software. On-page SEO audit: all linked pages of a website are crawled and errors or problems with the on-page optimization are collected and clearly displayed. Each analysis has detailed information and tips on how to solve problems and optimize. For a continuous website review and tracking of the optimization progress, regular crawls can be scheduled. Seobility provides a detailed report after each crawl and notifies the user in case of severe problems. Backlink Analysis: detailed reports about a websites backlinks, anchor texts, referring domains etc.. Furthermore, regularly updated reports on new backlinks and lost backlinks provide actionable insight into this part of off-page SEO. Competitor analysis and linkbuilding recommendations complete this module. Rank Tracking: daily updated desktop and mobile Google ranking data for your keywords. Use advanced features like keyword tagging, e.g. to analyze categories, or localized results. Keep an eye on your competitors by monitoring their performance. Seobility SEO software is designed with clear a focus on quality and usability. Seobility is suitable for SEO professionals as well as SEO beginners.
Nightwatch
nightwatch.io
Nightwatch is the most accurate global and local rank tracker on the market. It's designed to save SEO professionals hours of time by making accurate ranking data more accessible.
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a next-gen Internet Marketing platform that provides you with 23 powerful tools for keyword research, rank tracking, domain analysis, SEO audits, internal link analysis and backlink tracking, social media management, paid search management, competitor research and more. Web CEO's white-label features give digital agencies the freedom to customize reports and make them look professional.
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competitive research, content creation and optimization, technical website audits, on-page optimization, backlink analysis and monitoring, position tracking, local SEO, and more. SE Ranking leverages AI and NLP technologies to provide users with unique insights and recommendations. Delivering high-quality, accurate data is one of SE Ranking’s top priorities, and the SE Ranking team continually expands their datasets and finetunes their data processing algorithms to provide data that users can rely on. Teams can benefit from SE Ranking’s automated reporting, White Label, and collaborative project management. Most subscription plans include extra user seats for team members and unlimited projects to accommodate all client needs. Designed specifically for small to mid-sized marketing agencies, SE Ranking’s Agency Pack provides unlimited reporting, a lead generation widget, WL, and extra client seats to help agencies better present their deliverables.
Storemapper
storemapper.com
Thousands of businesses rely on Storemapper to help customers find their products and services. It’s easy to install, customizable, and proven to drive more sales.
WP Maps
wpmaps.com
WP Maps is a software that allows businesses to create and manage store locators, product locators, and other types of maps. It is a powerful and flexible tool that is easy to use and does not require any coding knowledge. WP Maps can be used to add multiple locations to maps, create custom markers and labels, add filters and layers to maps, customize the appearance of maps, and integrate with other software, such as Google Maps and Salesforce. To learn more about WP Maps, please visit our website at wpmaps.com
AIO Store Locator
allinonestorelocator.com
Help your visitors to find your store. Free Store Locator/Dealers locator/ Zip locator/ Product Locator software using google maps. AIO Store Locator is the simplest way to maximize your website reach with a perfectly featured store locator or zip code finder for free. It's very easy-to-set up, ready-to-use and fully customized store/dealer/zip locator service to provide an invaluable service to existing and potential customers. And there is no software to download or install. Save your time and money with a ready-to-use, customizable, and easy-to-install store locator. AIO helps your customers to reach your doorsteps. Price: • We have a forever free plan • As we have approached you, you will not be charged at least for six months even though you decide to go with our premium plans • We offer the lowest price guaranteed in the entire industries (let us know if you find cheaper anywhere else) Performance: • We use fastest rendering technique that will load your webpages even faster • We do not use iFrame unless specified by the customer • We have hosted our servers on AWS which gives 99.99% uptime guaranteed • We use Google map location services for the highest accuracy Analytics: • We will provide you best possible data analytics. We can also help you in customizing it for you Hosting: • We will give you free SSL certificate and personalized hosting in case required Support: • You can reach out to us anytime 24*7*365 • We can also help you in customization (styling, result panel, etc.) up-to your satisfaction level in premium plans
Store Locator Widgets
storelocatorwidgets.com
A fully featured store locator service that is incredibly quick and easy to configure, add locations and embed in your website. Upload your locations using CSV or Excel files or if you prefer, use our REST based API for location management. Fully supports all major CRMs including Shopify, Squarespace, Facebook, Joomla and Wordpress and fully customisable including custom Google Maps and Markers. All plans allow completely unrestricted and unlimited usage.
Pear Commerce
pearcommerce.com
Pear Commerce is the retail ecommerce platform that connects CPGs to retailers, converting shoppable tools into actionable insights that fuel performance marketing. Pear’s suite of tools - including store locators, shoppable pages, shoppable links, and Pear Connect - coupled with actionable insights and sales data provide CPG brands with the infrastructure to strategically drive awareness, trial, repeat purchases, and sales velocity at retail. The Pear platform provides brands with the shoppable tools and full-funnel data needed to run DTC performance marketing tactics at retail.
MetaLocator
metalocator.com
MetaLocator features one of the best store locator software on the market. It allows users to search, display and manage a number of locations on your web site in an extremely configurable and easy w... Show More y. MetaLocator’s store locator software has over 300 features and is highly-configurable locator software, coming with Ready-To-Use templates leveraging sensible defaults. Users can get more advanced with their locator configurations by diving into the HTML, CSS or API settings.
Center.ai
center.ai
Center.ai will help you increase traffic in your physical stores thanks to a better visibility and reputation on Google Maps. With Center.ai you will not only save time on your day-to-day Google Maps listings management, but also analyze your ratings against your competition and increase the visibility of your listings on Google Maps more effectively, which, ultimately, will translate to more customers and higher income.
Blipstar
blipstar.com
Blipstar is a store locator software that enables store locator creation, editing, configuration and publishing to the website, and social media.
Woosmap
woosmap.com
Take advantage of mapping, address finder, geocoding, distance calculation, maps, mobile position detection, location search engines and more to innovate, increase conversion rates and offer faster digital journeys.
Storepoint
storepoint.co
A Beautiful Store Locator App, Customized For Your Website. Create a store locator for your website in minutes. Simple to install, fully customizable and works with all websites.
Closeby
closeby.co
A modern store locator widget for modern brands. Beautiful Customizations - Choose from robust theme options, colors and fonts to best fit you branding. Make your mapping experience your own. Integrated Store Locator - Copy and paste the best-in-class store locator for your website in minutes. Open with a link or embed it in within a page. Powerful Mapping Features - Set location-specific links, automate visitor directions and add custom content with a robust map editor and configurations.
Leads Gorilla
leadsgorilla.io
LeadsGorilla is the World's #1 Business Lead Finding & Client Closing Cloud-Based software to help Agency Businesses Find, Analyze & Close More Business Leads for digital marketing services.
MikMak
mikmak.com
MikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales.
StoreRocket
storerocket.io
Relax - Having a beautifully designed store locator for your website just got easier. With an easy installation, powerful features and complete analytics, StoreRocket allows you to drive more customers to your locations like never before. The first step of your customer's experience starts right on your website. Level up your store locator today.
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate Address Capture and Verification is a real-time address lookup solution that makes it faster and easier to capture and verify addresses for online forms and checkouts. The solution provides autocompleted suggestions as soon as the user starts typing, and our search algorithm anticipates input nuances such as location to provide the correct address in a flash. With Loqate, you can start optimising your users’ experience on your site and reduce cart or form abandonment rates by providing users with a faster way of entering their address. Additionally, Loqate’s Address Capture and Verification increases efficiency by avoiding poor data quality and the cost of missed deliveries. Loqate Address Capture and Verification has the following features: - Better data – addresses are sourced from multiple datasets before being combined, cross-referenced and cleansed to yield the most correct version of the address. - Fuzzy matching – our natural language processing AI corrects any misspellings, switched letters, or any other error without delays to response time. - Unicode – customers are now able to type in their address in the native language and character set. - Location biasing – automatically detect the user’s location to assist the search and generate even faster results without typing the full address. - Results filtering – customise the parameters of returned addresses for easy segmentation to limit the results to specific areas or exclude addresses from outside any given region. We help every business in the world reach every customer in the world Loqate is a GBG solution. GBG is the world’s leading Identity Data Intelligence specialist, giving organisations in over 70 countries the ability to make sense of data about nearly 4.5 billion people. By combining trillions of data records, we help our customers make informed decisions about capturing and managing personal data, risk management, fighting fraud and employment. Our global, award-winning solutions are delivered via customisable SaaS, mobile and on-premise platforms.
TrackRight
trackright.com
TrackRight is a digital marketing performance tracking tool that specializes in Local SEO and Lead tracking solutions while offering a client dashboard so you and your clients always know how your campaign is performing.
Nurch
nurch.io
Nurch is an all-in-one software solution to help local businesses get found in search results, get more reviews, and convert prospects into customers.
Localiza.me
localiza.me
LOCALIZA.ME is a local SEO tool designed to enhance the online visibility and reputation of businesses on Google. It centralizes business profiles on Google My Business, manages reviews with AI, and offers local analytics and content publishing, aiming to drive online traffic to physical stores.
AuthorityLabs
authoritylabs.com
SEO rank tracking software that's reliable & accurate Our industry-leading SEO software is trusted by marketers around the world.Use our search engine ranking and keyword data to automate your SEO monitoring, track local and mobile rankings, and recover not provided keywords.No downloads. No contracts. Start Free Trial Now Industry leaders choose AuthorityLabs AuthorityLabs Solutions SEO data for every business AuthorityLabs Rank Tracker Monitor SEO performance with reliable and accurate keyword data. Automate local rank tracking and mobile rank tracking with daily reporting. Recover (not provided) organic keywords. Learn More AuthorityLabs Data Services Fuel your data analytics with the most powerful
RealWork Labs
realworklabs.com
Earn more money without doing more work: Capture your work onsite to show up nearby, evolve your reviews and prove to neighbors nearby that you're the trusted home service provider for the job.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
BrightLocal is a dedicated local SEO platform. Its powerful local SEO tools and reports allow agencies and brands to improve local rankings, generate more traffic and leads from local search, and manage reviews/reputation. Over 5,000 innovative agencies and brands like iProspect, Mediacom, Hilton, and Ikea trust BrightLocal to improve their local search visibility through its industry-leading platform. These companies achieve this through BrightLocal's SEO Audits and Reports, Listings Service and Management Tools, and its Online Reputation Management solution. With BrightLocal, customers experience better local search results, a huge portion of time saved, and a cleaner way to showcase local search success to key stakeholders. Plans start from $39/month, with a free 14-day trial available with no card required. Among many awards, G2's audience of users has ranked BrightLocal as Summer 2023 software leader across a total of four categories: - Local Listings Management - Local SEO - Local Marketing - Online Reputation Management
Mobal
mobal.io
Find, win and retain more customers with better business profiles. Mobal automates your business profile management so you can focus on reaching results faster. Mobals AI-powered platform is the easiest and fastest way to effortlessly keep your business profiles in shape and up-to-date across all major online directories.
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listings A few key features in our ads solutions include: + Account creation + Account configuration + Monitoring & Troubleshooting + Feed optimization + White-label reporting A few key features in our listings solutions include: + Automate and schedule Google posts for multi-location businesses + Expanded reporting on Google Business Profile insights data powered by Google Looker + Import Google reviews for all locations into a single screen with the ability to respond to reviews + Sync location data to major online directories and data aggregators on the web automatically and ensure all duplicate listings have been suppressed
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Manage Location pages across channels. Reputation - Centralize & respond to feedback across multiple channels. Social - Upload, Manage & Approve localised content at scale. Ads - Paid Media & Data visualization across 100+ platforms. Bookings - Booking & Appointment software built specifically for franchises.
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand presence. The world’s leading multi-location brands – retailers, restaurants, hospitality, financial services, healthcare, and more – rely on Rio SEO’s proven technology and local marketing expertise to drive visibility and motivated, measurable traffic online and to physical locations. Rio SEO is a PG Forsta company.
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer relationships. Partoo works with a wide range of local and international companies across various industries, including small and medium-sized businesses, as well as large corporations like McDonald's, Toyota, Carrefour, and Sports Direct. The simplicity of our local listing solution enables companies to manage the tool at both local and brand levels. Partoo boasts a team of over 400 professionals and serves more than 400 clients in over 100 countries Products Details Partoo helps companies grow with the following products by meeting its 3 objectives: Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Clients. Get found: - Presence Management: automatically broadcast your stores’ information on the main directories, GPS, search engines, social networks and opinion websites. - Store Locator: optimise your website with a Store Locator and customisable pages per location. Make your Point of Sales stand out on the queries associated with your activity. Get chosen: - Review Management: centralise the reviews left on your listings, whether they come from Google, TripAdvisor or Facebook. Get regular reports, analyse them and respond from a single interface. - Review Booster: encourage satisfied customers to leave positive reviews on Google Business Profile via SMS invites. Get clients: - Messages: centralise messages received from Google Business Profile, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram and easily reply to them centrally or locally!
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manage and optimize all of their business locations' listings and content while improving their online reviews, rankings, and engagement. Synup turns any and all online profiles and platforms into marketing channels to drive ROI.
GoSite
gosite.com
GoSite creates simplified technology for small businesses that drive America's economy. Our software empowers them to have everything they need in one place to connect with their customers in the digital era. Our cloud-based suite of mobile and web tools transforms the way our customers run their business, on the go, and everywhere.
UpCity
upcity.com
UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to B2B service providers they can trust. We create and empower successful relationships between businesses and service providers. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants and many more—nearly 2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to identify the best partner for their needs. Our mission is to facilitate successful relationships, so we created our proprietary data-driven Recommendability Rating to help guide us in ranking and recommending the top service providers in each local market and nationally.
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud, the leading distributed marketing platform, helps brand-to-local teams effectively market and sell through channel partners, locations and frontline employees. SproutLoud's AI-infused platform combines digital asset management, channel incentives, co-op marketing funds, and last-mile marketing fulfillment to make it easy to collaboratively deploy localized, compliant content through traditional, digital and social media tactics. SproutLoud is the only platform purposefully built for multi-tier distribution industries, enabling brands to influence the actions of the parties who are closest to servicing the consumer. SproutLoud’s software improves speed to market, brand compliance, and regulatory compliance with scale across hundreds or thousands of local users. With SproutLoud, clients have the advantage of responding rapidly to local market conditions with data-driven decisions.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. SOCi’s scalable and centralized platform technology provides every tool necessary for multi-location and multi-family businesses to manage their localized marketing efforts including: Intuitive Dashboard - upon signing into SOCi, users are greeted with a high-level, yet comprehensive and easy to read dashboard highlighting analytics, content performance across all locations using SOCi, conversations and comments that need attention, recent reviews, and more! * Listings: Take your local search visibility to new heights by ensuring accurate & consistent information across 100s or 1000s of business listings. * Listening: Discover and build an authentic content strategy, rich audience profiles and prove ROI of your campaign strategy with Listening. Listen in to your competitors, create sentiment analysis, and user-generated content all from with SOCi. * Local Pages/Locator: Deliver a branded and localized consumer journey, from awareness to conversion, across thousands of search-optimized pages. * Reviews: Coordinate brand-consistent responses to reviews, track review sentiment, and monitor competitive reputation insights to transform your reputation, everywhere. * Social: Enabling enterprise and local teams to deliver on-brand responses to social engagements and publish top-performing social content with streamlined multi-location workflows. * Surveys: Retain and grow your customers by proactively soliciting and managing customer feedback with the most powerful survey solution for local marketers. * Ads: Empowering multi-location marketers to effectively manage localized social advertising campaigns and boosted posts across 100s or 1000s of locations. * SmartBot: Drive real time engagement and generate leads 24/7 across all locations with automated chatbots on Facebook Messenger and Google Business Messages accounts, SMS capabilities. Easily build localized topics at scale in minutes and start capturing customer information and never miss a potential lead. * Insights & Reporting: Find out which locations are performing and which ones aren’t and leverage these insights to power your localized marketing strategy. Customize highly visual, engaging reports with multiple delivery options. SOCi Go (Mobile App): The same core SOCi platform you love, now on mobile. Post content, respond to customers and receive notifications on any mobile device, any time. SOCi serves as the infrastructure on which tens of thousands of local pages are being managed. SOCi is fully integrated with the top search, social media, and reputation management networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google My Business, Yelp, and more.
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall is a multi-location marketing platform that makes it easy for businesses like yours to get found, be chosen, and convert searches to sales. 1.5M+ locations are managed with our solution and Uberall-managed listings appear in 194 countries and counting.
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.
Yext
yext.com
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platform allows these groups to easily adopt new solutions from a marketplace of cloud-based technologies that they can sell under their own brand to their SMB customers. The platform provides AI-driven marketing automation, sales tools, and an integrated CRM to facilitate go-to-market. It also includes project, orders, and billing management systems to help scale through robotic process automation. SMBs are provided one login for all solutions purchased under a Vendasta customer's brand. They enjoy a single integrated dashboard with prescription, context, and tracking. Using the Business App dashboard, SMBs are able to manage the information and solutions that make their businesses successful online.