Local Listing Management Software
Top Local Listing Management Software

Location data management software, commonly referred to as local listing management software, serves as a centralized solution for businesses operating brick-and-mortar establishments to efficiently manage and update their location information across various customer-facing platforms. These platforms enable businesses to maintain accurate details such as operating hours, contact numbers, physical addresses, menus, and visual representations of their premises through interior and exterior photos. Retail outlets, dining establishments, and diverse organizations can harness the power of these platforms to ensure the precision of crucial information, amplify their visibility, and foster better engagement with customers, whether at a single location or across multiple sites. Typically employed by corporate marketing divisions, these tools are also favored by regional or higher-level management teams tasked with supervising location listings either on an individual or company-wide scale. By adeptly utilizing these platforms, companies can steer clear of potential missed business opportunities and mitigate customer dissatisfaction stemming from incomplete or outdated store information. Furthermore, these solutions may furnish avenues for enhancing local listings, thereby bolstering businesses' credibility and appeal to prospective customers.

SEMrush

SEMrush

semrush.com

SEMrush is a digital marketing platform that offers tools for SEO, PPC, content marketing, and competitive analysis to improve online visibility and campaign effectiveness.

IONOS

IONOS

ionos.com

The IONOS app allows users to access contracts, products, and customer data, and manage services with a password-protected login.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.

Moz

Moz

moz.com

Moz is an SEO platform that enhances online presence through tools for local listing optimization, backlink analysis, site audits, and review management.

PromoRepublic

PromoRepublic

promorepublic.com

PromoRepublic helps franchises manage social media and marketing tools centrally, offering data-driven insights for improved online visibility and brand consistency.

UpCity

UpCity

upcity.com

UpCity connects businesses with trusted B2B service providers, offering resources to enhance online presence and streamline operations.

Partoo

Partoo

partoo.co

Partoo helps businesses improve online visibility and manage e-reputation through tools for presence management, review handling, and customer communication.

Thryv

Thryv

thryv.com

Thryv is a business management software for small businesses that streamlines customer communication, payments, scheduling, and reputation management.

Yext

Yext

yext.com

Yext is a digital management platform that helps businesses manage their online presence, optimize listings, reviews, SEO, and analyze customer engagement across multiple channels.

SOCi

SOCi

meetsoci.com

SOCi is a marketing platform for multi-location businesses to manage local marketing efforts, customer engagement, and online reputation across digital channels.

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

Vendasta is an ecommerce platform for partners to sell digital products to SMBs, offering marketing automation, CRM, and project management tools.

Marketing 360

Marketing 360

marketing360.com

Marketing 360 is an all-in-one platform for small businesses to manage marketing, design, CRM, and analytics effectively from one interface.

Rio SEO

Rio SEO

rioseo.com

Rio SEO is a platform that enhances local search visibility through tools for listing management, review management, and local SEO performance tracking.

Solocal

Solocal

solocal.com

Solocal's BRIDGE app manages Store Locator and Presence Management, enhancing local SEO and centralized information control for businesses on major web platforms.

Uberall

Uberall

uberall.com

Uberall is a platform for managing local business listings, enhancing visibility, and optimizing search results across various online directories.

SproutLoud

SproutLoud

sproutloud.com

SproutLoud is a marketing platform that automates and manages localized marketing campaigns for brands and their partners across multiple channels.

DashLoc

DashLoc

dashloc.com

DashLoc is a hyperlocal listing platform that connects local businesses with nearby customers, allowing users to discover and engage with businesses in their area.

Mobal

Mobal

mobal.io

Mobal automates the management of business profiles, ensuring they are updated across major online directories, allowing businesses to focus on customer acquisition and retention.

RocketData

RocketData

rocketdata.ru

RocketData manages business information and reviews across over 30 location-based services, correcting errors and monitoring customer feedback from a single platform.

SO Connect

SO Connect

soconnect.com

SO Connect helps businesses manage their online presence by updating company information across 50+ platforms, collecting reviews, and optimizing website SEO.

DigitalMaas

DigitalMaas

digitalmaas.com

DigitalMaas is a local marketing app that helps enterprise businesses optimize their location information on platforms like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Bing.

Chatmeter

Chatmeter

chatmeter.com

Chatmeter is a reputation management platform that helps multi-location brands monitor customer feedback and insights using AI tools for improved customer experience.

Digitaleo

Digitaleo

digitaleo.com

Digitaleo is a platform for managing customer reviews, social media, sponsored campaigns, and improving local visibility for brands and networks.

Neustar Localeze

Neustar Localeze

neustarlocaleze.biz

Neustar Localeze helps manage and distribute accurate business listings across platforms to improve local SEO and online visibility for businesses.

GMBapi.com

GMBapi.com

gmbapi.com

GMBapi.com is a local SEO software designed to manage and optimize multiple Google Business Profiles, track performance, and handle reviews efficiently.

ProManage

ProManage

promanage.biz

ProManage is a MaaS platform that helps brands engage customers, manage reviews, and unify customer databases through integrations and chat support.

FreshLime

FreshLime

freshlime.com

FreshLime is a platform for local businesses that centralizes text, chat, and email interactions with leads and customers, available 24/7.

Experience.com

Experience.com

experience.com

Experience.com offers AI-powered tools for managing online reputation, reviews, and customer feedback, helping businesses enhance their online presence and engagement.

dbaPlatform

dbaPlatform

dbaplatform.com

dbaPlatform provides digital advertising and listing tools for local businesses, enhancing visibility on platforms like Google and Bing with customizable solutions.

Social Places

Social Places

socialplaces.io

Social Places is an app for multi-location brands to manage listings, reputation, social content, ads, and bookings efficiently.

ReviewTrackers

ReviewTrackers

reviewtrackers.com

ReviewTrackers is a review management platform that collects and analyzes customer feedback from various sites, helping businesses monitor and respond to reviews effectively.

Mobilosoft

Mobilosoft

mobilosoft.com

Mobilosoft is an app that manages local digital marketing for your brand network, including online visibility, publication, e-reputation, and local advertising.

iReview

iReview

ireview.com

iReview is an online reputation management platform that helps businesses generate, manage, and analyze customer reviews to improve visibility and search rankings.

PowerChord

PowerChord

powerchord.com

PowerChord helps brands optimize marketing through local dealer networks with data-driven insights and integration into existing marketing systems.

LOCALACT

LOCALACT

localact.com

LOCALACT is a digital marketing platform for franchisees, focusing on local SEO, ad campaigns, and data management to enhance online visibility and customer engagement.

myPresences

myPresences

mypresences.com

myPresences helps businesses manage and optimize their online presence across 2000+ services, monitor reviews, and improve brand reputation efficiently.

Direction Local

Direction Local

direction.com

Direction Local is a local marketing platform that helps businesses improve online visibility, manage listings and reviews, and access SEO reporting tools.

Synup

Synup

synup.com

Synup is an app that helps businesses manage their online presence through local listings, reputation management, and social media integration in a single dashboard.

Reptrics

Reptrics

reptrics.com

Reptrics is a customer success software for B2B SaaS, helping teams manage onboarding, renewals, and reduce churn through automated workflows and data insights.

Advice Local

Advice Local

advicelocal.com

Advice Local app helps businesses manage local listings, optimize online visibility, and analyze customer interactions for better engagement and reputation management.

PinMeTo

PinMeTo

pinmeto.com

PinMeTo helps multi-location brands manage and synchronize their business information, reviews, and social media presence across various platforms for improved local SEO.

GoSite

GoSite

gosite.com

GoSite is an all-in-one digital platform that helps small businesses manage their online presence and customer interactions efficiently.

