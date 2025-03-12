Top Local Listing Management Software

Find the right software and services.
Location data management software, commonly referred to as local listing management software, serves as a centralized solution for businesses operating brick-and-mortar establishments to efficiently manage and update their location information across various customer-facing platforms. These platforms enable businesses to maintain accurate details such as operating hours, contact numbers, physical addresses, menus, and visual representations of their premises through interior and exterior photos. Retail outlets, dining establishments, and diverse organizations can harness the power of these platforms to ensure the precision of crucial information, amplify their visibility, and foster better engagement with customers, whether at a single location or across multiple sites. Typically employed by corporate marketing divisions, these tools are also favored by regional or higher-level management teams tasked with supervising location listings either on an individual or company-wide scale. By adeptly utilizing these platforms, companies can steer clear of potential missed business opportunities and mitigate customer dissatisfaction stemming from incomplete or outdated store information. Furthermore, these solutions may furnish avenues for enhancing local listings, thereby bolstering businesses' credibility and appeal to prospective customers.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush is a digital marketing platform that offers tools for SEO, PPC, content marketing, and competitive analysis to improve online visibility and campaign effectiveness.
IONOS
ionos.com
The IONOS app allows users to access contracts, products, and customer data, and manage services with a password-protected login.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.
Moz
moz.com
Moz is an SEO platform that enhances online presence through tools for local listing optimization, backlink analysis, site audits, and review management.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic helps franchises manage social media and marketing tools centrally, offering data-driven insights for improved online visibility and brand consistency.
UpCity
upcity.com
UpCity connects businesses with trusted B2B service providers, offering resources to enhance online presence and streamline operations.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is a business management software for small businesses that streamlines customer communication, payments, scheduling, and reputation management.
Partoo
partoo.co
Partoo helps businesses improve online visibility and manage e-reputation through tools for presence management, review handling, and customer communication.
Yext
yext.com
Yext is a digital management platform that helps businesses manage their online presence, optimize listings, reviews, SEO, and analyze customer engagement across multiple channels.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi is a marketing platform for multi-location businesses to manage local marketing efforts, customer engagement, and online reputation across digital channels.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta is an ecommerce platform for partners to sell digital products to SMBs, offering marketing automation, CRM, and project management tools.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Marketing 360 is an all-in-one platform for small businesses to manage marketing, design, CRM, and analytics effectively from one interface.
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is a platform that enhances local search visibility through tools for listing management, review management, and local SEO performance tracking.
Solocal
solocal.com
Solocal's BRIDGE app manages Store Locator and Presence Management, enhancing local SEO and centralized information control for businesses on major web platforms.
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall is a platform for managing local business listings, enhancing visibility, and optimizing search results across various online directories.
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud is a marketing platform that automates and manages localized marketing campaigns for brands and their partners across multiple channels.
DashLoc
dashloc.com
DashLoc is a hyperlocal listing platform that connects local businesses with nearby customers, allowing users to discover and engage with businesses in their area.
Mobal
mobal.io
Mobal automates the management of business profiles, ensuring they are updated across major online directories, allowing businesses to focus on customer acquisition and retention.
RocketData
rocketdata.ru
RocketData manages business information and reviews across over 30 location-based services, correcting errors and monitoring customer feedback from a single platform.
SO Connect
soconnect.com
SO Connect helps businesses manage their online presence by updating company information across 50+ platforms, collecting reviews, and optimizing website SEO.
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
DigitalMaas is a local marketing app that helps enterprise businesses optimize their location information on platforms like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Bing.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter is a reputation management platform that helps multi-location brands monitor customer feedback and insights using AI tools for improved customer experience.
Digitaleo
digitaleo.com
Digitaleo is a platform for managing customer reviews, social media, sponsored campaigns, and improving local visibility for brands and networks.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze helps manage and distribute accurate business listings across platforms to improve local SEO and online visibility for businesses.
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is a local SEO software designed to manage and optimize multiple Google Business Profiles, track performance, and handle reviews efficiently.
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage is a MaaS platform that helps brands engage customers, manage reviews, and unify customer databases through integrations and chat support.
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is a platform for local businesses that centralizes text, chat, and email interactions with leads and customers, available 24/7.
Experience.com
experience.com
Experience.com offers AI-powered tools for managing online reputation, reviews, and customer feedback, helping businesses enhance their online presence and engagement.
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
dbaPlatform provides digital advertising and listing tools for local businesses, enhancing visibility on platforms like Google and Bing with customizable solutions.
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Social Places is an app for multi-location brands to manage listings, reputation, social content, ads, and bookings efficiently.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers is a review management platform that collects and analyzes customer feedback from various sites, helping businesses monitor and respond to reviews effectively.
Mobilosoft
mobilosoft.com
Mobilosoft is an app that manages local digital marketing for your brand network, including online visibility, publication, e-reputation, and local advertising.
iReview
ireview.com
iReview is an online reputation management platform that helps businesses generate, manage, and analyze customer reviews to improve visibility and search rankings.
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands optimize marketing through local dealer networks with data-driven insights and integration into existing marketing systems.
LOCALACT
localact.com
LOCALACT is a digital marketing platform for franchisees, focusing on local SEO, ad campaigns, and data management to enhance online visibility and customer engagement.
myPresences
mypresences.com
myPresences helps businesses manage and optimize their online presence across 2000+ services, monitor reviews, and improve brand reputation efficiently.
Direction Local
direction.com
Direction Local is a local marketing platform that helps businesses improve online visibility, manage listings and reviews, and access SEO reporting tools.
Synup
synup.com
Synup is an app that helps businesses manage their online presence through local listings, reputation management, and social media integration in a single dashboard.
Reptrics
reptrics.com
Reptrics is a customer success software for B2B SaaS, helping teams manage onboarding, renewals, and reduce churn through automated workflows and data insights.
Advice Local
advicelocal.com
Advice Local app helps businesses manage local listings, optimize online visibility, and analyze customer interactions for better engagement and reputation management.
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo helps multi-location brands manage and synchronize their business information, reviews, and social media presence across various platforms for improved local SEO.
GoSite
gosite.com
GoSite is an all-in-one digital platform that helps small businesses manage their online presence and customer interactions efficiently.
