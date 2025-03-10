myPresences

mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new business is increasingly found online, online presence and reputation is becoming as important as the storefront. mypresences.com allows a business to monitor and engage with everything that is posted online about their business such as Business Information, Reviews, Deals, Photos, Videos and Comments as it happens so that they can control their presence and what is being said so they can build a loyal customer base around their business. A bad review or inappropriate material posted about a business online can not only destroy their ability to find new customers but can push them to their competitors .. and for most businesses this damage goes unnoticed for months or years and will remain there forever. mypresences also helps businesses discover new opportunities online whether it be on the web or an app on a phone or tablet, so that they can create the most complete online presence possible and stay ahead of their competition. Unlike a real storefront, a business's online presence will grow and evolve without their involvement, mypresences.com allows them to take control of their online presence and start building their online storefront their way.