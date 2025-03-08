Find the right software and services.
Location data management software, commonly referred to as local listing management software, serves as a centralized solution for businesses operating brick-and-mortar establishments to efficiently manage and update their location information across various customer-facing platforms. These platforms enable businesses to maintain accurate details such as operating hours, contact numbers, physical addresses, menus, and visual representations of their premises through interior and exterior photos. Retail outlets, dining establishments, and diverse organizations can harness the power of these platforms to ensure the precision of crucial information, amplify their visibility, and foster better engagement with customers, whether at a single location or across multiple sites. Typically employed by corporate marketing divisions, these tools are also favored by regional or higher-level management teams tasked with supervising location listings either on an individual or company-wide scale. By adeptly utilizing these platforms, companies can steer clear of potential missed business opportunities and mitigate customer dissatisfaction stemming from incomplete or outdated store information. Furthermore, these solutions may furnish avenues for enhancing local listings, thereby bolstering businesses' credibility and appeal to prospective customers.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of local search platforms.
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listings A few key features in our ads solutions include: + Account creation + Account configuration + Monitoring & Troubleshooting + Feed optimization + White-label reporting A few key features in our listings solutions include: + Automate and schedule Google posts for multi-location businesses + Expanded reporting on Google Business Profile insights data powered by Google Looker + Import Google reviews for all locations into a single screen with the ability to respond to reviews + Sync location data to major online directories and data aggregators on the web automatically and ensure all duplicate listings have been suppressed
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, and social sites, and responding to them from one place. Amplify your brand's message by posting to all of your Facebook location pages as easily as you'd post to one page.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizations evolve and improve, Experience.com’s integrated SaaS platform continues to lead the industry at the forefront of digital marketing innovation. Experience.com caters to a wide-ranging target market, including local professionals and multi-location brands seeking to fortify their online reputation through the power of AI and customer feedback. The platform is designed to help businesses and professionals boost their experience excellence, harness insights from customer feedback, and establish unwavering trust among their audience. It empowers them to not only maintain an exceptional online reputation but also to leverage it as a tool for acquiring new business. The versatile solutions offered resonate with businesses of all sizes, providing the means to excel in Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience (EX), and Reputation Management across various industries. The Search Rank Platform also allows professionals and organizations to take control of their entire online presence from one platform and climb the search ranks with tailored tools.
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha and other platforms enables management of all listings in a single interface. Building reputations By Implementing brand audit, intelligent response management and employing best practices for review generation. Increased Engagements Reach out to customers and prospects through the medium of ProManages unified chat integration and inquiries from multiple platforms. Enabled Utilitarian chat assistance with response templates, automated response, Chabot, and ticket routing. ProManage an emerging MaaS platform guides brands and businesses with discoverability across multiple platforms, enhanced engagement with customers and prospects, improve reviews and ratings, and a unified customer database. Integration Simplify your customer experience management by integrating Promanage with an existing tool.
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 customers in over 30 countries. We aim to empower large and small businesses to engage with their customers and manage their online reputation and reviews while improving local search visibility on a wide range of platforms. Our specialised software includes: Listings - Update your company information on 50+ platforms in one go. Reviews - Collect and manage more reviews in one central location. Website Optimizer - Improve your website SEO and win more customers with a trouble-free website.
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what levers to pull. Our A/B testing functionality makes maximising local visibility easy. Ai powered review replies, competitive review reports and deleted reviews make it the top Local Search review player to grow your authority. Free 2 week testing & unbeatable pricing! Who uses GMBapi.com? Multi location businesses interested in driving results, reputation management, posting content & photos. We do 90% of benefits for 15% of the price. Free testing 24/7 in 15 min online with your data!
Direction Local
direction.com
Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publishing suite, and detailed local SEO reporting insights. With Direction Local, members experience faster ranking improvements in local searches, greater maps visibility, and increased lead generation. Memberships start at $999/year, with niche plans for businesses in Healthcare ($1199/year) and Tourism ($1099/year).
myPresences
mypresences.com
mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new business is increasingly found online, online presence and reputation is becoming as important as the storefront. mypresences.com allows a business to monitor and engage with everything that is posted online about their business such as Business Information, Reviews, Deals, Photos, Videos and Comments as it happens so that they can control their presence and what is being said so they can build a loyal customer base around their business. A bad review or inappropriate material posted about a business online can not only destroy their ability to find new customers but can push them to their competitors .. and for most businesses this damage goes unnoticed for months or years and will remain there forever. mypresences also helps businesses discover new opportunities online whether it be on the web or an app on a phone or tablet, so that they can create the most complete online presence possible and stay ahead of their competition. Unlike a real storefront, a business's online presence will grow and evolve without their involvement, mypresences.com allows them to take control of their online presence and start building their online storefront their way.
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Manage Location pages across channels. Reputation - Centralize & respond to feedback across multiple channels. Social - Upload, Manage & Approve localised content at scale. Ads - Paid Media & Data visualization across 100+ platforms. Bookings - Booking & Appointment software built specifically for franchises.
Advice Local
advicelocal.com
Advice Local is dedicated to providing scalable, cost effective and customizable local presence management solutions to our channel partners, brands, agencies and local marketers.
LOCALACT
localact.com
LOCALACT is the premier local digital marketing platform for franchisees. We put your franchisees and business locations front and center in every local market, helping them reach more people online and convert them into customers. From hyper-local ad campaigns, to local store data management and online reporting, LOCALACT helps franchisees and business owners drive revenue and measure marketing performance.
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a local level and build brand loyalty along the way. With extensive experience working with manufacturers and their networks of thousands of dealers, PowerChord has the innovation, solutions and support to bring local markets to life. From platform integrations and custom solutions to training and onboarding, the PowerChord team knows what it takes to maximize success.
Reptrics
reptrics.com
Reptrics is all-in-one Customer Success Software for B2B SaaS businesses to drive customer retention & growth. Reptrics is built for proactive Customer Success team & executive leader to manage customer onboarding, and renewals, reduce churn, and boost expansion opportunities. Reptrics empowers customer success teams to become revenue centers rather than a cost center. Helps to manage success throughout the customer lifecycle by automating customer-centric workflows using playbooks. Customer-focused data platform to oversee account health, and address churn risk in real time. Headquartered in Florida, founded in 2019 is VC backed platform. Trusted by global clients like Hook Security, Web-est, Skill Struck, Kinectify, and many more to increase MRR(Monthly Retention Rate and maximize lifetime value(LTV) with fastest implementation of tech-stack under 90 days.
RocketData
rocketdata.ru
RocketData is an easy-to-use platform to manage your company’s business information and reviews among 30+ location-based services: maps, search engines, all popular directories, GPS devices and social networks. RocketData adds information about your company to these services, finds mistakes, fixes them and protects your data automatically. RocketData also helps your business to engage with local customers wherever they are talking through. The platform monitors and gathers customer feedback and provides the tool to answer it from a single interface. Our integration list includes Google Maps, Apple Maps, Yandex.Maps, 2GIS, Facebook, Instagram, TripAdvisor, Yelp, Garmin, Waze, Here maps, OpenSreetMap, Navitel, Osmand, Tomtom, Uber, and many other integrations as well as local ones for every region. Using our service company gets total control on its digital information across popular location-based services and increases online visibility and foot traffic.
DashLoc
dashloc.com
DashLoc is a revolutionary hyperlocal listing platform that connects local businesses with nearby customers in a seamless and efficient manner. With its user-friendly interface and geolocation capabilities, DashLoc enables users to discover and engage with businesses operating in their immediate vicinity. Local businesses can create detailed profiles on DashLoc, including essential information such as business name, address, contact details, operating hours, and a brief description of their products or services. They can also showcase special offers, deals, and promotions to entice potential customers. Customers benefit from DashLoc by gaining access to a curated list of businesses, services, and events in their neighborhood. They can leave reviews and ratings, fostering a vibrant community where valuable feedback drives improvements and builds trust. DashLoc plays a pivotal role in boosting the visibility and foot traffic of local businesses, leading to enhanced growth opportunities. By empowering consumers to make informed decisions, the platform nurtures a strong sense of local support and connection. In today's digital age, DashLoc's presence as a hyperlocal listing platform has become indispensable, bridging the gap between local businesses and the community they serve. As it continues to evolve and expand, DashLoc remains committed to promoting local commerce, enriching communities, and simplifying the way businesses and customers interact within their neighborhood.
Digitaleo
digitaleo.com
The platform that makes local marketing easier. From customer review moderation and social network management to sponsored campaigns and local visibility, Digitaleo helps networks and brands to drive more traffic to their points of sale!
iReview
ireview.com
iReview: Your Trusted Partner in Online Reputation Management In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses recognize the critical role that online reviews play in shaping their success. Enter iReview—an innovative online reputation management platform designed to empower businesses in the digital era. Key Features: 1. Comprehensive Reputation Management: iReview offers a holistic solution to businesses, assisting them in generating more reviews, achieving higher search engine rankings, and increasing visibility across various platforms. With 90% of online customers consulting reviews before making a purchase, iReview's robust reputation management solution proves indispensable. 2. Multifaceted Tools: The platform equips businesses with a suite of tools to generate, manage, monitor, respond to, review, and analyze market reviews. Beyond conventional reputation management, iReview seamlessly integrates with marketing automation platforms, including SMS and Email services, positioning itself as a versatile solution for businesses aiming to secure a prominent spot among top-listed entities. 3. Tailored Solutions for All Businesses: Designed for both small to medium-sized businesses and enterprise multi-location companies, iReview serves as a catalyst for improving search rankings and overall business outcomes. Whether you're a local business aiming to establish a stronger digital presence or a multi-location enterprise seeking to streamline and enhance your online reputation, iReview offers tailored solutions to meet your unique needs. 4. Real Results, Human Expertise: What sets iReview apart is its commitment to delivering real results powered by real people. Going beyond typical software solutions, iReview combines sophisticated tools with human expertise. The platform is user-friendly, requiring no specialized knowledge from its users. The dedicated team at iReview optimizes solutions, monitors progress, and collaborates with users to continually enhance return on investment (ROI). 5. Companies and Consumers United: At iReview, businesses and consumers converge in a realm where shared understanding and purpose foster mutual growth. This harmonious relationship leads to thriving connections, enabling a symbiotic dance of progress between companies and their customers. Whether users opt for full-service or self-service, the iReview team is committed to ensuring the success of businesses in their digital endeavors. In the ever-evolving digital landscape, iReview stands as a beacon of support for businesses, offering a dynamic blend of technology and human expertise to navigate the complexities of online reputation management successfully. Choose iReview as your trusted partner in building and managing your online reputation. www.ireview.com
Mobilosoft
mobilosoft.com
Manage the local digital marketing of your brand network from one platform: online visibility, publication, e-reputation and local advertising.
Yext
yext.com
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter is the brand intelligence company reimagining customer connections and reputation management through AI-powered deep listening. We make it easy for multi-location brands to drive real-time impact through relevant insights in critical moments that matter. Chatmeter understands the challenges of multi-location, and omnichannel reputation management, and has created a scaled platform that enables end-to-end visibility for everyone, from local owners to executive leadership. With a 93% customer retention rate, Chatmeter is the brand reputation partner of choice across the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and financial services industries, and more.
IONOS
ionos.com
Access to your entire IONOS world: contracts, products, and customer data, order or change services - now password-protected login.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Marketing 360® - The #1 marketing platform® for small business. Everything you need from design, to marketing, to CRM -- Fuel your brand®. Powered by Madwire® Marketing 360 is a combination of integrated marketing software (technology) and professional marketing services (talent), all provided through one powerful platform. It has everything a small business needs to grow from design, to marketing, to CRM and payments. The platform allows businesses to access and optimize their most important marketing channels from one interface, while leveraging talent in the cloud such as marketers, designers, developers, content creators and video pros to execute their marketing on demand. The platform is full-service and piloted by a certified digital marketing executive to help facilitate the brand marketing goals and objectives.
Moz
moz.com
The Moz Local platform brings a robust local technology solution — driving more accurate listings management, actionable insights, automation of duplicate deletion, and review management. Moz Local will help you to better own and manage your physical location data than ever before. Deeper integrations, more active location management, and automation of previously manual processes will make your life easier.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic's marketing platform helps franchises grow their online visibility in search and social media through a unique, data-driven approach. It enables franchises to efficiently and seamlessly manage marketing tools, assets, and data from a central control center. Having demonstrated proven success with over 80 franchise brands, 400+ marketing agencies, improving outcomes across more than 25,000 locations, PromoRepublic also simplifies decision-making. This is achieved through its data-driven Copilot solution, which acts as a personal data analyst, transforming local marketing data into actionable business insights. Whether you're an emerging or an established multi-location brand or a portfolio of brands, PromoRepublic helps you automate and optimize your marketing efforts. How can your brand utilize PromoRepublic? * Turn your raw marketing data to business intelligence. * Grow your visibility in local search. * Ensure brand consistency. * Manage localized social media marketing efficiently. * Manage reviews in one place. * Optimize listings at scale. * Gather all data into one dashboard. * Engage franchisees in local marketing.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers is the award-winning customer feedback software that helps businesses transform the customer experience. The platform collects review data from 100+ review sites to surface customer insights that enable brands to listen, comprehend and make data-driven decisions about what their customers truly need or want.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Solocal
solocal.com
BRIDGE is Solocal's proprietary platform which allows you to manage your Store Locator as well as your Presence Management. Our solution allows a network head and its points of sale to: - benefit from natural referencing (SEO) optimized for your local pages in order to be easily found on search engines, - manage very easily centrally and in local information about your establishments on the main web hubs (Google GMB, Facebook, Bing, PagesJaunes, Mappy, GPS, etc.), - manage your opinions (centralization, and response models), - relay your news and promotions on GMB, PagesJaunes, Facebook to ensure national and local communications, - consult your audience and contact performance, with reports accessible by level of rights you grant. More than 25 customer relations experts support our 500 brand networks on a daily basis. Brand networks, think global, act local!
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expectations and fortify your online presence, all from a single login. Thryv includes our best-in-class support, available anytime, 24/7, with experts who understand the goals and unique needs of small business owners. Thryv handles: * Customer communications * Estimates, invoicing and payments * Appointment scheduling * Reputation management * Social media management and more! Thryv automates tasks and puts customers at the center of your business, with one easy-to-use software, making it easy to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and automatically generate reviews. Thryv makes it easy for customers to: * Find you online through ratings and reviews, social presence and accurate search results. * Interact easily and instantly, receive reminders, send texts and emails and schedule appointments. * Pay you effortlessly, receive receipts instantly, know it’s safe and secure and choose how to pay. * Stay engaged with automated messages that ask them back, stay in touch and request reviews. Thryv’s award-winning software is helping over 45,000 businesses across the US, Canada and Australia transform how they do business and manage their customers.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platform allows these groups to easily adopt new solutions from a marketplace of cloud-based technologies that they can sell under their own brand to their SMB customers. The platform provides AI-driven marketing automation, sales tools, and an integrated CRM to facilitate go-to-market. It also includes project, orders, and billing management systems to help scale through robotic process automation. SMBs are provided one login for all solutions purchased under a Vendasta customer's brand. They enjoy a single integrated dashboard with prescription, context, and tracking. Using the Business App dashboard, SMBs are able to manage the information and solutions that make their businesses successful online.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
Mobal
mobal.io
Find, win and retain more customers with better business profiles. Mobal automates your business profile management so you can focus on reaching results faster. Mobals AI-powered platform is the easiest and fastest way to effortlessly keep your business profiles in shape and up-to-date across all major online directories.
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall is a multi-location marketing platform that makes it easy for businesses like yours to get found, be chosen, and convert searches to sales. 1.5M+ locations are managed with our solution and Uberall-managed listings appear in 194 countries and counting.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. SOCi’s scalable and centralized platform technology provides every tool necessary for multi-location and multi-family businesses to manage their localized marketing efforts including: Intuitive Dashboard - upon signing into SOCi, users are greeted with a high-level, yet comprehensive and easy to read dashboard highlighting analytics, content performance across all locations using SOCi, conversations and comments that need attention, recent reviews, and more! * Listings: Take your local search visibility to new heights by ensuring accurate & consistent information across 100s or 1000s of business listings. * Listening: Discover and build an authentic content strategy, rich audience profiles and prove ROI of your campaign strategy with Listening. Listen in to your competitors, create sentiment analysis, and user-generated content all from with SOCi. * Local Pages/Locator: Deliver a branded and localized consumer journey, from awareness to conversion, across thousands of search-optimized pages. * Reviews: Coordinate brand-consistent responses to reviews, track review sentiment, and monitor competitive reputation insights to transform your reputation, everywhere. * Social: Enabling enterprise and local teams to deliver on-brand responses to social engagements and publish top-performing social content with streamlined multi-location workflows. * Surveys: Retain and grow your customers by proactively soliciting and managing customer feedback with the most powerful survey solution for local marketers. * Ads: Empowering multi-location marketers to effectively manage localized social advertising campaigns and boosted posts across 100s or 1000s of locations. * SmartBot: Drive real time engagement and generate leads 24/7 across all locations with automated chatbots on Facebook Messenger and Google Business Messages accounts, SMS capabilities. Easily build localized topics at scale in minutes and start capturing customer information and never miss a potential lead. * Insights & Reporting: Find out which locations are performing and which ones aren’t and leverage these insights to power your localized marketing strategy. Customize highly visual, engaging reports with multiple delivery options. SOCi Go (Mobile App): The same core SOCi platform you love, now on mobile. Post content, respond to customers and receive notifications on any mobile device, any time. SOCi serves as the infrastructure on which tens of thousands of local pages are being managed. SOCi is fully integrated with the top search, social media, and reputation management networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google My Business, Yelp, and more.
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud, the leading distributed marketing platform, helps brand-to-local teams effectively market and sell through channel partners, locations and frontline employees. SproutLoud's AI-infused platform combines digital asset management, channel incentives, co-op marketing funds, and last-mile marketing fulfillment to make it easy to collaboratively deploy localized, compliant content through traditional, digital and social media tactics. SproutLoud is the only platform purposefully built for multi-tier distribution industries, enabling brands to influence the actions of the parties who are closest to servicing the consumer. SproutLoud’s software improves speed to market, brand compliance, and regulatory compliance with scale across hundreds or thousands of local users. With SproutLoud, clients have the advantage of responding rapidly to local market conditions with data-driven decisions.
UpCity
upcity.com
UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to B2B service providers they can trust. We create and empower successful relationships between businesses and service providers. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants and many more—nearly 2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to identify the best partner for their needs. Our mission is to facilitate successful relationships, so we created our proprietary data-driven Recommendability Rating to help guide us in ranking and recommending the top service providers in each local market and nationally.
GoSite
gosite.com
GoSite creates simplified technology for small businesses that drive America's economy. Our software empowers them to have everything they need in one place to connect with their customers in the digital era. Our cloud-based suite of mobile and web tools transforms the way our customers run their business, on the go, and everywhere.
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manage and optimize all of their business locations' listings and content while improving their online reviews, rankings, and engagement. Synup turns any and all online profiles and platforms into marketing channels to drive ROI.
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer relationships. Partoo works with a wide range of local and international companies across various industries, including small and medium-sized businesses, as well as large corporations like McDonald's, Toyota, Carrefour, and Sports Direct. The simplicity of our local listing solution enables companies to manage the tool at both local and brand levels. Partoo boasts a team of over 400 professionals and serves more than 400 clients in over 100 countries Products Details Partoo helps companies grow with the following products by meeting its 3 objectives: Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Clients. Get found: - Presence Management: automatically broadcast your stores’ information on the main directories, GPS, search engines, social networks and opinion websites. - Store Locator: optimise your website with a Store Locator and customisable pages per location. Make your Point of Sales stand out on the queries associated with your activity. Get chosen: - Review Management: centralise the reviews left on your listings, whether they come from Google, TripAdvisor or Facebook. Get regular reports, analyse them and respond from a single interface. - Review Booster: encourage satisfied customers to leave positive reviews on Google Business Profile via SMS invites. Get clients: - Messages: centralise messages received from Google Business Profile, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram and easily reply to them centrally or locally!
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand presence. The world’s leading multi-location brands – retailers, restaurants, hospitality, financial services, healthcare, and more – rely on Rio SEO’s proven technology and local marketing expertise to drive visibility and motivated, measurable traffic online and to physical locations. Rio SEO is a PG Forsta company.
