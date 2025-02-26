Top Local Listing Management Software - Turkmenistan

SOCi

meetsoci.com

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. SOCi’s scalable and centralized platform technology provides every tool necessary for multi-location and multi-family businesses to manage their localized marketing efforts including: Intuitive Dashboard - upon signing into SOCi, users are greeted with a high-level, yet comprehensive and easy to read dashboard highlighting analytics, content performance across all locations using SOCi, conversations and comments that need attention, recent reviews, and more! * Listings: Take your local search visibility to new heights by ensuring accurate & consistent information across 100s or 1000s of business listings. * Listening: Discover and build an authentic content strategy, rich audience profiles and prove ROI of your campaign strategy with Listening. Listen in to your competitors, create sentiment analysis, and user-generated content all from with SOCi. * Local Pages/Locator: Deliver a branded and localized consumer journey, from awareness to conversion, across thousands of search-optimized pages. * Reviews: Coordinate brand-consistent responses to reviews, track review sentiment, and monitor competitive reputation insights to transform your reputation, everywhere. * Social: Enabling enterprise and local teams to deliver on-brand responses to social engagements and publish top-performing social content with streamlined multi-location workflows. * Surveys: Retain and grow your customers by proactively soliciting and managing customer feedback with the most powerful survey solution for local marketers. * Ads: Empowering multi-location marketers to effectively manage localized social advertising campaigns and boosted posts across 100s or 1000s of locations. * SmartBot: Drive real time engagement and generate leads 24/7 across all locations with automated chatbots on Facebook Messenger and Google Business Messages accounts, SMS capabilities. Easily build localized topics at scale in minutes and start capturing customer information and never miss a potential lead. * Insights & Reporting: Find out which locations are performing and which ones aren’t and leverage these insights to power your localized marketing strategy. Customize highly visual, engaging reports with multiple delivery options. SOCi Go (Mobile App): The same core SOCi platform you love, now on mobile. Post content, respond to customers and receive notifications on any mobile device, any time. SOCi serves as the infrastructure on which tens of thousands of local pages are being managed. SOCi is fully integrated with the top search, social media, and reputation management networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google My Business, Yelp, and more.