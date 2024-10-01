App store for web apps
Top Local Listing Management Software - Netherlands
Location data management software, commonly referred to as local listing management software, serves as a centralized solution for businesses operating brick-and-mortar establishments to efficiently manage and update their location information across various customer-facing platforms. These platforms enable businesses to maintain accurate details such as operating hours, contact numbers, physical addresses, menus, and visual representations of their premises through interior and exterior photos. Retail outlets, dining establishments, and diverse organizations can harness the power of these platforms to ensure the precision of crucial information, amplify their visibility, and foster better engagement with customers, whether at a single location or across multiple sites. Typically employed by corporate marketing divisions, these tools are also favored by regional or higher-level management teams tasked with supervising location listings either on an individual or company-wide scale. By adeptly utilizing these platforms, companies can steer clear of potential missed business opportunities and mitigate customer dissatisfaction stemming from incomplete or outdated store information. Furthermore, these solutions may furnish avenues for enhancing local listings, thereby bolstering businesses' credibility and appeal to prospective customers.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Moz
moz.com
The Moz Local platform brings a robust local technology solution — driving more accurate listings management, actionable insights, automation of duplicate deletion, and review management. Moz Local will help you to better own and manage your physical location data than ever before. Deeper integratio...
IONOS
ionos.com
Access to your entire IONOS world: contracts, products, and customer data, order or change services - now password-protected login.
UpCity
upcity.com
UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to B2B service providers they can trust. We create and empower successful relationships between businesses and service providers. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants and many more—near...
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected...
Mobal
mobal.io
Find, win and retain more customers with better business profiles. Mobal automates your business profile management so you can focus on reaching results faster. Mobals AI-powered platform is the easiest and fastest way to effortlessly keep your business profiles in shape and up-to-date across all ma...
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expe...
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic's marketing platform helps franchises grow their online visibility in search and social media through a unique, data-driven approach. It enables franchises to efficiently and seamlessly manage marketing tools, assets, and data from a central control center. Having demonstrated proven ...
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Marketing 360® - The #1 marketing platform® for small business. Everything you need from design, to marketing, to CRM -- Fuel your brand®. Powered by Madwire® Marketing 360 is a combination of integrated marketing software (technology) and professional marketing services (talent), all provided thro...
Yext
yext.com
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. ...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Solocal
solocal.com
BRIDGE is Solocal's proprietary platform which allows you to manage your Store Locator as well as your Presence Management. Our solution allows a network head and its points of sale to: - benefit from natural referencing (SEO) optimized for your local pages in order to be easily found on search eng...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall is a multi-location marketing platform that makes it easy for businesses like yours to get found, be chosen, and convert searches to sales. 1.5M+ locations are managed with our solution and Uberall-managed listings appear in 194 countries and counting.
DashLoc
dashloc.com
DashLoc is a revolutionary hyperlocal listing platform that connects local businesses with nearby customers in a seamless and efficient manner. With its user-friendly interface and geolocation capabilities, DashLoc enables users to discover and engage with businesses operating in their immediate vic...
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud, the leading distributed marketing platform, helps brand-to-local teams effectively market and sell through channel partners, locations and frontline employees. SproutLoud's AI-infused platform combines digital asset management, channel incentives, co-op marketing funds, and last-mile mar...
RocketData
rocketdata.ru
RocketData is an easy-to-use platform to manage your company’s business information and reviews among 30+ location-based services: maps, search engines, all popular directories, GPS devices and social networks. RocketData adds information about your company to these services, finds mistakes, fixes t...
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter is the brand intelligence company reimagining customer connections and reputation management through AI-powered deep listening. We make it easy for multi-location brands to drive real-time impact through relevant insights in critical moments that matter. Chatmeter understands the challenge...
Digitaleo
digitaleo.com
The platform that makes local marketing easier. From customer review moderation and social network management to sponsored campaigns and local visibility, Digitaleo helps networks and brands to drive more traffic to their points of sale!
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers is the award-winning customer feedback software that helps businesses transform the customer experience. The platform collects review data from 100+ review sites to surface customer insights that enable brands to listen, comprehend and make data-driven decisions about what their custo...
Mobilosoft
mobilosoft.com
Manage the local digital marketing of your brand network from one platform: online visibility, publication, e-reputation and local advertising.
iReview
ireview.com
iReview: Your Trusted Partner in Online Reputation Management In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses recognize the critical role that online reviews play in shaping their success. Enter iReview—an innovative online reputation management platform designed to empower businesses in the d...
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...
LOCALACT
localact.com
LOCALACT is the premier local digital marketing platform for franchisees. We put your franchisees and business locations front and center in every local market, helping them reach more people online and convert them into customers. From hyper-local ad campaigns, to local store data management and on...
myPresences
mypresences.com
mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new ...
Direction Local
direction.com
Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publish...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Reptrics
reptrics.com
Reptrics is all-in-one Customer Success Software for B2B SaaS businesses to drive customer retention & growth. Reptrics is built for proactive Customer Success team & executive leader to manage customer onboarding, and renewals, reduce churn, and boost expansion opportunities. Reptrics empowers cust...
Advice Local
advicelocal.com
Advice Local is dedicated to providing scalable, cost effective and customizable local presence management solutions to our channel partners, brands, agencies and local marketers.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
GoSite
gosite.com
GoSite creates simplified technology for small businesses that drive America's economy. Our software empowers them to have everything they need in one place to connect with their customers in the digital era. Our cloud-based suite of mobile and web tools transforms the way our customers run their bu...