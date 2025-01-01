App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Load board software, or freight matching software, is essential for carriers, brokers, and shippers to connect shipments with freight carriers for cross-country transport. This tool streamlines transportation decisions by recommending the best carriers based on factors like distance, market rates, past performance, location, and freight size. Often integrated with transportation management systems (TMS), it helps book the necessary freight for efficient transport. Additionally, it utilizes machine learning to optimize routes based on fuel prices, IFTA taxes, and available carrier space. Shippers benefit from the software's performance tracking features, allowing them to quickly and cost-effectively re-book with reliable freight companies. They also gain visibility into the shipping process through either built-in functions or integration with supply chain visibility tools, helping to prevent transit issues. Finally, freight matching software empowers carriers to negotiate better rates with brokers and shippers by providing access to credit reports and statewide trucking rates.