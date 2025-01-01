Find the right software and services.
Livestock management software enables farmers to efficiently record and monitor their animals throughout their lifecycle, from birth to sale. While "livestock" typically refers to cattle, it also encompasses other animals like chickens, pigs, goats, and even rabbits. These tools assist in managing animal inventory, tracking details such as numbers, height, weight, health, and fertility. Many livestock management systems also include features for calculating feed costs and assessing performance metrics. Additionally, they often offer reporting capabilities to provide valuable insights and may include financial tracking to monitor profits from livestock sales. These solutions can work alongside crop management software or be integrated into broader farm management systems.
Farmbrite
farmbrite.com
Farmbrite is a comprehensive farm management software that helps farmers track livestock, manage crops, and generate financial reports to improve operations.
Mobble
mobble.io
Mobble is a farm management app designed for livestock farmers to manage records, ensure compliance, and improve team communication.
Breedr
breedr.co
Breedr is a livestock management app that helps breeders track data, analyze metrics, and optimize breeding strategies for improved herd performance.
Agrinous
agrinous.com.au
Agrinous is a cloud-based app that streamlines sales processes for stock agents and saleyard operators, automating data entry and offering customizable sales materials.
Ranchr
ranchr.ag
Ranchr is software for mobile and web that enables cattle monitoring to enhance the efficiency and profitability of cattle farming operations.
AgriWebb
agriwebb.com
AgriWebb is a livestock management app that enhances farm efficiency through features like data tracking, performance analysis, and compliance monitoring, accessible on mobile and desktop.
