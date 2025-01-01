App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top Livestock Management Software

Livestock management software enables farmers to efficiently record and monitor their animals throughout their lifecycle, from birth to sale. While "livestock" typically refers to cattle, it also encompasses other animals like chickens, pigs, goats, and even rabbits. These tools assist in managing animal inventory, tracking details such as numbers, height, weight, health, and fertility. Many livestock management systems also include features for calculating feed costs and assessing performance metrics. Additionally, they often offer reporting capabilities to provide valuable insights and may include financial tracking to monitor profits from livestock sales. These solutions can work alongside crop management software or be integrated into broader farm management systems.