Top Live Commerce Software - Tonga

Whisbi provides a mobile-first conversational sales & marketing platform for B2C enterprises. Our solution creates an opportunity for Sales & Marketing professionals to increase sales conversion, improve live engagement and provide a differentiating online customer experience. Whisbi combines all contact channels like video-call, chat, chatbot, click-to-call or a traditional phone call into one centralized data-driven UI for your customers. Enhanced by a BI engine, Whisbi provides the right channel for the right customer at the right time. The Whisbi solution easily integrates with existing infrastructures, ranging from call centers to physical stores and virtual showrooms. A simple inclusion of the solution on websites provides the ability to drive a truly omnichannel customer experience that significantly increases online conversion rates. We offer a world-class conversational platform for sales & marketing and are able to share industry-specific insights & expertise. We have unparalleled experience working closely with global enterprises in telecommunications, automotive, travel, and insurance & banking. Our solutions have managed over: * 700M impressions, * 47M clicks, * 18M call requests, * 10M conversations To date, we have delivered over 1.5M sales to our clients globally. And we’re just getting started! Whisbi puts human interactions at the center of the online customer experience and increases the ROI of digital marketing campaigns. It allows brands to better capitalize on their website traffic, increase their NPS score, differentiate through CX and sell more online. We integrate with the best marketing & sales solutions including Salesforce, Google Adwords, Google Analytics & Adobe Marketing Cloud, helping to deliver more powerful insights into the full customer journey. In essence, Whisbi enables modern marketing and sales teams to deliver multichannel experiences that support & complement existing digital commerce systems.