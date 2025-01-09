App store for web apps
Top Live Commerce Software - Papua New Guinea
Live commerce software enables companies to promote and sell products through live video streaming. This approach to shopping is more engaging than traditional e-commerce, enhancing interactions between buyers and sellers. Improved engagement often leads to higher conversion rates and increased online sales. Marketing and sales professionals, influencers, and consumers providing testimonials or product demonstrations can all benefit from this software. For maximum effectiveness, live commerce platforms must be easily accessible to buyers and anyone interested in the featured products. This accessibility allows sellers to track potential future customers, aiding in targeted marketing efforts.
Whisbi
whisbi.com
Whisbi provides a mobile-first conversational sales & marketing platform for B2C enterprises. Our solution creates an opportunity for Sales & Marketing professionals to increase sales conversion, improve live engagement and provide a differentiating online customer experience. Whisbi combines all contact channels like video-call, chat, chatbot, click-to-call or a traditional phone call into one centralized data-driven UI for your customers. Enhanced by a BI engine, Whisbi provides the right channel for the right customer at the right time. The Whisbi solution easily integrates with existing infrastructures, ranging from call centers to physical stores and virtual showrooms. A simple inclusion of the solution on websites provides the ability to drive a truly omnichannel customer experience that significantly increases online conversion rates. We offer a world-class conversational platform for sales & marketing and are able to share industry-specific insights & expertise. We have unparalleled experience working closely with global enterprises in telecommunications, automotive, travel, and insurance & banking. Our solutions have managed over: * 700M impressions, * 47M clicks, * 18M call requests, * 10M conversations To date, we have delivered over 1.5M sales to our clients globally. And we’re just getting started! Whisbi puts human interactions at the center of the online customer experience and increases the ROI of digital marketing campaigns. It allows brands to better capitalize on their website traffic, increase their NPS score, differentiate through CX and sell more online. We integrate with the best marketing & sales solutions including Salesforce, Google Adwords, Google Analytics & Adobe Marketing Cloud, helping to deliver more powerful insights into the full customer journey. In essence, Whisbi enables modern marketing and sales teams to deliver multichannel experiences that support & complement existing digital commerce systems.
Plobal Apps
plobalapps.com
Plobal Apps is a comprehensive AI-powered mobile commerce platform, which enables online stores to scale mobile revenues, increase conversions and boost retention using fully native mobile apps. We believe in automating the entire mobile commerce using cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning, voice-enabled reporting and more.
Livescale
livescale.tv
Boost your sales, master customer engagement, and skyrocket conversion with Livescale, the social commerce platform. Join the dynamic revolution.
Immerss
immerss.live
Immerss is a fully shoppable live video and chat SaaS platform that enables merchants of all sizes to seamlessly connect directly with their online customers. Merchants using Immerss enjoy unrivaled customer engagement and see measurable results in conversions, AOVs, and returns. Easily delight and build lasting relationships with your online customers.
Lengow
lengow.com
Lengow is the e-commerce automation solution that helps brands and distributors improve their performance, automate their business processes, and grow internationally. The Lengow platform is the key to strong profitability and visibility for products sold by online retailers around the world on all distribution channels: marketplaces, comparison shopping engines, affiliate platforms and display/retargeting platforms. Since 2009, Lengow has integrated more than 1,600 partners into its solution to provide a powerful platform to its 4,600 retailers and brands in 42 countries around the world.
eStreamly
get.estreamly.com
eStreamly is a Livestream & video shopping SaaS. Your video content is shoppable on your site, a blog, email, SMS, a 3rd party webpage, and now also shoppable on social media too (Instagram, Facebook, Youtube)! It's your data, your ecommerce. Each video become an extension of your ecommerce with in video checkout.
StoryStream
storystream.ai
StoryStream is the all-in-one User Generated and Social Shopping Experience platform for global brands and retailers. They solve the challenge of engaging modern consumers who seek authentic and personalised experiences when shopping online. They help them discover new products and support their buying decisions. StoryStream's AI-powered platform automates the crowdsourcing of authentic imagery and video content from a brand’s community and turns into highly engaging shoppable experiences that can be easily embedded in eCommerce storefronts and social media platforms. Key solutions include: * UGC & social content galleries * Shop the look * Shoppable video * Livestream video shopping * Visual customer reviews
Toolio
toolio.com
Toolio is a cloud-based Merchandising Platform that automates critical workflows, provides real-time insights, and enables remote collaboration. We empower retailers to save time and make faster, data-driven merchandising decisions that lead to inventory optimization, increased profitability, and revenue growth. The Toolio Merchandising Platform includes four core modules: Merchandise Planning, Assortment Planning, Item Planning and Allocation. These modules can be used separately, but are more powerful together and can be customized to your unique planning processes. -Merchandise Planning: Streamlines the creation and maintenance of sales forecasts and inventory plans by blending seasonal trends and real-time end-to-end data insights -Assortment Planning: Combines historical performance information, attribute analysis and visual line sheets to help retailers decide which products to produce and how much to sell through each channel -Item Planning: Helps retailers maintain optimal inventory levels to avoid stock-outs and improve cash flow through intelligent demand forecasting and automated replenishment management -Allocation: You’re in full control of inventory with smart insights to automatically assess replenishment needs and more Toolio is a global operation with headquarters in NYC and offices in Istanbul, built by an ex-Walmart team of second-time entrepreneurs and backed by top VCs and apparel industry executives.
CommentSold
try.commentsold.com
CommentSold is the North American leader of live selling technology, with over 4,000 retailers, more than 150M items sold, and $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide businesses of all sizes with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences. With end-to-end solutions for point-of-sale systems, warehouse optimization, live selling, marketing automation, shopping apps, and webstores, CommentSold offers everything businesses need to thrive online.
Bambuser
bambuser.com
We are the number #1 video commerce platform, empowering brands with immediate conversion, feedback and engagement from their audience through the magic of video content.
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what they’re looking for. Companies including ESPRIT, Otrium, Depop and Shoptrue drive conversions and loyalty with Pixyle’s AI-powered product tagging, text generation, image moderation and recommendation solutions.
Klarna
klarna.com
Split any purchase into 4 interest-free payments. Online or in-store, it's easy with the Klarna app.
degpeg
degpeg.com
Degpeg is a Cloud-based Live Commerce platform, which adds and enhances online selling & marketing of any product /services through better customer experience by multi-streaming on both web & mobile, supporting 30+ social platforms at the same time. Products: Live communication Platform The live communication platform helps businesses to connect with potential customers in real-time through audio and video interactions. It efficiently converts leads into sales, creating personalized interactions that foster trust. By bridging the gap between offline stores and online consumers, it ensures seamless connections and convenience. Moreover, the platform enhances operational efficiencies through video calls between customers and service centers, streamlining processes and elevating customer satisfaction. Features: Chat Inbox Call Routing Track Location Add People on Call Call Recording Integration With Web & App Screen Sharing Live Tv Degpeg empowers brands to launch their live TV, enabling multi-streaming on various platforms from a single dashboard. Additionally, brands can seamlessly add CTAs to their website while livestreaming on multiple social media platforms. Features: Multistreaming Integrated Commerce Organize events Live Chat Shoppable videos It allows viewers to directly purchase products or services showcased in the video, enhancing the shopping experience. Features: In-Video Shopping Interactive Product Links Call-to-Action Buttons
Brandlive
brandlive.com
Bring the magic of television to your webinars, events, and meetings with Brandlive, your platform for creating elevated video experiences. Whether it’s monthly webinars, product launches, investor meetings, or the biggest event of the year, we help companies take projects of any scale and complexity from boring to bingeworthy. Brandlive offers a unique combination of software and services that enables our customers to create incredible content, considerate vendors, and reduce spend - all while driving their most important audiences to action. Visit brandlive.com to learn more.
giosg
giosg.com
Giosg is a Sales Acceleration Platform that combines live chat, chatbots, AI, and interactive content to help companies build engaging online experiences that turn website visitors into sales — fast. We want to reimagine, redefine and revalue the interaction between organisations and people in the digital world. Today, over 1200 companies worldwide in retail, automotive and real estate, among others, have joined us in our quest.
EasyStore
easystore.co
A unified commerce platform that helps you sell on both online and in-person (retail). We simplify your sales process across all channels, including online store, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Referral Program, and more. You can manage all products, orders, inventory, customers from one single backend, making it easier to run your business and streamline operations.
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a product discovery platform specifically engineered for eCommerce applications. It utilises visual AI to enhance various eCommerce activities, including visual search, personalization, and automated product tagging. Syte aims to connect shoppers with products by providing a visual search experience that improves efficiencies, supports sustainability, and eliminates dead-ends. It displays visually similar and complementary product recommendations, aiming to inspire and convert shoppers of different types. It also features an automatic product tagging system that saves time, optimizes merchandising processes, and enhances the accuracy of product data. These solutions can be adapted to different market realities and can be scaled to meet the specific needs of various industry sectors, such as fashion, home decor, and jewelry. It caters to different business sizes, from growing businesses to large enterprises.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Skeepers is the European leader in shopper engagement solutions. They provide a fully integrated one-stop-shop UGC suite for brands to bond with consumers, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales and customer retention. Skeepers connects brands and consumers through authentic experiences with our fully integrated one-stop-shop suite of UGC solutions. With Skeepers, brands authentically nurture consumer relationships, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales, and improve consumer retention. Its solutions make it easy to create, collect, manage, and activate UGC, effectively and at scale. Skeepers enables brands to connect with our community of creators for high-quality, tailor-made UGC video content. Its advanced AI enables brands to use the most optimal video content to make products resonate with target audiences and broadcast videos across their most effective distribution channels
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor Company, provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint on their customer journey. Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud allows brands to relate, communicate, build and adapt to the dynamic world of social media. Intuitive, all In One, friendly platform Teams quickly onboard and start working with the award- winning, friendly UI and all the tools and workflows needed to plan, schedule, publish, and measure results across every social channel. Powerful listening tools measure pulse AI-powered community management and listening tools generate insights on competition, trends, influencers, followers and behaviors so marketers apply the right content to the right audience. Best- in-Class Analytics and insights Rockstar social teams prove their results with ease through deep insights that come from powerful analytics and unparalleled custom reporting to go beyond the basics to real business results. Integrated service and care across social Intuitive, no-learning curve, integrated social customer care tools help teams better help out customers as they queue, route, resolve in an instant on social media. Integrated ShopStream livestream video shopping Dazzle your clients with live video shopping experiences. Fuel your digital shopping journey to drive your customers from browsing to buying.
Dacast
dacast.com
Dacast offers a fully integrated, self-service video platform for live video and on demand (VOD) streaming. The Dacast OVP lets broadcasters host video content and start streaming in minutes. Its white-label solution allows users to control their live streams and on-demand content. We help over 300,000 organizations stream live video, reduce bandwidth costs, and improve broadcast quality with our easy-to-use full-service platform or via our Broadcaster API.
MikMak
mikmak.com
MikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales.