Top Live Commerce Software - Andorra
Live commerce software enables companies to promote and sell products through live video streaming. This approach to shopping is more engaging than traditional e-commerce, enhancing interactions between buyers and sellers. Improved engagement often leads to higher conversion rates and increased online sales. Marketing and sales professionals, influencers, and consumers providing testimonials or product demonstrations can all benefit from this software. For maximum effectiveness, live commerce platforms must be easily accessible to buyers and anyone interested in the featured products. This accessibility allows sellers to track potential future customers, aiding in targeted marketing efforts.
Klarna
klarna.com
Split any purchase into 4 interest-free payments. Online or in-store, it's easy with the Klarna app.
Skeepers
octoly.com
The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
Dacast
dacast.com
Dacast offers a fully integrated, self-service video platform for live video and on demand (VOD) streaming. The Dacast OVP lets broadcasters host video content and start streaming in minutes. Its white-label solution allows users to control their live streams and on-demand content. We help over 300,...
EasyStore
easystore.co
A unified commerce platform that helps you sell on both online and in-person (retail). We simplify your sales process across all channels, including online store, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Referral Program, and more. You can manage all products, orders, inventory, customers from o...
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a product discovery platform specifically engineered for eCommerce applications. It utilises visual AI to enhance various eCommerce activities, including visual search, personalization, and automated product tagging. Syte aims to connect shoppers with products by providing a visual search e...
Plobal Apps
plobalapps.com
Plobal Apps is a comprehensive AI-powered mobile commerce platform, which enables online stores to scale mobile revenues, increase conversions and boost retention using fully native mobile apps. We believe in automating the entire mobile commerce using cutting-edge technologies including artificial ...
CommentSold
try.commentsold.com
CommentSold is the North American leader of live selling technology, with over 4,000 retailers, more than 150M items sold, and $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide businesses of all sizes with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experi...
Whisbi
whisbi.com
Whisbi provides a mobile-first conversational sales & marketing platform for B2C enterprises. Our solution creates an opportunity for Sales & Marketing professionals to increase sales conversion, improve live engagement and provide a differentiating online customer experience. Whisbi combines all ...
degpeg
degpeg.com
Degpeg is a Cloud-based Live Commerce platform, which adds and enhances online selling & marketing of any product /services through better customer experience by multi-streaming on both web & mobile, supporting 30+ social platforms at the same time. Products: Live communication Platform The live com...
Brandlive
brandlive.com
Bring the magic of television to your webinars, events, and meetings with Brandlive, your platform for creating elevated video experiences. Whether it’s monthly webinars, product launches, investor meetings, or the biggest event of the year, we help companies take projects of any scale and complexit...
MikMak
mikmak.com
MikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online...
Livescale
livescale.tv
Boost your sales, master customer engagement, and skyrocket conversion with Livescale, the social commerce platform. Join the dynamic revolution.
Immerss
immerss.live
Immerss is a fully shoppable live video and chat SaaS platform that enables merchants of all sizes to seamlessly connect directly with their online customers. Merchants using Immerss enjoy unrivaled customer engagement and see measurable results in conversions, AOVs, and returns. Easily delight and ...
Lengow
lengow.com
Lengow is the e-commerce automation solution that helps brands and distributors improve their performance, automate their business processes, and grow internationally. The Lengow platform is the key to strong profitability and visibility for products sold by online retailers around the world on all ...
eStreamly
get.estreamly.com
eStreamly is a Livestream & video shopping SaaS. Your video content is shoppable on your site, a blog, email, SMS, a 3rd party webpage, and now also shoppable on social media too (Instagram, Facebook, Youtube)! It's your data, your ecommerce. Each video become an extension of your ecommerce with in ...
StoryStream
storystream.ai
StoryStream is a visual commerce platform specialising in User-generated Content, link in bio, and Live Video Shopping. StoryStream is used by brands and retailers to give their customers more engaging, authentic and immersive ways to discover and buy products – making shopping online more human.
Toolio
toolio.com
Toolio is a cloud-based Merchandising Platform that automates critical workflows, provides real-time insights, and enables remote collaboration. We empower retailers to save time and make faster, data-driven merchandising decisions that lead to inventory optimization, increased profitability, and re...
Bambuser
bambuser.com
We are the number #1 video commerce platform, empowering brands with immediate conversion, feedback and engagement from their audience through the magic of video content.
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
giosg
giosg.com
Giosg is a Sales Acceleration Platform that combines live chat, chatbots, AI, and interactive content to help companies build engaging online experiences that turn website visitors into sales — fast. We want to reimagine, redefine and revalue the interaction between organisations and people in the d...