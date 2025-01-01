Top Live Chat Software

Find the right software and services.
Live chat software enables companies to communicate with website visitors in real time through chat windows. Customer service representatives can use this software to assist users with questions about products or site navigation. Support agents can initiate interactions with pop-up chat boxes or wait for visitors to reach out with their queries. Key features include reporting and analytics, interactive chat notifications, and conversation archiving. This tool helps customer service teams respond quickly to inquiries, allows business development employees to engage leads who are hard to reach by phone or email, and enables administrative staff in the education sector to connect with prospective students. Additionally, live chat functionality can be integrated into other software types, such as e-commerce platforms and help desk solutions.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is a customer service platform that consolidates support across channels, automates workflows, and enhances agent productivity with AI tools and extensive integrations.
Zoho Desk
zoho.com
Zoho Desk is a customer service help desk app that manages communication across multiple channels, streamlining support operations and improving response times.
Freshdesk
freshdesk.com
Freshdesk is a customer support platform that centralizes inquiries from multiple channels into a unified ticketing system, enhancing support efficiency and collaboration.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp is a live chat and chatbot platform that helps businesses automate sales, engage visitors, and improve customer interactions across multiple channels.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail is a lead intelligence platform that helps businesses track and manage leads through calls, texts, and chats, providing insights to optimize marketing efforts.
Gorgias
gorgias.com
Gorgias is a customer service platform for e-commerce, integrating various communication channels to improve support and automate customer interactions.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars is a platform for hosting scalable webinars that support interactive features, custom branding, and real-time translations for global audiences.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.
Chatwoot
chatwoot.com
Chatwoot is an open-source customer support platform that enables businesses to manage customer interactions across various channels from a single interface.
Help Scout
helpscout.com
Help Scout is an email-based customer support software that helps teams manage communications, automate tasks, and provide personalized assistance.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall is a communication platform for businesses that enables calling, SMS, email, and WhatsApp interactions, with automation and integration features to enhance customer engagement.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a customer service software that provides live chat, chatbots, and AI support to help businesses improve customer support and engagement on websites.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform for live chat, visitor tracking, and analytics, enabling real-time interaction and support for businesses.
tawk.to
tawk.to
tawk.to is a free live chat app for websites that enables real-time messaging and customer support with features like chat history, customizable widgets, and mobile access.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
Appy Pie is a no-code app development platform that allows users to build applications easily using drag-and-drop features and customization options.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat is a customer engagement tool that enables businesses to communicate with customers via chat, email, and social media, offering AI chatbots and conversation history.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.
Five9
five9.com
Five9 is a cloud-based contact center software that enhances customer service through intelligent routing, analytics, and seamless CRM integrations.
Chatway
chatway.app
Chatway is a live chat app for websites that enables real-time customer support and engagement through customizable widgets and integration with popular messaging platforms.
Crisp
crisp.chat
Crisp is a customer support platform that connects businesses with customers through chat, automating interactions and managing inquiries across multiple channels.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is an email marketing platform that offers tools for creating campaigns, landing pages, and automation to help businesses engage with their audience.
Rocket.Chat
rocket.chat
Rocket.Chat is a secure team communication platform that offers messaging, voice, and video calls, with strong encryption and customization for regulated organizations.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.
LiveChat
livechat.com
LiveChat is a customer service platform that enables real-time chat support on websites, offers analytics, and integrates with various tools for enhanced communication.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.
Chative
chative.io
Chative.IO is an omni-channel messaging platform that combines live chat and AI-driven chatbots for efficient customer support and direct sales via social channels.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise is a customer support platform that integrates multiple communication channels to facilitate team collaboration and manage customer inquiries efficiently.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
Missive
missiveapp.com
Missive is a collaborative email management app that centralizes team communication through shared inboxes, internal chat, and automated workflows.
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
WebinarJam is a webinar platform for hosting live events with features like chat, polls, and presentation tools, supporting up to 5,000 attendees and various streaming devices.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses streamline marketing tasks, personalize customer interactions, and optimize campaigns for better engagement and growth.
SaleSmartly
salesmartly.com
SaleSmartly is an omni-channel customer communication platform that integrates multiple messaging services for efficient support and collaboration.
Consolto
consolto.com
Consolto is a VCRM that provides a simple, contactless video chat solution for SMBs and freelancers, offering features like scheduling and invoicing.
Engati
engati.com
Engati is a chatbot and live chat platform that enables users to build and deploy intelligent bots across multiple channels without programming.
Social Intents
socialintents.com
Social Intents integrates live chat into Microsoft Teams and Slack, enabling businesses to manage customer chats and build custom ChatGPT chatbots.
LiveCaller
livecaller.io
LiveCaller is a communication solution that integrates various channels like voice calls, chat, and social messaging into one platform for customer interaction.
JivoChat
jivochat.com
JivoChat is a live chat app for businesses to manage real-time customer communication across various platforms including chat, email, and social media.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is a unified customer experience platform that integrates marketing, care, and commerce for effective customer engagement across multiple channels.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox is a communication platform that uses WhatsApp Business APIs to enhance customer engagement and automate sales processes for various industries.
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik is a conversational AI platform that enhances customer interactions through personalized chat experiences across various channels.
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is a Salesforce-based platform that helps revenue teams engage website visitors and convert them into sales leads through real-time conversations.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Yellow.ai is a customer service automation platform that uses AI to enhance interactions and support for businesses across various channels.
Chaport
chaport.com
Chaport is a messaging platform that offers live chat, chatbots, and knowledge base features for businesses to engage with website visitors and improve customer service.
TeamSupport
teamsupport.com
TeamSupport is a customer service software that manages post-sale support, ticketing, and communication to improve customer satisfaction and streamline operations.
Front
front.com
Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.
Charla
getcharla.com
Charla is a live chat app that enables instant communication with visitors, supports ticket management, provides a knowledge base, and offers performance insights.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a customer relationship management app that integrates sales tracking, marketing automation, and customer service features for small to midsize businesses.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a customer communication platform offering live chat, chatbots, CRM, email marketing, and analytics to enhance support, sales, and engagement.
Userlike
userlike.com
Userlike is a customer messaging and support automation app that centralizes messages from various channels, enabling efficient customer service management.
Kindly
kindly.ai
Kindly is an AI-powered chatbot platform that automates customer support and sales, offering multilingual support and easy customization without coding.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is an omnichannel conversation platform that enhances customer engagement through AI, automating interactions across messaging channels like WhatsApp and Instagram.
Rake
rake.ai
Rake is a communication and task management app that includes a website chat widget, team messaging, visitor monitoring, and conversation follow-up tools.
Drift
drift.com
Drift is a customer communication platform offering live chat and chatbots to improve engagement and support for businesses, enhancing sales and marketing efforts.
