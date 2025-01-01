App store for web apps

Top Live Chat Software

Live chat software enables companies to communicate with website visitors in real time through chat windows. Customer service representatives can use this software to assist users with questions about products or site navigation. Support agents can initiate interactions with pop-up chat boxes or wait for visitors to reach out with their queries. Key features include reporting and analytics, interactive chat notifications, and conversation archiving. This tool helps customer service teams respond quickly to inquiries, allows business development employees to engage leads who are hard to reach by phone or email, and enables administrative staff in the education sector to connect with prospective students. Additionally, live chat functionality can be integrated into other software types, such as e-commerce platforms and help desk solutions.

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Zendesk is a customer service platform that consolidates support across channels, automates workflows, and enhances agent productivity with AI tools and extensive integrations.

Zoho Desk

Zoho Desk

zoho.com

Zoho Desk is a customer service help desk app that manages communication across multiple channels, streamlining support operations and improving response times.

Freshdesk

Freshdesk

freshdesk.com

Freshdesk is a customer support platform that centralizes inquiries from multiple channels into a unified ticketing system, enhancing support efficiency and collaboration.

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Smartsupp is a live chat and chatbot platform that helps businesses automate sales, engage visitors, and improve customer interactions across multiple channels.

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

CallRail is a lead intelligence platform that helps businesses track and manage leads through calls, texts, and chats, providing insights to optimize marketing efforts.

Gorgias

Gorgias

gorgias.com

Gorgias is a customer service platform for e-commerce, integrating various communication channels to improve support and automate customer interactions.

Webex

Webex

webex.com

Webex Webinars is a platform for hosting scalable webinars that support interactive features, custom branding, and real-time translations for global audiences.

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.

Chatwoot

Chatwoot

chatwoot.com

Chatwoot is an open-source customer support platform that enables businesses to manage customer interactions across various channels from a single interface.

Help Scout

Help Scout

helpscout.com

Help Scout is an email-based customer support software that helps teams manage communications, automate tasks, and provide personalized assistance.

JustCall

JustCall

justcall.io

JustCall is a communication platform for businesses that enables calling, SMS, email, and WhatsApp interactions, with automation and integration features to enhance customer engagement.

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Tidio is a customer service software that provides live chat, chatbots, and AI support to help businesses improve customer support and engagement on websites.

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform for live chat, visitor tracking, and analytics, enabling real-time interaction and support for businesses.

tawk.to

tawk.to

tawk.to

tawk.to is a free live chat app for websites that enables real-time messaging and customer support with features like chat history, customizable widgets, and mobile access.

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow

servicenow.com

ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.

Appy Pie

Appy Pie

appypie.com

Appy Pie is a no-code app development platform that allows users to build applications easily using drag-and-drop features and customization options.

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Freshchat is a customer engagement tool that enables businesses to communicate with customers via chat, email, and social media, offering AI chatbots and conversation history.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.

Five9

Five9

five9.com

Five9 is a cloud-based contact center software that enhances customer service through intelligent routing, analytics, and seamless CRM integrations.

Chatway

Chatway

chatway.app

Chatway is a live chat app for websites that enables real-time customer support and engagement through customizable widgets and integration with popular messaging platforms.

Crisp

Crisp

crisp.chat

Crisp is a customer support platform that connects businesses with customers through chat, automating interactions and managing inquiries across multiple channels.

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse is an email marketing platform that offers tools for creating campaigns, landing pages, and automation to help businesses engage with their audience.

Rocket.Chat

Rocket.Chat

rocket.chat

Rocket.Chat is a secure team communication platform that offers messaging, voice, and video calls, with strong encryption and customization for regulated organizations.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.

LiveChat

LiveChat

livechat.com

LiveChat is a customer service platform that enables real-time chat support on websites, offers analytics, and integrates with various tools for enhanced communication.

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.

Chative

Chative

chative.io

Chative.IO is an omni-channel messaging platform that combines live chat and AI-driven chatbots for efficient customer support and direct sales via social channels.

Helpwise

Helpwise

helpwise.io

Helpwise is a customer support platform that integrates multiple communication channels to facilitate team collaboration and manage customer inquiries efficiently.

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.

Missive

Missive

missiveapp.com

Missive is a collaborative email management app that centralizes team communication through shared inboxes, internal chat, and automated workflows.

WebinarJam

WebinarJam

home.webinarjam.com

WebinarJam is a webinar platform for hosting live events with features like chat, polls, and presentation tools, supporting up to 5,000 attendees and various streaming devices.

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

SALESmanago is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses streamline marketing tasks, personalize customer interactions, and optimize campaigns for better engagement and growth.

Engati

Engati

engati.com

Engati is a chatbot and live chat platform that enables users to build and deploy intelligent bots across multiple channels without programming.

SaleSmartly

SaleSmartly

salesmartly.com

SaleSmartly is an omni-channel customer communication platform that integrates multiple messaging services for efficient support and collaboration.

Consolto

Consolto

consolto.com

Consolto is a VCRM that provides a simple, contactless video chat solution for SMBs and freelancers, offering features like scheduling and invoicing.

Social Intents

Social Intents

socialintents.com

Social Intents integrates live chat into Microsoft Teams and Slack, enabling businesses to manage customer chats and build custom ChatGPT chatbots.

LiveCaller

LiveCaller

livecaller.io

LiveCaller is a communication solution that integrates various channels like voice calls, chat, and social messaging into one platform for customer interaction.

JivoChat

JivoChat

jivochat.com

JivoChat is a live chat app for businesses to manage real-time customer communication across various platforms including chat, email, and social media.

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

Emplifi is a unified customer experience platform that integrates marketing, care, and commerce for effective customer engagement across multiple channels.

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Gallabox is a communication platform that uses WhatsApp Business APIs to enhance customer engagement and automate sales processes for various industries.

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

Haptik is a conversational AI platform that enhances customer interactions through personalized chat experiences across various channels.

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Qualified is a Salesforce-based platform that helps revenue teams engage website visitors and convert them into sales leads through real-time conversations.

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Yellow.ai is a customer service automation platform that uses AI to enhance interactions and support for businesses across various channels.

Chaport

Chaport

chaport.com

Chaport is a messaging platform that offers live chat, chatbots, and knowledge base features for businesses to engage with website visitors and improve customer service.

TeamSupport

TeamSupport

teamsupport.com

TeamSupport is a customer service software that manages post-sale support, ticketing, and communication to improve customer satisfaction and streamline operations.

Front

Front

front.com

Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.

Charla

Charla

getcharla.com

Charla is a live chat app that enables instant communication with visitors, supports ticket management, provides a knowledge base, and offers performance insights.

Agile CRM

Agile CRM

agilecrm.com

Agile CRM is a customer relationship management app that integrates sales tracking, marketing automation, and customer service features for small to midsize businesses.

HelpCrunch

HelpCrunch

helpcrunch.com

HelpCrunch is a customer communication platform offering live chat, chatbots, CRM, email marketing, and analytics to enhance support, sales, and engagement.

Kindly

Kindly

kindly.ai

Kindly is an AI-powered chatbot platform that automates customer support and sales, offering multilingual support and easy customization without coding.

SleekFlow

SleekFlow

sleekflow.io

SleekFlow is an omnichannel conversation platform that enhances customer engagement through AI, automating interactions across messaging channels like WhatsApp and Instagram.

Rake

Rake

rake.ai

Rake is a communication and task management app that includes a website chat widget, team messaging, visitor monitoring, and conversation follow-up tools.

Userlike

Userlike

userlike.com

Userlike is a customer messaging and support automation app that centralizes messages from various channels, enabling efficient customer service management.

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Drift is a customer communication platform offering live chat and chatbots to improve engagement and support for businesses, enhancing sales and marketing efforts.

Top Live Chat Software - WebCatalog