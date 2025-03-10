Find the right software and services.
Live chat software enables companies to communicate with website visitors in real time through chat windows. Customer service representatives can use this software to assist users with questions about products or site navigation. Support agents can initiate interactions with pop-up chat boxes or wait for visitors to reach out with their queries. Key features include reporting and analytics, interactive chat notifications, and conversation archiving. This tool helps customer service teams respond quickly to inquiries, allows business development employees to engage leads who are hard to reach by phone or email, and enables administrative staff in the education sector to connect with prospective students. Additionally, live chat functionality can be integrated into other software types, such as e-commerce platforms and help desk solutions.
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, with easy to use solutions that help improve customer experience. Chatbots or virtual assistants built with MindBehind can be added to websites, mobile apps, social media interfaces, like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, and very soon smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Enablex.ai
enablex.io
Enablex.ai is a communication platform offering APIs and SDKs for integrating voice, video, and messaging features into applications for enhanced real-time communication.
Glassix
glassix.com
Glassix’s on a mission to broaden access to Conversational AI and Omnichannel Customer Communication, empowering businesses to unlock their untapped potential and achieve unmatched scalability. With its AI Omnichannel capabilities, Glassix reshapes customer journeys. We transcend temporal boundaries, meeting customer needs at every touchpoint, even during dormant hours. Trusted by Nike, Avis, Nintendo, Domino's, and Dyson, Glassix propels missions forward with its transformative technology. With Glassix, managing your customer interactions has never been easier. Our unified inbox eliminates the need for multiple tools, streamlining workflow management and reducing expenses. From AI-powered chatbots to personalized greetings, keep your customers engaged in one place. Glassix is the AI-powered unified messaging platform that keeps your customer conversations connected across any digital channel - Instant messaging apps and SMS text, email conversations, live chat on your website or app, and social media messages. The secure platform offers a robust feature-set delivered as a subscription service complete with visual no/low code chatbot tools that require no technical knowledge to get started. Customers can hit the ground running with conversational AI capabilities powered by GPT-4, or leverage the Glassix API to build out highly customized experiences. Working together with a global network of integration partners, Glassix serves a growing customer base of established brands, high growth ventures, and small businesses alike. Experience the power of Glassix as it refines interactions, allowing you to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Say goodbye to manual tasks and reclaim your valuable time. With our automation capabilities, conversations flow effortlessly, leaving your customers in awe.
Gladly
gladly.com
Gladly is a customer service platform that centralizes interactions across channels, enabling personalized support and improving customer satisfaction.
ADLN
adln.io
ADLN is a workflow tool for managing customer support and integrating apps with Telegram, facilitating automated messaging on a single platform.
Watermelon
watermelon.ai
Watermelon is a user-friendly AI chatbot platform that automates customer service interactions without coding, integrating various channels for streamlined communication.
Certainly
certainly.io
Certainly is on a mission to help businesses build incredible user experiences for ecommerce, replacing clicks with conversations. The Certainly Conversational AI software connects seamlessly across the platforms you run your business on, and we have customers and partners in over 20 countries worldwide. With its no-code Chatbot Builder, the Certainly Conversational AI Platform offers a fun and easy building experience. The product offers high-quality user experiences across channels, seamless integrations with dozens of business systems, and a powerful, proprietary AI that detects any language and offers ready-to-use content in 14+ languages. Certainly is trusted by brands such as Carlsberg, Tiger of Sweden, Booking.com, Rockwool, Trustpilot, Siksilk, Deloitte, Zendesk, and AKQA.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.
Provide Support
providesupport.com
Provide Support is a live chat app that enables real-time customer support through chat, navigation tracking, and communication channel integration.
CINNOX
cinnox.com
CINNOX is a comprehensive engagement platform that unifies telephony, digital, and social channels. They help businesses compete and win by humanising customer and team experiences through one single platform: Elevate Customer Experiences: - Seamlessly switch among chat, voice, and video on any channel - Give first-time resolution by connecting questions to right expertise - Reduce customer wait times with predictive data analysis Optimise Employee Experiences: - Increase team efficiency by automating repetitive tasks - Tap expertise from different teams to solve complex problems - Improve team performance with insight-driven data They achieve this through the three key pillars of great customer service, where businesses can enjoy one continuous loop of experience improvement: Connect, Orchestrate, and Evaluate.
Deskpro
deskpro.com
Deskpro is helpdesk software that helps businesses manage customer support via email, chat, phone, and social media, with reporting tools for performance monitoring.
GoSite
gosite.com
GoSite creates simplified technology for small businesses that drive America's economy. Our software empowers them to have everything they need in one place to connect with their customers in the digital era. Our cloud-based suite of mobile and web tools transforms the way our customers run their business, on the go, and everywhere.
OneHash
onehash.ai
OneHash CRM is a cloud-based, robust, scalable, agile, affordable and fully featured, FaaS solution with CRM, ERP, HCM, Project Management, Help desk and other SaaS that your company needs, at the prices of FOSS for exponential growth and development. We are determined to serve 95% of the SMBs across the globe with a smart, affordable, agile and secure CRM solution that will ensure sustainable growth. World class service at pocket friendly prices is our USP, and we abide by what we promise.
Signpost
signpost.com
Signpost automates the collection of customer feedback and reviews, helping businesses attract new customers, gain referrals, and increase repeat business.
Serviceform
serviceform.com
Serviceform is a SaaS tool that enhances website conversion, customer support, and marketing with lead generation tools, chatbots, and analytics.
LiveCaller
livecaller.io
LiveCaller is a communication solution that integrates various channels like voice calls, chat, and social messaging into one platform for customer interaction.
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is a visual customer service app that combines live chat, chatbot, and product catalog to assist customers in real-time via social channels and e-shops.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo is a conversion platform that turns passive website traffic into active leads and tangible business outcomes. With 83% of buying decisions happening online, opportunities for website conversions have never been higher. But most site visitors are passive and not ready to buy. On average, 98% of site visitors leave without converting. These low conversion rates can plague performance. So they’re on a mission to align and empower marketing and sales teams to convert better and create new commercial efficiencies together. They do this through: * Engaging onsite bots to drive conversion journeys * Powerful personalization to improve user experience * Company identification to identify prospects * User journey mapping to map sales cycles * Analytics to understand users * AI to answer user questions automatically based on site content * Sales alerts to support commercial teams * CRM integration to bring it all together * Leadoo also comes with a dedicated team of conversion experts who set up and constantly optimize conversion journeys through the site. For 800 Leadoo clients over their first 12 months with them, they found the average increase in base conversion rates was 74%. In simple terms, Leadoo provides all the tools and insights needed to: * Identify website visitors * Activate them onsite * Nurture them during their buying journeys * Ultimately convert more of them into customers
Chekkit
chekkit.io
Chekkit is a platform designed to supercharge local businesses. It significantly boosts customer engagement and lead conversion, outperforming the competition. The software offers an all-in-one solution for Review Management, Business Text Messaging, Textchat, Centralized Inbox, Textable Landline, Customer Surveys, Competitive Benchmarking, and more! This integrated approach simplifies customer interactions, enhances business operations, and drives growth.
LiveAgent
liveagent.com
LiveAgent is a help desk and live chat software that streamlines customer support through various channels with features like ticketing, real-time chat, and analytics.
giosg
giosg.com
Giosg is a Sales Acceleration Platform that combines live chat, chatbots, AI, and interactive content to help companies build engaging online experiences that turn website visitors into sales — fast. We want to reimagine, redefine and revalue the interaction between organisations and people in the digital world. Today, over 1200 companies worldwide in retail, automotive and real estate, among others, have joined us in our quest.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is a B2B sales platform for WhatsApp, offering team inboxes, chatbots, broadcast messaging, and CRM integrations for efficient customer communication.
Kindly
kindly.ai
Kindly is an AI-powered chatbot platform that automates customer support and sales, offering multilingual support and easy customization without coding.
Futr
futr.ai
Futr is a chat-as-a-service platform that is supercharging customer service capabilities with auto, live, video & social chat - in any language and on any channel. With clients including a number of police forces, leading retailers and charities, Futr is helping smart organisations connect with their audiences through always on, always instant, always insightful chat services. Don't take our word for it. Try out the Futr platform for free with our one-month trial! - Instant Auto Chat deployment - Tracked usage & benchmarked ROI - Dedicated support with scheduled check-in's - End of trial business case review - No obligation - no credit card required
Table Duck
tableduck.com
Table Duck is a cloud-based platform to manage and automate customer conversations, all from one inbox. It allows businesses to provide customer support 24/7 and increase CSAT scores. Messaging channels like live chat, email and social messaging channels like Facebook Messenger come together in one place. A non-scripted, AI- driven chatbot provides natural, human-like interactions with customers. Pre-trained models allow easy implementation, within minutes. Supported languages are English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch and Swedish.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars is a platform for hosting scalable webinars that support interactive features, custom branding, and real-time translations for global audiences.
Arena
arena.im
Arena provides live engagement tools for creating and managing audiences through live chat, blogs, and personas across various platforms.
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of consumer records to build email outreach campaigns for any audience. Customers.ai sales outreach automations are used by over a million businesses world wide, across every business vertical and country in the world.
Whisbi
whisbi.com
Whisbi provides a mobile-first conversational sales & marketing platform for B2C enterprises. Our solution creates an opportunity for Sales & Marketing professionals to increase sales conversion, improve live engagement and provide a differentiating online customer experience. Whisbi combines all contact channels like video-call, chat, chatbot, click-to-call or a traditional phone call into one centralized data-driven UI for your customers. Enhanced by a BI engine, Whisbi provides the right channel for the right customer at the right time. The Whisbi solution easily integrates with existing infrastructures, ranging from call centers to physical stores and virtual showrooms. A simple inclusion of the solution on websites provides the ability to drive a truly omnichannel customer experience that significantly increases online conversion rates. We offer a world-class conversational platform for sales & marketing and are able to share industry-specific insights & expertise. We have unparalleled experience working closely with global enterprises in telecommunications, automotive, travel, and insurance & banking. Our solutions have managed over: * 700M impressions, * 47M clicks, * 18M call requests, * 10M conversations To date, we have delivered over 1.5M sales to our clients globally. And we’re just getting started! Whisbi puts human interactions at the center of the online customer experience and increases the ROI of digital marketing campaigns. It allows brands to better capitalize on their website traffic, increase their NPS score, differentiate through CX and sell more online. We integrate with the best marketing & sales solutions including Salesforce, Google Adwords, Google Analytics & Adobe Marketing Cloud, helping to deliver more powerful insights into the full customer journey. In essence, Whisbi enables modern marketing and sales teams to deliver multichannel experiences that support & complement existing digital commerce systems.
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor redefines CX with Generative AI & NLP, creating dynamic customer journeys on messaging channels. Twixor's low-code/ no-code CX platform merges Digital Assistant and Intelligent Process Automation, offering personalized, goal-oriented interactions. It goes beyond scripted responses, generating empathetic, customized recommendations and solutions, enhancing customer satisfaction across marketing, business transactions, and support operations. * Proven Success: With 400+ clients globally, including Fortune 500 companies, and 1 billion+ interactions managed every quarter, Twixor is also trusted and recognized with 7 patents. * Transformative Benefits: With Twixor, achieve a 25%+ conversation rate, reduce operating costs by 15-25%, and increase brand engagement by 80%. * Key Features: Our platform offers a drag-and-drop Journey Builder Studio, AI & NLP-powered conversational engine, Live & Virtual Agents, Smart Campaign Management, omnichannel support for 120 languages, and an AI-driven Analytical Dashboard. * Recognised as the Best Customer Experience Platform in Retail and Ecommerce in India, we've also gained recognition as an emerging Conversational AI Vendor in the MEA region. Twixor's partners of choice include one of the world’s largest Banking Platforms & CPaaS Players, and many others across MEA, and APAC, who trust our white-labeled solutions. In short, Twixor empowers businesses to craft dynamic customer journeys, delivering exceptional CX that sets you apart in your industry.
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz is an award winning social media analytics and engagement platform, which can be effectively deployed to listen and respond to online buzz created by the brand and assess effectiveness of a given marketing campaign. Locobuzz not only helps in 'Listening' to social media but also 'Engaging' with users on personalised basis using inbuilt CRM features. Powerful bucketing of data generates insights and provides actionable data. We contrive a one stop digital intelligence hub for your brand. This eases the efforts taken to drive your digital strategy and brand identity with structured and powerful analytics & visualizations, free from the excess of complex social data. We help you with Real Time Experience, Thought Leadership & Crisis Management. Locobuzz also, enables businesses to leverage from the power of machine learning and NLP for creating an interactive experience using multilingual chatbots. We believe that the potential of conversational commerce can refine productivity by incorporating human intelligence into machine by means of AI.
Upsellit
us.upsellit.com
UpSellit provides managed conversion optimization that helps the internet's biggest brands boost sales, capture new-to-file leads, stop abandonment, and increase new customer acquisition. In-house creative and development teams perfectly align UpSellit's technologies at targeted stages of the conversion funnel, serving as an extension of your marketing team. UpSellit's flexible pricing models lends itself to meet the needs of any businesses and allows retailers of all sizes to see the true impact conversion rate optimization. UpSellit's suite of manages services includes: - Email Remarketing - Incentivized Strategies - SMS Campaigns - Value-Driven Strategies - Cart Rebuilder Technology - Control Groups - Advanced AB Tests - Behavioral Parsing - Anti-False Safeguards
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for the eCommerce industry, we at AiTrillion specialize at connecting the dots between millions of customers across 175+ countries. Everything you are looking for is packed under one roof with its Integrated & Innovative features. Email Marketing Automation Loyalty Rewards Program Product Reviews + Q&A Web Push Notifications Affiliate Marketing Recurring Memberships Form Builder Ai Workflow Automation Smart Popups Announcement Bar Product Recommendation
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Pulsate
pulsatehq.com
Pulsate Locate is a location marketing solution that enables marketers to engage users based on their precise location.
OutboundEngine
outboundengine.com
OutboundEngine helps businesses grow by making online marketing simple and easy for everyone. We create beautiful, high-impact marketing campaigns, deliver them automatically and track engagement to show who’s ready to have a conversation. Our platform strengthens relationships with customers, partners and prospects to uncover more opportunities with less work.
erxes
erxes.io
Welcome to erxes, the open source Hubspot/Qualtrics alternative. erxes is an open-source experience operating system (XOS) that enables SaaS providers and digital marketing agencies/developers to create unique experiences that work for all types of business. We will change how businesses grow by delivering breakthrough value to our community. Come along on this journey with us! Achieving growth and unity within your company is possible with erxes, because it is: - 100% free & sustainable: erxes offers a sustainable business model in which both developers and users win. It is open-source software, but even better. - 100% customizable: Our plugin-based architecture provides unlimited customization and lets you meet all your needs, no matter how specific they are. - 100% privacy: We've designed the erxes platform to retain complete control over your company's sensitive data with no third-party monitoring. - 100% in control: You can build any experience you want, where all the channels your business operates on are connected and integrated. Explore your options: Self-hosted AGPLv3 with the Enterprise Edition licensed open-source Hubspot alternative. It's written in Node.js, GraphQL and React. Self-serve Start for free and unlock advanced features, additional services, and customized options with our power-ups and add-ons. Enterprise Secure, compliant open-source software for enterprises. Empower your team to move faster. Embed Integrate erxes core plugins, components, and SDKs into your platform to enhance its capabilities and streamline operations. Platform Leverage erxes core plugins, components, and enterprise features to power your entire platform business. Infrastructure Power up your SaaS with erxes infrastructure and native plugins. Let's bring your vision to life with our expert team.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is an omnichannel conversation platform that enhances customer engagement through AI, automating interactions across messaging channels like WhatsApp and Instagram.
Orlo
orlo.tech
With a whole load of channels to toggle between and the public always watching, delivering customer service and comms that knocks your citizens’ socks off is no easy feat! Orlo empowers you to manage your digital conversations from one platform, so you can focus on what really matters – driving engagement, improving experience and managing reputation. Trusted by over 100 of the nations councils, three quarters of UK policing and many more of public sector organisations around the country, we’re proud to be born and bred in blighty, with all of our servers held on British soil too! Easy to implement, secure and scalable solutions powered by AI-led technology? Say hello to Orlo and start building communities through brilliant conversations!
Dialogview
dialogview.com
Conversational AI Platform | Omnichannel Integration | AI-Powered Virtual Agent Dialogview is a conversational AI platform that helps enterprises achieve a powerful omnichannel customer experience with communication and collaboration tools. Dialogview will provide a one view interface for various channel interactions, including webchat, SMS, and other popular messaging applications. With the help of real-time collaboration tools, dialogview can humanize the customer experience. Dialogview helps your business to accomplish improved Customer Experience, Customer Journey, and Customer Feedback, thereby enabling 360-degree connectivity with the agent.
Redtie
getredtie.com
The Redtie allows small business owners to share marketing materials such as documents, images, audios and videos over a simple text message. Redtie is an advanced, text messaging solution that lets you send attachments just like you would in an email. Text messages are sent with a link to access attachments that are stored in a secure cloud. Redtie also scales to send messages and attachments to one or hundreds of users at a time.
Swell
swellcx.com
Swell automatically gathers private and public feedback from patients and employees. With better feedback, practices can boost their online reputations, enhance the patient experience, and improve employee satisfaction.
Sociocs
sociocs.com
Sociocs is a customer communication tool for your business. It helps you acquire and retain customers, build online reputation, deliver awesome customer service experience, and grow your business. Business texting, Google Maps & WhatsApp chat, online reviews management, web chat, online forms, and SMS notifications using a single tool shared by your team. Supported channels on Sociocs: Facebook Messenger, Facebook Post Comments, Mobile App Reviews, Google Business Reviews, Google Business Messaging, Texting/SMS, Telegram Messaging, Web Chat, WhatsApp Messaging, Website Forms.
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice interactions. With a global trust from over 5000 brands, including prominent names like Decathlon, Cleartrip, and Nykaa, Verloop.io caters to enterprises and SMBs alike. Verloop.io's end-to-end solution sets us apart, offering a three-fold approach: 1. Initial Query Resolution: In the first phase of contact center interactions, Verloop.io employs AI support through both chat and voice. Verloop.io's conversational AI solutions efficiently handle most customer queries. 2. Human-Agent Support: As queries escalate to human agents, Verloop.io introduces Co-pilot for support—a powerful AI tool aiding human agents with accurate responses. The tool suggests responses to enhance agent efficiency. Leveraging speech-to-text and AnswerFlow powered by document cognition, agents can also leverage our generative AI powered tools like AI-summary, AI-Rephrase, AI-Expand, and AI-Tone Adjustment to ensure best responses and increased customer satisfaction. 3. AI-Powered Quality Analysis (QA): Verloop.io's Sparks offers the ultimate solution for Quality Analysts, automating call analysis using Generative AI. This ensures a streamlined process for continuous improvement. In addition to the above tools, businesses can use Verloop.io's bot builder- Recipes along with Smart block to easily begin their journey towards offering the best customer experience. In a gist, Verloop.io aims to simplify and elevate the customer support journey through innovative automation and AI-powered solutions
Atlas
atlas.so
Atlas is a customer support tool that consolidates customer data and interactions, enabling teams to provide quicker responses and analyze customer needs effectively.
NovoChat
novochat.co
NovoChat is an omni-channel chat platform that enables businesses to communicate with customers through WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and LINE.
Charla
getcharla.com
Charla is a live chat app that enables instant communication with visitors, supports ticket management, provides a knowledge base, and offers performance insights.
MinChat
minchat.io
MinChat is a Chat API/sdk that allows quick integration of chat features into apps or websites, offering prebuilt UIs for faster setup.
SignalZen
signalzen.com
SignalZen is a live chat solution for your website which enables you to talk to your website visitors directly from Slack. By setting up an account at SignalZen and inserting a small piece of HTML code into your website's code, you will start receiving chat sessions from your customers online on Slack. This Slack App enables you to talk to your website's visitors in real-time and in 2 integration ways - by dedicated chat channels or threads in a single channel.
Supsis
supsis.com
Supsis Live Support System is a comprehensive software designed to transform your business's customer communication. With its feature to integrate various communication channels, your customers can interact with you through live support, chatbot, and other integrations. This versatile platform stands out with its ability to automate your business processes. Thanks to its chatbot features, you can swiftly respond to repetitive questions, categorize requests, and enhance customer satisfaction. Additionally, the capability to provide 24/7 live support and service ensures a seamless experience for visitors. Supsis not only boosts customer satisfaction but also contributes to the success of your business by enabling you to manage your business processes more efficiently and rapidly.
Teamplate
teamplate.io
Boost your team's productivity with teamplate, the comprehensive solution for efficient collaboration. Teamplate integrates essential features like Chat, Video/Conference Calls, Board, Calendar, Data Room, and Spaces into one platform, simplifying your workflow. Minimize app-switching and maximize efficiency with teamplate – your affordable, user-friendly, and powerful tool for seamless collaboration. Key Features: CHAT Teamplate transforms the chat function into a unique integration tool. It allows you to convert messages into tasks, events, or notes with just a click. This feature streamlines your workflow immensely and helps you keep track of important information without having to switch between multiple apps. BOARD In addition to tasks and checklists, our Board also includes Epics and Sprint features. Epics are the perfect way to group related tasks together, so you can see the big picture of your project. Sprints, on the other hand, allow you to break down your work comfortably into manageable chunks and focus on completing specific tasks within a set timeframe. Thes features help optimize your work immensely by providing a clear structure and making it easier to track progress and adjust plans as needed. PERSONAL SPACE In your Personal Space, you have your own Board, Calendar, and Data Room. Allowing you to create and organize your work the way you want. It’s a simple and intuitive way to manage your own work and keep track of your tasks. DATA ROOM With our Data Room, you and your team can access your files from anywhere, at any time, using any device. Benefit from a neatly organized workspace and enjoy seamless collaboration as your team efficiently shares, edits, and accesses important documents. Benefits: Unified Collaboration Hub: Centralize your team's communication and tasks in one integrated environment, promoting unity and operational efficiency. Streamlined Workflow: Eliminate the complexity of using multiple apps. Teamplate offers a cohesive solution, allowing uninterrupted focus and heightened productivity.
Askly
askly.me
Askly is a customer support platform that offers real-time translation to enhance communication, improve customer retention, and support SEO efforts.
Blinger.io
blinger.io
Omnichannel customer support and sales platform aggregating all messaging apps, live chat and e-mail in a helpdesk interface. Blinger.io is the best omni-channel software platform. Get access to the messengers, email and live chat with a single API, interface or integration with helpdesks.
Chatchamp
chatchamp.com
Chatchamp allows e-commerce businesses to increase website conversions, revenue and to improve customer satisfaction by using scalable digital sales agents. At any time, Chatchamp's digital product consultants - chatbots - provide customers with professional, automated advice on websites and a breathtaking customer experience. Within minutes, the solution is easily integrated into the shop and together with Chatchamp's team the products are implemented in no time.
Chatify
chatify.com
Bye Bye Agent Fees, Hello Customers A better, cheaper, smarter way to live chat with your customers. Most customers who need support don't want to call you, they want to chat with you. Why Live Chat? 9/10 visitors to your website
Formilla
formilla.com
Formilla.com is a leading provider of customer messaging software for sales, marketing, and support. With a combination of Live Chat, Email, and In-app messaging tools in one powerful platform, over 12,000 companies worldwide use our software for lead generation, marketing automation, and to improve customer support.
Hyversa
hyversa.com
GooChat is a powerful customer support software that streamlines support and elevates the customer experience. With live chat, FAQ, Chatbot, and video tutorials all in one convenient platform, you can save time and resources while providing top-notch support. Suitable for businesses of all sizes and industries, GooChat is the perfect solution for improving customer satisfaction and driving business success.
