HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-facing teams to deliver flawless customer interactions fueled by real-time and post-call AI insights. Top JustCall features to watch out for: * Inbound and outbound calling * Send and receive SMS & MMS * Sales dialer (Auto, Predictive and Power dialers) * SMS Workflows * SMS Bots * Multi-level IVR * Real-time agent assist * AI-powered SMS Copilot * AI coaching * Sentiment analysis * AI call scoring * Live call monitoring * Shared WhatsApp inbox * Automatic call distribution (ACD) * 100+ CRM integrations * Business phone numbers in 70+ countries
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Re:amaze
reamaze.com
Re:amaze is a helpdesk and customer messaging platform designed for websites, stores, and apps. Use Re:amaze to provide exceptional customer support through live chat, email, social media, mobile SMS/MMS, VOIP, and FAQ Knowledge Bases. Businesses of all shapes and sizes also rely on Re:amaze for sales and marketing automation using features such as Re:amaze Cues (a way to automatically message online customers), Re:amaze Chatbots, Re:amaze Live Dashboard (to monitor online customer activity in real time), and send customer satisfaction surveys (to gauge service quality and gather feedback). Re:amaze offers native integrations with many popular 3rd party apps such as Slack, Shopify, BigCommerce, Stripe, MailChimp, Google (Analytics, Tag Manager, Suite), ShipStation, Klaviyo, and much more. Businesses can also use a single Re:amaze account to manage customer service for multiple businesses or stores with the Multi-Brand feature.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor Company, provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint on their customer journey. Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud allows brands to relate, communicate, build and adapt to the dynamic world of social media. Intuitive, all In One, friendly platform Teams quickly onboard and start working with the award- winning, friendly UI and all the tools and workflows needed to plan, schedule, publish, and measure results across every social channel. Powerful listening tools measure pulse AI-powered community management and listening tools generate insights on competition, trends, influencers, followers and behaviors so marketers apply the right content to the right audience. Best- in-Class Analytics and insights Rockstar social teams prove their results with ease through deep insights that come from powerful analytics and unparalleled custom reporting to go beyond the basics to real business results. Integrated service and care across social Intuitive, no-learning curve, integrated social customer care tools help teams better help out customers as they queue, route, resolve in an instant on social media. Integrated ShopStream livestream video shopping Dazzle your clients with live video shopping experiences. Fuel your digital shopping journey to drive your customers from browsing to buying.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Retaining customers is as important as acquiring new ones. Loyal customers generate more revenue and bring you referrals at zero cost. Providing good customer service is an integral part of customer retention. With Helpwise, managing customer service is easy. 1. Setup your customer service center literally in minutes. 2. Communicate with customers across all channels and collaborate with your team. 3. Establish accountability with no more shared passwords. 4. Setup self-service and automation. 5. Get actionable insights on improving team productivity and customer satisfaction. Helpwise integrates with Email (think support@, sales@, careers@ etc.), Live Chat, Whatsapp, SMS, Social Media and more. Get started with Helpwise, a customer service solution that drives revenue for your business.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Crisp
crisp.chat
Crisp is the ultimate all-in-one multichannel customer support platform that helps businesses connect instantly with their customers or leads waiting for support. With its quickly evolving set of tools, Crisp is leading companies through the customer-driven revolution by using conversations to unlock hypergrowth. Customers use Crisp to provide a modern customer lifecycle experience for potential customers, generate more qualified leads, enhance customer help, and improve customer satisfaction, leading to a global increase in revenue. Get started for free today and join 400 000 businesses using Crisp at crisp.chat With an easy UX, companies can build a shared inbox for everyone within the company. Crisp is your one-stop for managing your multichannel customer support strategy. While using Crisp, you'll access the following: - Website chat widget - AI Chatbot software and scripted chatbot builder - Knowledge base software - Drip campaign software - CRM software - Live Translate (Talk like a native in your customers' language) - MagicType (See what your customers are typing in real-time) - Screen Sharing (With no additional plugin needed) - Multiple integrations (Slack, WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, Adobe Commerce, Zapier, Hubspot, Salesforce, Jira, Trello, ...) - many other features
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, design, knowledge base, help desk and much more.
DialShree
webrtc.elisiontec.com
DialShree is a popular call centre solution that supports unified communication channels. It has a wide array of features. It is renowned for its 99.99% of SLA uptime. It is a highly scalable, robust, secure, and feature-rich solution, which is perfect to use for all scaled businesses and call centers. DialShree's VoIP and telephony experts have implemented 900+ Omnichannel Communication Solutions across 10+ industries. BPO, KPO, Corporate Companies, Collection Agencies, Businesses, Telemarketing Companies, Call Centers, Banking, Healthcare, eCommerce, Automotive, Government
Zowie
getzowie.com
Zowie enables companies that sell online to deflect tickets using powerful automation technology, care for customers with omnichannel inbox and sell more using enhanced customer context. Zowie can act as your standalone customer service system or enhance your current tools like Zendesk, Intercom, Gorgias, and many others with automation technology. * Free analysis of your automation potential | Know what you’re buying! * Free omnichannel inbox | Get savings on tech. * Tons of integration | Connect with Shopify, Magento, Klaviyo, Zapier and take your automation to the next level. Use Zowie and… 1. Deflect up to 60% of repetitive questions in 4 weeks and cut resolution times by 67%. 2. Care – enables agents to resolve complex cases and increase CSAT by 12%. 3. Sell – detect buying intent and convert up to 40% more clients.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Deskpro
deskpro.com
Deskpro creates helpdesk software that provides exceptional support experiences for businesses across the globe, with the freedom to host your helpdesk in the Cloud or On-Premise. Founded in 2001, Deskpro has enabled thousands of companies to streamline their customer service operations and improve response times, resulting in a better customer experience. Deskpro's helpdesk software includes email, live chat, phone, and social media ticketing alongside a self-service knowledge base. You can also use analytics and reporting tools that allow businesses to monitor performance and make data-driven decisions. Deskpro is designed to improve communication between businesses and end-users to deliver a superior customer service experience. Join thousands of companies who choose to transform their support, including Sony, Apple, Microsoft, Vodafone, Aon, Intel, P&G, Airbus, and more.
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify the most valuable buyers, uncover signals of buyer intent, and instantly start sales conversations. Customers that use Qualified report a 10X increase in sales meetings, a 4X increase in lead conversion, and a 6X increase in pipeline. Qualified, built on Salesforce, connects the website with Salesforce data to identify account-based buyer intent and facilitate real-time sales conversations. Qualified is ranked #1 on the Salesforce AppExchange and is ranked #1 across over 20 categories on G2. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qualified is led by former Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and former Salesforce product SVP Sean Whiteley and funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. To learn more, visit qualified.com.
typedesk
typedesk.com
Canned Responses, Supercharged! typedesk is the leading app to reclaim time wasted typing the same things over and over again! Create text templates of your every day sentences and messages, and typedesk makes reusing them quick and easy. ➤ How it works Use the / character followed by your custom shortcuts to quickly insert your response. For instance, typedesk can transform
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a comprehensive customer engagement platform designed to streamline communication across multiple channels, enhancing the customer experience and team collaboration. With a focus on efficiency and automation, Trengo enables businesses to manage customer interactions seamlessly from a single interface.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
Stonly
stonly.com
Stonly is the modern knowledge platform for customer service. We help companies drive fast, accurate resolutions with step-by-step guides, decision trees, AI answers, automations, walkthroughs, checklists, and knowledge bases for agents and customers. Unlike other knowledge platforms, Stonly’s knowledge is interactive (instead of static) and delivered when and where people need it. That means it gets used much more often and can handle every case that comes its way. Use AI to leverage your knowledge to respond to each request with the ideal solution—be it an easy answer or in-depth guidance. You can control the answers and handle every question well, even the most critical and complex ones. Easily create great knowledge content and keep it up to date and accurate. We’ll give you the tools to collect feedback, measure, and improve the impact of knowledge on your business. Integrate with all of your tools and processes, including Zendesk, Salesforce Service Cloud, Freshworks, HubSpot, and more.
Gorgias
gorgias.com
Gorgias is a one-of-a-kind customer service platform specifically designed for ecommerce businesses to deliver effortless customer service at every stage of growth. Using cutting-edge automation and AI capabilities, Gorgias revolutionizes how online stores streamline the customer journey with omnichannel support, chat, Macros, Rules, support performance, and revenue statistics. Gorgias currently serves 13,000+ merchants in the ecommerce space, including Steve Madden, Glossier, BrüMate, and TUSHY. Gorgias is proud to be a certified B Corporation and is a leader in sustainable and equitable workplace practices.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Front
front.com
Front is the modern customer service platform that helps companies delight their customers, engage their teams, and build stronger businesses. They’ve reimagined the help desk for real-time team collaboration across every customer communication channel, then powered it up with AI and automation to resolve issues and help teams work faster. Customers get exceptional service whether they’re looking for a simple, instant answer, or personalized help on their most complex issues — and they get the analytics and insights their business needs to optimize their customer experience. Over 8,500 businesses of all shapes and sizes, from ClickUp to Branch Insurance, Echo Global Logistics to Reed & Mackay, rely on Front to deliver game-changing service that wins and retains customers for life.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
Chatwoot
chatwoot.com
Chatwoot is an open-source customer support solution that helps companies engage their customers on their website, Facebook page, Twitter, Whatsapp, SMS, email, etc. It is an open-source alternative to Intercom, Drift, Freshchat etc. Connect your customer conversation channels and converse with your customers from a single place. Easily add new agents to your system and resolve conversations with an ease. Chatwoot also gives you real-time reports to measure your team's performance, canned responses to easily respond to frequently asked questions and private notes for agents to collaborate among themselves.
Help Scout
helpscout.com
Help Scout is designed with your customers in mind. Provide email and live chat with a personal touch, and deliver help content right where your customers need it, all in one place, all for one low price. The customer experience is simple and training staff is painless, but Help Scout still has all the powerful features you need to provide great support at scale. With best in-class-reporting, an integrated knowledge base, 50+ integrations and a robust API, Help Scout lets your team focus on what really matters: your customers. Help Scout is trusted by 12,000+ customers in over 140 countries, including Buffer, GrubHub, AngelList, and Timbuk2.
eDesk
edesk.com
eDesk helps online retailers and brands deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell. eDesk offers a whole suite of award-winning eCommerce tools to streamline customer support processes and reporting for faster response times to dramatically improve productivity and profitability. Its customer support software has been designed specifically to give eCommerce businesses a unified view of all customers’ queries, centralizing all their support channels, social media, webstore and marketplace messages, with its Smart Inbox. It automatically prioritizes messages based on your business needs and assigns them using role based rules, so your team can reply to customers 5x faster, build loyalty and drive repurchase. When dealing with customer queries, its AI automation suggests the best answers and translations so your agents can respond easily, and in any local language. Businesses serious about selling online can scale customer service as they expand into new markets with confidence. eDesk natively integrates with and consolidates data from over 200 marketplace, webstore, social networks, communications, and logistics channels – more than any other customer support software provider – so you can access end-to-end order information at the click of a button. eDesk is also the only customer support solution on the Amazon and Walmart developer councils, helping online retailers and brands grow their businesses through new sales channels, well-connected to their customer support tools and processes.
CommBox
commbox.io
CommBox is an enterprise-grade AI omnichannel customer experience platform that enables brands to engage customers across all channels from a single interface, leveraging omnichannel communication, digital engagement, business automation, conversational AI, and generative AI chatbots. CommBox helps organizations automate their repetitive work, optimize customer journeys, boost customer service teams’ productivity, and stay ahead of evolving customer expectations in the digital-first landscape. CommBox empowers support and sales teams to better engage with customers on their preferred messaging communication channels, such as SMS, Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Business Messages, and more, with the only autonomous communications platform. CommBox's 350+ enterprise customers benefit from reduced operational costs in call centers, increased customer satisfaction, and higher agent productivity. Discover the CommBox experience: visit www.commbox.io
Futr
futr.ai
Futr is a chat-as-a-service platform that is supercharging customer service capabilities with auto, live, video & social chat - in any language and on any channel. With clients including a number of police forces, leading retailers and charities, Futr is helping smart organisations connect with their audiences through always on, always instant, always insightful chat services. Don't take our word for it. Try out the Futr platform for free with our one-month trial! - Instant Auto Chat deployment - Tracked usage & benchmarked ROI - Dedicated support with scheduled check-in's - End of trial business case review - No obligation - no credit card required
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is your all-in-one B2B sales platform for WhatsApp. Featuring: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - No-code WhatsApp chatbot builder - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks - Automations - Integrations (HubSpot CRM, Pipedrive, Salesforce (soon), 5000+ apps with Zapier, and more) - Mobile apps for iOS and Android Rasayel is fast, reliable, and intuitive. Using Rasayel's shared team inbox, you can manage your customer conversations over WhatsApp, ensure high quality sales conversations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Your team can respond to customers on the go using the Rasayel mobile app. You'll never miss an opportunity or lose track of a customer again. Rasayel integrates with the rest of your toolkit to ensure that your team has full context at all times, reducing human error and saving you time: - HubSpot: Automatically match Rasayel contacts with existing contacts in HubSpot. Log all your activities, and build native HubSpot reports from WhatsApp data. - Pipedrive: Log all activities, automatically match contacts, and build reports. - Salesforce: Coming soon. Talk to us to join the beta. - Zapier: Connect Rasayel to over 5000+ applications and systems. For advanced use cases, Rasayel's API unlocks the power of the Rasayel platform, allowing you to embed it into your existing systems, processes, and more.
LiveAgent
liveagent.com
LiveAgent is a fully-featured Help Desk and live-chat software that helps you bring personalization to your customer interactions with an all-in-one help desk solution. LiveAgent boasts the fastest chat widget on the market and is the most reviewed and #1 rated live chat software for SMB in 2024. Join companies like BMW, Yamaha, Huawei and Oxford University in providing world-class customer service. LiveAgent harnesses the power of an omnichannel universal inbox, real-time live chat, built-in call center, and a robust customer service portal. Personalize your communication by taking advantage of our customer segmentation, automation, built-in CRM, a powerful analytics package as well as our customer knowledge base. Discover over 175+ help desk features and 200+ integrations. Start your free 1-month trial, no credit card required. 200+ Features included: -POP3 accounts -Email piping -Forwarding -Departments -Priorities -Statuses -Tags -Rules -Ticket Routing -Canned/Predefined messages -Email templates -Voice integration -Real-time website monitoring and statistic -Chats -Facebook/Twitter/Instagram/Slack integration -Knowledgebase -Live Suggestions as you type -Feedback and Contact forms -Agent rating, Gamification -Multilingual -Ticket Filters -File sharing and attachments -Chat button templates and much more. LiveAgent for Startups: Startup program is free for the first 6 months for startups that apply. This is an exclusive opportunity for startups to get access to the best customer support software in the market with no upfront costs. After the first 6 months, startups can continue using LiveAgent at a discounted rate.
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz is an award winning social media analytics and engagement platform, which can be effectively deployed to listen and respond to online buzz created by the brand and assess effectiveness of a given marketing campaign. Locobuzz not only helps in 'Listening' to social media but also 'Engaging' with users on personalised basis using inbuilt CRM features. Powerful bucketing of data generates insights and provides actionable data. We contrive a one stop digital intelligence hub for your brand. This eases the efforts taken to drive your digital strategy and brand identity with structured and powerful analytics & visualizations, free from the excess of complex social data. We help you with Real Time Experience, Thought Leadership & Crisis Management. Locobuzz also, enables businesses to leverage from the power of machine learning and NLP for creating an interactive experience using multilingual chatbots. We believe that the potential of conversational commerce can refine productivity by incorporating human intelligence into machine by means of AI.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
Certainly
certainly.io
Certainly is on a mission to help businesses build incredible user experiences for ecommerce, replacing clicks with conversations. The Certainly Conversational AI software connects seamlessly across the platforms you run your business on, and we have customers and partners in over 20 countries worldwide. With its no-code Chatbot Builder, the Certainly Conversational AI Platform offers a fun and easy building experience. The product offers high-quality user experiences across channels, seamless integrations with dozens of business systems, and a powerful, proprietary AI that detects any language and offers ready-to-use content in 14+ languages. Certainly is trusted by brands such as Carlsberg, Tiger of Sweden, Booking.com, Rockwool, Trustpilot, Siksilk, Deloitte, Zendesk, and AKQA.
Watermelon
watermelon.ai
Watermelon is the most user-friendly conversational platform to automate conversations, no coding required. Reduce your workload by connecting service channels, integrate your software and start automating your customer service by using an AI chatbot. The chatbot makes sure you are available for your customers 24/7, during every step of their customer journey.
Gladly
gladly.com
Gladly is the only customer service software built around people, not tickets. AI is revolutionizing how we work and communicate. Consumer expectations of how they're known and treated by brands has never been greater. At the same time brands are under pressure to do more with less and must balance the tension between saving money with AI and automation, while still delivering world-class experiences for consumers. The right experiences create connection, loyalty and customer lifetime value. Customer service software built on tickets fails to navigate this tension. And brands who rely on ticketing software are failing in this new economy. Bloated tech stacks. Duplicate tickets. Consumer repetition and frustration. Fumbling and flustered agents. Two bad service experiences will lose a customer for life. Gladly applies AI differently, to help commerce brands deliver radically personal, concierge-level customer service at scale. With Gladly, consumers help themselves when they want and customer service agents are made into superheroes, gaining efficiency and productivity. Every conversation in Gladly starts with a real-time understanding of the customer -- who they are, their preferences, their conversation and purchase history with the brand, every interaction in one place. And with every channel built-in natively - VOICE, email, SMS, chat, social messaging, self-service – brands have one, lifelong conversation stream with their customers. Gladly's customers are the world’s most loved brands -- Allbirds, Bombas, Crate & Barrel, Deckers, Eddie Bauer, FTD, Nordstrom, REI, Ulta Beauty, and Warby Parker. These brands and hundreds more leverage Gladly to build lifelong loyal customers through deep connections.
Glassix
glassix.com
Glassix’s on a mission to broaden access to Conversational AI and Omnichannel Customer Communication, empowering businesses to unlock their untapped potential and achieve unmatched scalability. With its AI Omnichannel capabilities, Glassix reshapes customer journeys. We transcend temporal boundaries, meeting customer needs at every touchpoint, even during dormant hours. Trusted by Nike, Avis, Nintendo, Domino's, and Dyson, Glassix propels missions forward with its transformative technology. With Glassix, managing your customer interactions has never been easier. Our unified inbox eliminates the need for multiple tools, streamlining workflow management and reducing expenses. From AI-powered chatbots to personalized greetings, keep your customers engaged in one place. Glassix is the AI-powered unified messaging platform that keeps your customer conversations connected across any digital channel - Instant messaging apps and SMS text, email conversations, live chat on your website or app, and social media messages. The secure platform offers a robust feature-set delivered as a subscription service complete with visual no/low code chatbot tools that require no technical knowledge to get started. Customers can hit the ground running with conversational AI capabilities powered by GPT-4, or leverage the Glassix API to build out highly customized experiences. Working together with a global network of integration partners, Glassix serves a growing customer base of established brands, high growth ventures, and small businesses alike. Experience the power of Glassix as it refines interactions, allowing you to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Say goodbye to manual tasks and reclaim your valuable time. With our automation capabilities, conversations flow effortlessly, leaving your customers in awe.
Desku
desku.io
Desku is at the forefront of AI-driven customer support, specializing in solutions designed for E-commerce and SaaS industries. The company aims to transform the customer service sector by focusing on increased efficiency, enhanced user experiences, and enterprise-grade reliability. Offerings by Desku * AI-Powered Automation: Desku's AI-driven chatbots and automation utilities significantly reduce support workload. * Shared Inbox: Desku offers a lightning-fast, user-friendly, AI-enhanced inbox that is optimized for modern support teams. * Knowledge Base: Desku provides an easy-to-create knowledge base to empower customers with self-service options. * Live Chat: Desku's Live Chat feature allows for real-time, seamless communication with customers. Why Businesses Trust Desku * The platform is trusted by over 1000 support agents and 350 businesses. * Desku helps reduce support queries by up to 50%. * The company contributes to lowering support costs by 40%. Integration Capabilities - Desku allows for seamless integration of existing tools to enhance team productivity. The platform supports over 30+ integrated apps and offers custom actions fueled by real-time customer data.
Heyday AI
app.heyday.ai
Heyday is a next-generation live chat solution that combines the power of artificial and human intelligence to deliver the ultimate customer experience by enabling highly personalized customer conversations. Our Conversational AI acts both as a first-line, self-serve customer concierge that helps customers help themselves, and as a nifty virtual assistant that helps boost customer service agents’ efficiency. Heyday’s intuitive agent hub is available on any device, so you can delight customers whether you’re at your desk or on the go. With Heyday you can: * Automate answers to first-line customer service queries, qualify customers and automatically triage more complex questions to escalate them to the right agent * Collaborate with a unified team inbox to deliver a superior customer experience * Create shopping carts on the fly directly inside the chat, thanks to powerful e-commerce integrations * Gather valuable customer insights to enrich your CRM * Create templates or leverage AI-recommended quick replies to boost your efficiency and save time * Retarget customers on a highly personalized level with order tracking notifications, product upsells, customer satisfaction surveys, etc. * Customize your agent notifications so you never miss a beat * And more! Heyday is ushering in a new era of live chat. Download today to give your customer service team AI superpowers.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow.
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social messaging channels (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, LINE and website live chat) with enhanced efficiency, user behaviour analysis and thus remarketing strategy development. With the mission of unleashing the potential of chat commerce through Omni-channel messaging, Marketing automation, Online-merge-offline retailing, Social customer data platform, “Omni AI” that integrated with ChatGPT as well as WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment, Omnichat equips companies to provide a seamless customer journey so as to capture opportunities arising from omni-channel retailing environment. The online-merge-offline sales feature can easily direct visitors from online channels to salespersons at physical stores for follow-up, facilitating conversions and revenue tracking across online and offline. Leveraging ChatGPT, our AI-powered chatbot “Omni AI” serves as a digital assistant of retailers to handle customers' enquiry, recommend products, and facilitate marketing campaign planning. WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment allows retailers to complete the customer journey on WhatsApp, from browsing products, communicating with designated sales, to making purchases, shortening the decision-making and fastening the purchasing process of customers as well as bringing instant income to the merchants. Achieving 300% YoY Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in the past three consecutive years, Omnichat empowers 5,000+ retail and e-commerce companies, including Watsons, Fortress, Sasa Cosmetic, Lukfook Jewellery, LVMH Group, Mannings, Swire Resources, OSIM, Logitech, Timberland, Tom Lee Music, Vita Green and government departments.
Richpanel
richpanel.com
Customer service can make or break customers’ trust in your ecommerce store. With Richpanel on your side, your support team will a) respond faster b) always give accurate answers c) easily manage large volumes and d) win customer trust. * Self-service portal to automate repetitive questions. * Multi-channel help desk & live chat. * Reply faster with context. * Get sales through live chat. * Comprehensive customer service reports.
OvationCXM
ovationcxm.com
OvationCXM is the Customer Experience Management (CXM) company helping businesses and their partner ecosystems deliver exceptional customer experiences with complete visibility and precise control so they can own the journey, guide the experience and unleash the benefits. The OvationCXM Platform, CXMEngine, includes pre-built CRM connectors, customer journey orchestration and automation tools, ecosystem aggregation, as well as knowledge delivery and integrated communication solutions in one seamless platform. Customer experience professionals choose OvationCXM because the CXM technology delivers simplicity at a massive scale, streamlining CXM efforts at every customer touchpoint. OvationCXM headquarters is in Tiburon, California, with a nationwide remote workforce backed by Nyca Partners, Telstra Ventures, KeyBank, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, JumpStart Ventures, Savano Capital Partners, Capital One Ventures and Commerce Ventures.
User.com
user.com
User.com is an all-in-one Marketing Automation platform aimed at boosting engagement and improving conversion by using a single data source for your customers. Reach clients through a wide range of communication channels: email, live chat, chatbot, push notifications, dynamic page content, and many more - all available in one place. Interested in Marketing Automation? Grab our free 14-day trial with no upfront payment: http://bit.ly/2wrc3Ax We offer various integrations - Easily connect to Google Tag Manager, Zapier, Segment, Google Analytics, Wordpress, Magento, PrestaShop, JavaScript, CSV, Gmail, Freshmail, Email Labs, plus a range of many more! For a full list see our integrations page here: http://bit.ly/38Dsxn2 As a real-time customer and engagement tool for small and large businesses alike, User.com has been designed to maximize conversion rates and grow user satisfaction. With intuitive drag & drop tools, you can build marketing automation processes, marketing campaigns and create automated action paths that will continuously engage your customers. Use Triggers, Conditions, and Actions to deliver personalized messages to your users at the right time. We understand how important it is to have ongoing engagement with your users in real-time - With the integration of our live chat tool, you can connect in real-time and worldwide. All conversations are stored and connected. Lookup at anytime the latest messages - and send the updates to users via email with simple connections between them.
Charla
getcharla.com
Connect with your live visitors instantly and provide the best sales and support experience. Charla Live Chat provides you with everything you need to create the best customer journey. ✔️ Engage your visitors with Live Chat & Proactive Conversations ✔️ Manage your support requests with Helpdesk and Tickets ✔️ Empower your customers with Knowledge base ✔️ Collect and analyze Customer Feedback ✔️ Monitor your performance with Dashboard and Visitors Insights ✔️ Stay connected with iOS and Android Mobile Apps ✔️ Integrate with WordPress, Shopify and Magento easily
TeamSupport
teamsupport.com
TeamSupport is a comprehensive software solution that manages the entire post-sale customer experience, resulting in revenue growth, reduced churn and higher customer satisfaction. TeamSupport’s suite of proactive customer service software allows you to prioritize your customers by truly knowing who they are, effectively supporting them, and growing with them. TeamSupport's system helps make happier customers - which leads to more revenue for your business. TeamSupport's customer service software includes: - Support: Award-winning ticket management system - Messaging & Live Chat: Real-time digital conversations - Success: Improve customer relationships for success - Insights: Customer data & analytics
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
LiveChat
livechat.com
LiveChat is a complete customer service platform with online chat and web analytics capabilities. It’s designed specifically to provide amazing customer service and fuel sales. This all-in-one customer service platform is used by over 38,000 customers in 150 countries. It stands out with its simple and intuitive design, making it easy for both support agents and customers to use it right off the bat. LiveChat allows you to customize communication with customers to meet and exceed their expectations. It focuses on providing seamless service with powerful features that support customer service teams. It can be used on mobile devices, so you can be sure you never lose any leads, even when you’re on the go. Mobile chat can also work in the background, so no matter what you do on your phone, the application will keep inviting prospective visitors and notify you about incoming chats. LiveChat’s chat widget is completely customizable, which makes it look and feel like a natural part of your website. One of the most powerful features in terms of gaining leads is automated greetings, which allow you to offer visitors help before they even reach out to the support team. Automated chat invitations can also be customized based on a customer’s behavior, improving customers' overall experience with the brand. With LiveChat, customer support teams can run multiple chat sessions at the same time. Agents can use a sneak peek to see what customers are typing before they hit the “send” button and use canned responses, which help them to reduce the average handle time and delight customers. To make their service friendly and personalized, agents can use customer details displayed in the sidebar during the conversation. It gives much-needed insights into the most important data about a customer. Agents can tag every chat session, which allows them to later spot popular inquiries and improve their product or service. With LiveChat’s advanced reporting capabilities, support and sales teams can track their performance, spot improvements, boost productivity, and as a result, gain happy customers and enjoy more sales. LiveChat helps to manage customer messages, automate the workflow, and collaborate within teams. It supports chatbots, letting brands build and launch conversational chatbots without coding and stand out with customer service. It also offers a self-knowledge base for fast and effortless self-service. LiveChat provides 200+ powerful integrations that allow businesses to extend the value of their existing tools. It integrates seamlessly with popular CRM solutions, such as Hubspot and Pipedrive, ecommerce services like Shopify and BigCommerce, and messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Facebook - allowing to synchronize customer data and keep communication in one place easily. It supports payment services, such as PayPal or Stripe, allowing customers to make orders and payments directly from the chat. It works with email services such as Mailchimp, helping to gather and nurture leads after a chat. There are many more integrations available supporting businesses in providing excellent customer service and boosting their sales. The LiveChat team is always ready to assist with anything 24/7/365. LiveChat’s Support Heroes provide the best customer service experience by quickly responding to questions, resolving issues, and providing solutions.
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs is a leading provider of SaaS software designed to create smarter employees and happier customers. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including Training Maker, Knowledge Base, Quiz Maker, Survey Maker, CRM, and more, ProProfs empowers organizations to enhance learning, streamline support, and drive customer satisfaction. Committed to a 100-year mission of customer delight, ProProfs serves over 15 million users across 150+ countries. ProProfs products include: - Training Maker - Quiz Maker - Survey Maker - Qualaroo Insights - Live Chat - Help Desk - Knowledge Base - Project Management - Picreel Popups - BIGContacts CRM - WebinarNinja - CourseNinja ProProfs Smart tools are used by many Fortune 500 companies, such as Sony, Acer, Adobe, Accenture, Cisco & Dell, and users from leading educational institutes like Phoenix, Harvard & Yale. The site hosts more than one million pieces of content in 70+ languages. It is a leading online training and assessment platform with the world's largest library of professional tests & quizzes.
Khoros
khoros.com
Khoros Marketing enables clients to simplify their complex social marketing operation to build and protect their brand. Khoros Marketing offers customers: * Social Marketing: Orchestrate, govern, engage, and measure integrated social campaigns in an easy-to-configure and highly adaptable platform. * Intelligence: Stay ahead of your market, your competition, and your audiences with powerful, yet accessible insights based on real-time, unlimited search across public social channels. * Vault: Protect your brand across your social footprint with access and credential management. * Experiences: Inspire audience participation across your digital properties through the power of social UGC. * Key benefits include: Scale your interactions: Bring all your teams, channels, and content into one platform to manage integrated social campaigns. * Protect your brand: Centralized visibility and control over account access, content approval, and teams means protecting brand equity at scale. * Measure what matters: Translate your social performance to metrics that matter to your business with configurable dashboards and data exports. * Crisis management: Stay on top of any crisis by understanding when crises are emerging, and how and when to engage using real-time data and custom notifications. * Competitive intelligence: Develop competitive benchmarks and track your competitors’ campaigns to ensure meaningful brand differentiation.
Pulsedesk
pulsedesk.com
Universal helpdesk system — collect, manage and analyze customer requests from all channels in a single ‘window’ Pulsedesk is a flexible, reliable helpdesk that provides multichannel customer support. Users receive a wide range of tools for automating routine processes and complying with SLA requirements, as well as highly responsive technical support. It’s also easy to integrate third-party software, create a knowledge base, launch a client portal, and set up your own web widget in the Pulsedesk system.
Kustomer
kustomer.com
Kustomer is the first-of-its-kind customer service CRM platform built for managing high support volume by optimizing experiences throughout the customer service journey. Kustomer helps brands quickly resolve conversations on all digital channels by automating 40% of interactions via self-service, first contact resolution with intelligent routing, and driving omnichannel experiences between customers and agents. Our open CRM platform minimizes costs by acting as a single record of truth, managing and contextualizing data to drive smarter processes that scale business. Kustomer IQ embeds AI throughout the platform to eliminate repetitive tasks, deflect easy questions, and power support experiences that satisfy customers. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Ring, Glovo, Glossier and Sweetgreen. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised over $174M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Coatue, Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.
Freshdesk
freshdesk.com
Freshdesk (a product of Freshworks Inc.) helps businesses delight their customers effortlessly with modern and intuitive software for customer support. Freshdesk converts requests coming in via email, web, phone, chat, messaging, and social into tickets, and unifies ticket resolution across channels. Additionally, strong automation and AI capabilities like automating ticket assignment, prioritizing tickets, agent assist, and even sending out canned responses, help streamline the support process. Freshdesk also enhances team collaboration, integrates with a range of third-party tools, offers predictive support capabilities, and field service management. The reporting and analytics features provide insights needed to grow the business.
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a complete all-in-one customer engagement platform. Features likeTo-Do for teams, Customer Management capabilities, creating automated workflows, assigning emails, labeling emails for staying organized, and adding internal notes help to tame your email workload and ease the burden on your team's emails. Furthermore, Helpmonks has a Live-Chat option included in each plan and a mighty Email Marketing Platform for email campaigns and automated email triggers. Moreover, Helpmonks is the only shared inbox tool that offers multiple deployments models - SaaS (hosted), dedicated Cloud servers, and On-Premise (self-hosted) options and is priced per mailbox and NOT per user. Helpmonks is a shared mailbox software that empowers your team to collaborate on email conversations. Helpmonks makes all your shared mailboxes available in a central location, so your organization gains transparency and insight into all your team emails. For every team member. In the office, at home, or for remote teams. Besides, Helpmonks works with every email provider so you can continue using the tools that you already know and use.
