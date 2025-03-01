Find the right software and services.
Live chat software enables companies to communicate with website visitors in real time through chat windows. Customer service representatives can use this software to assist users with questions about products or site navigation. Support agents can initiate interactions with pop-up chat boxes or wait for visitors to reach out with their queries. Key features include reporting and analytics, interactive chat notifications, and conversation archiving. This tool helps customer service teams respond quickly to inquiries, allows business development employees to engage leads who are hard to reach by phone or email, and enables administrative staff in the education sector to connect with prospective students. Additionally, live chat functionality can be integrated into other software types, such as e-commerce platforms and help desk solutions.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Five9
five9.com
The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor Company, provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint on their customer journey. Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud allows brands to relate, communicate, build and adapt to the dynamic world of social media. Intuitive, all In One, friendly platform Teams quickly onboard and start working with the award- winning, friendly UI and all the tools and workflows needed to plan, schedule, publish, and measure results across every social channel. Powerful listening tools measure pulse AI-powered community management and listening tools generate insights on competition, trends, influencers, followers and behaviors so marketers apply the right content to the right audience. Best- in-Class Analytics and insights Rockstar social teams prove their results with ease through deep insights that come from powerful analytics and unparalleled custom reporting to go beyond the basics to real business results. Integrated service and care across social Intuitive, no-learning curve, integrated social customer care tools help teams better help out customers as they queue, route, resolve in an instant on social media. Integrated ShopStream livestream video shopping Dazzle your clients with live video shopping experiences. Fuel your digital shopping journey to drive your customers from browsing to buying.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms your customer experience. It connects insights across teams, tools and interactions so you have the data to address customers problems with ease. Meet your customers anywhere, anytime, on any channel, with a suite of digital channels. * Automate Successful Outcomes Simplify how you connect with customers across channels. With smart automation across the entire customer journey, you can use data and insights gained to take the right action at the right time to create the best outcomes. * Innovate at Scale Give your employees and call center agents the information they need in a tool built to drive engagement, improve customer interactions and boost your team’s performance. * Reimagine Experiences that Matter Use Genesys Cloud CX as an all-in-one cloud call center application and easily extend the suite with hundreds of packaged integrations. Take full advantage of the composable customer experience platform with third-party integrations and applications so you can reach customers any moment, on any channel. With an all-in-one suite of digital capabilities in Genesys Cloud CX, call center employees and customers can engage in seamless conversations across digital channels like chat, email, text and social media. Enhance the customer experience with bots and predictive artificial intelligence (AI) and route to a human call center agent when customers have more complex needs. Genesys is redefining the customer experience with innovative call center software. Our award-winning Genesys Cloud CX deploys in days, is intuitive to use and innovates with upgrades each week. With real-time dashboards, simple management tools and analytics, Genesys Cloud CX provides the insights you need to run your business. And you’ll take your contact center and CX strategy into tomorrow — no matter where your agents are located or which channels they handle.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-facing teams to deliver flawless customer interactions fueled by real-time and post-call AI insights. Top JustCall features to watch out for: * Inbound and outbound calling * Send and receive SMS & MMS * Sales dialer (Auto, Predictive and Power dialers) * SMS Workflows * SMS Bots * Multi-level IVR * Real-time agent assist * AI-powered SMS Copilot * AI coaching * Sentiment analysis * AI call scoring * Live call monitoring * Shared WhatsApp inbox * Automatic call distribution (ACD) * 100+ CRM integrations * Business phone numbers in 70+ countries
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Smartsupp is one of the leading and most trusted chat and chatbot solutions in the world, currently boosting over 100,000 webshops and websites.
Freshdesk
freshdesk.com
Freshdesk (a product of Freshworks Inc.) helps businesses delight their customers effortlessly with modern and intuitive software for customer support. Freshdesk converts requests coming in via email, web, phone, chat, messaging, and social into tickets, and unifies ticket resolution across channels. Additionally, strong automation and AI capabilities like automating ticket assignment, prioritizing tickets, agent assist, and even sending out canned responses, help streamline the support process. Freshdesk also enhances team collaboration, integrates with a range of third-party tools, offers predictive support capabilities, and field service management. The reporting and analytics features provide insights needed to grow the business.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird believes that conversations are at the heart of building customer relationships. As such, we built the world's most proven conversations platform for mobile apps across chat, voice, and video. Industry leaders like Virgin Mobile, Hinge, and Paytm use Sendbird to drive increased transactions & loyalty for hundreds of millions of users every month. In fact, Sendbird powers the in-app conversations of more than 300 million monthly active users sending more than 7 billion messages per month across 1200 global customers. Demo Sendbird in action here: https://sendbird.com/products/demos Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Sendbird is backed by re ICONIQ Growth, STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Tiger Global Management, Meritech Capital, Emergence Capital, Shasta Ventures, August Capital, Funders Club, World Innovation Lab and Y Combinator.
LiveChat
livechat.com
LiveChat is a complete customer service platform with online chat and web analytics capabilities. It’s designed specifically to provide amazing customer service and fuel sales. This all-in-one customer service platform is used by over 38,000 customers in 150 countries. It stands out with its simple and intuitive design, making it easy for both support agents and customers to use it right off the bat. LiveChat allows you to customize communication with customers to meet and exceed their expectations. It focuses on providing seamless service with powerful features that support customer service teams. It can be used on mobile devices, so you can be sure you never lose any leads, even when you’re on the go. Mobile chat can also work in the background, so no matter what you do on your phone, the application will keep inviting prospective visitors and notify you about incoming chats. LiveChat’s chat widget is completely customizable, which makes it look and feel like a natural part of your website. One of the most powerful features in terms of gaining leads is automated greetings, which allow you to offer visitors help before they even reach out to the support team. Automated chat invitations can also be customized based on a customer’s behavior, improving customers' overall experience with the brand. With LiveChat, customer support teams can run multiple chat sessions at the same time. Agents can use a sneak peek to see what customers are typing before they hit the “send” button and use canned responses, which help them to reduce the average handle time and delight customers. To make their service friendly and personalized, agents can use customer details displayed in the sidebar during the conversation. It gives much-needed insights into the most important data about a customer. Agents can tag every chat session, which allows them to later spot popular inquiries and improve their product or service. With LiveChat’s advanced reporting capabilities, support and sales teams can track their performance, spot improvements, boost productivity, and as a result, gain happy customers and enjoy more sales. LiveChat helps to manage customer messages, automate the workflow, and collaborate within teams. It supports chatbots, letting brands build and launch conversational chatbots without coding and stand out with customer service. It also offers a self-knowledge base for fast and effortless self-service. LiveChat provides 200+ powerful integrations that allow businesses to extend the value of their existing tools. It integrates seamlessly with popular CRM solutions, such as Hubspot and Pipedrive, ecommerce services like Shopify and BigCommerce, and messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Facebook - allowing to synchronize customer data and keep communication in one place easily. It supports payment services, such as PayPal or Stripe, allowing customers to make orders and payments directly from the chat. It works with email services such as Mailchimp, helping to gather and nurture leads after a chat. There are many more integrations available supporting businesses in providing excellent customer service and boosting their sales. The LiveChat team is always ready to assist with anything 24/7/365. LiveChat’s Support Heroes provide the best customer service experience by quickly responding to questions, resolving issues, and providing solutions.
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik helps brands acquire, convert, engage and delight users with AI-driven, personalized, conversational experiences across 20 channels and 100+ languages. With the vision of creating the most compelling conversational commerce platform of the 21st century, Haptik’s Conversational Commerce platform enables brands to design delightful experiences that improve conversion rates across every stage of their customer’s journey. Haptik’s leading clients and partners include KFC, Whirlpool, Starhub, HP, Reliance Jio, CEAT, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance among others.
Channel.io
channel.io
Channel Talk is an all-in-one AI Messenger dedicated to helping you provide VIP-level customer service. We provide live chat, team chat, CRM, marketing, and chatbot features that are designed to help you recognize key customers, and improve the quality of customer engagement at every stage of the customer funnel. It's the closest thing to an in-store customer experience for the online environment, helping you to turn first-time visitors into life-long regulars of your brand.
Customerly
customerly.io
Give your customers the support they deserve. Customerly makes it easy to continue offering your customers world-class support while you grow and scale your business
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Signpost
signpost.com
Signpost is the complete and automated solution to collect customer feedback, get more and better reviews, win new customers, get referrals and increase repeat business.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell is a pioneer in mobile messaging and Chat Commerce innovations. The Clickatell Chat Commerce Platform enables brands to connect, interact and transact with consumers by providing innovative, intuitive conversational commerce journeys through the convenience of messaging, securely and at scale. Global brands use Clickatell’s trusted Chat Commerce Platform to reduce costs while maximizing value and elevating customer experiences across all stages of the consumer lifecycle. Clickatell is headquartered in the Bay Area and has offices in Canada, South Africa and Nigeria. Learn more at www.clickatell.com.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Chatwoot
chatwoot.com
Chatwoot is an open-source customer support solution that helps companies engage their customers on their website, Facebook page, Twitter, Whatsapp, SMS, email, etc. It is an open-source alternative to Intercom, Drift, Freshchat etc. Connect your customer conversation channels and converse with your customers from a single place. Easily add new agents to your system and resolve conversations with an ease. Chatwoot also gives you real-time reports to measure your team's performance, canned responses to easily respond to frequently asked questions and private notes for agents to collaborate among themselves.
OnceHub
oncehub.com
OnceHub helps organizations big and small to fast-track sales and streamline service delivery with appointment scheduling and digital engagement solutions that adapt to their customers’ preferences in real time. Formerly known as ScheduleOnce, we are widely acknowledged as a frontrunner in online booking and calendaring, but our offering extends well beyond that to a market-leading range of tools designed to capture, qualify, engage, and convert leads with maximum efficiency and regulatory-compliant security. Freelancers, owner-operators, agents, affiliates, and in-house teams in every industry rely on us to power up their digital sales and marketing, hit their recruitment targets, and deliver quality services, one on one or in a team, in person, remotely, or both. Screen and weight opportunities, automatically route them to appropriate personnel, manage resource pools for team collaboration, and reserve rooms or equipment as you go. When the time is right, jump on a call, switch to video, or chat live. Start free, then upgrade your plan. Start simple. Close incredible.
eDesk
edesk.com
eDesk helps online retailers and brands deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell. eDesk offers a whole suite of award-winning eCommerce tools to streamline customer support processes and reporting for faster response times to dramatically improve productivity and profitability. Its customer support software has been designed specifically to give eCommerce businesses a unified view of all customers’ queries, centralizing all their support channels, social media, webstore and marketplace messages, with its Smart Inbox. It automatically prioritizes messages based on your business needs and assigns them using role based rules, so your team can reply to customers 5x faster, build loyalty and drive repurchase. When dealing with customer queries, its AI automation suggests the best answers and translations so your agents can respond easily, and in any local language. Businesses serious about selling online can scale customer service as they expand into new markets with confidence. eDesk natively integrates with and consolidates data from over 200 marketplace, webstore, social networks, communications, and logistics channels – more than any other customer support software provider – so you can access end-to-end order information at the click of a button. eDesk is also the only customer support solution on the Amazon and Walmart developer councils, helping online retailers and brands grow their businesses through new sales channels, well-connected to their customer support tools and processes.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Chatify
chatify.com
Bye Bye Agent Fees, Hello Customers A better, cheaper, smarter way to live chat with your customers. Most customers who need support don't want to call you, they want to chat with you. Why Live Chat? 9/10 visitors to your website
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can be easily built with a no-code builder, which helps businesses provide personalized self-service at scale. With Freshchat's journey builder and ready-made playbooks, businesses can stay ahead of their customer's needs and support them proactively whenever necessary. Freshchat also provides a comprehensive view of the customer's conversation history and other relevant information, making agents more productive and enabling them to provide personalized experiences.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
tawk.to
tawk.to
tawk.to is a free live chat app that lets you monitor and chat with visitors on your website or from a free customizable page. You can have unlimited agents and add them to unlimited sites so they could communicate with your visitors without any limitations. Your chat history is kept forever until you delete it. tawk.to makes it easy for over six million people to communicate and transact with billions of customers — no matter where they are or how they pay. Be there when they need you with unlimited messaging, ticketing, and your own Knowledge Base — all 100% FREE. tawk.to’s messaging and customer management software is easy to use across all devices and integrates with all your websites and landing pages. tawk.to offers iOS, Android, Windows and Mac OSX apps to keep you connected wherever you go. tawk.to offers 24x7-365 live support.
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you manage. Over 20,000 customers trust Arena to bring their audiences together on the web, in apps, or at live events (or all three) to engage with content, community and commerce.
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
Increase your sales and attendance with the only webinar system that produces a complete live stream event from registration to replay. WebinarJam has more features, no downloads, and is the most dramatic improvement to Live Casting, Event Streaming, and Webinar Broadcasting ever released to the public. Trusted by over 50,000 customers.
Zoho Desk
zoho.com
Zoho Desk can help businesses manage customer communication over the phone, email, live chat, SMS text, social media, and more. It also helps you assign calls to your agents based on their department or team, automatically route calls to agents that the customer is familiar with, and enables you to maintain consistency of service to build meaningful customer relationships. Hook up your customer service number with Zoho Desk, and make/receive calls in-app.
NovoChat
novochat.co
NovoChat is an omni-channel chat platform that allows businesses to communicate with customers via WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger and LINE.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models for better business outcomes. With LivePerson’s solutions, you can understand what customers want, connect to the right channels, assist your agents, and embrace AI-powered automation — all in service of your business and customers. We call this virtuous cycle the Conversational Flywheel, and it’s at the core of everything we do.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, design, knowledge base, help desk and much more.
Social Intents
socialintents.com
Meet the #1 Live Chat for Microsoft Teams, Slack, and ChatGPT. Talking to your customers should be easy. Chat with them from the collaboration tools you already use: Teams and Slack. Build ChatGPT powered chatbots trained on your website data. Easily handoff chats between ChatGPT and human agents.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
Rake
rake.ai
Rake includes chat widget for engaging website visitors - team communication features with direct messages, channel conversations - omnichannel chat connections on various platforms - website visitor monitoring a live simple version of Google Analytics - task management for conversation follow-up
Charla
getcharla.com
Connect with your live visitors instantly and provide the best sales and support experience. Charla Live Chat provides you with everything you need to create the best customer journey. ✔️ Engage your visitors with Live Chat & Proactive Conversations ✔️ Manage your support requests with Helpdesk and Tickets ✔️ Empower your customers with Knowledge base ✔️ Collect and analyze Customer Feedback ✔️ Monitor your performance with Dashboard and Visitors Insights ✔️ Stay connected with iOS and Android Mobile Apps ✔️ Integrate with WordPress, Shopify and Magento easily
onWebChat
onwebchat.com
onWebChat combines the power of AI chatbots with live chat software, ensuring 24/7 instant support for website visitors, fostering user engagement, and boosting business conversions.
pagealive
pagealive.com
Pagealive is a live video chat widget, empowering businesses to offer personalized, real-time support and engagement to their customers. Our mission is to transform the customer experience by providing a user-friendly live video chat solution that fosters meaningful connections and boosts conversion rates. This marketing and sales plan outlines our strategies to create awareness, drive demand, and increase sales of pagealive. Our approach involves targeted marketing campaigns, strategic partnerships, and a dedicated sales team to maximize our reach and impact.
Chatway
chatway.app
Chatway transforms online customer interactions with its live chat product for websites. Offering real-time communication, customizable widgets, and intelligent chatbots, it enhances user experience. Responsive across devices, Chatway empowers businesses to engage, resolve issues, and convert leads efficiently. Elevate your online presence and build lasting customer relationships with Chatway.
Comm10
comm100.com
Comm100 is a global provider of digital omnichannel customer engagement software for education, government and commercial organizations of all sizes. With Comm100, organizations can provide excellent digital customer experiences through configurable, value-driven live chat, secure messaging, AI-powered bots and automation within one integrated console. Comm100 is powered by zero downtime, the highest standards in security, and AI automation, ensuring customers get answers anytime, anywhere.
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a comprehensive customer engagement platform designed to streamline communication across multiple channels, enhancing the customer experience and team collaboration. With a focus on efficiency and automation, Trengo enables businesses to manage customer interactions seamlessly from a single interface.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is your all-in-one B2B sales platform for WhatsApp. Featuring: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - No-code WhatsApp chatbot builder - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks - Automations - Integrations (HubSpot CRM, Pipedrive, Salesforce (soon), 5000+ apps with Zapier, and more) - Mobile apps for iOS and Android Rasayel is fast, reliable, and intuitive. Using Rasayel's shared team inbox, you can manage your customer conversations over WhatsApp, ensure high quality sales conversations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Your team can respond to customers on the go using the Rasayel mobile app. You'll never miss an opportunity or lose track of a customer again. Rasayel integrates with the rest of your toolkit to ensure that your team has full context at all times, reducing human error and saving you time: - HubSpot: Automatically match Rasayel contacts with existing contacts in HubSpot. Log all your activities, and build native HubSpot reports from WhatsApp data. - Pipedrive: Log all activities, automatically match contacts, and build reports. - Salesforce: Coming soon. Talk to us to join the beta. - Zapier: Connect Rasayel to over 5000+ applications and systems. For advanced use cases, Rasayel's API unlocks the power of the Rasayel platform, allowing you to embed it into your existing systems, processes, and more.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
Acquire
acquire.io
Acquire equips enterprise teams with the digital tools they need to create the best customer experiences. With features including secure cobrowsing, AI chatbots, live chat, and video calling, Acquire empowers teams to proactively resolve complex sales, service, and support issues in real-time across all channels. With Acquire, businesses can continuously engage customers while minimizing resolution time and redundancy. Acquire’s flexible and scalable software suite meets the customer service, sales, and support needs of any business — on any device. Acquire is headquartered in San Francisco. The company’s customers span the globe and include several Fortune 500 brands. Acquire is backed by groups like Base10, S28 Capital and Fathom Capital.
Gorgias
gorgias.com
Gorgias is a one-of-a-kind customer service platform specifically designed for ecommerce businesses to deliver effortless customer service at every stage of growth. Using cutting-edge automation and AI capabilities, Gorgias revolutionizes how online stores streamline the customer journey with omnichannel support, chat, Macros, Rules, support performance, and revenue statistics. Gorgias currently serves 13,000+ merchants in the ecommerce space, including Steve Madden, Glossier, BrüMate, and TUSHY. Gorgias is proud to be a certified B Corporation and is a leader in sustainable and equitable workplace practices.
Missive
missiveapp.com
Missive was launched in 2015 from Quebec City, Canada. It is currently composed of 3 co-founders and 2 employees. Missive is an app that brings team inboxes and chat under a single roof. It was built with collaboration in mind to centralize your team's communication. Among its many features, Missive offers four key ones: - Team Inboxes. - Internal Team Chat. - Rules to automate workflows. - Integrations.
OneDesk
onedesk.com
OneDesk combines Help Desk & Project Management software into a single application. Serve your customers and manage team projects with one application. OneDesk also includes customer-facing applications: real-time chat, customizable webforms, and a customer portal. These integrated applications allow you to serve your customers while conveniently working on your projects in one platform.
Crisp
crisp.chat
Crisp is the ultimate all-in-one multichannel customer support platform that helps businesses connect instantly with their customers or leads waiting for support. With its quickly evolving set of tools, Crisp is leading companies through the customer-driven revolution by using conversations to unlock hypergrowth. Customers use Crisp to provide a modern customer lifecycle experience for potential customers, generate more qualified leads, enhance customer help, and improve customer satisfaction, leading to a global increase in revenue. Get started for free today and join 400 000 businesses using Crisp at crisp.chat With an easy UX, companies can build a shared inbox for everyone within the company. Crisp is your one-stop for managing your multichannel customer support strategy. While using Crisp, you'll access the following: - Website chat widget - AI Chatbot software and scripted chatbot builder - Knowledge base software - Drip campaign software - CRM software - Live Translate (Talk like a native in your customers' language) - MagicType (See what your customers are typing in real-time) - Screen Sharing (With no additional plugin needed) - Multiple integrations (Slack, WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, Adobe Commerce, Zapier, Hubspot, Salesforce, Jira, Trello, ...) - many other features
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
JivoChat
jivochat.com
JivoChat is a free live chat for online businesses to talk to their customers in real time. It offers you to build a 360° customer support system and to connect message funnels, offer calls, configure and customize freely.
Reve Chat
revechat.com
REVE Chat is an AI-powered omnichannel consumer engagement platform that offers live sales and support. The automated live chat platform helps you to engage customers 24 hours a day, qualify leads across different channels, and increase conversions. It is a platform for customer communication that streamlines every interaction with customers with businesses. REVE Chat provides a comprehensive set of visual engagement features, such as chatbot, livechat, co-browsing and video chat, to enable faster resolutions through individualized interactions. You can easily engage your customers across their preferred channels with REVE Chat to provide an omnichannel messaging experience. REVE Chat also includes Advanced Routing, Queuing, Auto Triggers, and Visitor Analytics. Businesses attract customers through a variety of channels, including websites, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Viber, Telegram, App, and others. REVE Chat makes communicating with them from a single platform extremely efficient. Chatbot can automate customer assistance and engagement, the live chat solution can take customization to the next level with a human touch. The powerful platform assists businesses throughout the customer experience, from lead creation to customer happiness and retention.
Heyday AI
app.heyday.ai
Heyday is a next-generation live chat solution that combines the power of artificial and human intelligence to deliver the ultimate customer experience by enabling highly personalized customer conversations. Our Conversational AI acts both as a first-line, self-serve customer concierge that helps customers help themselves, and as a nifty virtual assistant that helps boost customer service agents’ efficiency. Heyday’s intuitive agent hub is available on any device, so you can delight customers whether you’re at your desk or on the go. With Heyday you can: * Automate answers to first-line customer service queries, qualify customers and automatically triage more complex questions to escalate them to the right agent * Collaborate with a unified team inbox to deliver a superior customer experience * Create shopping carts on the fly directly inside the chat, thanks to powerful e-commerce integrations * Gather valuable customer insights to enrich your CRM * Create templates or leverage AI-recommended quick replies to boost your efficiency and save time * Retarget customers on a highly personalized level with order tracking notifications, product upsells, customer satisfaction surveys, etc. * Customize your agent notifications so you never miss a beat * And more! Heyday is ushering in a new era of live chat. Download today to give your customer service team AI superpowers.
