Top Live Chat Software - Thailand

Continually

continual.ly

Free chatbots and live chat for your website. Drag and drop chatbot builder, no coding skills required. We make sure you never miss another lead from your website. Today, when people visit your site - say to request a product demo - they expect you to reply straight away. Even when its out of hours, or if they're in another time zone. Most websites ask customers to fill in long forms, and provide lots of information. It's an impersonal and unfriendly experience. And as a customer, you don't know when you'll hear back. Research by insidesales.com shows that waiting even 5 minutes to respond to a customer dramatically reduces your chances of closing the business. We give you a single line of code you can add to your site to automatically reply to potential customers and generate more qualified leads without the expense of additional sales people. Continually lets you replace forms with simple messaging, making it easy for customers to get the information they need as quickly as possible. Some examples of what we can do to help you convert website visitors to customers: * welcome new visitors and ask if there's anything they need help with * use discovery questions to qualify leads * quickly book appoinments for hot leads * build your newsletter list by asking for signups at the right time * signpost useful content like blog articles, videos or ebooks