Top Live Chat Software - Chad

MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, with easy to use solutions that help improve customer experience. Chatbots or virtual assistants built with MindBehind can be added to websites, mobile apps, social media interfaces, like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, and very soon smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Enablex.ai
enablex.io
EnableX.io is a Singapore-based, global, full-stack communications platform and solutions provider that enables developers and businesses to deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to their consumers using video, voice, SMS and WhatsApp APIs, SDKs and low code solutions. Backed by a team of over 50 passionate technologists, it empowers Fortune 500 companies as well as start-ups across the globe through its interactive and highly engaging customer experience platform. Founded in 2017, the company has established a strong presence across APAC, US, and Europe, serving customers from a diverse industry including Healthcare, Telecom, BFSI, Education, Retail, and E-commerce. An industry first, EnableX.io is offered both as a cloud and on-premise CPaaS platform. This flexible deployment capability allows us to work with Telco's and service providers looking to launch CPaaS under their brands as a fully white-labeled offering. It also addresses the needs of enterprises looking at the private deployment of CPaaS due to regulatory and data privacy requirements, and the developer community at large. EnableX.io is a full-stack CPaaS service empowering businesses to deploy omnichannel communication (Video, Voice, SMS, and Messaging) across devices and platforms. From one-to-one chats to large-scale broadcasts, we make communications smarter, flexible and more personal, helping enterprises stay ahead in the digital world.
Glassix
glassix.com
Glassix’s on a mission to broaden access to Conversational AI and Omnichannel Customer Communication, empowering businesses to unlock their untapped potential and achieve unmatched scalability. With its AI Omnichannel capabilities, Glassix reshapes customer journeys. We transcend temporal boundaries, meeting customer needs at every touchpoint, even during dormant hours. Trusted by Nike, Avis, Nintendo, Domino's, and Dyson, Glassix propels missions forward with its transformative technology. With Glassix, managing your customer interactions has never been easier. Our unified inbox eliminates the need for multiple tools, streamlining workflow management and reducing expenses. From AI-powered chatbots to personalized greetings, keep your customers engaged in one place. Glassix is the AI-powered unified messaging platform that keeps your customer conversations connected across any digital channel - Instant messaging apps and SMS text, email conversations, live chat on your website or app, and social media messages. The secure platform offers a robust feature-set delivered as a subscription service complete with visual no/low code chatbot tools that require no technical knowledge to get started. Customers can hit the ground running with conversational AI capabilities powered by GPT-4, or leverage the Glassix API to build out highly customized experiences. Working together with a global network of integration partners, Glassix serves a growing customer base of established brands, high growth ventures, and small businesses alike. Experience the power of Glassix as it refines interactions, allowing you to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Say goodbye to manual tasks and reclaim your valuable time. With our automation capabilities, conversations flow effortlessly, leaving your customers in awe.
Gladly
gladly.com
Gladly is the only customer service software built around people, not tickets. AI is revolutionizing how we work and communicate. Consumer expectations of how they're known and treated by brands has never been greater. At the same time brands are under pressure to do more with less and must balance the tension between saving money with AI and automation, while still delivering world-class experiences for consumers. The right experiences create connection, loyalty and customer lifetime value. Customer service software built on tickets fails to navigate this tension. And brands who rely on ticketing software are failing in this new economy. Bloated tech stacks. Duplicate tickets. Consumer repetition and frustration. Fumbling and flustered agents. Two bad service experiences will lose a customer for life. Gladly applies AI differently, to help commerce brands deliver radically personal, concierge-level customer service at scale. With Gladly, consumers help themselves when they want and customer service agents are made into superheroes, gaining efficiency and productivity. Every conversation in Gladly starts with a real-time understanding of the customer -- who they are, their preferences, their conversation and purchase history with the brand, every interaction in one place. And with every channel built-in natively - VOICE, email, SMS, chat, social messaging, self-service – brands have one, lifelong conversation stream with their customers. Gladly's customers are the world’s most loved brands -- Allbirds, Bombas, Crate & Barrel, Deckers, Eddie Bauer, FTD, Nordstrom, REI, Ulta Beauty, and Warby Parker. These brands and hundreds more leverage Gladly to build lifelong loyal customers through deep connections.
ADLN
adln.io
Adln.io is a Powerful Workflow Tool to Streamline your Customer Support and integrate Apps Seamlessly with Telegram, and Automated Messages, all within a Single Platform. We are Here to Help you Transform the Way you do Business.
Watermelon
watermelon.ai
Watermelon is the most user-friendly conversational platform to automate conversations, no coding required. Reduce your workload by connecting service channels, integrate your software and start automating your customer service by using an AI chatbot. The chatbot makes sure you are available for your customers 24/7, during every step of their customer journey.
Certainly
certainly.io
Certainly is on a mission to help businesses build incredible user experiences for ecommerce, replacing clicks with conversations. The Certainly Conversational AI software connects seamlessly across the platforms you run your business on, and we have customers and partners in over 20 countries worldwide. With its no-code Chatbot Builder, the Certainly Conversational AI Platform offers a fun and easy building experience. The product offers high-quality user experiences across channels, seamless integrations with dozens of business systems, and a powerful, proprietary AI that detects any language and offers ready-to-use content in 14+ languages. Certainly is trusted by brands such as Carlsberg, Tiger of Sweden, Booking.com, Rockwool, Trustpilot, Siksilk, Deloitte, Zendesk, and AKQA.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Provide Support
providesupport.com
Provide Support Live Chat is a powerful customer support tool. It allows you to help customers instantly via live chat, see their navigation through your website in real time, guide them, and offer asistance proactively. Provide Support offers one of the most reliable Live Chat services on the market. The company was founded in 2003 and has proven its credibility. With Provide Support Live Chat you get: All features included in any plan Unlimited number of chats Multiple domains support at no extra cost Flexible chat window and chat button customizations Embedded or popup chat window Operators grouping and unlimited departments File transfer Flexible chat access restrictions Powerful chat statistics Chat agent apps included into price Unlimited live product assistance 24/7 and many more.
CINNOX
cinnox.com
CINNOX is a comprehensive engagement platform that unifies telephony, digital, and social channels. They help businesses compete and win by humanising customer and team experiences through one single platform: Elevate Customer Experiences: - Seamlessly switch among chat, voice, and video on any channel - Give first-time resolution by connecting questions to right expertise - Reduce customer wait times with predictive data analysis Optimise Employee Experiences: - Increase team efficiency by automating repetitive tasks - Tap expertise from different teams to solve complex problems - Improve team performance with insight-driven data They achieve this through the three key pillars of great customer service, where businesses can enjoy one continuous loop of experience improvement: Connect, Orchestrate, and Evaluate.
Deskpro
deskpro.com
Deskpro creates helpdesk software that provides exceptional support experiences for businesses across the globe, with the freedom to host your helpdesk in the Cloud or On-Premise. Founded in 2001, Deskpro has enabled thousands of companies to streamline their customer service operations and improve response times, resulting in a better customer experience. Deskpro's helpdesk software includes email, live chat, phone, and social media ticketing alongside a self-service knowledge base. You can also use analytics and reporting tools that allow businesses to monitor performance and make data-driven decisions. Deskpro is designed to improve communication between businesses and end-users to deliver a superior customer service experience. Join thousands of companies who choose to transform their support, including Sony, Apple, Microsoft, Vodafone, Aon, Intel, P&G, Airbus, and more.
GoSite
gosite.com
GoSite creates simplified technology for small businesses that drive America's economy. Our software empowers them to have everything they need in one place to connect with their customers in the digital era. Our cloud-based suite of mobile and web tools transforms the way our customers run their business, on the go, and everywhere.
OneHash
onehash.ai
OneHash CRM is a cloud-based, robust, scalable, agile, affordable and fully featured, FaaS solution with CRM, ERP, HCM, Project Management, Help desk and other SaaS that your company needs, at the prices of FOSS for exponential growth and development. We are determined to serve 95% of the SMBs across the globe with a smart, affordable, agile and secure CRM solution that will ensure sustainable growth. World class service at pocket friendly prices is our USP, and we abide by what we promise.
Signpost
signpost.com
Signpost is the complete and automated solution to collect customer feedback, get more and better reviews, win new customers, get referrals and increase repeat business.
Serviceform
serviceform.com
Serviceform – The only software your business needs for Sales, Support and Marketing Have website visitors but not converting them into customers? Let's change that! Serviceform helps businesses around the world to convert website visitors into revenue. This is done by combining lead generation tools, analytics to identify the behaviour of the website visitors and a CRM to provide a single solution for website conversion and customer management. Our vision is to be a globally leading company focused on pushing the boundaries of online lead generation and communication. We want to be the only software your business needs for Sales, Support and Marketing. Serviceform is a Finland-based SaaS company. We are committed to growing the best possible lead generation tools and analytics tools. We want to allow business owners to make educated decisions and grow their businesses predictably. About our technology, we provide an all-in-one software platform that helps companies simplify their sales, marketing, and customer support process. • The only 6 website conversion tools you'll need: Chatbot, Live chat, Dynamic form, Conversational landing page, Engagement chatbot, Popup, and Floating bar. • Management tools: Flex xRM, Ourly Meeting scheduler, Website analytics, and Cookie banner. • Communication tools: Social inbox, Email and SMS campaign builder.
LiveCaller
livecaller.io
Lack of communications channels on websites results in customer churn, low satisfaction rate and minimal to zero customer success, in addition potential value of one-click voice calls for businesses across industries is huge, so LiveCaller basically solves those issues by offering all in one solution, that combines different communication channels (Web-Call, Chat, Callback, Social Messaging Apps) into a single platform.
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is the only visual chat (livechat, chatbot & Messaging) with integrated catalog to show and recommend products in real-time to your customers. Offer 24/7 personalized assistance through human agents or chatbot through your social channels as well as on your e-shop. Integration with chatGPT for a more humanized experienced with our chatbot.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo is a conversion platform that turns passive website traffic into active leads and tangible business outcomes. With 83% of buying decisions happening online, opportunities for website conversions have never been higher. But most site visitors are passive and not ready to buy. On average, 98% of site visitors leave without converting. These low conversion rates can plague performance. So they’re on a mission to align and empower marketing and sales teams to convert better and create new commercial efficiencies together. They do this through: * Engaging onsite bots to drive conversion journeys * Powerful personalization to improve user experience * Company identification to identify prospects * User journey mapping to map sales cycles * Analytics to understand users * AI to answer user questions automatically based on site content * Sales alerts to support commercial teams * CRM integration to bring it all together * Leadoo also comes with a dedicated team of conversion experts who set up and constantly optimize conversion journeys through the site. For 800 Leadoo clients over their first 12 months with them, they found the average increase in base conversion rates was 74%. In simple terms, Leadoo provides all the tools and insights needed to: * Identify website visitors * Activate them onsite * Nurture them during their buying journeys * Ultimately convert more of them into customers
Chekkit
chekkit.io
Chekkit is a platform designed to supercharge local businesses. It significantly boosts customer engagement and lead conversion, outperforming the competition. The software offers an all-in-one solution for Review Management, Business Text Messaging, Textchat, Centralized Inbox, Textable Landline, Customer Surveys, Competitive Benchmarking, and more! This integrated approach simplifies customer interactions, enhances business operations, and drives growth.
LiveAgent
liveagent.com
LiveAgent is a fully-featured Help Desk and live-chat software that helps you bring personalization to your customer interactions with an all-in-one help desk solution. LiveAgent boasts the fastest chat widget on the market and is the most reviewed and #1 rated live chat software for SMB in 2024. Join companies like BMW, Yamaha, Huawei and Oxford University in providing world-class customer service. LiveAgent harnesses the power of an omnichannel universal inbox, real-time live chat, built-in call center, and a robust customer service portal. Personalize your communication by taking advantage of our customer segmentation, automation, built-in CRM, a powerful analytics package as well as our customer knowledge base. Discover over 175+ help desk features and 200+ integrations. Start your free 1-month trial, no credit card required. 200+ Features included: -POP3 accounts -Email piping -Forwarding -Departments -Priorities -Statuses -Tags -Rules -Ticket Routing -Canned/Predefined messages -Email templates -Voice integration -Real-time website monitoring and statistic -Chats -Facebook/Twitter/Instagram/Slack integration -Knowledgebase -Live Suggestions as you type -Feedback and Contact forms -Agent rating, Gamification -Multilingual -Ticket Filters -File sharing and attachments -Chat button templates and much more. LiveAgent for Startups: Startup program is free for the first 6 months for startups that apply. This is an exclusive opportunity for startups to get access to the best customer support software in the market with no upfront costs. After the first 6 months, startups can continue using LiveAgent at a discounted rate.
giosg
giosg.com
Giosg is a Sales Acceleration Platform that combines live chat, chatbots, AI, and interactive content to help companies build engaging online experiences that turn website visitors into sales — fast. We want to reimagine, redefine and revalue the interaction between organisations and people in the digital world. Today, over 1200 companies worldwide in retail, automotive and real estate, among others, have joined us in our quest.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is your all-in-one B2B sales platform for WhatsApp. Featuring: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - No-code WhatsApp chatbot builder - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks - Automations - Integrations (HubSpot CRM, Pipedrive, Salesforce (soon), 5000+ apps with Zapier, and more) - Mobile apps for iOS and Android Rasayel is fast, reliable, and intuitive. Using Rasayel's shared team inbox, you can manage your customer conversations over WhatsApp, ensure high quality sales conversations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Your team can respond to customers on the go using the Rasayel mobile app. You'll never miss an opportunity or lose track of a customer again. Rasayel integrates with the rest of your toolkit to ensure that your team has full context at all times, reducing human error and saving you time: - HubSpot: Automatically match Rasayel contacts with existing contacts in HubSpot. Log all your activities, and build native HubSpot reports from WhatsApp data. - Pipedrive: Log all activities, automatically match contacts, and build reports. - Salesforce: Coming soon. Talk to us to join the beta. - Zapier: Connect Rasayel to over 5000+ applications and systems. For advanced use cases, Rasayel's API unlocks the power of the Rasayel platform, allowing you to embed it into your existing systems, processes, and more.
Kindly
kindly.ai
Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading premium chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advanced machine learning techniques and natural language processing (NLP) to enhance the customer experience and improve the efficiency of customer service processes. What makes Kindly different? Less maintenance and more content production! Kindly's AI will suggest new training data that you can accept with the click of a button. Easy to customize No coding needed for the chatbot to fit your branding! More than buttons Kindly’s chatbots can answer specific questions, instead of forcing users through a selection of buttons that might not even be relevant. Multilingual Train the chatbot in one language and it will understand inquiries in more than one hundred! Among our customers are Adecco, VOI, Norwegian Air, Lindex, Hertz, Comviq, Schibsted, Jotun, and Kahoot. Easily integrate with top CRM providers such as Dixa, Salesforce, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and Hubspot among others.
Futr
futr.ai
Futr is a chat-as-a-service platform that is supercharging customer service capabilities with auto, live, video & social chat - in any language and on any channel. With clients including a number of police forces, leading retailers and charities, Futr is helping smart organisations connect with their audiences through always on, always instant, always insightful chat services. Don't take our word for it. Try out the Futr platform for free with our one-month trial! - Instant Auto Chat deployment - Tracked usage & benchmarked ROI - Dedicated support with scheduled check-in's - End of trial business case review - No obligation - no credit card required
Table Duck
tableduck.com
Table Duck is a cloud-based platform to manage and automate customer conversations, all from one inbox. It allows businesses to provide customer support 24/7 and increase CSAT scores. Messaging channels like live chat, email and social messaging channels like Facebook Messenger come together in one place. A non-scripted, AI- driven chatbot provides natural, human-like interactions with customers. Pre-trained models allow easy implementation, within minutes. Supported languages are English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch and Swedish.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you manage. Over 20,000 customers trust Arena to bring their audiences together on the web, in apps, or at live events (or all three) to engage with content, community and commerce.
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of consumer records to build email outreach campaigns for any audience. Customers.ai sales outreach automations are used by over a million businesses world wide, across every business vertical and country in the world.
Whisbi
whisbi.com
Whisbi provides a mobile-first conversational sales & marketing platform for B2C enterprises. Our solution creates an opportunity for Sales & Marketing professionals to increase sales conversion, improve live engagement and provide a differentiating online customer experience. Whisbi combines all contact channels like video-call, chat, chatbot, click-to-call or a traditional phone call into one centralized data-driven UI for your customers. Enhanced by a BI engine, Whisbi provides the right channel for the right customer at the right time. The Whisbi solution easily integrates with existing infrastructures, ranging from call centers to physical stores and virtual showrooms. A simple inclusion of the solution on websites provides the ability to drive a truly omnichannel customer experience that significantly increases online conversion rates. We offer a world-class conversational platform for sales & marketing and are able to share industry-specific insights & expertise. We have unparalleled experience working closely with global enterprises in telecommunications, automotive, travel, and insurance & banking. Our solutions have managed over: * 700M impressions, * 47M clicks, * 18M call requests, * 10M conversations To date, we have delivered over 1.5M sales to our clients globally. And we’re just getting started! Whisbi puts human interactions at the center of the online customer experience and increases the ROI of digital marketing campaigns. It allows brands to better capitalize on their website traffic, increase their NPS score, differentiate through CX and sell more online. We integrate with the best marketing & sales solutions including Salesforce, Google Adwords, Google Analytics & Adobe Marketing Cloud, helping to deliver more powerful insights into the full customer journey. In essence, Whisbi enables modern marketing and sales teams to deliver multichannel experiences that support & complement existing digital commerce systems.
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor redefines CX with Generative AI & NLP, creating dynamic customer journeys on messaging channels. Twixor's low-code/ no-code CX platform merges Digital Assistant and Intelligent Process Automation, offering personalized, goal-oriented interactions. It goes beyond scripted responses, generating empathetic, customized recommendations and solutions, enhancing customer satisfaction across marketing, business transactions, and support operations. * Proven Success: With 400+ clients globally, including Fortune 500 companies, and 1 billion+ interactions managed every quarter, Twixor is also trusted and recognized with 7 patents. * Transformative Benefits: With Twixor, achieve a 25%+ conversation rate, reduce operating costs by 15-25%, and increase brand engagement by 80%. * Key Features: Our platform offers a drag-and-drop Journey Builder Studio, AI & NLP-powered conversational engine, Live & Virtual Agents, Smart Campaign Management, omnichannel support for 120 languages, and an AI-driven Analytical Dashboard. * Recognised as the Best Customer Experience Platform in Retail and Ecommerce in India, we've also gained recognition as an emerging Conversational AI Vendor in the MEA region. Twixor's partners of choice include one of the world’s largest Banking Platforms & CPaaS Players, and many others across MEA, and APAC, who trust our white-labeled solutions. In short, Twixor empowers businesses to craft dynamic customer journeys, delivering exceptional CX that sets you apart in your industry.
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz is an award winning social media analytics and engagement platform, which can be effectively deployed to listen and respond to online buzz created by the brand and assess effectiveness of a given marketing campaign. Locobuzz not only helps in 'Listening' to social media but also 'Engaging' with users on personalised basis using inbuilt CRM features. Powerful bucketing of data generates insights and provides actionable data. We contrive a one stop digital intelligence hub for your brand. This eases the efforts taken to drive your digital strategy and brand identity with structured and powerful analytics & visualizations, free from the excess of complex social data. We help you with Real Time Experience, Thought Leadership & Crisis Management. Locobuzz also, enables businesses to leverage from the power of machine learning and NLP for creating an interactive experience using multilingual chatbots. We believe that the potential of conversational commerce can refine productivity by incorporating human intelligence into machine by means of AI.
Upsellit
us.upsellit.com
UpSellit provides managed conversion optimization that helps the internet's biggest brands boost sales, capture new-to-file leads, stop abandonment, and increase new customer acquisition. In-house creative and development teams perfectly align UpSellit's technologies at targeted stages of the conversion funnel, serving as an extension of your marketing team. UpSellit's flexible pricing models lends itself to meet the needs of any businesses and allows retailers of all sizes to see the true impact conversion rate optimization. UpSellit's suite of manages services includes: - Email Remarketing - Incentivized Strategies - SMS Campaigns - Value-Driven Strategies - Cart Rebuilder Technology - Control Groups - Advanced AB Tests - Behavioral Parsing - Anti-False Safeguards
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for the eCommerce industry, we at AiTrillion specialize at connecting the dots between millions of customers across 175+ countries. Everything you are looking for is packed under one roof with its Integrated & Innovative features. Email Marketing Automation Loyalty Rewards Program Product Reviews + Q&A Web Push Notifications Affiliate Marketing Recurring Memberships Form Builder Ai Workflow Automation Smart Popups Announcement Bar Product Recommendation
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Pulsate
pulsatehq.com
Pulsate Locate is a location marketing solution that enables marketers to engage users based on their precise location.
OutboundEngine
outboundengine.com
OutboundEngine helps businesses grow by making online marketing simple and easy for everyone. We create beautiful, high-impact marketing campaigns, deliver them automatically and track engagement to show who’s ready to have a conversation. Our platform strengthens relationships with customers, partners and prospects to uncover more opportunities with less work.
erxes
erxes.io
Welcome to erxes, the open source Hubspot/Qualtrics alternative. erxes is an open-source experience operating system (XOS) that enables SaaS providers and digital marketing agencies/developers to create unique experiences that work for all types of business. We will change how businesses grow by delivering breakthrough value to our community. Come along on this journey with us! Achieving growth and unity within your company is possible with erxes, because it is: - 100% free & sustainable: erxes offers a sustainable business model in which both developers and users win. It is open-source software, but even better. - 100% customizable: Our plugin-based architecture provides unlimited customization and lets you meet all your needs, no matter how specific they are. - 100% privacy: We've designed the erxes platform to retain complete control over your company's sensitive data with no third-party monitoring. - 100% in control: You can build any experience you want, where all the channels your business operates on are connected and integrated. Explore your options: Self-hosted AGPLv3 with the Enterprise Edition licensed open-source Hubspot alternative. It's written in Node.js, GraphQL and React. Self-serve Start for free and unlock advanced features, additional services, and customized options with our power-ups and add-ons. Enterprise Secure, compliant open-source software for enterprises. Empower your team to move faster. Embed Integrate erxes core plugins, components, and SDKs into your platform to enhance its capabilities and streamline operations. Platform Leverage erxes core plugins, components, and enterprise features to power your entire platform business. Infrastructure Power up your SaaS with erxes infrastructure and native plugins. Let's bring your vision to life with our expert team.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping the future of communication by empowering companies to center all their workflows around meaningful conversations. From marketing and sales to support teams, SleekFlow streamlines business operations by leveraging its cutting-edge conversational AI capabilities. By automating routine tasks, optimizing customer interactions, and delivering unparalleled support, the customer-first solution empowers businesses to achieve unprecedented scalability and growth. SleekFlow is located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, and the UAE. In 2022, the startup secured an $8M USD Series A funding round led by Tiger Global, with participation from AEF Greater Bay Area Fund and Transcend Capital Partners.
Orlo
orlo.tech
With a whole load of channels to toggle between and the public always watching, delivering customer service and comms that knocks your citizens’ socks off is no easy feat! Orlo empowers you to manage your digital conversations from one platform, so you can focus on what really matters – driving engagement, improving experience and managing reputation. Trusted by over 100 of the nations councils, three quarters of UK policing and many more of public sector organisations around the country, we’re proud to be born and bred in blighty, with all of our servers held on British soil too! Easy to implement, secure and scalable solutions powered by AI-led technology? Say hello to Orlo and start building communities through brilliant conversations!
Dialogview
dialogview.com
Conversational AI Platform | Omnichannel Integration | AI-Powered Virtual Agent Dialogview is a conversational AI platform that helps enterprises achieve a powerful omnichannel customer experience with communication and collaboration tools. Dialogview will provide a one view interface for various channel interactions, including webchat, SMS, and other popular messaging applications. With the help of real-time collaboration tools, dialogview can humanize the customer experience. Dialogview helps your business to accomplish improved Customer Experience, Customer Journey, and Customer Feedback, thereby enabling 360-degree connectivity with the agent.
Redtie
getredtie.com
The Redtie allows small business owners to share marketing materials such as documents, images, audios and videos over a simple text message. Redtie is an advanced, text messaging solution that lets you send attachments just like you would in an email. Text messages are sent with a link to access attachments that are stored in a secure cloud. Redtie also scales to send messages and attachments to one or hundreds of users at a time.
Swell
swellcx.com
Swell automatically gathers private and public feedback from patients and employees. With better feedback, practices can boost their online reputations, enhance the patient experience, and improve employee satisfaction.
Sociocs
sociocs.com
Sociocs is a customer communication tool for your business. It helps you acquire and retain customers, build online reputation, deliver awesome customer service experience, and grow your business. Business texting, Google Maps & WhatsApp chat, online reviews management, web chat, online forms, and SMS notifications using a single tool shared by your team. Supported channels on Sociocs: Facebook Messenger, Facebook Post Comments, Mobile App Reviews, Google Business Reviews, Google Business Messaging, Texting/SMS, Telegram Messaging, Web Chat, WhatsApp Messaging, Website Forms.
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice interactions. With a global trust from over 5000 brands, including prominent names like Decathlon, Cleartrip, and Nykaa, Verloop.io caters to enterprises and SMBs alike. Verloop.io's end-to-end solution sets us apart, offering a three-fold approach: 1. Initial Query Resolution: In the first phase of contact center interactions, Verloop.io employs AI support through both chat and voice. Verloop.io's conversational AI solutions efficiently handle most customer queries. 2. Human-Agent Support: As queries escalate to human agents, Verloop.io introduces Co-pilot for support—a powerful AI tool aiding human agents with accurate responses. The tool suggests responses to enhance agent efficiency. Leveraging speech-to-text and AnswerFlow powered by document cognition, agents can also leverage our generative AI powered tools like AI-summary, AI-Rephrase, AI-Expand, and AI-Tone Adjustment to ensure best responses and increased customer satisfaction. 3. AI-Powered Quality Analysis (QA): Verloop.io's Sparks offers the ultimate solution for Quality Analysts, automating call analysis using Generative AI. This ensures a streamlined process for continuous improvement. In addition to the above tools, businesses can use Verloop.io's bot builder- Recipes along with Smart block to easily begin their journey towards offering the best customer experience. In a gist, Verloop.io aims to simplify and elevate the customer support journey through innovative automation and AI-powered solutions
Atlas
atlas.so
Atlas is an all-in-one customer support tool that helps you transform your customer support team from a cost center into an engine of product innovation. We bring together key information from across your customers’ journey into a single location so you can give faster, more effective responses and can analyze and learn from your customers’ holistic needs. Here's a glimpse of how you can 10X your customer support using Atlas: * Customer Timeline: View a customer's entire journey in a single, easy to follow, chronological timeline. * Session Recording: A video is worth a thousand words. Let your customers show you rather than tell you with session recording. * Chatbot: Guide your customers through their journey by creating helpful and engaging chatbot workflows for any experience. * Help Center: Cut your workload in half by giving your customers answers to their most common questions through a self-serve help center. * Omnichannel: Chat, Email, SMS, Whatsapp, Slack: Talk to your customers where they already are from one simple, unified interface. * Reports: Track the quality of your customer support through easy to read charts sent directly to your inbox. * Keyboard First: Take any action and navigate throughout the app with just a few keystrokes.
NovoChat
novochat.co
NovoChat is an omni-channel chat platform that allows businesses to communicate with customers via WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger and LINE.
Charla
getcharla.com
Connect with your live visitors instantly and provide the best sales and support experience. Charla Live Chat provides you with everything you need to create the best customer journey. ✔️ Engage your visitors with Live Chat & Proactive Conversations ✔️ Manage your support requests with Helpdesk and Tickets ✔️ Empower your customers with Knowledge base ✔️ Collect and analyze Customer Feedback ✔️ Monitor your performance with Dashboard and Visitors Insights ✔️ Stay connected with iOS and Android Mobile Apps ✔️ Integrate with WordPress, Shopify and Magento easily
MinChat
minchat.io
Chat API/sdk that enables you to create chat functionality into your app or website within minutes saving you months of development time time. MinChat also comes with prebuilt UI's making it even easier to have chat functionality setup into your app or website.
SignalZen
signalzen.com
SignalZen is a live chat solution for your website which enables you to talk to your website visitors directly from Slack. By setting up an account at SignalZen and inserting a small piece of HTML code into your website's code, you will start receiving chat sessions from your customers online on Slack. This Slack App enables you to talk to your website's visitors in real-time and in 2 integration ways - by dedicated chat channels or threads in a single channel.
Supsis
supsis.com
Supsis Live Support System is a comprehensive software designed to transform your business's customer communication. With its feature to integrate various communication channels, your customers can interact with you through live support, chatbot, and other integrations. This versatile platform stands out with its ability to automate your business processes. Thanks to its chatbot features, you can swiftly respond to repetitive questions, categorize requests, and enhance customer satisfaction. Additionally, the capability to provide 24/7 live support and service ensures a seamless experience for visitors. Supsis not only boosts customer satisfaction but also contributes to the success of your business by enabling you to manage your business processes more efficiently and rapidly.
Teamplate
teamplate.io
Boost your team's productivity with teamplate, the comprehensive solution for efficient collaboration. Teamplate integrates essential features like Chat, Video/Conference Calls, Board, Calendar, Data Room, and Spaces into one platform, simplifying your workflow. Minimize app-switching and maximize efficiency with teamplate – your affordable, user-friendly, and powerful tool for seamless collaboration. Key Features: CHAT Teamplate transforms the chat function into a unique integration tool. It allows you to convert messages into tasks, events, or notes with just a click. This feature streamlines your workflow immensely and helps you keep track of important information without having to switch between multiple apps. BOARD In addition to tasks and checklists, our Board also includes Epics and Sprint features. Epics are the perfect way to group related tasks together, so you can see the big picture of your project. Sprints, on the other hand, allow you to break down your work comfortably into manageable chunks and focus on completing specific tasks within a set timeframe. Thes features help optimize your work immensely by providing a clear structure and making it easier to track progress and adjust plans as needed. PERSONAL SPACE In your Personal Space, you have your own Board, Calendar, and Data Room. Allowing you to create and organize your work the way you want. It’s a simple and intuitive way to manage your own work and keep track of your tasks. DATA ROOM With our Data Room, you and your team can access your files from anywhere, at any time, using any device. Benefit from a neatly organized workspace and enjoy seamless collaboration as your team efficiently shares, edits, and accesses important documents. Benefits: Unified Collaboration Hub: Centralize your team's communication and tasks in one integrated environment, promoting unity and operational efficiency. Streamlined Workflow: Eliminate the complexity of using multiple apps. Teamplate offers a cohesive solution, allowing uninterrupted focus and heightened productivity.
Askly
askly.me
The most user-friendly all-in-one customer support platform without language barriers. Seamless real-time translation to convert 24% more site visitors into loyal customers. Keep customers 2x longer on your site. Improve SEO. Build strong customer relations and scalable support.
Blinger.io
blinger.io
Omnichannel customer support and sales platform aggregating all messaging apps, live chat and e-mail in a helpdesk interface. Blinger.io is the best omni-channel software platform. Get access to the messengers, email and live chat with a single API, interface or integration with helpdesks.
Chatchamp
chatchamp.com
Chatchamp allows e-commerce businesses to increase website conversions, revenue and to improve customer satisfaction by using scalable digital sales agents. At any time, Chatchamp's digital product consultants - chatbots - provide customers with professional, automated advice on websites and a breathtaking customer experience. Within minutes, the solution is easily integrated into the shop and together with Chatchamp's team the products are implemented in no time.
Chatify
chatify.com
Bye Bye Agent Fees, Hello Customers A better, cheaper, smarter way to live chat with your customers. Most customers who need support don't want to call you, they want to chat with you. Why Live Chat? 9/10 visitors to your website
Formilla
formilla.com
Formilla.com is a leading provider of customer messaging software for sales, marketing, and support. With a combination of Live Chat, Email, and In-app messaging tools in one powerful platform, over 12,000 companies worldwide use our software for lead generation, marketing automation, and to improve customer support.
Hyversa
hyversa.com
GooChat is a powerful customer support software that streamlines support and elevates the customer experience. With live chat, FAQ, Chatbot, and video tutorials all in one convenient platform, you can save time and resources while providing top-notch support. Suitable for businesses of all sizes and industries, GooChat is the perfect solution for improving customer satisfaction and driving business success.
