Top Live Chat Software

Live chat software enables companies to communicate with website visitors in real time through chat windows. Customer service representatives can use this software to assist users with questions about products or site navigation. Support agents can initiate interactions with pop-up chat boxes or wait for visitors to reach out with their queries. Key features include reporting and analytics, interactive chat notifications, and conversation archiving. This tool helps customer service teams respond quickly to inquiries, allows business development employees to engage leads who are hard to reach by phone or email, and enables administrative staff in the education sector to connect with prospective students. Additionally, live chat functionality can be integrated into other software types, such as e-commerce platforms and help desk solutions.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is a customer service platform that consolidates support across channels, automates workflows, and enhances agent productivity with AI tools and extensive integrations.
Zoho Desk
zoho.com
Zoho Desk is a customer service help desk app that manages communication across multiple channels, streamlining support operations and improving response times.
Freshdesk
freshdesk.com
Freshdesk is a customer support platform that centralizes inquiries from multiple channels into a unified ticketing system, enhancing support efficiency and collaboration.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp is a live chat and chatbot platform that helps businesses automate sales, engage visitors, and improve customer interactions across multiple channels.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars is a platform for hosting scalable webinars that support interactive features, custom branding, and real-time translations for global audiences.
Gorgias
gorgias.com
Gorgias is a customer service platform for e-commerce, integrating various communication channels to improve support and automate customer interactions.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.
Help Scout
helpscout.com
Help Scout is an email-based customer support software that helps teams manage communications, automate tasks, and provide personalized assistance.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
tawk.to
tawk.to
tawk.to is a free live chat app for websites that enables real-time messaging and customer support with features like chat history, customizable widgets, and mobile access.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform for live chat, visitor tracking, and analytics, enabling real-time interaction and support for businesses.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
Appy Pie is a no-code app development platform that allows users to build applications easily using drag-and-drop features and customization options.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail is a lead intelligence platform that helps businesses track and manage leads through calls, texts, and chats, providing insights to optimize marketing efforts.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.
Chatway
chatway.app
Chatway is a live chat app for websites that enables real-time customer support and engagement through customizable widgets and integration with popular messaging platforms.
Chatwoot
chatwoot.com
Chatwoot is an open-source customer support platform that enables businesses to manage customer interactions across various channels from a single interface.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a customer service software that provides live chat, chatbots, and AI support to help businesses improve customer support and engagement on websites.
Crisp
crisp.chat
Crisp is a customer support platform that connects businesses with customers through chat, automating interactions and managing inquiries across multiple channels.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise is a customer support platform that integrates multiple communication channels to facilitate team collaboration and manage customer inquiries efficiently.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall is a communication platform for businesses that enables calling, SMS, email, and WhatsApp interactions, with automation and integration features to enhance customer engagement.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is an email marketing platform that offers tools for creating campaigns, landing pages, and automation to help businesses engage with their audience.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat is a customer engagement tool that enables businesses to communicate with customers via chat, email, and social media, offering AI chatbots and conversation history.
Missive
missiveapp.com
Missive is a collaborative email management app that centralizes team communication through shared inboxes, internal chat, and automated workflows.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.
LiveChat
livechat.com
LiveChat is a customer service platform that enables real-time chat support on websites, offers analytics, and integrates with various tools for enhanced communication.
Five9
five9.com
Five9 is a cloud-based contact center software that enhances customer service through intelligent routing, analytics, and seamless CRM integrations.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses streamline marketing tasks, personalize customer interactions, and optimize campaigns for better engagement and growth.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.
Rocket.Chat
rocket.chat
Rocket.Chat is a secure team communication platform that offers messaging, voice, and video calls, with strong encryption and customization for regulated organizations.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
WebinarJam is a webinar platform for hosting live events with features like chat, polls, and presentation tools, supporting up to 5,000 attendees and various streaming devices.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
Chative
chative.io
Chative.IO is an omni-channel messaging platform that combines live chat and AI-driven chatbots for efficient customer support and direct sales via social channels.
Consolto
consolto.com
Consolto is a VCRM that provides a simple, contactless video chat solution for SMBs and freelancers, offering features like scheduling and invoicing.
LiveCaller
livecaller.io
LiveCaller is a communication solution that integrates various channels like voice calls, chat, and social messaging into one platform for customer interaction.
SaleSmartly
salesmartly.com
SaleSmartly is an omni-channel customer communication platform that integrates multiple messaging services for efficient support and collaboration.
JivoChat
jivochat.com
JivoChat is a live chat app for businesses to manage real-time customer communication across various platforms including chat, email, and social media.
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik is a conversational AI platform that enhances customer interactions through personalized chat experiences across various channels.
Social Intents
socialintents.com
Social Intents integrates live chat into Microsoft Teams and Slack, enabling businesses to manage customer chats and build custom ChatGPT chatbots.
Charla
getcharla.com
Charla is a live chat app that enables instant communication with visitors, supports ticket management, provides a knowledge base, and offers performance insights.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox is a communication platform that uses WhatsApp Business APIs to enhance customer engagement and automate sales processes for various industries.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is a unified customer experience platform that integrates marketing, care, and commerce for effective customer engagement across multiple channels.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Yellow.ai is a customer service automation platform that uses AI to enhance interactions and support for businesses across various channels.
TeamSupport
teamsupport.com
TeamSupport is a customer service software that manages post-sale support, ticketing, and communication to improve customer satisfaction and streamline operations.
Front
front.com
Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.
Kindly
kindly.ai
Kindly is an AI-powered chatbot platform that automates customer support and sales, offering multilingual support and easy customization without coding.
Engati
engati.com
Engati is a chatbot and live chat platform that enables users to build and deploy intelligent bots across multiple channels without programming.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a customer communication platform offering live chat, chatbots, CRM, email marketing, and analytics to enhance support, sales, and engagement.
Rake
rake.ai
Rake is a communication and task management app that includes a website chat widget, team messaging, visitor monitoring, and conversation follow-up tools.
typedesk
typedesk.com
Typedesk is a text expander app that allows users to create and reuse text templates quickly across various platforms, enhancing communication efficiency.
Userlike
userlike.com
Userlike is a customer messaging and support automation app that centralizes messages from various channels, enabling efficient customer service management.
Continually
continual.ly
Continually offers free chatbots and live chat for websites, allowing instant responses to visitors and lead generation without coding skills required.
Gladly
gladly.com
Gladly is a customer service platform that centralizes interactions across channels, enabling personalized support and improving customer satisfaction.
SmatBot
smatbot.com
SmatBot is an AI-powered chatbot platform that provides multilingual support across various channels for lead generation and customer service.
MinChat
minchat.io
MinChat is a Chat API/sdk that allows quick integration of chat features into apps or websites, offering prebuilt UIs for faster setup.
