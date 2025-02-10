Top Live Chat Software - Senegal

erxes

Welcome to erxes, the open source Hubspot/Qualtrics alternative. erxes is an open-source experience operating system (XOS) that enables SaaS providers and digital marketing agencies/developers to create unique experiences that work for all types of business. We will change how businesses grow by delivering breakthrough value to our community. Come along on this journey with us! Achieving growth and unity within your company is possible with erxes, because it is: - 100% free & sustainable: erxes offers a sustainable business model in which both developers and users win. It is open-source software, but even better. - 100% customizable: Our plugin-based architecture provides unlimited customization and lets you meet all your needs, no matter how specific they are. - 100% privacy: We've designed the erxes platform to retain complete control over your company's sensitive data with no third-party monitoring. - 100% in control: You can build any experience you want, where all the channels your business operates on are connected and integrated. Explore your options: Self-hosted AGPLv3 with the Enterprise Edition licensed open-source Hubspot alternative. It's written in Node.js, GraphQL and React. Self-serve Start for free and unlock advanced features, additional services, and customized options with our power-ups and add-ons. Enterprise Secure, compliant open-source software for enterprises. Empower your team to move faster. Embed Integrate erxes core plugins, components, and SDKs into your platform to enhance its capabilities and streamline operations. Platform Leverage erxes core plugins, components, and enterprise features to power your entire platform business. Infrastructure Power up your SaaS with erxes infrastructure and native plugins. Let's bring your vision to life with our expert team.