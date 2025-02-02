Top Live Chat Software - Sweden

Userlike

Userlike is the leading software solution for customer messaging and support automation in Germany. It’s a unified messaging solution that lets companies receive messages from different channels in one central inbox. All requests received via website chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and more land directly in Userlike's Message Center. Userlike offers a modern website messenger for generating leads and following up with customers. Customer service teams are supported with professional service features such as voice messages, live translations and intelligent routing. For complex requests, service agents can conveniently switch from a chat to a browser-based video call, which includes screen sharing. With Userlike’s AI Automation Hub, you can create AI-powered chatbots, smart FAQ pages and interactive contact forms in just a few steps to automate around 70% of your digital customer service. For even better results, choose our GTP-4-integration that adds the skills of the world's most powerful large language model to your customer support. This enables the chatbot to creatively combine answers from your knowledge base and give customers individualized answers. The AI support bot even remembers the chat context so that follow-up questions are categorized and answered correctly. Userlike's chatbot API also lets you integrate your existing chatbots into the software. Since Userlike was founded over 10 years ago, data protection has always been a top priority. All data is stored securely on German servers making Userlike a GDPR-compliant customer messaging solution. With its secure data infrastructure and special features, Userlike guarantees data protection and security for your customers, your employees and your company as a whole. Userlike is suitable for all company sizes because the software is flexible and adapts to your needs and goals. Small and medium-sized companies, as well as large corporations such as Toyota and Hermes, already rely on Userlike.